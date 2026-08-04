How to write a French cheque

Key takeaways Cheque field What to write Common mistake Why it matters Amount in words Write the full amount on the long line in words Putting the payee here The written amount is retained if it differs from the figures Payee Write the person, business, school, or public body after à Leaving it vague or unreadable A clear beneficiary helps prevent delay or rejection Amount in figures Write the amount in the € box, using a decimal comma Writing 12.50 instead of 12,50 French number formatting uses a comma for cents Place and date Add the town or city after à and the date after le Using month-day-year or a false date The cheque must show the place and the date on which it is written Signature Sign using the signature your bank knows Rushing or using a different signature style An unclear or mismatched signature can cause problems Validity and funds Keep enough money in the account until the cheque is cashed Assuming you can post-date it or fund it later A cheque is valid for 1 year and 8 days, and insufficient funds can trigger bank action Official French cheque rules were checked on 17 July 2026 against Service Public guidance on cheque payments.

When cheques are still used in France Cheques are no longer the default way to pay in France, but they have not disappeared. You may still need a chèque from a chéquier for certain local situations, even if you normally pay by card or SEPA transfer. This is why the topic still matters for expats. France has modern payment habits, but local systems can overlap, so it helps to understand both cheque use and the broader picture in How to pay in France: cards, cash, SEPA & tips. Money Management How to pay in France: cards, cash, SEPA & tips (2026) Read more You are most likely to encounter cheque payments for: school meals, trips, and club fees;

local associations and sports groups;

some tradespeople or small service providers;

rental or booking deposits in specific situations. It’s worth noting that a personal chèque and a chèque de banque are two different things. A chèque de banque is issued by a bank and is often used for higher-value private sales; Service Public explains the difference here. Can a shop refuse a cheque? Yes. A shop can refuse cheques in France if it clearly informs customers, and a merchant may also ask for photo ID before accepting one, according to Service Public. Before you try to pay by cheque: look for signs explaining whether cheques are refused or subject to minimum or maximum amounts;

ask whether photo identification is required;

do not assume a foreign cheque will be accepted, because acceptance and fees vary.

How to fill in each part of a French cheque Editor from France Jonathan Rigottier Tip for non‑native speakers Writing the amount in full words is often the trickiest part. If you’re unsure, ask the recipient whether they accept a card payment or a transfer instead. If you do need to use a cheque and you’re not confident writing the amount in words, an AI tool can help you double-check the spelling (for example: “Write €147.50 in French words for a cheque”). Always review the result carefully before copying it onto the cheque, and make sure the written amount matches the numeric amount exactly. The safest approach is to complete the cheque in the same order each time: Write the amount in words: use the long line at the top of the cheque. Add the payee: write the beneficiary’s name after à on the line below. Enter the amount in figures: use the € box and a decimal comma. Add the place: write the town or city where you are completing the cheque. Add the date: use the French day-month-year order. Sign and record it: sign the cheque and keep the talon or stub for your records. The layout can feel backwards to newcomers. On many English-language cheques, the first long line is for the payee; on a French cheque, it is normally for the amount written in words. Left side of the cheque: amount in words and payee On a typical French cheque, write the amount in words on the long line. On the shorter line below, after à, write the bénéficiaire, meaning the payee. The payee may be a person, business, school, local association, or public body. Write the name clearly and exactly as requested, particularly when paying a mairie, school office, or formal organisation. Avoid leaving large blank spaces after the written amount. Drawing a short line through the remaining space can help prevent information from being added later. The right side is more compact, so check each field before handing the cheque over: In the € box, write the amount in figures using a decimal comma, for example 87,50 .

. After à, write the town or city where you are signing the cheque, not your full street address.

After le, write the date in day-month-year order, for example 10/07/2026 .

. Sign in the lower-right area using the signature your bank has on file.

For many expats, the challenge is less about banking than local formatting. A small number or date error can make the cheque look incorrect or create questions for the recipient. Use a comma for cents, not a full stop. For example 12,50 means twelve euros and fifty cents. For thousands, a space is the clearest separator, so 1 250,40 is preferable to 1,250.40 . The figures and the written amount must match. If they differ, the amount written in words is retained. You do not need perfect French grammar to complete a cheque, but you do need to copy the format carefully. If the amount in figures and the amount in words do not match, Service Public notes that the written amount is generally the one that counts. Rule What it looks like on the cheque Decimal comma 12,50 Thousands separator 1 250,40 French date order 10/07/2026 Words and figures match 125,40 and cent vingt-cinq euros et quarante centimes Example amounts written correctly on a French cheque These examples show a consistent way to write common amounts: Figures Amount in words 12,50 douze euros et cinquante centimes 87,00 quatre-vingt-sept euros 125,40 cent vingt-cinq euros et quarante centimes 1 250,40 mille deux cent cinquante euros et quarante centimes

Rules that can make a French cheque invalid or risky Completing the fields is only part of the process. The cheque must also meet the applicable rules when you issue it. Sufficient funds matter: when you sign a cheque, the money needs to stay available in your account until the cheque is cashed. If the cheque is presented without enough funds, it can trigger an incident de paiement and bank fees, and Service Public explains that unresolved cases can lead to a banking ban.

when you sign a cheque, the money needs to stay available in your account until the cheque is cashed. If the cheque is presented without enough funds, it can trigger an incident de paiement and bank fees, and Service Public explains that unresolved cases can lead to a banking ban. Do not post-date it: date the cheque for the day you actually write it. French rules require the date of the day of issue, so a later date is not a safe planning tool.

date the cheque for the day you actually write it. French rules require the date of the day of issue, so a later date is not a safe planning tool. Do not use a false or missing date: Service Public says a missing or false date can lead to a financial penalty.

Service Public says a missing or false date can lead to a financial penalty. Make words and figures match: if they differ, the written amount usually prevails, which can create delay, dispute, or an unintended payment amount.

if they differ, the written amount usually prevails, which can create delay, dispute, or an unintended payment amount. Sign it properly: an unsigned cheque, or one signed in a way your bank does not recognise, can cause rejection or follow-up.

an unsigned cheque, or one signed in a way your bank does not recognise, can cause rejection or follow-up. Know which cheque you are using: a standard personal cheque is not the same as a chèque de banque. If someone asks for extra payment certainty in a large private sale, they may mean a bank-issued cheque instead. One thing worth knowing is that some advice online tells people to leave fields blank and finish them later. That is not good practice. The safer option is to complete every required field clearly before you hand the cheque over. How long is a French cheque valid, and can you cancel it? A French cheque is normally valid for 1 year and 8 days from the date written on it. Opposition is not a routine way to reverse a normal payment dispute; it is generally reserved for circumstances such as loss, theft, or suspected fraudulent use and must be handled through your bank. If a problem arises: check the date before assuming the cheque can still be cashed;

contact your bank immediately if the cheque or chequebook is lost, stolen, or connected to suspected fraud;

do not use stop payment as a casual substitute for resolving an ordinary dispute with the beneficiary.

What to do after writing or receiving a cheque in France After writing a cheque, keep the talon or stub and record the date, amount, and payee. This makes it easier to track a payment that may be deposited days or weeks later. Keep enough money in the account until the cheque is presented. The payment may feel complete when the paper leaves your hand, but the account is debited only when the recipient deposits it. If you receive a cheque, you generally sign the back and deposit it with your bank. Deposit procedures differ between banks and may involve a branch, post, or another method offered by your provider, so check its current instructions. Use this quick checklist: record the payment on the cheque stub;

keep the funds available until encashment;

check your bank’s deposit process before receiving a cheque. If you still need local payment access, Expatica’s guide to how to open a bank account in France is a helpful next step. If your wider issue is receiving money rather than receiving a paper cheque, see Best way to receive money from abroad in France. Banking How to open a bank account in France in 2026 Read more