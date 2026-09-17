Second-hand cars in France for expats

Transportation
This guide covers where to buy, a second hand car, what to inspect, the seller documents you need, the ownership transfer, ongoing costs, and safer ways to pay from abroad.
Buying a second-hand car in France gets easier when you know where to look, what to inspect, and which documents must be ready before you pay. For expats, understanding the process in advance can help you avoid common problems with the vehicle, the seller, and the administrative paperwork. The purchase price is only part of the picture, as registration, insurance, repairs, and day-to-day running costs also need to fit your budget. This guide explains where to find used cars in France, how to check a vehicle before buying, which documents to collect, how to transfer ownership and register the car, what costs to expect, and how to pay safely from abroad.
If you’re funding a second-hand car purchase in France from another currency, a Wise account can help you hold and convert money into euros and send a transfer to the seller with clearer fees. Use it only once you’ve verified the seller’s identity, checked the car’s history and paperwork (HistoVec, contrôle technique, carte grise), and agreed a secure handover.
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For many expats, a dealer can be a simpler starting point because the paper trail is usually clearer and staff may help with the transfer. If you also need the wider newcomer rules, read Buying a car in France as a foreigner: Complete guide first.
Marketplaces give you more choice and private sellers can be cheaper, but both routes need more due diligence. Before any viewing, ask for the registration number, the seller’s full name, and a photo of the carte grise so you can check that the ad and documents line up.
|Seller type
|Typical pros
|Typical risks
|Best for
|Dealership
|Warranty, finance, easier paperwork
|Higher price, less negotiation
|New arrivals who want support
|Online marketplace
|Broad choice, easy price comparison
|Listing protections vary, seller quality varies
|Shoppers comparing many cars
|Private seller
|More room to negotiate
|Less support, more inspection and admin risk
|Buyers who know the process
Seller support, warranties, listing protections, and negotiation conditions vary by seller and platform.
Dealers are usually easiest if you want warranty cover, a clearer complaint route, and help with paperwork.
Platforms such as La Centrale, Le Bon Coin, and Aramisauto can be useful for comparing used cars in France, but the platform is not the seller. You still need to verify the car, the documents, and the identity behind the listing.
Private sellers can offer more negotiation room, but they also bring the highest inspection and paperwork risk if you are not familiar with private car sales in France.
One thing worth knowing is that buying a car and registering it are not the same step. Many foreigners can buy a vehicle, but legal road use depends on whether you can complete the registration file with the right ID, address evidence, and sale documents.
Hosted expats and new arrivals often get stuck on proof of address. Read How to get proof of address in France? (justificatif de domicile) early, and check any edge case with ANTS before you pay.
This is where a good deal can go bad. If you skip basic checks, you may end up with a car you cannot register, a large repair bill, or a seller who vanishes once paid.
A quick test drive is not enough. French used-car due diligence works best when you check the documents, the condition, and the seller at the same time.
HistoVec vehicle history is the official service the current owner uses to share the car’s administrative history. A passed technical inspection, or contrôle technique, helps flag roadworthiness issues, but it is not a full mechanical warranty.
Before you pay, compare the seller’s file against the official seller rules.
The listing price is only the entry ticket. Your real budget also needs room for registration, car insurance in France, first repairs, fuel, tolls, and parking.
Carte grise fees are a good example. They vary by region, fiscal horsepower, age, and sometimes fuel type or emissions, so use the official calculator before you commit and do not rely on an old forum estimate.
|Cost item
|Why it changes
|When to budget
|How to check
|Purchase price
|Age, mileage, brand, condition, seller type
|Before viewing
|Compare similar listings and history
|Carte grise
|Region, fiscal horsepower, age, fuel, emissions
|Right after purchase
|Use the official simulator
|Insurance
|Driver profile, postcode, car type, cover level
|Before you drive
|Get quotes early
|Technical inspection and repairs
|Vehicle age, defects, parts, labour
|First month
|Read the CT report and garage quotes
|Fuel, tolls, parking
|Mileage, location, route mix
|Ongoing
|Check your local routine
Registration, insurance, repair, fuel, toll, and parking costs vary by vehicle, location, driver profile, and provider. Check current official and provider information before you commit.
A cheaper car can cost more overall if it needs tyres, brakes, or a fresh contrôle technique within weeks. Once it is on the road, Driving in France helps you plan tolls, parking, and mandatory equipment.
After the sale, the main legal job is the change of owner. You have one month to do it, and the cleanest route is the official ANTS used-vehicle process.
Make sure the seller has finished their side of the transfer and that your documents all match. You should have the crossed-out carte grise, Cerfa 15776, and ideally the code de cession.
Apply through ANTS using FranceConnect, or use Simplimmat if the vehicle and both parties are eligible. Enter the code de cession if you have it; if not, check whether the declared sale can be processed with the other registration details available to you.
Pay the registration fee and download the certificat provisoire d’immatriculation, or CPI, when available. Make sure you also have the legally required insurance before driving.
Watch for messages from ANTS, keep your file until the new carte grise arrives, and check the delivery address carefully before submitting the application.
If the seller has not completed their part correctly, or the code is missing and the file does not line up, pause and ask for a corrected declaration or use a licensed registration professional instead of guessing.
Sellers in France commonly ask for a bank transfer, called a virement, or sometimes a banker’s cheque (chèque de banque), while a dealer may also accept card payment. Because practices vary between dealers, private sellers, and banks such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, and Société Générale, confirm the exact route before you move money.
If you want a wider overview of funding routes, read Bringing money to France from abroad: transfers, cash & rules. If you need to fund the purchase from another country, the full exchange-rate cost matters, not just the transfer fee. A Wise account can be a practical option for holding and converting money in multiple currencies and sending EUR to France, but check live fees, limits, and delivery estimates before you send.
Buying a second-hand car in France is much easier when you verify the seller, vehicle history, inspection record, and transfer documents before money changes hands. Compare the full ownership cost rather than the listing price alone, and keep the registration deadline in view from the day of sale. If you are funding the purchase from abroad, confirm the seller’s payment details and handover plan before sending funds. For unusual registration, licence, or address situations, use current official guidance rather than relying on a seller or marketplace alone.
FAQ
Yes, a foreigner can buy a vehicle, but buying a used car in France is only the first step. Driving it legally depends on whether you can register it with the right identity, address, and sale documents for your case, so check ANTS or Service-Public if your situation is unusual.
In practice, you usually need a French proof of address, or justificatif de domicile. If you are hosted, the host’s proof of address, ID, and attestation d’hébergement can help, but check the accepted document list before you apply.
Often yes, but the rules for driving and insurance are separate from the act of purchase, and they depend on where your licence was issued and how long you have been in France. For the wider rules, see Getting a French driver’s license and confirm any edge case with official guidance before you buy.
Sometimes, yes. The code de cession makes the change easier, but if the seller has already declared the sale you may still be able to apply with other details from the crossed-out carte grise. Ask for the full file and proof that the declaration was submitted.
Last checked in September 2026 against the ANTS and Service-Public steps
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