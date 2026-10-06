How to buy a property in Monaco?

If you are thinking about buying property in Monaco, start with the rules and the numbers. Monaco welcomes international buyers, yet it remains one of the smallest and most expensive housing markets in the world. Buyers come for security, location, and scarce supply, but they also need to fund the purchase cleanly, document the money, and absorb the ongoing costs. This guide uses Monaco government pages and the IMSEE Real Estate Observatory 2025 as its main reference points. It is for general information only, not legal, tax, investment, or mortgage advice.

Key takeaways Foreigners can generally buy property in Monaco, including as non-residents.

Buying property does not automatically give you a carte de séjour, which is Monaco’s residence permit.

Prices are extremely high. IMSEE estimated the 2025 transaction price at €57,569 per square metre across the market.

Your budget needs to cover duties, legal formalities, transfer costs, and ongoing building charges as well as the purchase price.

Source-of-funds checks are strict, so gather financial paperwork early.

District choice matters because price, building age, atmosphere, and resale profile can differ significantly within a very small territory. Wise for paying for a Monaco property from abroad Buying in Monaco often means moving large sums into euros for deposits and completion. Where available, Wise can help you hold EUR, convert at the real exchange rate, and send international transfers while tracking fees and limits. Always follow your notaire’s payment instructions and verify bank details before sending money. Open a Wise account

Can foreigners buy property in Monaco? Yes. Monaco is generally open to foreign buyers, and you do not need to be a Monegasque national or resident to purchase property. Ownership is relatively straightforward. Compliance is where buyers can be delayed: you still need to clear identity, source-of-funds, and transaction checks, and none of that creates residency rights. Before you start viewing properties, check the basics below: Whether you are buying personally or through a structure

Whether you need cash or finance

Whether home-country tax, inheritance, or reporting rules still follow you

Whether you can document the lawful origin of the funds Buying property versus becoming a resident Owning or renting suitable accommodation can support a residence application, but ownership alone does not grant a permit. Many buyers confuse that with Monaco residency requirements. Official guidance says anyone aged 16 or over who wants to live in Monaco for more than three months a year must apply for a permit. Non-EEA nationals may also need a French long-stay visa before applying for Monaco residency. Documents, proof of funds, and buyer checks Monaco expects buyers to be well documented, especially when large sums are involved. Problems can arise when the money trail or purchase structure is unclear. Start gathering these documents before you make an offer: Valid passport and proof of address

Evidence of purchase funds, such as bank statements, sale proceeds, salary records, or business accounts

Bank reference or proof of funds, if relevant

Criminal record extract if you also plan to apply for residency

Company or beneficial-owner papers if you are buying through a structure

What does property in Monaco cost? IMSEE reported 493 property transactions in 2025, with a total value of €5.9 billion. It also estimated the overall price per square metre at €57,569. There is no low-cost corner of Monaco. Even lower-priced districts by local standards sit at levels many markets would treat as prime, and the total cash requirement runs beyond the asking price. Purchase prices by district and property type Monaco property prices vary sharply by district. IMSEE’s 2025 estimates show a gap of more than €27,000 per square metre between Larvotto and Les Moneghetti. District Estimated 2025 price per m² What you are usually buying into Larvotto €71,167 Seafront stock and very limited supply Monte-Carlo €54,009 Central luxury apartment stock Fontvieille €52,518 Newer buildings and marina surroundings La Condamine €52,104 Busy central streets near daily amenities La Rousse €51,265 Larger apartment buildings and mixed price points Jardin Exotique €45,168 Hillside homes and steeper streets Les Moneghetti €43,797 Residential hillside stock at the lower end of Monaco pricing The market is apartment-led. Houses are rare, so buyers usually compare building quality, view, outdoor space, parking, and service level. One-off buying costs and ongoing owner costs Current Monegasque legislation applies a 4.75% registration-duty rate to certain qualifying purchases. Other rates can apply depending on the buyer and ownership structure, while transactions subject to VAT follow separate rules. Ask the notaire to confirm the applicable regime in writing. Cost area What to budget for What to verify Registration duty 4.75% for certain qualifying purchases; other rates may apply Ask which rate applies Land publication Fixed €10 in main resale duty cases Ask whether VAT changes this Notaire and legal formalities Varies Get a written breakdown Agency fees Varies Confirm who pays Mortgage-related costs Varies Check valuation and arrangement fees Ongoing ownership costs Building charges, insurance, upkeep, reporting, or tax costs Review annual service charges

How to buy property in Monaco step by step Monaco purchases usually follow four stages, and problems are more likely when buyers start searching before their funding file is ready. 1 Set your euro budget and appoint advisers. 2 Search, shortlist, and check the building as well as the flat. 3 Sign the preliminary agreement and arrange the deposit safely. 4 Complete notarial checks, transfer the balance, and sign the final deed. Get your budget, bank, and advisers ready Start with a budget in euros, not only a home-currency estimate. Leave room for duties, fees, transfer costs, and exchange-rate movement before completion. Decide early whether you are buying with cash or borrowing, then line up a notaire, any legal adviser, and any cross-border tax adviser. If you may need finance, speak to lenders before you deepen the search. Search, shortlist, and make an offer Listings come through agencies, brokers, and private networks. Off-market stock matters because supply is limited. Check more than the postcode. Look at the building’s age, service level, parking rights, renovation limits, monthly charges, and whether the district fits your actual use. Sign the preliminary contract and pay the deposit If your offer is accepted, the next step is usually a preliminary agreement, often called a compromis de vente, or preliminary sale contract. This is when the deposit becomes live. Read the draft carefully, understand the commitment, and confirm any conditions before you sign. Verify payment instructions directly with the notaire or authorised professional before sending money abroad. Complete notary checks and final completion The notaire is the public official who handles the legal formalities, registration process, and final deed. Between offer and completion, the notaire checks title, prepares the deed, and handles registration. You still need to verify ownership structure, contract wording, timing, encumbrances, building issues, and the route for sending the balance. Deals can stall if the source-of-funds file is incomplete, so have certified paperwork ready before the deposit stage.

How do financing and international payments work? Most international buyers focus on financing and moving large amounts into euros. Lenders, sellers, and notaires all care about timing and traceability, and many buyers also need a plan for moving your finances abroad. Mortgage availability for non-resident buyers Financing is possible for some non-resident buyers, but decisions are usually profile-driven and document-heavy. Do not expect a standard retail home loan. Compare lenders on deposit expectations, proof of income and assets, source-of-funds evidence, decision timing, and comfort with international profiles. Buyers may approach Monaco-based institutions such as CFM Indosuez Wealth Management or Société Générale Private Banking Monaco, although lending availability and terms depend on the buyer’s profile and the property. Moving money into euros without avoidable FX costs International buyers often move money more than once, for the deposit, legal costs, and the final balance. On a large purchase, even a small exchange-rate margin can materially change the total cost. Some buyers compare banks with money transfer providers. Where available in your region, a Wise account may help you hold euros, watch rates, and send money internationally, but features vary by location, and Wise is a financial institution, not a bank. It does not replace a Monaco bank relationship or the notaire’s client account. Compare the full cost, including fees, exchange-rate margin, transfer limits, and timing. Money Management A checklist for moving your finances abroad Read more

Which Monaco areas suit different buyers? The best areas to buy property in Monaco depend on what you need from the property. In a tiny territory, atmosphere, stock, and price can change quickly over a short walk. Area Often suits Main trade-off Monte-Carlo Buyers who want central prestige Higher pricing and constant activity Larvotto Buyers who prioritise the seafront Highest prices in the market Fontvieille Buyers who prefer newer buildings Less historic character La Condamine Full-time living and walkable daily life Livelier streets and mixed stock La Rousse Buyers who want more choice in larger buildings Quality varies building by building Jardin Exotique Buyers seeking relative value Hilly terrain and steeper access Les Moneghetti Quieter residential use and lower entry points Smaller pool of stock Monaco-Ville is distinctive and historic, but transaction volumes are thin, so averages are less useful there. In every district, the building matters almost as much as the neighbourhood.