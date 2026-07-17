Key takeaways Situation Usually mandatory? Usually included in home insurance? What proof to ask for Tenant with a long-term residential lease Usually yes Often yes An attestation d’assurance habitation showing at least risques locatifs; check whether personal liability and cover for neighbours and third parties are also included Owner in a copropriété Usually yes Often yes A certificate or policy schedule showing liability cover Owner of a standalone house Usually no, but strongly recommended Often yes if insured A certificate if a lender, buyer, or another party asks for proof Student Not in every situation Often possible A certificate showing private liability and any study wording requested Intern, school pupil, or sports club member Often requested for administrative or contractual reasons Sometimes A certificate using the wording requested by the institution Person living with family or friends Not automatically Not always in their own name Confirmation that the existing policy covers them, or a separate certificate Requirements depend on your housing status, the purpose of the certificate, and the policy wording. Check the current official guidance and your contract before relying on this summary. If you are settling into life in France, Expatica’s moving to France checklist can help with the wider admin.

What civil liability insurance means in France Civil liability insurance in France covers damage or injury you accidentally cause to another person, their property, or sometimes a shared building. For example, a leak from your flat might damage the apartment below, or your child might break another child’s glasses. It does not normally pay for damage to your own belongings. The French terms to know French term What it means in practice Responsabilité civile vie privée Private liability for accidental damage caused in everyday life Assurance habitation Home insurance, often the policy that includes private liability cover Multirisque habitation Broader home cover that usually adds protection for the home and its contents Attestation d’assurance The insurance certificate you may send to a landlord, school, residence, or club Franchise The deductible, or the part of a covered claim you may have to pay yourself Sinistre An insured incident, such as water damage, fire, or accidental harm What the law says in practice French civil-liability rules are based on the general principle that you must repair damage you cause to others. In practice, the insurance requirement depends less on simply living in France and more on your housing status and why proof is being requested. The official Service Public guidance on home liability distinguishes between tenants, owners in a copropriété, and owners of standalone homes. Students and other applicants may also face administrative or contractual requirements from an institution, even when there is no universal standalone insurance duty. Renting Renting in France Read more

Is civil liability insurance mandatory in France? Civil liability cover is not mandatory for every person in every situation. The answer changes depending on whether you rent, own, study, complete an internship, or need proof for a specific organisation. If you rent in France If you rent under a residential lease, including a bail mobilité, you generally need home insurance covering at least the risques locatifs. The official tenant insurance guidance describes this minimum as cover for fire, explosion, and water damage to the rented home. That minimum does not necessarily cover damage to neighbours, third parties, or your own belongings. Many renters therefore choose broader cover, but furnished short lets and seasonal rentals can follow different rules, so check the contract case by case. If you own property in France Owners in a copropriété must have liability cover, whether they occupy the property or rent it out. Owners of standalone homes do not face the same general obligation, but without cover they may have to compensate third parties personally if the property causes damage. Buying & Selling Buying property in France Read more If you are a student, intern, or club member Students often encounter responsabilité civile as an administrative requirement rather than a universal standalone legal duty. Universities, residences, internship hosts, schools, and sports clubs may ask for proof, and some may want the certificate to mention study, placement, or activity-related cover. Before buying a separate student policy, check whether your home or student insurance already includes acceptable private liability protection. In many cases, the practical issue is obtaining the correct wording on the certificate.

What civil liability insurance covers and excludes Personal liability cover is designed for accidental damage caused to third parties. The exact scope, limits, deductible, and exclusions depend on the contract, so read the policy wording rather than relying only on the product name. Common covered situations Your child breaks another child’s glasses at school.

Your dog damages someone else’s property or injures someone, if the animal and situation are not excluded.

A leak from your flat affects a neighbour or the shared parts of a copropriété.

You accidentally break an item in a shop or at a friend’s home.

An object under your care causes damage, such as a tree branch falling into the next garden. Some contracts extend private-life cover to incidents outside the home, but this depends on the wording and territorial scope. Common exclusions and grey areas Common issue Why you need to check Intentional damage Standard private liability does not usually cover it Damage to your own property You normally need contents or property cover instead Motor vehicles This usually falls under motor insurance Professional activity or freelancing Private-life cover usually does not apply Employer equipment and some remote-work incidents These may sit outside standard home liability cover Certain dogs or seasonal rental situations Special rules, exclusions, or additional cover may apply Check the exclusions, territorial scope, deductible, and whether pets, internships, remote work, flatshares, or seasonal use are named in the contract. The official guidance on liability for pets also sets out special rules for categorised dogs.

Is civil liability included in home insurance? Often, yes. In France, private liability is frequently bundled into assurance habitation, which means you may already have the cover and only need the correct certificate. When assurance habitation is enough If your home policy already includes responsabilité civile vie privée, you may need proof rather than a separate product. Check the following details before relying on the policy: The named insured person and any family member who must be covered.

The insured address.

The policy’s effective date.

The wording used for private liability cover.

Whether the certificate matches the purpose for which it was requested. Insurance Home insurance in France Read more When you may need separate cover Separate cover may make sense if you are staying with someone else but need proof in your own name, if a school or internship host requests specific wording, or if your housing policy is not active yet. Ask what the certificate will say before buying, as administrative acceptance may matter as much as the policy label.

How to get the right certificate in France The document people usually request is an attestation d’assurance responsabilité civile. Ask for the certificate, then check its details before sending it to a landlord, school, residence, internship host, or club. What documents and wording to check Your full name and any family member who must be covered.

The insured address, if the request is connected to housing.

The policy start date, especially if keys will be handed over soon.

Clear wording for responsabilité civile or responsabilité civile vie privée.

Any additional wording needed for an internship, residence, school, or club.

A downloadable or stamped attestation d’assurance, rather than only a quote. Common administrative problems include mismatched dates, a missing name, or sending the whole policy when only the certificate was requested. A typical certificate might show Anna Martin, 12 Rue des Fleurs, Paris 75011; a policy active from 1 September 2026; private liability included; the policy reference; and the insurer’s contact details. Illustrative mock-up of a French attestation d’assurance. It is not an official insurance document, and all personal details are fictional.

How to compare policies before you sign Before signing, confirm whether the policy covers the situations that matter to you, such as study, an internship, pets, remote work, a flatshare, or seasonal use. What to compare Why it matters What to ask Private liability included It can help you avoid buying duplicate cover Is responsabilité civile vie privée included? Certificate speed Some requests are urgent Can I download the certificate immediately? Key exclusions This is where claims may fail Are pets, internships, remote work, or flatshares excluded? Franchise A low premium may still involve a high out-of-pocket cost What deductible applies to liability claims? Territorial scope Foreign residence or travel situations may be limited Is the cover valid where I live and travel? For English-speaking help, Expatica’s France directory of insurance companies can help you identify insurers and brokers to compare. Review the policy scope and certificate wording, not only the price. Wise for managing everyday costs in France A Wise account may help you hold and convert money when paying French insurance premiums, housing deposits, or other relocation costs from another currency. Go to website