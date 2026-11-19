In China the English teaching market is broad, the school routes are varied, and strong packages can go further than many first-time movers expect. At the same time, eligibility, school fit, and bureaucracy might be the ultimate decider on whether this is the right choice for you.
This guide, written for international readers, covers jobs, pay, the legal route, daily life, and how salary transfers may work for eligible teachers after verification.
Send your teaching salary home from China
Moving earnings out of China often involves strict documentation and banking hurdles. With Wise, eligible expats can transfer their legally earned CNY salary abroad online using the mid-market exchange rate.
- Get the mid-market exchange rate with transparent, upfront conversion fees.
- Set up international transfers online without repeated branch visits.
- Send funds directly to an overseas account in your own name.
- Requires valid Chinese tax records and work permits for verification.
Key takeaways
- Most legal full-time roles usually expect a bachelor’s degree, a TEFL or similar teaching qualification, and a clean background check.
- Foreigners should only teach in China with the correct work authorization. Teaching on a tourist visa, business visa, or visa-free entry is not legal.
- If you are comparing destinations, Expatica’s working abroad hub offers broader context, while this guide focuses on the key China decisions.
- The usual route is employer sponsorship, a work permit notification, a Z visa, and then a residence permit after arrival.
- City choice, housing support, and timetable often matter as much as headline pay when you work out saving potential.
- If you are eligible, you may be able to send your legally earned salary home after verification, but the route depends on your documents and provider rules.
Why teach English in China?
China offers scale. You can find public-school, university, language-centre, and international or bilingual-school roles across very different cities, from fast-moving megacities to lower-cost provincial hubs.
Pay can be attractive, especially when housing or flights are included. One thing worth knowing is that the market is more regulated and document-heavy than many first-time teachers expect, so the best opportunities usually come through licensed schools with clear contracts.
- There is demand across several school types, not just one hiring route.
- Salary can look competitive in CNY, also called RMB, but the full package matters more than the headline number.
- The market is more tightly controlled than at points in the past, so legal sponsorship and proper qualifications matter much more.
Can you legally teach English in China?
Yes, foreigners can legally teach English in China, but only through the correct work route and only if they fit the school’s hiring criteria. Rules can vary by nationality, employer, province, school type, and local enforcement, so it’s crucial to check the details based on your personal situation early
This guide is for information only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice.
What qualifications do most schools expect?
Most schools look for the same core baseline before they discuss start dates. The exact mix changes by role, but these are the requirements you will see most often when researching teaching English in China requirements:
- A bachelor’s degree is commonly the starting point for legal full-time teaching roles.
- A TEFL, TESOL, CELTA, or similar teaching qualification is often expected for English-teaching jobs, especially entry-level TEFL jobs in China.
- A clean criminal background check and authenticated documents are often part of the hiring and visa process.
- Licensed-teacher status, classroom experience, and curriculum knowledge usually matter most for higher-paid international or bilingual-school roles.
- Passport-country and language rules can be sensitive, so ask employers what they can legally sponsor in your case.
Which visa and permit steps matter most?
Here’s an overview of the common steps to work through if you’re considering working as a teacher in China:
- Accept a sponsored offer: your employer should be able to sponsor the legal work route from the start.
- Get the work permit notification: this is the employer-backed approval used before the visa application.
- Apply for the Z visa: the Z visa is the work visa used to enter China for employment.
- Arrive and complete local steps: after entry, teachers usually need local registration and then a residence permit, which lets you stay for the job term.
Teaching on a tourist visa, business visa, or visa-free entry is not a legal route and should be avoided.
Check the Chinese Visa Application Service Center and the Chinese embassy or consulate that serves your nationality before paying for document legalisation or flights.
What jobs can you get and what do they pay?
The right job option for you depends on your qualifications, schedule preference, and tolerance for structure. Salary bands below reflect market snapshots checked in October 2026 from recent TEFL market guides and live job-board examples, so individual offers can land higher or lower.
School types compared
No single route is best for everyone. Public schools often suit first-time TEFL teachers who want routine, while international and bilingual schools make more sense for licensed teachers or people with stronger classroom backgrounds.
|School type
|Typical schedule
|Common benefits
|Salary band (CNY/month)
|Best fit
|Public schools
|Weekday daytime, larger classes
|Housing or allowance, holidays, sometimes flights
|15,000 to 20,000
|First-time TEFL teachers who want structure
|Language centres
|Afternoons, evenings, weekends, smaller classes
|Bonuses, set materials, sometimes housing or flights
|15,000 to 20,000
|Teachers who do not mind non-standard hours
|Universities
|Lighter timetable, older students
|Long breaks, sometimes campus housing
|8,500 to 12,000
|Teachers who prioritise time over pay
|International or bilingual schools
|Weekday school hours, more planning and parent contact
|Stronger housing, insurance, flights, bonus
|20,000 to 40,000+
|Licensed teachers or strong K to 12 candidates
How city choice affects costs and savings
Don’t compare job offers on salary alone – often the overall package is made up of much more than the headline salary, and perks like flights and housing can make a huge difference.
A CNY 18,000 package with proper housing support in a lower-cost city can leave you better off than a CNY 24,000 package in Shanghai or Beijing with weak support and a long commute.
Look closely at what the school is covering, what your take-home pay looks like, and how much unpaid time the timetable creates. A common theme in teacher accounts is that strong admin support can matter almost as much as salary in your first month, because housing viewings, registration, and phone setup can be hard to manage alone.
- Take-home pay: ask what is paid before and after any mandatory deductions.
- Housing support: ask whether “free housing” means a private flat, shared housing, or an allowance that may not match market rent.
- Benefits: compare insurance, flights, completion bonuses, and paid holiday terms.
- Timetable: check office hours, weekend teaching, and whether split shifts make daily life more expensive.
Writer
Claire
Insider tip
“Free housing” can mean anything from a private apartment to shared school accommodation, so ask whether utilities, internet, and summer rent are included before comparing salaries.
What is the reality of living and working there?
China can be rewarding, but the adjustment can be challenging, even for seasoned travelers and expats. The key question is whether the work, savings, and everyday admin will feel manageable once the novelty wears off.
Workload, culture, and everyday setup
Workload varies sharply by school type. Public schools may mean bigger classes and steadier weekday hours, language centres often mean evenings and weekends, and international or bilingual schools usually bring more planning, reporting, and parent communication.
Many teachers work in China without speaking Chinese, so not speaking Mandarin is not always a hiring barrier. Daily life can still feel harder without it, especially for banking, landlord chats, deliveries, health appointments, and app-based admin. Even if you’ve visited China before, or lived overseas elsewhere in the world, expect a period of culture shock on arrival.
Who China suits and who should think twice
Good fit if…
- you want a structured route, clear school support, and the chance to save
- you can handle paperwork, official processes, and some cultural adjustment without panicking
Pause if…
- you want an easy visa process, informal side work, or a move with very little admin
- you would struggle with unclear local systems, language gaps, or employer-led bureaucracy
How do you find a job and avoid red flags?
The safest approach is to match your profile to the right school type and stay picky about paperwork. If you are also planning the wider move, Expatica’s moving abroad checklist helps guide you through non-school admin so you’ve got one less thing to worry about as you plan your move.
Application steps before you move
Choose your target route: decide whether you are applying to public schools, universities, language centres, or international or bilingual schools.
Prepare documents early: degree papers, background checks, and teaching certificates can take time to authenticate.
Ask questions as you pass through the interview process: ask about class size, weekly hours, housing, onboarding help, and who handles the visa process.
Review the contract carefully: check salary dates, probation terms, deductions, holiday pay, and the exact employing entity.
Confirm sponsorship before booking anything: generally you can expect to receive an offer, then move onto document prep, work permit notification, and getting your Z visa, with your residence permit to arrange after arrival.
Warning signs in contracts and recruiters
Moving overseas for a job is a huge upheaval, so it’s important to check the role you’re applying for will suit you and is legit. Warning signs which should prompt more questions include:
- Pressure to arrive before the paperwork is ready
- Vague promises about housing, flights, or “easy” visa fixes
- Unclear salary deductions or shifting bonus conditions
- A job description that does not match the visa category being discussed
- Recruiters or schools who avoid giving written detail about the employer, campus, or contract
Ask for the employing entity name, school type, contract terms, campus location, and who is sponsoring the legal work route.
Writer
Claire
Insider tip
If a school says “we’ll sort the visa after you arrive”, treat that as a major warning sign rather than a shortcut.
Getting paid and sending salary home from China
Foreign teachers are commonly paid in CNY into a Chinese bank account, often at a major local bank such as Bank of China, ICBC, or China Construction Bank. How (and in some cases, if) you can send the money home depends on whether you can show that the money was legally earned.
What foreign teachers may need before a transfer
If you are eligible, you may be able to convert legally earned CNY and transfer it to an overseas account in your own name after verification. Requirements, limits, and accepted routes depend on regulation, provider rules, and your documents.
The documents and records that a money transfer service or bank might need to send your CNY earnings abroad can include:
|Document or record
|Why it may matter
|Passport
|Must match the transfer profile and your identity checks
|Work eligibility document
|Shows you had the right status to work in China
|Personal income tax record
|Helps show taxed earnings and may affect transfer limits
|Overseas account in your own name
|Some supported routes only allow transfers to your own account
|Employment records
|Useful if extra proof of lawful income is requested
- Keep copies of your contract, payslips, and tax records while you are still in China.
- Check whether the route requires the receiving account to be in your own name.
- Confirm limits and accepted documents before you start a transfer.
Writer
Claire
Insider tip
Download and save your personal income tax record before changing jobs or leaving China, because it can be much easier to access while your local banking and tax apps are active.
Where Wise fits for eligible teachers
Wise is a specialist money transfer service which can help eligible customers send money from CNY to their home currency conveniently and with the mid-market exchange rate. Wise requires certain documents for verification before arranging some CNY payments, so checking the details is important – but where eligible you could get a fully digital, speedy transfer with low, transparent fees and no costs rolled into the exchange rate applied to convert CNY to your home currency.
Wise’s Help Centre pages explain who may be able to send from CNY, which documents may be required, and what first-time verification involves. That can be useful if your salary first lands in an account at a major local bank and you want to understand the paperwork before you act.
If you may be eligible, review Wise’s current guide to CNY transfers and CNY verification requirements before you try to move legally earned salary out of China.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about teaching English in China
Can I teach English in China without a degree?
Usually not if you are aiming for a legal full-time teaching route. Many sponsored roles commonly expect a bachelor’s degree, but you should verify current rules with both the employer and the relevant visa authority.
Do I need a TEFL certificate to teach in China?
Often yes for English-teaching roles, especially if you are not a licensed classroom teacher. International or bilingual schools may focus more on teaching licences and school experience, but employers still set their own role requirements.
Can I teach English in China without speaking Chinese?
Yes, many teachers do. But basic Mandarin can make daily admin, transport, housing, and problem-solving much easier outside the classroom.
How much can English teachers save in China?
It depends more on city, housing support, and personal spending than salary alone. A lower-cost city with solid benefits can leave you with more spare cash than a bigger headline package in a more expensive city.
Can foreigners send salary out of China?
Often, yes, if they can show the money was legally earned. Accepted routes, limits, and required documents vary, and tax records plus proof of work eligibility may be part of the process.