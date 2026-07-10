How to Invest in Precious Metals in France

Key takeaways In France, you can invest through physical coins and bars, exchange-traded products, funds, or mining shares.

Physical metals give direct ownership, but exchange-traded exposure is usually easier to buy, store, and sell.

A common point of confusion is “gold ETF” language. In Europe, single-metal exposure is often an ETC rather than a UCITS ETF.

French tax treatment can differ sharply between physical metals and financial products, especially when you sell, so keep purchase records.

Precious metals can diversify a portfolio, but they do not produce income like interest, coupons, or stock dividends.

Why investors buy precious metals Many investors use precious metals as a portfolio diversifier rather than a complete plan. Gold is the best known example because it has a long store-of-value reputation, while silver, platinum, and palladium can also benefit from industrial demand and investor demand at different times. A common question is whether metals protect you in every crisis. They do not. Prices can fall, metals do not pay an income, and short-term swings can be sharp, which is why many readers first compare them with cash savings, broad funds, or the wider routes covered in Investing in France. Money Management Investing in France Read more Precious metals are often used to: spread risk away from shares or bonds

hold an asset with global demand

hedge part of a portfolio against inflation worries

add a different return pattern to long-term investments Gold, silver, platinum and palladium at a glance Metal Main driver Typical investor use Typical volatility Gold Investment and reserve demand Diversification, defensive holding Lower than silver, platinum, or palladium Silver Investment plus industrial demand Lower-cost entry, mixed demand story Higher than gold Platinum Strong industrial demand Specialist exposure, cyclical view Often high Palladium Heavy industrial demand Niche exposure, higher-risk Usually the highest of the four This table is an editorial overview of common precious-metals characteristics and should not be read as a prediction of future performance. Beginners usually start with gold and silver because the products are easier to find and the investment case is easier to understand. Platinum and palladium can move more on industrial demand, which can make them less intuitive for a first allocation.

The main ways to invest from France From France, the main routes are physical bullion, exchange-traded products, funds, and mining shares. As of 7 July 2026, justETF listed dozens of Europe-traded precious-metals ETCs, which shows there is choice, but also that product structure matters in practice. If you are funding a brokerage account from abroad, it helps to compare international money transfers in France and best multi-currency accounts in France before you move money, because currency conversion costs can eat into returns before you even invest. Route Who it suits Main costs and risks Liquidity Physical coins and bars Readers who want direct ownership Premiums, spreads, storage, resale friction, theft risk Medium ETCs or exchange-traded products Readers who want price exposure in a brokerage account Platform fees, product structure risk, market risk Usually high Funds Readers who want broader exposure, sometimes via miners Ongoing fees, manager risk, market risk Usually high Mining shares Readers seeking equity upside, not metal ownership Company risk, market risk, higher volatility High This comparison summarizes common investment routes and practical considerations; costs, liquidity, and availability can vary by provider and product. Buying physical coins and bars Buying physical bullion means you own the metal directly, usually through bars or investment-grade coins. That tangibility is the appeal, but it also creates work: you need to check product specs, compare dealer pricing, decide where to store the metal, and think about how you would later sell it. One thing worth knowing is that the real cost is not just the spot price. Buy price is what you pay, sell price is what a dealer offers later, and the spread is the gap between the two. If you pay €3,000 and the dealer would buy back at €2,850, the €150 gap is your spread before storage or tax. Before you buy, check: purity and exact weight

the dealer’s buyback policy

the premium above the metal price

the gap between buy and sell prices

storage and insurance costs

invoices, dates, and product details for your records Using ETCs, funds and mining stocks If you do not want to store metal yourself, you can use exchange-traded products, funds, or mining shares through a securities account. ETCs are designed to track metal prices more directly, while mining shares behave like equities, which means company debt, management, costs, and production problems can matter as much as metal prices. This is different from owning bullion in a safe. A physically backed gold ETC may move closely with gold, while a mining stock can drop even if gold is stable. If you want a self-directed brokerage route, Interactive Brokers is one option to research for ETCs, funds, and mining shares, but check product availability, pricing, and eligibility for France-based clients before relying on any specific listing. Which route fits your goals? Choose physical bullion if direct ownership matters more to you than convenience.

Choose an ETC if you want simpler buying and selling inside a brokerage account.

Choose funds if you want bundled exposure rather than picking individual securities.

Choose mining shares if you accept higher risk for possible equity upside.

Use banks such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, or Société Générale for account infrastructure if helpful, but do not let account access replace product research.

Why “ETF” often means ETC in France and the EU ? Many readers search for “gold ETF” because that is the phrase used in English search results. In Europe, however, single-metal exposure is often packaged as an ETC instead of a UCITS ETF. The practical reason is that UCITS rules require diversification, so a single commodity does not usually fit the usual ETF structure used for broad stock or bond funds. If you search “gold ETF France” and mostly find ETCs, that is normal in the EU market. Focus on what the product holds, how it tracks the metal, what it costs, and how liquid it is. That is why France-based readers often see product names that do not match US guides. One thing worth knowing is that the label tells you something about legal structure, collateral, and risk, not just marketing. justETF’s European explainer is useful for understanding this distinction before you compare fees or platforms.

How to buy and store metals safely in France If you buy physical metal in France, start with the dealer, not the metal story. You want clear pricing, written terms, proper weighing, and paperwork that makes resale easier later. This matters even more for expats, because future tax treatment and proof of ownership can depend on what you kept from day one. Storage is the second big decision. Home storage gives immediate access, but it increases theft and insurance questions. Professional custody or secure storage can reduce that risk, but it adds ongoing cost and a layer between you and the asset. In France, if you later sell precious metals back to a professional buyer, payment in cash is not allowed, so keep your bank details and purchase records ready before you start the sale process. Before you buy or store metals, check: the full buy price and the dealer’s buyback price

whether the product specification matches what is advertised

whether storage is at home, in a bank box, or with a specialist custodian

whether your insurer covers home-stored bullion

how quickly you could resell in practice, not just in theory How to check dealers, spreads and paperwork The safest way to compare offers is to look beyond the headline metal price. A low advertised premium can still hide a wide buyback spread, weak resale terms, or poor paperwork. DGCCRF guidance on buying back precious metals is helpful because it focuses on what professionals must show and how consumers can avoid common traps. Check each dealer or buyer for: displayed buy prices, not vague claims about “market price”

purity, weight, and product description

an invoice with date, quantity, and total paid

resale conditions and any handling charges

a clear explanation of tax treatment at sale

evidence that weighing is done transparently and professionally

Taxes, fees and selling rules to plan for in France French costs appear at three different points, and readers often mix them together. The key question is not only “what will I pay to buy?” but also “what will it cost to hold and sell later?” Buy-side costs: Physical bullion can involve dealer premiums, delivery charges, insurance, and storage. Financial products can involve brokerage commissions, platform fees, foreign exchange charges, and ongoing fund costs. Holding costs: Physical metals may need secure storage or insurance. ETCs and funds can charge an annual fee, and mining shares can sit inside a broader securities account with its own pricing rules. Sale tax on physical metals: France has a specific resale framework for precious metals and certain valuable objects. Bercy’s guide to the sale of precious objects says sales of precious metals can be subject to a flat tax based on the sale price, and private sellers may in some cases opt for the general capital gains regime if they can prove the acquisition date and purchase price. That is why invoices matter. Financial product taxation: ETCs, funds, and mining shares are usually treated under the rules for financial investments rather than the special sale regime for physical metals. In France, social charges can also matter on investment income and gains, so use Guide to French taxes in 2026 as a starting point and check the current rules before you sell. Forms and timing: Official forms, rates, thresholds, and filing steps can change. The practical rule is simple: verify the current position at the time of sale, especially if your tax residence, product type, or proof of purchase is unusual. What happens when you sell? When you sell physical metal in France, expect identity checks, paperwork, and a pricing process based on the item itself, not just the day’s metal headline. The offer you receive may reflect purity, weight, condition, and whether the buyer sees the item as bullion, jewellery, or a collectible. Timing also matters because the spread can widen when markets move fast. A signed coin, old collector piece, or distinctive jewellery item may be worth more than its melt value, so ask whether the buyer is pricing it as bullion, jewellery, or a collectible before you accept the offer. Keep invoices, proof of payment, product details, and any certificate of authenticity. At the moment of sale, recheck the latest rules, forms, and thresholds, because official treatment can depend on the item and on whether you can document when and how you bought it.