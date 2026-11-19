Key takeaways France does not have a universal consumer credit score in the UK or US sense.

FICP (Fichier des incidents de remboursement des crédits aux particuliers) and FCC (Fichier central des chèques) are incident-based files, not positive credit files that reward on-time borrowing.

Major local banks usually assess affordability, employment stability, account conduct, debt levels, and supporting documents.

Your UK or home-country credit score does not automatically transfer into France.

What matters most in practice is a stable, well-documented file, not trying to “build credit” through extra borrowing.

Is there a credit score in France? France does not have a national consumer credit score that works like Experian, Equifax, TransUnion, or FICO. The risk here is assuming that no score means no checks, when French banks still run their own affordability and risk assessments before they approve a loan or mortgage. France uses a file-based approach for consumer incidents while lenders keep their own internal underwriting methods. Company ratings such as Banque de France or FIBEN business records are separate and are not the same as a personal borrowing check for an expat applying for credit. The following table compares a typical UK or US credit-scoring system with the checks used in France. Feature UK or US style system France Main idea A personal score summarizes credit behavior No universal consumer score Public records Private credit bureaus hold broad credit data Banque de France incident files record certain problems Positive history Often helps raise a score On-time payments do not build a national score Lending decision Score is one important input Lender review plus incident-file checks Wise for managing money across borders in France Hold money in multiple currencies

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What FICP and FCC mean for expats The two French files expats see most often are FICP and FCC. They are both managed by the Banque de France, but they do different jobs, and confusing them can make the system look harsher than it really is. FICP covers serious repayment incidents on personal credit, including some overdraft situations and over-indebtedness procedures. FCC is different. It covers cheque bans and abusive bank card use, so it is more about payment incidents than loan affordability. The official Service-Public guide to FICP and Service-Public guide to FCC explain the access rules, retention periods, and the difference between the two files. FICP stands for Fichier des incidents de remboursement des crédits aux particuliers. It can include missed repayments on consumer credit, mortgages, and certain overdrafts, as well as over-indebtedness cases.

It can include missed repayments on consumer credit, mortgages, and certain overdrafts, as well as over-indebtedness cases. FCC stands for Fichier central des chèques. It can include unpaid cheque incidents, cheque bans, and card withdrawal decisions linked to abusive card use.

It can include unpaid cheque incidents, cheque bans, and card withdrawal decisions linked to abusive card use. Who manages them? Banque de France keeps the files, but the reporting institution is responsible for the information sent in.

Banque de France keeps the files, but the reporting institution is responsible for the information sent in. Who can consult them? Banks and certain financial institutions may consult them when reviewing applications, and you can request your own information free of charge.

Banks and certain financial institutions may consult them when reviewing applications, and you can request your own information free of charge. How long can entries stay? Many entries can stay for up to 5 years, abusive card-use entries on the FCC can stay up to 2 years, and some over-indebtedness measures can stay for up to 7 years unless removed earlier under the official rules.

Many entries can stay for up to 5 years, abusive card-use entries on the FCC can stay up to 2 years, and some over-indebtedness measures can stay for up to 7 years unless removed earlier under the official rules. Why this matters for expats: These are incident files, not positive scores, but a listing can still make a lender far more cautious.

How French banks assess loan eligibility In France, the key question is not “What is my score?” but “How strong does my file look to this lender?” Major local banks such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale, CIC, La Banque Postale, and CCF generally review affordability, stability, existing commitments, and documents rather than pulling a universal number. Results can differ from one lender to another because approval also depends on residency status, age, income type, deposit, and how clearly you can document your finances. Banking Banking in France Read more What major local banks usually review In practice, lenders want a file that is easy to read and easy to trust. According to French Private Finance’s mortgage guide, French banks require detailed supporting documents, including income records, tax returns, and bank statements. Missing documents can complicate an application, even for applicants with substantial income. Overseas income can be enough, but lenders may still want to see how you handle everyday payments in France, especially if you already have a local account. Income proofs: Recent payslips, pension statements, or other evidence of regular income

Recent payslips, pension statements, or other evidence of regular income Tax documents: Often your latest avis d’imposition in France, or overseas tax returns if you are newly arrived

Often your latest avis d’imposition in France, or overseas tax returns if you are newly arrived Bank statements: Usually recent statements showing income, spending, and whether you stay on top of direct debits and bills

Usually recent statements showing income, spending, and whether you stay on top of direct debits and bills Employment type: A permanent contract, known as a CDI (contrat à durée indéterminée), may be viewed more favorably than a fixed-term CDD (contrat à durée déterminée) in an otherwise similar file

A permanent contract, known as a CDI (contrat à durée indéterminée), may be viewed more favorably than a fixed-term CDD (contrat à durée déterminée) in an otherwise similar file Existing debt: Lenders look at current loans, credit card balances, guarantees, and other recurring commitments

Lenders look at current loans, credit card balances, guarantees, and other recurring commitments Savings and deposit: These help show resilience if costs rise or income changes

These help show resilience if costs rise or income changes Account conduct: Repeated overdrafts, unpaid items, or messy statements can weaken the file even without a universal score How the 35% debt-burden rule works For mortgages, France has a formal affordability framework that often surprises expats. Under the official HCSF mortgage-lending framework, set by the Haut Conseil de stabilité financière (High Council for Financial Stability), the borrower’s effort ratio generally should not exceed 35% of income, and the mortgage term generally should not exceed 25 years, although lenders still apply their own internal policies and a limited flexibility margin. In practice, housing debt, and often borrower insurance in mortgage cases, are tested against your monthly income. If your household brings in €4,000 net per month and your total monthly housing debt and related insurance would be €1,300, your effort ratio would be 32.5%. That sits below the framework, but the bank may still look at your savings, age, job stability, and reste à vivre, which is the money left after fixed commitments. Readers planning a property purchase can go deeper in the guide to Mortgages in France: interest rates in 2026, which covers loan types, deposits, and the wider buying process. Buying & Selling Mortgages in France Read more What can make approval harder for expats? Being foreign does not automatically block you from borrowing in France, but some features of an expat profile can add friction. The main issue is uncertainty, and lenders usually manage uncertainty through stricter document checks. Even a good earner can look higher risk if the file is hard to compare with a standard French profile. That is common with recent arrivals, self-employed applicants, and anyone paid in a foreign currency. Variable income: Freelance or bonus-heavy earnings may need a longer track record

Freelance or bonus-heavy earnings may need a longer track record Self-employment: Lenders often want several years of accounts or tax returns before they feel comfortable

Lenders often want several years of accounts or tax returns before they feel comfortable Recent arrival or little local history: Banks may ask more questions if they cannot see how you manage day-to-day payments in France

Banks may ask more questions if they cannot see how you manage day-to-day payments in France Foreign-currency income: Exchange-rate risk can worry lenders because your euro repayment cost can move over time

Exchange-rate risk can worry lenders because your euro repayment cost can move over time Incomplete paperwork: Untranslated, missing, or inconsistent documents can delay or derail an application

Does your UK or home-country credit history transfer? Usually not. France has no national score to import, so your UK or home-country credit score does not move across in any automatic way. Documents from abroad can still help a bank understand your income stability, savings pattern, past mortgage conduct, or ongoing commitments, but the lender will still make its own decision under French rules. Recent overseas bank statements, tax returns, accountant letters, proof of mortgage repayments made on time, and evidence of savings can all support the wider picture.

How to prepare before you apply for credit in France Focus on making your file easy to verify. Orderly accounts, manageable debts, clear French and overseas documents, and a realistic sense of which lenders fit your profile will usually do more for you than trying to “build credit” through extra borrowing. The wider banking context matters too. Understanding Banking in France for expats (2026) helps explain why local paperwork, payment habits, and account setup matter so much. Keep your French and overseas accounts tidy for several months before applying

Reduce unnecessary borrowing if it pushes your monthly commitments too high

Prepare key documents early, including ID, proof of address, income proofs, tax records, and savings evidence

If you have just arrived, How to open a bank account in France in 2026 is a useful guide to the documents banks may ask for

If you are not yet resident, Best bank accounts for non-residents in France can help you compare starter options

Speak to a bank directly if your case is simple and your income is easy to document, but consider a broker if you are self-employed, non-resident, or comparing several mortgage offers

Verify the latest file-access steps and lender requirements before you submit anything, especially if an official interface is only available in French Banking Best bank accounts for non-residents in France Read more How to check your Banque de France file 1 Go to the official Banque de France or Service-Public route for incident-file access. 2 Log in to your personal space if you are using the online route, which currently relies on a FranceConnect-compatible login. 3 Choose the request for access to banking incident files, then upload the required signed request and ID copy. 4 Submit the request and wait for the response, which the official guidance says is free of charge. 5 If you cannot use the online route, check the latest options for a postal request or an in-person appointment before sending documents. How to request access to your FICP or FCC records in France. This annotated screenshot translates the official Service-Public instructions into English to help expats navigate the process.