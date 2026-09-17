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Second-hand cars in France for expats

This guide covers where to buy, a second hand car, what to inspect, the seller documents you need, the ownership transfer, ongoing costs, and safer ways to pay from abroad.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Jonathan Rigottier
Reviewed by
Last updated

Buying a second-hand car in France gets easier when you know where to look, what to inspect, and which documents must be ready before you pay. For expats, understanding the process in advance can help you avoid common problems with the vehicle, the seller, and the administrative paperwork. The purchase price is only part of the picture, as registration, insurance, repairs, and day-to-day running costs also need to fit your budget. This guide explains where to find used cars in France, how to check a vehicle before buying, which documents to collect, how to transfer ownership and register the car, what costs to expect, and how to pay safely from abroad.

Key takeaways

  • Start with dealerships if you want easier paperwork, use marketplaces for more choice, and use private sales only when you can inspect carefully.
  • The key file is the seller pack: crossed-out carte grise, Cerfa 15776 transfer form, code de cession, and contrôle technique if required.
  • You normally have one month after the sale to register the vehicle in your name.
  • Check HistoVec, the VIN, service history, and the contrôle technique before you pay.
  • Budget for more than the listing price, including carte grise fees, insurance, repairs, fuel, tolls, and parking.

Wise for paying for a used car in France from abroad

If you’re funding a second-hand car purchase in France from another currency, a Wise account can help you hold and convert money into euros and send a transfer to the seller with clearer fees. Use it only once you’ve verified the seller’s identity, checked the car’s history and paperwork (HistoVec, contrôle technique, carte grise), and agreed a secure handover.

No commitment required

Where to find second-hand cars in France

For many expats, a dealer can be a simpler starting point because the paper trail is usually clearer and staff may help with the transfer. If you also need the wider newcomer rules, read Buying a car in France as a foreigner: Complete guide first.

Marketplaces give you more choice and private sellers can be cheaper, but both routes need more due diligence. Before any viewing, ask for the registration number, the seller’s full name, and a photo of the carte grise so you can check that the ad and documents line up.

Seller typeTypical prosTypical risksBest for
DealershipWarranty, finance, easier paperworkHigher price, less negotiationNew arrivals who want support
Online marketplaceBroad choice, easy price comparisonListing protections vary, seller quality variesShoppers comparing many cars
Private sellerMore room to negotiateLess support, more inspection and admin riskBuyers who know the process

Seller support, warranties, listing protections, and negotiation conditions vary by seller and platform.

Dealerships, marketplaces, or private sellers?

Dealers are usually easiest if you want warranty cover, a clearer complaint route, and help with paperwork.

Platforms such as La Centrale, Le Bon Coin, and Aramisauto can be useful for comparing used cars in France, but the platform is not the seller. You still need to verify the car, the documents, and the identity behind the listing.

Private sellers can offer more negotiation room, but they also bring the highest inspection and paperwork risk if you are not familiar with private car sales in France.

Driving in France

Who can buy and register a used car in France?

One thing worth knowing is that buying a car and registering it are not the same step. Many foreigners can buy a vehicle, but legal road use depends on whether you can complete the registration file with the right ID, address evidence, and sale documents.

Hosted expats and new arrivals often get stuck on proof of address. Read How to get proof of address in France? (justificatif de domicile) early, and check any edge case with ANTS before you pay.

  • A passport or other accepted photo ID that matches the sale documents.
  • Proof of address in France, or a host pack with your host’s ID, proof of address, and attestation d’hébergement.
  • A driving licence that covers the vehicle category.
  • An address format and mailbox that can actually receive the new document.
  • Time to verify unusual cases directly with ANTS if you have just moved, are between visas, or are being hosted.
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Government & Law

How to get proof of address in France?

Read more

How to check a used car before you pay

This is where a good deal can go bad. If you skip basic checks, you may end up with a car you cannot register, a large repair bill, or a seller who vanishes once paid.

A quick test drive is not enough. French used-car due diligence works best when you check the documents, the condition, and the seller at the same time.

  1. Match the seller’s ID to the name on the carte grise. If the person in front of you cannot explain the gap, stop there.
  2. Read the service history and invoices, not just the ad. Missing years can point to deferred maintenance that needs further investigation.
  3. Compare mileage across the dashboard, old invoices, HistoVec, and contrôle technique reports. A mismatch does not prove fraud by itself, but it does mean more questions before payment.
  4. Check the VIN on the windscreen, door frame, and paperwork. If the numbers do not match, do not move money.
  5. Look for uneven paint, warning lights, damp smells, or badly worn tyres. These can point to damage, water problems, or mechanical issues that need closer inspection.
  6. Test drive from cold if possible, then at city and faster-road speeds. Listen to the startup, feel the clutch and brakes, and check that the car tracks straight.
  7. Consider an independent mechanic check when the car is expensive, older, imported, or hard for you to assess confidently.

How to use HistoVec and the contrôle technique

HistoVec vehicle history is the official service the current owner uses to share the car’s administrative history. A passed technical inspection, or contrôle technique, helps flag roadworthiness issues, but it is not a full mechanical warranty.

HistoVec instructions showing how a seller can share a vehicle history report link with a buyer
HistoVec lets the vehicle owner generate and share a history report link with a prospective buyer.
  • Check the first registration date, ownership changes, recorded damage procedures, theft or opposition flags, and CT history shown in the report.
  • For most private sales of cars over four years old, the seller should provide a contrôle technique less than six months old.
  • If a counter-visit is listed, ask what failed, what was repaired, and for proof.
  • If major or critical defects appear, price the repair before you negotiate, or walk away.
  • Compare mileage on the CT report with the odometer on the day you view the car.
French contrôle technique report showing where to check the inspection date, result, validity deadline, and recorded mileage
On a French contrôle technique report, check the inspection date, result, validity deadline, and recorded mileage before buying a used car.

What paperwork you need from the seller

Before you pay, compare the seller’s file against the official seller rules.

  • Crossed-out certificate of registration (carte grise): this proves which vehicle is being sold. It should be crossed out, dated, and signed by the seller, not handed over blank.
  • Certificate of transfer (Cerfa 15776): this is the sale form completed by buyer and seller. If names, date, time, or registration number do not match the other documents, fix that before paying.
  • Code de cession: this makes the ANTS process easier after the seller declares the sale. If the seller says it will come later, ask what has already been submitted.
  • Recent contrôle technique: for many private sales of cars over four years old, this needs to be current enough for registration. A counter-visit is not an automatic no, but you need to understand the defect and deadline.
  • Certificate of administrative status: the seller can obtain this document through HistoVec. It helps show whether an administrative issue could prevent the transfer. If the seller cannot provide the expected document, pause the deal.
  • Service book and repair invoices: these are not always legally mandatory, but they can help you understand how the car has been maintained.

What it really costs to buy and own a used car in France

The listing price is only the entry ticket. Your real budget also needs room for registration, car insurance in France, first repairs, fuel, tolls, and parking.

Carte grise fees are a good example. They vary by region, fiscal horsepower, age, and sometimes fuel type or emissions, so use the official calculator before you commit and do not rely on an old forum estimate.

Cost itemWhy it changesWhen to budgetHow to check
Purchase priceAge, mileage, brand, condition, seller typeBefore viewingCompare similar listings and history
Carte griseRegion, fiscal horsepower, age, fuel, emissionsRight after purchaseUse the official simulator
InsuranceDriver profile, postcode, car type, cover levelBefore you driveGet quotes early
Technical inspection and repairsVehicle age, defects, parts, labourFirst monthRead the CT report and garage quotes
Fuel, tolls, parkingMileage, location, route mixOngoingCheck your local routine

Registration, insurance, repair, fuel, toll, and parking costs vary by vehicle, location, driver profile, and provider. Check current official and provider information before you commit.

A cheaper car can cost more overall if it needs tyres, brakes, or a fresh contrôle technique within weeks. Once it is on the road, Driving in France helps you plan tolls, parking, and mandatory equipment.

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Insurance

Car insurance in France

Read more

How to transfer ownership and get your carte grise

After the sale, the main legal job is the change of owner. You have one month to do it, and the cleanest route is the official ANTS used-vehicle process.

1

Make sure the seller has finished their side of the transfer and that your documents all match. You should have the crossed-out carte grise, Cerfa 15776, and ideally the code de cession.

2

Apply through ANTS using FranceConnect, or use Simplimmat if the vehicle and both parties are eligible. Enter the code de cession if you have it; if not, check whether the declared sale can be processed with the other registration details available to you.

3

Pay the registration fee and download the certificat provisoire d’immatriculation, or CPI, when available. Make sure you also have the legally required insurance before driving.

4

Watch for messages from ANTS, keep your file until the new carte grise arrives, and check the delivery address carefully before submitting the application.

France Titres guide showing the one-month registration deadline, required documents, and online steps for registering a used car in France
France Titres explains that buyers have one month to register a used vehicle in their name, lists the documents needed, and shows the online steps through to downloading the temporary registration certificate.

If the seller has not completed their part correctly, or the code is missing and the file does not line up, pause and ask for a corrected declaration or use a licensed registration professional instead of guessing.

Anonymized France Titres acknowledgement confirming that a vehicle change-of-ownership request has been registered
France Titres provides an acknowledgement after the change-of-ownership request is registered. The temporary registration certificate (CPI) is a separate document available at the end of the procedure.
France Titres guide showing the one-month registration deadline, required documents, and online steps for registering a used car in France
France Titres explains that buyers have one month to register a used vehicle in their name, lists the documents needed, and shows the online steps through to downloading the temporary registration certificate.
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Money Management

Bringing money to France from abroad: transfers, cash & rules

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Paying for a used car in France from abroad

Sellers in France commonly ask for a bank transfer, called a virement, or sometimes a banker’s cheque (chèque de banque), while a dealer may also accept card payment. Because practices vary between dealers, private sellers, and banks such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, and Société Générale, confirm the exact route before you move money.

If you want a wider overview of funding routes, read Bringing money to France from abroad: transfers, cash & rules. If you need to fund the purchase from another country, the full exchange-rate cost matters, not just the transfer fee. A Wise account can be a practical option for holding and converting money in multiple currencies and sending EUR to France, but check live fees, limits, and delivery estimates before you send.

  • Confirm the seller’s full name and ask for the IBAN from an official RIB or current bank statement.
  • Read back the IBAN by phone or in person before you pay, and keep a screenshot of the agreed details.
  • Use a clear payment reference, such as the registration number and model, so both sides can trace the transfer.
  • Send money only when the handover timing, keys, signed paperwork, and seller acceptance of the payment method are all confirmed.

Common scams and costly mistakes to avoid

  • Fake listing: reverse-image search the photos and ask for HistoVec plus seller ID before you travel. If the story keeps changing, stop there.
  • Pressure deposit: do not send money just to hold a car you have not checked. Ask for documents first, then book a viewing or inspection.
  • Incomplete paperwork: a missing signature, blank carte grise, or wrong registration number can block the transfer later. Get the file corrected before any payment leaves your account.
  • Mileage mismatch: if the dashboard, CT report, and history do not tell the same story, assume there is more to uncover. Ask for proof, or walk away.
  • Too cheap to be true: compare similar listings and ask why this car is below market. If the answer is vague, price the risk in, or leave it.
  • Paying too early: seller acceptance, platform protections, and transfer timing can all vary. Wait until seller identity and key documents are checked, and the handover plan is clear.

Conclusion

Buying a second-hand car in France is much easier when you verify the seller, vehicle history, inspection record, and transfer documents before money changes hands. Compare the full ownership cost rather than the listing price alone, and keep the registration deadline in view from the day of sale. If you are funding the purchase from abroad, confirm the seller’s payment details and handover plan before sending funds. For unusual registration, licence, or address situations, use current official guidance rather than relying on a seller or marketplace alone.

FAQ

Second-hand cars in France

Can a foreigner buy a second-hand car in France?

Yes, a foreigner can buy a vehicle, but buying a used car in France is only the first step. Driving it legally depends on whether you can register it with the right identity, address, and sale documents for your case, so check ANTS or Service-Public if your situation is unusual.

Do I need a French address to register a car in France?

In practice, you usually need a French proof of address, or justificatif de domicile. If you are hosted, the host’s proof of address, ID, and attestation d’hébergement can help, but check the accepted document list before you apply.

Can I use a foreign driving licence when buying a used car in France?

Often yes, but the rules for driving and insurance are separate from the act of purchase, and they depend on where your licence was issued and how long you have been in France. For the wider rules, see Getting a French driver’s license and confirm any edge case with official guidance before you buy.

Can I buy a used car in France without the seller’s code de cession?

Sometimes, yes. The code de cession makes the change easier, but if the seller has already declared the sale you may still be able to apply with other details from the crossed-out carte grise. Ask for the full file and proof that the declaration was submitted.

Sources

Last checked in September 2026 against the ANTS and Service-Public steps

  • Service-Public: Official guidance on seller obligations, required documents, contrôle technique rules, and handover steps for used-vehicle sales.
  • France Titres (ANTS): Official used-vehicle change-of-owner procedure, including the one-month registration deadline, code de cession handling, and Simplimmat option.
  • Service-Public: Official explanation of what the HistoVec vehicle history report can show buyers.
  • HistoVec: Official vehicle history tool home page and seller-share process.
  • Service-Public: Official proof-of-address requirements for carte grise applications, including hosted residents.
  • Service-Public: Official guidance on driving in France with an EU or EEA licence.
  • Service-Public: Official guidance on using and exchanging a non-EU foreign driving licence after settling in France.
  • Wise: Current Wise account product page used only for the neutral payment-from-abroad use case in this article.
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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