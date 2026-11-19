Key takeaways Most legal full-time roles usually expect a bachelor’s degree, a TEFL or similar teaching qualification, and a clean background check.

Foreigners should only teach in China with the correct work authorization. Teaching on a tourist visa, business visa, or visa-free entry is not legal.

If you are comparing destinations, Expatica’s working abroad hub offers broader context, while this guide focuses on the key China decisions.

The usual route is employer sponsorship, a work permit notification, a Z visa, and then a residence permit after arrival.

City choice, housing support, and timetable often matter as much as headline pay when you work out saving potential.

If you are eligible, you may be able to send your legally earned salary home after verification, but the route depends on your documents and provider rules.

Why teach English in China? China offers scale. You can find public-school, university, language-centre, and international or bilingual-school roles across very different cities, from fast-moving megacities to lower-cost provincial hubs. Pay can be attractive, especially when housing or flights are included. One thing worth knowing is that the market is more regulated and document-heavy than many first-time teachers expect, so the best opportunities usually come through licensed schools with clear contracts. There is demand across several school types, not just one hiring route.

Salary can look competitive in CNY, also called RMB, but the full package matters more than the headline number.

The market is more tightly controlled than at points in the past, so legal sponsorship and proper qualifications matter much more. Finding a Job Things to consider when teaching abroad Read more

Can you legally teach English in China? Yes, foreigners can legally teach English in China, but only through the correct work route and only if they fit the school’s hiring criteria. Rules can vary by nationality, employer, province, school type, and local enforcement, so it’s crucial to check the details based on your personal situation early This guide is for information only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. What qualifications do most schools expect? Most schools look for the same core baseline before they discuss start dates. The exact mix changes by role, but these are the requirements you will see most often when researching teaching English in China requirements: A bachelor’s degree is commonly the starting point for legal full-time teaching roles.

A TEFL, TESOL, CELTA, or similar teaching qualification is often expected for English-teaching jobs, especially entry-level TEFL jobs in China.

A clean criminal background check and authenticated documents are often part of the hiring and visa process.

Licensed-teacher status, classroom experience, and curriculum knowledge usually matter most for higher-paid international or bilingual-school roles.

Passport-country and language rules can be sensitive, so ask employers what they can legally sponsor in your case. Which visa and permit steps matter most? Here’s an overview of the common steps to work through if you’re considering working as a teacher in China: Accept a sponsored offer: your employer should be able to sponsor the legal work route from the start. Get the work permit notification: this is the employer-backed approval used before the visa application. Apply for the Z visa: the Z visa is the work visa used to enter China for employment. Arrive and complete local steps: after entry, teachers usually need local registration and then a residence permit, which lets you stay for the job term. Teaching on a tourist visa, business visa, or visa-free entry is not a legal route and should be avoided. Check the Chinese Visa Application Service Center and the Chinese embassy or consulate that serves your nationality before paying for document legalisation or flights.

What jobs can you get and what do they pay? The right job option for you depends on your qualifications, schedule preference, and tolerance for structure. Salary bands below reflect market snapshots checked in October 2026 from recent TEFL market guides and live job-board examples, so individual offers can land higher or lower. School types compared No single route is best for everyone. Public schools often suit first-time TEFL teachers who want routine, while international and bilingual schools make more sense for licensed teachers or people with stronger classroom backgrounds. School type Typical schedule Common benefits Salary band (CNY/month) Best fit Public schools Weekday daytime, larger classes Housing or allowance, holidays, sometimes flights 15,000 to 20,000 First-time TEFL teachers who want structure Language centres Afternoons, evenings, weekends, smaller classes Bonuses, set materials, sometimes housing or flights 15,000 to 20,000 Teachers who do not mind non-standard hours Universities Lighter timetable, older students Long breaks, sometimes campus housing 8,500 to 12,000 Teachers who prioritise time over pay International or bilingual schools Weekday school hours, more planning and parent contact Stronger housing, insurance, flights, bonus 20,000 to 40,000+ Licensed teachers or strong K to 12 candidates How city choice affects costs and savings Don’t compare job offers on salary alone – often the overall package is made up of much more than the headline salary, and perks like flights and housing can make a huge difference. A CNY 18,000 package with proper housing support in a lower-cost city can leave you better off than a CNY 24,000 package in Shanghai or Beijing with weak support and a long commute. Look closely at what the school is covering, what your take-home pay looks like, and how much unpaid time the timetable creates. A common theme in teacher accounts is that strong admin support can matter almost as much as salary in your first month, because housing viewings, registration, and phone setup can be hard to manage alone. Take-home pay: ask what is paid before and after any mandatory deductions.

ask what is paid before and after any mandatory deductions. Housing support: ask whether “free housing” means a private flat, shared housing, or an allowance that may not match market rent.

ask whether “free housing” means a private flat, shared housing, or an allowance that may not match market rent. Benefits: compare insurance, flights, completion bonuses, and paid holiday terms.

compare insurance, flights, completion bonuses, and paid holiday terms. Timetable: check office hours, weekend teaching, and whether split shifts make daily life more expensive. Writer Claire Insider tip “Free housing” can mean anything from a private apartment to shared school accommodation, so ask whether utilities, internet, and summer rent are included before comparing salaries.

What is the reality of living and working there? China can be rewarding, but the adjustment can be challenging, even for seasoned travelers and expats. The key question is whether the work, savings, and everyday admin will feel manageable once the novelty wears off. Workload, culture, and everyday setup Workload varies sharply by school type. Public schools may mean bigger classes and steadier weekday hours, language centres often mean evenings and weekends, and international or bilingual schools usually bring more planning, reporting, and parent communication. Many teachers work in China without speaking Chinese, so not speaking Mandarin is not always a hiring barrier. Daily life can still feel harder without it, especially for banking, landlord chats, deliveries, health appointments, and app-based admin. Even if you’ve visited China before, or lived overseas elsewhere in the world, expect a period of culture shock on arrival. Who China suits and who should think twice Good fit if… you want a structured route, clear school support, and the chance to save

you can handle paperwork, official processes, and some cultural adjustment without panicking Pause if… you want an easy visa process, informal side work, or a move with very little admin

you would struggle with unclear local systems, language gaps, or employer-led bureaucracy

How do you find a job and avoid red flags? The safest approach is to match your profile to the right school type and stay picky about paperwork. If you are also planning the wider move, Expatica’s moving abroad checklist helps guide you through non-school admin so you’ve got one less thing to worry about as you plan your move. Application steps before you move 1 Choose your target route: decide whether you are applying to public schools, universities, language centres, or international or bilingual schools. 2 Prepare documents early: degree papers, background checks, and teaching certificates can take time to authenticate. 3 Ask questions as you pass through the interview process: ask about class size, weekly hours, housing, onboarding help, and who handles the visa process. 4 Review the contract carefully: check salary dates, probation terms, deductions, holiday pay, and the exact employing entity. 5 Confirm sponsorship before booking anything: generally you can expect to receive an offer, then move onto document prep, work permit notification, and getting your Z visa, with your residence permit to arrange after arrival. Warning signs in contracts and recruiters Moving overseas for a job is a huge upheaval, so it’s important to check the role you’re applying for will suit you and is legit. Warning signs which should prompt more questions include: Pressure to arrive before the paperwork is ready

Vague promises about housing, flights, or “easy” visa fixes

Unclear salary deductions or shifting bonus conditions

A job description that does not match the visa category being discussed

Recruiters or schools who avoid giving written detail about the employer, campus, or contract Ask for the employing entity name, school type, contract terms, campus location, and who is sponsoring the legal work route. Writer Claire Insider tip If a school says “we’ll sort the visa after you arrive”, treat that as a major warning sign rather than a shortcut.