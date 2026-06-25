VAT refunds in Italy: A guide to tax-free shopping 2026

How much is the VAT in Italy? Category VAT Rate Standard rate – used on items like jewellery, clothing, alcohol and sunglasses 22% Food 10% Herbs 5% Milk, vegetables and fruit 4% Optics (spectacles) 4% *Details correct at time of research – 3rd June 2026 Bear in mind that the refund amount you receive is rarely the full VAT amount due to administrative commissions and fees. Some goods are not eligible for a VAT refund based on their type and value.

Who is eligible for a VAT refund in Italy? You may be eligible for a VAT refund in Italy if you are a permanent resident in a non-EU country. If you’re under 18 years old you must be accompanied by your parents to claim. Purchases must be of eligible items, and receipts must be above €70.01 in value. You’ll need to make sure you carry your passport in order to collect the correct paperwork to submit your claim at the point of purchase. Purchases must be made no more than 3 months before you leave the EU. Special Rules for Digital Nomads and Long-term Visas There are no specific rules for digital nomads and people in Italy on long term visas. Instead, decisions about eligibility for a VAT refund come down to your place of permanent residence. If you’re an Italian citizen but live outside the EU as a permanent resident you may need to prove your residency when you make your VAT claim. You’ll be asked to provide documents like a consular registration card, Green Card, or any other resident card from a non-EU state for example. Final decisions on eligibility are made by the Italian customs authorities.

The VAT Refund Middlemen: Who handles your money? The main VAT refund middlemen in Italy are Global Blue, Tax Refund and Tax Free Planet. These providers help you process your VAT refund but may charge you a fee.

What goods are eligible (and ineligible) for a tax refund? You can usually claim a VAT refund on eligible goods for personal use carried in personal luggage and exported from the EU. Eligible goods can include clothing, accessories, and electronics. Items must be new and unused and have their tags and original packaging.

can include clothing, accessories, and electronics. Items must be new and unused and have their tags and original packaging. You can not claim a VAT refund on services such as your spending on hotels, restaurants, or tours in Italy. VAT refunds are not available on tobacco, alcohol, and items intended for business use. House & Home Italian supermarkets and grocery shopping Read more

Step-by-Step: How to claim your VAT refund Here’s how to claim a VAT refund in Italy, step by step: Step 1: In the Store Before you buy, check if the retailer offers VAT refund documents, and show your passport. Your spending must hit the Italy VAT refund minimum purchase amount, and if you’re from Italy but live in another country you’ll also need to have proof of non‑EU residence. The retailer will issue you the VAT reclaim form you need – before you leave the store, double check that it matches your identity and purchases, as you won’t be able to make a claim without everything being correct. In particular, make sure your invoice has a OTELLO (Online Tax Refund at Exit: Light Lane Optimization) request code. This shows your purchase was registered in the VAT refund system used by customs. Step 2: Validation At the point of leaving Italy you’ll need to visit either a desk or kiosk of the tax free provider you bought through, or the Customs Office. You’re issued with a digital stamp to validate your purchases. You can find the locations of tax free provider desks by looking on your airport website if you’re flying, or using the store locator tool on the provider’s own website: Global Blue

Planet Tax Free

Tax Refund Step 3: The Customs Check At the Customs Office or tax free desk you’ll show your passport and ticket which are then matched to your purchases and verified. You’ll be told either to exit via the Red Channel if an inspection of your goods is needed, or through the Green Channel if not. Step 4: Receive your refund You’ll receive your refund through the retailer you bought from, or the tax free network. Usually you can decide how to receive your money when you claim, such as through a deposit to your bank account or card. Fees may be deducted by the tax free provider before you receive your refund. Wise card Are you visiting or thinking of moving to Italy? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With the Wise debit card, you can spend in Italy and in 150 other countries, while holding over 40 currencies. Whether you need to spend, receive or send money abroad, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

Where to find VAT refund desks in Italy You can find VAT refund desks in Italy operated by Global Blue, Tax Refund and Tax Free Planet at major airports. Or if there’s not a VAT desk at your departure point you can also use the Customs Office to get your stamp directly. Milan Malpensa Airport VAT Refund Desks are available in Milan Malpensa in Terminal 1 close to the check in zone 12, from 6.00am – 10.00pm daily. Desks are operated by Global Blue, Planet Payment and Tax Refund. In Terminal 2 the VAT refund companies operate at the currency exchange offices which are on the ground floor of the departures check in and boarding areas. VAT desks at check in are open daily from 7:00am to 14:00pm, while the VAT desks in the boarding areas are open from 5:00am to 21:00pm daily. You can also go to a Customs Office if your goods were not bought through one of the major tax free networks. Rome Fiumicino Airport Rome Fiumicino Airport has various different tax free desks including Planet Tax both landside and airside in terminal 3, and Tax Refund in Terminal 3. If you’re in a different terminal you may need to go to the Customs Office instead of to a customs desk. Other EU departure points If you’ve bought items through a specific tax free network, check if they have a desk at your departure point. Some operate through partnerships with money exchange offices for example. Otherwise you can visit the standard Customs Desk at your departure point. Money Management How to use the Wise card in Italy Read more

Deadlines: How long do you have to claim your VAT? The time limit for getting your Tax Free Form validated is 3 months plus the month of issue of the Tax Free Form. You then have 3 months to make your VAT claim using your validated form.

Common Mistakes: Why VAT refunds get rejected Avoid common pitfalls and make sure your VAT refund claim goes smoothly. Here are some reasons for delayed and failed payments: You’re missing supporting documents or can’t prove you’re eligible for the refund based on residency

or can’t prove you’re eligible for the refund based on residency You can’t present the goods you bought , with the form provided by the retailer when asked by customs at your point of departure

, with the form provided by the retailer when asked by customs at your point of departure The goods you bought have been worn or used, or had tags removed

The form you present is not compliant – not showing all the detail needed for example

– not showing all the detail needed for example You’re too late to make your claim