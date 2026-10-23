Countries with no income tax: a guide for expats in 2026

If you are comparing relocation options, this guide will help you separate the headline from the reality. It looks at destinations commonly described as having no income tax, then explains what expats should verify before making a move. This guide is for information only and is not tax or immigration advice. Always verify current rules with the local tax authority and, where needed, a qualified cross-border tax adviser.

Key takeaways Countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahamas and Bermuda may appeal if you’re looking to live somewhere that has no personal income tax.

When comparing possible destinations it’s crucial to bear in mind overall costs of living, as well as other taxes you’ll need to pay in your new home.

Expat routes to no income tax countries may include getting a job and employer sponsorship, or applying for appropriate visas or permits based on your status.

Taking professional immigration and tax advice is often useful for expats considering more overseas, to ensure you’re covering all legal bases.

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1. United Arab Emirates The UAE is one of the most searched destinations for people looking for countries with no income tax, and for good reason: it does not levy federal personal income tax on salary or wages. That makes it a major draw for expats, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Who can become resident: Common routes include employment, business ownership, property-linked visas, and longer-term residence options such as the Golden Visa.

Common routes include employment, business ownership, property-linked visas, and longer-term residence options such as the Golden Visa. What income is untaxed: For individuals, salary income is generally not taxed at the federal level.

For individuals, salary income is generally not taxed at the federal level. Other taxes or contributions: VAT applies, and business owners should pay attention to corporate tax and local fees.

VAT applies, and business owners should pay attention to corporate tax and local fees. Practical trade-offs: Housing, schooling, and private healthcare can be expensive.

Housing, schooling, and private healthcare can be expensive. Best fit: Professionals, founders, and internationally mobile families who want strong infrastructure. Writer Claire Insider tip In the UAE, the tax benefit is often less important than the cost of housing and schooling when you compare your real monthly budget.

2. Bahamas The Bahamas is another destination that frequently appears on lists of tax-free countries for expats because it does not impose personal income tax on residents. That makes it attractive to people who want an island lifestyle without a salary tax bill. Who can become resident: Residency options exist, but they can be more limited than many first-time movers expect. Investment led-residency may be an option for high net worth individuals.

Residency options exist, but they can be more limited than many first-time movers expect. Investment led-residency may be an option for high net worth individuals. What income is untaxed: Personal income is generally not taxed.

Personal income is generally not taxed. Other taxes or contributions: VAT still applies, and imported goods can be costly.

VAT still applies, and imported goods can be costly. Practical trade-offs: The cost of living can be high, especially on smaller islands.

The cost of living can be high, especially on smaller islands. Best fit: People who prioritize climate, lifestyle, and a slower pace over easy job-market access. A Bahamas move is worth serious consideration if you already have portable income, but you should budget carefully for everyday costs.

3. Bermuda Bermuda has no personal income tax, which makes it appealing for workers who can secure a role on the island. But the headline benefit comes with a big practical caveat: Bermuda is expensive. Who can become resident: In many cases, expats need employer support or a clear route tied to work authorization.

In many cases, expats need employer support or a clear route tied to work authorization. What income is untaxed: Personal income is generally not subject to income tax.

Personal income is generally not subject to income tax. Other taxes or contributions: Payroll tax and other fees can apply.

Payroll tax and other fees can apply. Practical trade-offs: Housing is limited and often very expensive.

Housing is limited and often very expensive. Best fit: Employees with strong compensation packages. Bermuda is a classic example of why tax should not be the only filter. A higher salary can be offset quickly by rent, transport, and day-to-day costs.

4. Cayman Islands The Cayman Islands are well known for having no direct personal income tax, which is why they often appear near the top of expat tax lists. They can be attractive for finance professionals, but the practical move is still highly regulated. Who can become resident: Residency and work permissions are typically linked to employment, investment, or other approved routes.

Residency and work permissions are typically linked to employment, investment, or other approved routes. What income is untaxed: Personal income is generally not taxed directly.

Personal income is generally not taxed directly. Other taxes or contributions: Import duty, fees, and service costs can still be significant.

Import duty, fees, and service costs can still be significant. Practical trade-offs: Housing availability and everyday expenses can be challenging.

Housing availability and everyday expenses can be challenging. Best fit: Professionals in financial services or people with a solid relocation budget. For many movers, the Cayman Islands are appealing only if the career opportunity is strong enough to justify the cost of living.

5. Monaco Monaco is famous for having no personal income tax for most residents, which makes it a magnet for high earners. But it is also one of the hardest places in Europe to live affordably. Who can become resident: You usually need to show financial self-sufficiency and secure suitable accommodation.

You usually need to show financial self-sufficiency and secure suitable accommodation. What income is untaxed: Personal income is generally untaxed for most residents.

Personal income is generally untaxed for most residents. Other taxes or contributions: French nationals are an important exception, and other taxes or fees can still apply.

French nationals are an important exception, and other taxes or fees can still apply. Practical trade-offs: Property prices and daily living costs are extremely high.

Property prices and daily living costs are extremely high. Best fit: High-net-worth individuals who can meet strict residency and housing expectations. Monaco is a good example of a destination where tax status and accessibility are two very different things. It is not a casual move.

6. Qatar Qatar does not levy a broad personal income tax on employment income, which makes it attractive for expatriate workers in the Gulf. In practice, though, residency is often tied to employment or sponsorship, so this is not a plug-and-play destination. Who can become resident: Most expats arrive through employer sponsorship or another approved legal route.

Most expats arrive through employer sponsorship or another approved legal route. What income is untaxed: Salary income is generally not subject to personal income tax.

Salary income is generally not subject to personal income tax. Other taxes or contributions: Other fees, charges, and employer obligations can still apply.

Other fees, charges, and employer obligations can still apply. Practical trade-offs: Your right to live and work there may depend heavily on your job.

Your right to live and work there may depend heavily on your job. Best fit: Contract workers, corporate transferees, and professionals on strong packages. Qatar can work well for expats who already have a job offer, but it is less useful if you are trying to relocate first and figure out the rest later.

7. Bahrain Bahrain is often included in no-income-tax discussions because individuals generally do not pay personal income tax there. It can be a practical option for expats who want a Gulf location but need a somewhat more moderate budget than some neighboring markets. Who can become resident: Employment, family, and other approved routes may be available depending on your situation.

Employment, family, and other approved routes may be available depending on your situation. What income is untaxed: Personal income is generally not taxed.

Personal income is generally not taxed. Other taxes or contributions: VAT applies, and social insurance or other deductions can still matter.

VAT applies, and social insurance or other deductions can still matter. Practical trade-offs: Salaries may be lower than in some neighboring Gulf states.

Salaries may be lower than in some neighboring Gulf states. Best fit: Expats looking for regional access with relatively lower living costs. Bahrain can be a smart shortlist option if you want Gulf exposure without automatically aiming for the most expensive market.

8. Antigua and Barbuda Antigua and Barbuda is a smaller Caribbean option that frequently appears in no-income-tax searches. It can appeal to people looking for a warmer climate and a more lifestyle-led move rather than a work-first relocation. Who can become resident: Different residence and citizenship pathways may exist depending on your situation.

Different residence and citizenship pathways may exist depending on your situation. What income is untaxed: Personal income is generally not taxed.

Personal income is generally not taxed. Other taxes or contributions: VAT, duties, and property-related costs may still apply.

VAT, duties, and property-related costs may still apply. Practical trade-offs: The job market is smaller than in larger countries.

The job market is smaller than in larger countries. Best fit: Retirees, remote workers, and lifestyle movers. For people with portable income, Antigua and Barbuda can be attractive. For people who need a broad local job market, it may be less practical.