Key takeaways A prêt personnel is the French name for a personal loan, usually unsecured and used for non-property expenses.

Under French consumer-credit rules, personal loans generally run from €200 to €75,000 and last more than 3 months.

Prepare ID, proof of address, proof of income, bank statements, and current debt details before you apply.

Compare offers using TAEG (taux annuel effectif global), which captures the all-in annual cost, rather than the headline rate by itself.

After signing a consumer-credit offer, borrowers usually get 14 days to withdraw.

Lenders focus mainly on residency, affordability, account conduct, and paperwork quality.

Can expats get a personal loan in France? Yes, expats can apply for a personal loan in France. The real question is whether a lender can verify your life in France, understand your income, and judge the repayments affordable. Different lenders interpret risk differently. One provider may be comfortable with your file while another wants a longer French track record. Lenders usually look at: French address and, sometimes, residency status

Regular provable income

Existing debts and any serious past credit issues, sometimes checked through the Fichier national des incidents de remboursement des crédits aux particuliers (FICP)

Bank account conduct and local contact details

Age and legal capacity to borrow Wise for managing money from abroad Receive payments from abroad: Get eligible payments in supported currencies

Hold euros for planned expenses: Keep euros ready for repayments

Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees Learn more about the Wise account Resident expats vs newly arrived applicants Timing matters. A resident expat with a settled address, steady income, and a clearer local footprint in the French banking system is often easier to assess than someone who arrived last week. Lenders may ask for a residence permit if relevant, a justificatif de domicile (proof of address), and a French mobile number. Newly arrived readers may also need to compare non-resident accounts in France before local repayments start. Expatica’s guide to Banking in France Read more What if your income comes from abroad? Foreign income can work, but it often slows the review. Lenders need to see whether it is regular, taxable, and easy to verify. You may be asked for extra statements, tax returns, contracts, or translations. Self-employed applicants should expect closer review, especially if earnings fluctuate or arrive in different currencies.

What a personal loan means in France In France, a personal loan is usually called a prêt personnel. It sits inside crédit à la consommation, which means consumer credit for non-property borrowing, and it is generally unsecured, so you don’t normally pledge property as collateral. French consumer-credit rules change for offers issued from 20 November 2026. The reform raises the general regulatory ceiling from €75,000 to €100,000 and extends consumer protections to certain smaller and shorter-term credit products. Existing contracts generally remain subject to the earlier rules, with some exceptions. A prêt personnel is usually flexible on use, while a crédit affecté, or assigned credit, is tied to a named purchase or service. The following table compares common borrowing products in France, including their purposes and whether they usually require collateral. Product Best for Secured? What it means in practice Prêt personnel Flexible non-property spending Usually no Funds generally available for flexible use Crédit affecté A specific purchase Usually no Linked to one purchase or service Overdraft Short cash gap No Short-term borrowing, often expensive Mortgage Property purchase Yes Designed for real estate rather than everyday borrowing

Eligibility and documents lenders usually ask for French lenders usually split the file into legal basics and lender-policy extras. Extras matter more when income is foreign, recent, or harder to verify. If the loan is above €3,000, French consumer-credit rules say the lender must ask for proof of identity, domicile, and income. A tidy pack can speed things up. Have these ready: Passport, residence card, or other accepted ID

Justificatif de domicile, such as a utility bill or rental document

Recent payslips, contract, or other proof of income

Recent bank statements

Current loans, overdrafts, or credit-card balances

Recent tax return or tax notice if asked

Any lender-specific form or affordability questionnaire Documents checklist for expats in France The documents that most often cause delays are proof of address and foreign income evidence. If payslips, tax returns, and bank statements don’t line up clearly, the lender may pause the file or ask for translations. If a lender wants direct debits from a local current account, the admin steps in opening a bank account in France can help you prepare early. Before paying for translations, ask what the lender will accept. Expatica’s guide to Non-resident bank accounts in France Read more

Costs, rates, and French loan terms to understand The headline rate is only part of the price. In France, the main comparison figure is the TAEG, the all-in annual cost of the loan. It can include the nominal rate, frais de dossier (arrangement fees), and required insurance or account costs. Another term you may see is taux d’usure. This is the legal cap on the all-in rate, not just the nominal rate. Legal details in this section were last verified on 18 October 2026, so check current figures again before you apply. The following table explains the main loan-cost terms and why they matter when comparing offers. Term Plain English Why it matters Nominal rate Base interest rate Doesn’t show the whole borrowing cost TAEG All-in annual cost Main figure for comparing offers Frais de dossier File or arrangement fees Can raise the total cost Optional insurance Sickness, disability, or job-loss cover Additional cost and potential cover Early repayment fees Potential charges for settling early Check conditions before signing How TAEG, fees, and insurance affect the total cost A lender may advertise one rate, then add a file fee and offer optional insurance. If the insurance is required for the offer, it belongs in your real comparison. Compare the all-in cost, not the nominal rate. A higher headline rate can still be cheaper if fees or compulsory extras are lower. Your cooling-off rights and other borrower protections You should receive pre-contractual information before signing, including the loan type, cost, term, and repayment schedule. The offer must stay open, and you usually have 14 calendar days to use your droit de rétractation, the right to withdraw. Don’t assume instant payout. The contract is not fully final the moment you sign, and funds are not normally released straight away.

How to apply for a personal loan in France The safest way to apply is to treat it like a file-building exercise, not a quick online click. That matters even more if your salary comes from abroad, your documents aren’t in French, or you’ve only recently moved. 1 Check whether the product fits your need and repayment budget. 2 Gather your document pack before comparing lenders. 3 Compare TAEG, term length, fees, and account requirements. 4 Submit the application and answer any affordability questions carefully. 5 Review the pre-contractual information before accepting anything. 6 Check how and when funds will be released, and whether repayments need a French account. 7 Keep the withdrawal period in mind before using the money. Applications usually stall because of incomplete paperwork, unclear income, mismatched details across documents, or repayment arrangements the lender can’t verify. Expatica’s guide to Opening a bank account in France Read more

How to compare offers and avoid common expat mistakes If 2 offers look similar, start with the total repayable amount and the TAEG. Then check the term, monthly payment, insurance conditions, early repayment rules, and what the lender expects from your bank setup. Major local banks and digital players don’t all read the same file the same way. A rejection can reflect lender fit as much as file strength. When you compare offers, check: TAEG, not just the nominal rate

Total repayable amount

Loan term and monthly payment

Early repayment rules

Required documents

Whether foreign income is accepted

Whether repayments must come from a French account Common reasons applications fail Refusals often come down to affordability or verification. Problems usually start when income looks unstable, paperwork is incomplete, debt is already high, or details don’t match across the form, payslips, and statements. Timing can matter too. Some providers want permanent residents, local mobile numbers, or established account history, so applying too early can hurt more than waiting and preparing better.

Managing repayments if you move money from abroad Once the loan is active, the challenge shifts to steady repayment. If your income arrives in another currency, the risk isn’t just the loan but also bad timing, weak cash buffers, and avoidable conversion costs. For cross-border repayments, it helps to: Know the euro amount and direct-debit date

Keep a cash buffer in euros

Track exchange costs if income arrives in another currency

Avoid leaving conversion to the last minute Some expats use a Wise Account to receive money from abroad, hold euros, or separate repayment funds. Wise doesn’t provide personal loans in France or improve approval chances. Expatica’s guide to using Wise in France as an expat can help if you manage income in more than one currency.