Expats can get a personal loan in France, but lenders usually want proof of a French address, reliable income, and a repayment setup they can verify. This guide explains the French rules and the practical checks that matter most before you apply.
French consumer-credit rules offer useful protections, but the jargon can still slow you down when you’re new to the system. Terms such as prêt personnel, taux annuel effectif global (TAEG), justificatif de domicile, and droit de rétractation affect both cost and approval. The sections below show what lenders ask for, how to compare TAEG and fees, and what to do if you’re refused.
This guide is for general information only, not financial, legal, or tax advice. Lender criteria still decide the outcome, and you should check that any loan repayments are affordable before applying.
Key takeaways
- A prêt personnel is the French name for a personal loan, usually unsecured and used for non-property expenses.
- Under French consumer-credit rules, personal loans generally run from €200 to €75,000 and last more than 3 months.
- Prepare ID, proof of address, proof of income, bank statements, and current debt details before you apply.
- Compare offers using TAEG (taux annuel effectif global), which captures the all-in annual cost, rather than the headline rate by itself.
- After signing a consumer-credit offer, borrowers usually get 14 days to withdraw.
- Lenders focus mainly on residency, affordability, account conduct, and paperwork quality.
Can expats get a personal loan in France?
Yes, expats can apply for a personal loan in France. The real question is whether a lender can verify your life in France, understand your income, and judge the repayments affordable.
Different lenders interpret risk differently. One provider may be comfortable with your file while another wants a longer French track record.
Lenders usually look at:
- French address and, sometimes, residency status
- Regular provable income
- Existing debts and any serious past credit issues, sometimes checked through the Fichier national des incidents de remboursement des crédits aux particuliers (FICP)
- Bank account conduct and local contact details
- Age and legal capacity to borrow
Wise for managing money from abroad
- Receive payments from abroad: Get eligible payments in supported currencies
- Hold euros for planned expenses: Keep euros ready for repayments
- Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees
Resident expats vs newly arrived applicants
Timing matters. A resident expat with a settled address, steady income, and a clearer local footprint in the French banking system is often easier to assess than someone who arrived last week.
Lenders may ask for a residence permit if relevant, a justificatif de domicile (proof of address), and a French mobile number. Newly arrived readers may also need to compare non-resident accounts in France before local repayments start.
What if your income comes from abroad?
Foreign income can work, but it often slows the review. Lenders need to see whether it is regular, taxable, and easy to verify.
You may be asked for extra statements, tax returns, contracts, or translations. Self-employed applicants should expect closer review, especially if earnings fluctuate or arrive in different currencies.
What a personal loan means in France
In France, a personal loan is usually called a prêt personnel. It sits inside crédit à la consommation, which means consumer credit for non-property borrowing, and it is generally unsecured, so you don’t normally pledge property as collateral.
French consumer-credit rules change for offers issued from 20 November 2026. The reform raises the general regulatory ceiling from €75,000 to €100,000 and extends consumer protections to certain smaller and shorter-term credit products. Existing contracts generally remain subject to the earlier rules, with some exceptions.
A prêt personnel is usually flexible on use, while a crédit affecté, or assigned credit, is tied to a named purchase or service.
The following table compares common borrowing products in France, including their purposes and whether they usually require collateral.
|Product
|Best for
|Secured?
|What it means in practice
|Prêt personnel
|Flexible non-property spending
|Usually no
|Funds generally available for flexible use
|Crédit affecté
|A specific purchase
|Usually no
|Linked to one purchase or service
|Overdraft
|Short cash gap
|No
|Short-term borrowing, often expensive
|Mortgage
|Property purchase
|Yes
|Designed for real estate rather than everyday borrowing
Eligibility and documents lenders usually ask for
French lenders usually split the file into legal basics and lender-policy extras. Extras matter more when income is foreign, recent, or harder to verify.
If the loan is above €3,000, French consumer-credit rules say the lender must ask for proof of identity, domicile, and income. A tidy pack can speed things up.
Have these ready:
- Passport, residence card, or other accepted ID
- Justificatif de domicile, such as a utility bill or rental document
- Recent payslips, contract, or other proof of income
- Recent bank statements
- Current loans, overdrafts, or credit-card balances
- Recent tax return or tax notice if asked
- Any lender-specific form or affordability questionnaire
Documents checklist for expats in France
The documents that most often cause delays are proof of address and foreign income evidence. If payslips, tax returns, and bank statements don’t line up clearly, the lender may pause the file or ask for translations.
If a lender wants direct debits from a local current account, the admin steps in opening a bank account in France can help you prepare early. Before paying for translations, ask what the lender will accept.
Costs, rates, and French loan terms to understand
The headline rate is only part of the price. In France, the main comparison figure is the TAEG, the all-in annual cost of the loan. It can include the nominal rate, frais de dossier (arrangement fees), and required insurance or account costs.
Another term you may see is taux d’usure. This is the legal cap on the all-in rate, not just the nominal rate. Legal details in this section were last verified on 18 October 2026, so check current figures again before you apply.
The following table explains the main loan-cost terms and why they matter when comparing offers.
|Term
|Plain English
|Why it matters
|Nominal rate
|Base interest rate
|Doesn’t show the whole borrowing cost
|TAEG
|All-in annual cost
|Main figure for comparing offers
|Frais de dossier
|File or arrangement fees
|Can raise the total cost
|Optional insurance
|Sickness, disability, or job-loss cover
|Additional cost and potential cover
|Early repayment fees
|Potential charges for settling early
|Check conditions before signing
How TAEG, fees, and insurance affect the total cost
A lender may advertise one rate, then add a file fee and offer optional insurance. If the insurance is required for the offer, it belongs in your real comparison.
Compare the all-in cost, not the nominal rate. A higher headline rate can still be cheaper if fees or compulsory extras are lower.
Your cooling-off rights and other borrower protections
- You should receive pre-contractual information before signing, including the loan type, cost, term, and repayment schedule.
- The offer must stay open, and you usually have 14 calendar days to use your droit de rétractation, the right to withdraw.
- Don’t assume instant payout. The contract is not fully final the moment you sign, and funds are not normally released straight away.
How to apply for a personal loan in France
The safest way to apply is to treat it like a file-building exercise, not a quick online click. That matters even more if your salary comes from abroad, your documents aren’t in French, or you’ve only recently moved.
Check whether the product fits your need and repayment budget.
Gather your document pack before comparing lenders.
Compare TAEG, term length, fees, and account requirements.
Submit the application and answer any affordability questions carefully.
Review the pre-contractual information before accepting anything.
Check how and when funds will be released, and whether repayments need a French account.
Keep the withdrawal period in mind before using the money.
Applications usually stall because of incomplete paperwork, unclear income, mismatched details across documents, or repayment arrangements the lender can’t verify.
How to compare offers and avoid common expat mistakes
If 2 offers look similar, start with the total repayable amount and the TAEG. Then check the term, monthly payment, insurance conditions, early repayment rules, and what the lender expects from your bank setup.
Major local banks and digital players don’t all read the same file the same way. A rejection can reflect lender fit as much as file strength.
When you compare offers, check:
- TAEG, not just the nominal rate
- Total repayable amount
- Loan term and monthly payment
- Early repayment rules
- Required documents
- Whether foreign income is accepted
- Whether repayments must come from a French account
Common reasons applications fail
Refusals often come down to affordability or verification. Problems usually start when income looks unstable, paperwork is incomplete, debt is already high, or details don’t match across the form, payslips, and statements.
Timing can matter too. Some providers want permanent residents, local mobile numbers, or established account history, so applying too early can hurt more than waiting and preparing better.
Managing repayments if you move money from abroad
Once the loan is active, the challenge shifts to steady repayment. If your income arrives in another currency, the risk isn’t just the loan but also bad timing, weak cash buffers, and avoidable conversion costs.
For cross-border repayments, it helps to:
- Know the euro amount and direct-debit date
- Keep a cash buffer in euros
- Track exchange costs if income arrives in another currency
- Avoid leaving conversion to the last minute
Some expats use a Wise Account to receive money from abroad, hold euros, or separate repayment funds. Wise doesn’t provide personal loans in France or improve approval chances. Expatica’s guide to using Wise in France as an expat can help if you manage income in more than one currency.
What to do if you are refused or your circumstances change
A refusal is frustrating, but it’s usually a signal to pause, not panic. Ask whether the lender will tell you the reason, then review your documents, debts, income pattern, and timing before you apply again.
If your circumstances change after approval, act early. Missing repayments can lead to fees, collection action, and serious financial difficulty, so contact the lender before the payment date if you expect a problem.
If you’re refused or under pressure, try to:
- Ask why the file was refused, if the lender will say
- Correct missing or inconsistent documents
- Strengthen your local banking footprint if needed
- Wait before reapplying if the file is still weak
- Use official help routes early if repayment becomes difficult
Next steps before you apply
A personal loan in France can be an option for expats who can demonstrate reliable income, provide the required documents, and afford repayments. Compare TAEG, fees, and contract conditions carefully before making a decision. If your income comes from abroad, prepare your repayment arrangements in advance. Wise Account may help you manage foreign-currency income and hold euros, but it doesn’t replace lender approval or a required French current account.
FAQ
Personal loans in France
Can foreigners get a personal loan in France?
Yes, foreigners can apply. Approval depends on residency, income, debts, affordability, and documents, not nationality alone.
Do I need a French bank account for a personal loan in France?
Some lenders want a local or France-compatible direct-debit setup, but rules vary. A money-management account helps with cash flow, not lender approval.
What documents do expats need for a loan in France?
Most lenders ask for ID, proof of address, income evidence, recent statements, and current debt details. Foreign income can trigger extra records or translations.
What is TAEG and why does it matter in France?
TAEG is the all-in annual cost of consumer credit in France. It’s usually the fairest figure for comparing offers.
Can I repay a French personal loan early?
Usually yes, but the contract can set conditions or compensation rules. Check the agreement before signing.
What happens if I miss repayments on a French personal loan?
Missed payments can cause extra costs, collection action, and financial stress. Contact the lender early and use official help routes if trouble starts.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Consumer credit: personal loan, Service Public
- What is the Annual Percentage Rate of Charge (APR)?, Service Public
- Consumer credit: contract rules, Service Public
- Le taux d'usure, Banque de France
- Applying for a personal loan, Revolut France
- RéponseConso: vos droits et démarches en matière de consommation, DGCCRF – economie.gouv.fr
- French Consumer Code – Consumer credit provisions, Légifrance
- How to submit a complaint, ACPR – Banque de France
- La réforme du crédit à la consommation entre en vigueur le 20 novembre 2026, Ministère de l'Économie – Direction des Affaires juridiques
- Consumer information and advice, Institut national de la consommation