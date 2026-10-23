Lowest tax countries for expats: best places to move 2026

Take-home pay, retirement income, and business profits can change sharply across borders, with some of the most popular choices offering either no personal income tax, a territorial model that mainly taxes local income, or a low flat rate. Below, we compare seven realistic options, explain the main trade-offs, and then cover how to hold currencies, transfer savings, and pay first overseas expenses alongside the rest of a moving abroad checklist. Wise Does your life go beyond borders? Then you need a fast and secure way to move money internationally. Wise is a global leader in online international money transfers, letting you move money at the mid-market exchange rate. Whatever your personal or business needs, Wise can make your money go further. Go to website

Key takeaways Zero-income-tax countries can look strongest for headline take-home pay, but visa access and living costs may narrow the advantage.

Territorial tax countries often suit remote earners, founders, and retirees whose income is mainly foreign-sourced, but source rules matter.

Low flat-tax systems can beat zero income tax countries on practicality if they offer easier residency, lower rents, or lower daily costs.

Always compare VAT or sales tax, social contributions, housing, healthcare, and school fees, not just salary tax.

Relocation money management is an important consideration for any expat. Holding currencies or moving savings can help with logistics, but it does not reduce, avoid, or determine tax liability. How we chose these countries: As of October 2026, we weighed headline personal income tax, foreign-income treatment, indirect taxes, social charges, residency practicality, and everyday expat fit. This guide is for information only and is not tax or immigration advice. Always verify current rules with the local tax authority and, where needed, a qualified cross-border tax adviser.

1. United Arab Emirates The UAE has no general personal income tax on salary, which is why it appears on almost every low-tax list. The bigger question is whether the cost of housing, schooling, and your visa route still leaves the move looking attractive once you land. Tax model: No federal personal income tax on salaries, wages, or allowances.

Foreign income angle: Strong for employees and many retirees, but founders should check when business income falls into separate company tax rules.

Residency fit: Most practical for expats with an employer, a business setup, or a family route into the country.

Best for: High earners, regional business hubs, and people who value global air links. Verify your visa path and cost of living before assuming the low tax win is automatic.

2. Cayman Islands Cayman offers no personal income tax, yet it is rarely a low-cost move for mainstream expats. Imported goods, scarce housing, schooling, and residency access can turn a paper tax win into a much smaller advantage once daily bills start. Tax model: No income or withholding taxes on individuals.

Indirect-cost reality: The big question is everyday cost. Rent, food, and imported household items can be high.

Residency accessibility: More realistic for people with a work permit, a strong income, or capital for a long-term route.

Likely fit: Best for finance professionals, senior executives, and expats who can absorb a high setup cost. It is less practical for individuals chasing the cheapest overall move.

3. Bahamas The Bahamas pairs no personal income tax with a familiar English-speaking environment that many movers find easy to picture. The catch is that VAT, property costs, and import-heavy pricing can mean costs are high and this will still shape monthly spending. Tax model: No personal income tax, so salary and many other personal income streams are not taxed locally.

What this means in practice: That can work well for tax-friendly countries for retirees, but daily spending still carries indirect taxes and import-heavy pricing.

Residency fit: Most realistic for people who already have assets, stable offshore income, or enough savings for a higher-cost island setup.

Tradeoff: Good weather and easy English-language daily life attract many movers, but you should test rent, healthcare access, and imported living costs before shortlisting it.

4. Qatar Qatar tends to suit people moving for a job but won’t be an ideal fit for every expat profile. Salaries, wages, and allowances are not subject to income tax, but business income and other Qatar-source income can fall inside the tax system. Tax model: Territorial rules apply, and employed individuals are not taxed on salary income.

Who it suits: Qatar usually works best for professionals moving on an employer-backed package, especially in sectors such as energy, aviation, health, and education.

Residency fit: Residence access is often tied to work or sponsorship, which makes Qatar more straightforward for employer-backed moves than for independent movers.

What to verify: Check employment terms, family sponsorship rules, housing allowances, and whether your income is salary or something treated differently for tax.

5. Panama Panama stands out because it is one of the best known territorial tax countries, not because it offers zero tax on everything. In simple terms, a territorial system mainly taxes Panama-source income, while foreign-source income is generally outside the local income tax net. Tax model: Territorial, with local income taxed and foreign income generally treated differently.

Source rules: This is different from a true zero-income-tax jurisdiction. Where the work is done and where the client or asset sits can matter.

Residency fit: Often attractive for founders, consultants, digital nomads, and retirees who earn abroad and want a more mainstream relocation base.

Best for: Panama can be more practical than some countries with no income tax because setup costs and daily life can be easier. However you still need to check whether your income could be treated as locally sourced. Writer Claire Insider tip Bank onboarding in Panama can move slower than many newcomers expect, so gather source-of-funds records, address evidence, and translated documents before you arrive.

6. Costa Rica Costa Rica is a reminder that some attractive expat destinations don’t promise 0% income tax, but can still work out to have low overall taxation costs paired with an enviable lifestyle. It mainly taxes Costa Rican-source income, so the practical question is what counts as local work, local services, or local business activity once you settle there. Tax model: Territorial rather than zero tax, with local income taxed under ordinary rules.

Why expats like it: Families, retirees, and slower-paced remote workers often rank it highly for lifestyle, climate, and healthcare options.

What to verify: If you plan to work on the ground, provide local services, or run a local business, confirm what becomes Costa Rican-source income.

Tradeoff: Costa Rica can feel more accessible and livable than flashier zero-income-tax destinations, but consumption taxes and housing costs still affect the total budget.

7. Bulgaria For readers searching the lowest tax countries in Europe, Bulgaria is the clearest mainstream example on this list. It applies a flat 10% personal income tax, and for many expats the appeal is not just the rate but the combination of EU location, lower everyday costs, and easier access to major European markets. Tax model: A low flat rate rather than a zero-income-tax system.

Residency and source rules: Bulgarian residents are taxed on worldwide income, while non-residents are taxed on Bulgarian-source income.

Who it suits: Employees, freelancers, and founders who want a European base without some of the price pressure of Western Europe.

Tradeoff: Social contributions, bureaucracy, and language barriers can matter almost as much as the 10% rate, so compare the whole picture when making your decision.