Mortgage insurance in France for expats

Key takeaways Usually required in practice: Borrower insurance is not a general legal obligation, but most lenders will ask for it before they issue a French home loan.

Borrower insurance is not a general legal obligation, but most lenders will ask for it before they issue a French home loan. Core cover: French borrower insurance usually focuses on death, loss of autonomy, disability, and inability to work. Job-loss cover can exist, but it is optional and usually narrower.

French borrower insurance usually focuses on death, loss of autonomy, disability, and inability to work. Job-loss cover can exist, but it is optional and usually narrower. Health questionnaire rule: No health questionnaire is allowed if your insured share across outstanding loans is €200,000 or less and the loan ends before your 60th birthday.

No health questionnaire is allowed if your insured share across outstanding loans is €200,000 or less and the loan ends before your 60th birthday. Switching is allowed: You can choose an outside policy or change mortgage insurance in France later, but the replacement must match the lender’s minimum guarantees.

You can choose an outside policy or change mortgage insurance in France later, but the replacement must match the lender’s minimum guarantees. First expat check: Compare the lender’s required guarantees, exclusions, waiting periods, and claim documents before you focus on the premium.

What mortgage insurance in France actually is In France, mortgage insurance usually means assurance emprunteur, also called French borrower insurance. It protects both sides of the loan by stepping in with full or partial repayment if specific insured events happen. As part of the wider mortgage process in France, borrower insurance is best treated as one part of the loan file. Expats and non-residents can usually get cover, but the policy has to match the lender’s requirements and your own profile. French lenders usually focus first on death, perte totale et irréversible d’autonomie (total and irreversible loss of autonomy), permanent disability, and temporary incapacity for work. You may also see job-loss cover, but that is an optional extra rather than the core of the policy. Buying & Selling Mortgages in France: interest rates in 2026 Read more Borrower insurance, home insurance, and loan guarantees are not the same These products solve different problems: Borrower insurance: Helps repay the loan in defined personal-risk situations such as death or disability.

Helps repay the loan in defined personal-risk situations such as death or disability. Home insurance: Protects the property and liability risks. See home insurance in France.

Protects the property and liability risks. See home insurance in France. Loan guarantee: This is the lender’s separate security, often a caution or a mortgage charge on the property, if the loan itself is not repaid. Insurance Home insurance in France: property, contents, and liability Read more

Is mortgage insurance mandatory in France? No, not as a general legal rule. Service-Public and the French economy ministry both explain that borrower insurance is not imposed across the board, but lenders usually require it in practice before granting a home loan. For expats, that means the real test is not whether you have any policy. The bank wants a policy whose guarantees fit your loan type, the property use, and your borrower profile. In practice, minimum guarantees often include death cover, loss of autonomy, disability, and temporary incapacity to work. Job-loss cover can be offered, but it is optional and usually much narrower than the core protections. Before you accept any policy, ask the bank to confirm: Which guarantees are compulsory for your file

Whether each guarantee must last to the end of the loan or only to a stated age

What insured share, or quotité, the bank requires for each borrower

Whether job-loss cover is optional or irrelevant to your application How cover is split between co-borrowers Quotité is the share of the loan insured on each borrower. On a €300,000 loan, a couple might choose 50/50, 70/30, or 100/100 cover. With 50/50 cover, one accepted claim may clear only half the remaining balance. With 100/100 cover, one accepted claim can clear the full balance, but the premium is usually higher. If one borrower is older, has a health issue, or has less predictable income, that can influence the final split. Wise Account for international property expenses Hold supported currencies while planning property expenses.

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What affects the cost of mortgage insurance in France? Mortgage insurance cost in France depends on your profile, the size and length of the loan, and the policy wording itself. The cheapest quote is not automatically the best if its exclusions, claim triggers, or waiting periods are tighter. You may also see the taux annuel effectif de l’assurance (TAEA), or annual effective insurance rate, in French paperwork. It helps you compare the annual insurance rate, but it still needs to be read alongside the cover wording. The following table compares the main factors affecting borrower insurance costs and the details to check before choosing a policy. Factor Why it matters What to verify Possible impact Age and loan term Risk exposure increases with age and loan duration Age limits for guarantees and coverage duration Higher premium or narrower cover Smoking and health history Health risk assessment and underwriting Medical questions, evidence requirements, and exclusions Higher premium, extra evidence, or exclusions Occupation and daily duties Different risk levels for different professions Definition of inability to work for your occupation Different pricing or stricter claim tests Quotité Percentage of the outstanding loan insured Each borrower’s insured share and household needs More protection, often a higher premium Policy design Differences in waiting periods, exclusions, and benefit triggers Full policy notice and claim conditions Cheaper quotes may offer weaker practical cover Bank group policy vs external policy A bank group policy is the cover offered by the lender or one of its partners. An external policy is sourced from another insurer and then submitted to the bank for approval. Group cover can be simpler at the start. An external policy may suit younger borrowers, self-employed borrowers, or households that want different cover wording. France Home Finance, a France-based mortgage and insurance broker working with international buyers, warns that expats should not look only at the monthly premium. The policy also needs to fit their nationality, residence pattern, and the country where claim paperwork would be issued. Ask for the lender’s fiche standardisée d’information, or standardized information sheet, and the fiche personnalisée before you compare outside insurers. Without the bank’s exact criteria, a cheaper quote can fail the equivalence check later.

Health questions, the Lemoine law, and AERAS Health questions are often the most stressful part of the process, especially for buyers with a past or ongoing condition. When medical information may be requested: If your loan does not meet the exemption rule, the insurer can ask health questions and, in some cases, request extra medical evidence. Why honest disclosure matters: French official guidance is clear that intentional omission or false statements can put cover at risk. If questions do apply, answer them fully and keep copies of what you submitted. How AERAS fits in: AERAS, short for s’Assurer et Emprunter avec un Risque Aggravé de Santé, is the French framework designed to improve access to insurance for borrowers with a higher health risk. It can trigger deeper review, possible alternative terms, and in some cases discussion of alternative guarantees if standard cover is not available. When a health questionnaire is not allowed As of October 2026, French government guidance says no health questionnaire is allowed for eligible residential or mixed-use borrowing if two conditions are both met: the insured share on the cumulative outstanding credit is €200,000 or less per person, and the final repayment date falls before that borrower’s 60th birthday. For example, a couple borrowing €360,000 could still fall inside the rule if each insured share is €180,000 and the loan ends before both borrowers turn 60. The purchase price alone does not decide it, so always check the latest lender paperwork. What AERAS can do if you have a health condition AERAS is not a promise of standard cover. It is the French framework for further assessment when a borrower has an aggravated health risk, and the file can move through several review levels. That can lead to standard cover, adjusted terms, a surcharge, exclusions, or discussion of an alternative guarantee with the lender. It also means expat status alone should not be treated as a reason you cannot get cover.

Can expats choose or change their insurer? Yes. You do not have to accept the bank’s first insurance offer, and expats can also source external cover if the guarantees are equivalent. Under current French rules, borrowers can switch at any time, but the replacement policy still has to match the lender’s minimum guarantees. To change your insurer, follow these steps: 1 Get the lender’s minimum criteria and personalized information sheet. 2 Compare outside policies against those criteria, not just the price. 3 Submit a complete substitution request. 4 Wait for the bank’s answer before canceling the existing cover. The French economy ministry says the bank has 10 days from receipt of a complete file to respond. A justified refusal usually means the lender thinks one or more guarantees are not equivalent, not that outside insurance is banned. This response deadline is separate from the process of formally amending the loan agreement after the bank approves the insurance change. When comparing lenders such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale, CIC, and CCF, confirm each bank’s documentation requirements early and allow time to prepare your application. How to prove equivalent guarantees The fiche standardisée d’information helps you compare offers, the fiche personnalisée shows the lender’s exact requirements for your case, and the policy notice explains how the cover really works. Compare exclusions, claim triggers, waiting periods, the delay before payments start, age limits, and the definition of inability to work. If your income comes from abroad or you are self-employed, ask the insurer what documents it would require for an incapacity claim before you sign.