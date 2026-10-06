How to buy a property in Monaco?

Buying & Selling
Monaco welcomes international buyers, but its small and extremely expensive property market means you’ll need to understand the rules, clearly document your funds, and budget for ongoing costs.
If you are thinking about buying property in Monaco, start with the rules and the numbers. Monaco welcomes international buyers, yet it remains one of the smallest and most expensive housing markets in the world.
Buyers come for security, location, and scarce supply, but they also need to fund the purchase cleanly, document the money, and absorb the ongoing costs.
This guide uses Monaco government pages and the IMSEE Real Estate Observatory 2025 as its main reference points. It is for general information only, not legal, tax, investment, or mortgage advice.
Buying in Monaco often means moving large sums into euros for deposits and completion. Where available, Wise can help you hold EUR, convert at the real exchange rate, and send international transfers while tracking fees and limits. Always follow your notaire’s payment instructions and verify bank details before sending money.
Yes. Monaco is generally open to foreign buyers, and you do not need to be a Monegasque national or resident to purchase property.
Ownership is relatively straightforward. Compliance is where buyers can be delayed: you still need to clear identity, source-of-funds, and transaction checks, and none of that creates residency rights.
Before you start viewing properties, check the basics below:
Owning or renting suitable accommodation can support a residence application, but ownership alone does not grant a permit. Many buyers confuse that with Monaco residency requirements.
Official guidance says anyone aged 16 or over who wants to live in Monaco for more than three months a year must apply for a permit. Non-EEA nationals may also need a French long-stay visa before applying for Monaco residency.
Monaco expects buyers to be well documented, especially when large sums are involved. Problems can arise when the money trail or purchase structure is unclear.
Start gathering these documents before you make an offer:
IMSEE reported 493 property transactions in 2025, with a total value of €5.9 billion. It also estimated the overall price per square metre at €57,569.
There is no low-cost corner of Monaco. Even lower-priced districts by local standards sit at levels many markets would treat as prime, and the total cash requirement runs beyond the asking price.
Monaco property prices vary sharply by district. IMSEE’s 2025 estimates show a gap of more than €27,000 per square metre between Larvotto and Les Moneghetti.
|District
|Estimated 2025 price per m²
|What you are usually buying into
|Larvotto
|€71,167
|Seafront stock and very limited supply
|Monte-Carlo
|€54,009
|Central luxury apartment stock
|Fontvieille
|€52,518
|Newer buildings and marina surroundings
|La Condamine
|€52,104
|Busy central streets near daily amenities
|La Rousse
|€51,265
|Larger apartment buildings and mixed price points
|Jardin Exotique
|€45,168
|Hillside homes and steeper streets
|Les Moneghetti
|€43,797
|Residential hillside stock at the lower end of Monaco pricing
The market is apartment-led. Houses are rare, so buyers usually compare building quality, view, outdoor space, parking, and service level.
Current Monegasque legislation applies a 4.75% registration-duty rate to certain qualifying purchases. Other rates can apply depending on the buyer and ownership structure, while transactions subject to VAT follow separate rules. Ask the notaire to confirm the applicable regime in writing.
|Cost area
|What to budget for
|What to verify
|Registration duty
|4.75% for certain qualifying purchases; other rates may apply
|Ask which rate applies
|Land publication
|Fixed €10 in main resale duty cases
|Ask whether VAT changes this
|Notaire and legal formalities
|Varies
|Get a written breakdown
|Agency fees
|Varies
|Confirm who pays
|Mortgage-related costs
|Varies
|Check valuation and arrangement fees
|Ongoing ownership costs
|Building charges, insurance, upkeep, reporting, or tax costs
|Review annual service charges
Monaco purchases usually follow four stages, and problems are more likely when buyers start searching before their funding file is ready.
Set your euro budget and appoint advisers.
Search, shortlist, and check the building as well as the flat.
Sign the preliminary agreement and arrange the deposit safely.
Complete notarial checks, transfer the balance, and sign the final deed.
Start with a budget in euros, not only a home-currency estimate. Leave room for duties, fees, transfer costs, and exchange-rate movement before completion.
Decide early whether you are buying with cash or borrowing, then line up a notaire, any legal adviser, and any cross-border tax adviser. If you may need finance, speak to lenders before you deepen the search.
Listings come through agencies, brokers, and private networks. Off-market stock matters because supply is limited.
Check more than the postcode. Look at the building’s age, service level, parking rights, renovation limits, monthly charges, and whether the district fits your actual use.
If your offer is accepted, the next step is usually a preliminary agreement, often called a compromis de vente, or preliminary sale contract. This is when the deposit becomes live.
Read the draft carefully, understand the commitment, and confirm any conditions before you sign. Verify payment instructions directly with the notaire or authorised professional before sending money abroad.
The notaire is the public official who handles the legal formalities, registration process, and final deed. Between offer and completion, the notaire checks title, prepares the deed, and handles registration.
You still need to verify ownership structure, contract wording, timing, encumbrances, building issues, and the route for sending the balance. Deals can stall if the source-of-funds file is incomplete, so have certified paperwork ready before the deposit stage.
Most international buyers focus on financing and moving large amounts into euros. Lenders, sellers, and notaires all care about timing and traceability, and many buyers also need a plan for moving your finances abroad.
Financing is possible for some non-resident buyers, but decisions are usually profile-driven and document-heavy. Do not expect a standard retail home loan.
Compare lenders on deposit expectations, proof of income and assets, source-of-funds evidence, decision timing, and comfort with international profiles. Buyers may approach Monaco-based institutions such as CFM Indosuez Wealth Management or Société Générale Private Banking Monaco, although lending availability and terms depend on the buyer’s profile and the property.
International buyers often move money more than once, for the deposit, legal costs, and the final balance. On a large purchase, even a small exchange-rate margin can materially change the total cost.
Some buyers compare banks with money transfer providers. Where available in your region, a Wise account may help you hold euros, watch rates, and send money internationally, but features vary by location, and Wise is a financial institution, not a bank. It does not replace a Monaco bank relationship or the notaire’s client account.
Compare the full cost, including fees, exchange-rate margin, transfer limits, and timing.
The best areas to buy property in Monaco depend on what you need from the property. In a tiny territory, atmosphere, stock, and price can change quickly over a short walk.
|Area
|Often suits
|Main trade-off
|Monte-Carlo
|Buyers who want central prestige
|Higher pricing and constant activity
|Larvotto
|Buyers who prioritise the seafront
|Highest prices in the market
|Fontvieille
|Buyers who prefer newer buildings
|Less historic character
|La Condamine
|Full-time living and walkable daily life
|Livelier streets and mixed stock
|La Rousse
|Buyers who want more choice in larger buildings
|Quality varies building by building
|Jardin Exotique
|Buyers seeking relative value
|Hilly terrain and steeper access
|Les Moneghetti
|Quieter residential use and lower entry points
|Smaller pool of stock
Monaco-Ville is distinctive and historic, but transaction volumes are thin, so averages are less useful there. In every district, the building matters almost as much as the neighbourhood.
Monaco’s local tax position attracts attention, but foreign buyers still need to think about succession, disclosure, and home-country rules before choosing a structure.
Before you commit, check these points with qualified advisers:
Some buyers purchase in their own name, while others use a company or family-planning structure. The right route depends on nationality, estate planning, reporting duties, and intended use.
A structure that looks efficient at purchase can cause later problems if it complicates succession, disclosure, financing, or exit. Speak to a Monaco notaire and a cross-border tax adviser before you choose one.
Monaco property taxes and fees are not the same thing. Official guidance says there is no wealth tax, annual property tax, or council tax in the Principality, but that does not make every buyer tax neutral.
Transfer-related duties still apply, and the applicable rate depends on the transaction and ownership structure. Current legislation includes a 4.75% registration-duty rate for certain qualifying purchases, while other rates and separate VAT rules can apply. Monaco’s regime also does not erase exposure in another country where you are tax resident or report worldwide assets. French nationals should get tailored advice.
If you expect to pay from another currency, compare transfer routes early. If you are still weighing Monaco against other destinations, broader guidance on buying a house abroad can help you compare process risk as well as price.
Buying property in Monaco is open to international buyers, but the market demands careful preparation. High purchase prices, strict source-of-funds checks, transaction costs, and separate residency rules all need to be considered before committing. Confirm the legal, tax, and payment arrangements with qualified professionals and current official sources before signing.
FAQ
Yes. Foreigners can buy property in Monaco, including as non-residents, but identity and source-of-funds checks still apply.
No. Buying property does not automatically grant residency, though suitable accommodation can support a residence application if you meet the wider permit and visa rules.
A deposit is commonly requested at the preliminary-contract stage, but the amount and conditions should be confirmed in the contract and with the notaire. Borrowers may also need substantial equity.
There is no single official all-in notary fee quoted on Monaco government tax pages. Ask for a written breakdown of the notaire’s charges and transfer costs.
IMSEE’s 2025 estimates place Les Moneghetti at €43,797 per m² and Jardin Exotique at €45,168 per m², near the lower end of the district range. Both remain extremely expensive.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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