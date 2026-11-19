No, France does not have a universal personal credit score for consumers. For expats in France, the real issue is how lenders judge affordability, paperwork, and incident files instead.
That can feel strange if you come from the UK, US, India, Canada, or Australia, where a score follows you into many everyday decisions. In France, there is no national number to build, but banks still look closely at your income, debts, bank statements, and overall stability.
This guide breaks down FICP, FCC, the 35% effort-ratio rule, and what major local banks tend to review before a loan or mortgage decision.
This guide is for informational purposes only and is not financial, legal, tax, or mortgage advice. Official French public sources were reviewed but procedures can change, and some steps are only available in French. Verify the latest rules before you apply.
Key takeaways
- France does not have a universal consumer credit score in the UK or US sense.
- FICP (Fichier des incidents de remboursement des crédits aux particuliers) and FCC (Fichier central des chèques) are incident-based files, not positive credit files that reward on-time borrowing.
- Major local banks usually assess affordability, employment stability, account conduct, debt levels, and supporting documents.
- Your UK or home-country credit score does not automatically transfer into France.
- What matters most in practice is a stable, well-documented file, not trying to “build credit” through extra borrowing.
Is there a credit score in France?
France does not have a national consumer credit score that works like Experian, Equifax, TransUnion, or FICO. The risk here is assuming that no score means no checks, when French banks still run their own affordability and risk assessments before they approve a loan or mortgage.
France uses a file-based approach for consumer incidents while lenders keep their own internal underwriting methods. Company ratings such as Banque de France or FIBEN business records are separate and are not the same as a personal borrowing check for an expat applying for credit.
The following table compares a typical UK or US credit-scoring system with the checks used in France.
|Feature
|UK or US style system
|France
|Main idea
|A personal score summarizes credit behavior
|No universal consumer score
|Public records
|Private credit bureaus hold broad credit data
|Banque de France incident files record certain problems
|Positive history
|Often helps raise a score
|On-time payments do not build a national score
|Lending decision
|Score is one important input
|Lender review plus incident-file checks
Wise for managing money across borders in France
- Hold money in multiple currencies
- Move money between currencies when you need to
- Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees
What FICP and FCC mean for expats
The two French files expats see most often are FICP and FCC. They are both managed by the Banque de France, but they do different jobs, and confusing them can make the system look harsher than it really is.
FICP covers serious repayment incidents on personal credit, including some overdraft situations and over-indebtedness procedures. FCC is different. It covers cheque bans and abusive bank card use, so it is more about payment incidents than loan affordability. The official Service-Public guide to FICP and Service-Public guide to FCC explain the access rules, retention periods, and the difference between the two files.
- FICP stands for Fichier des incidents de remboursement des crédits aux particuliers. It can include missed repayments on consumer credit, mortgages, and certain overdrafts, as well as over-indebtedness cases.
- FCC stands for Fichier central des chèques. It can include unpaid cheque incidents, cheque bans, and card withdrawal decisions linked to abusive card use.
- Who manages them? Banque de France keeps the files, but the reporting institution is responsible for the information sent in.
- Who can consult them? Banks and certain financial institutions may consult them when reviewing applications, and you can request your own information free of charge.
- How long can entries stay? Many entries can stay for up to 5 years, abusive card-use entries on the FCC can stay up to 2 years, and some over-indebtedness measures can stay for up to 7 years unless removed earlier under the official rules.
- Why this matters for expats: These are incident files, not positive scores, but a listing can still make a lender far more cautious.
How French banks assess loan eligibility
In France, the key question is not “What is my score?” but “How strong does my file look to this lender?” Major local banks such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale, CIC, La Banque Postale, and CCF generally review affordability, stability, existing commitments, and documents rather than pulling a universal number.
Results can differ from one lender to another because approval also depends on residency status, age, income type, deposit, and how clearly you can document your finances.
What major local banks usually review
In practice, lenders want a file that is easy to read and easy to trust. According to French Private Finance’s mortgage guide, French banks require detailed supporting documents, including income records, tax returns, and bank statements. Missing documents can complicate an application, even for applicants with substantial income.
Overseas income can be enough, but lenders may still want to see how you handle everyday payments in France, especially if you already have a local account.
- Income proofs: Recent payslips, pension statements, or other evidence of regular income
- Tax documents: Often your latest avis d’imposition in France, or overseas tax returns if you are newly arrived
- Bank statements: Usually recent statements showing income, spending, and whether you stay on top of direct debits and bills
- Employment type: A permanent contract, known as a CDI (contrat à durée indéterminée), may be viewed more favorably than a fixed-term CDD (contrat à durée déterminée) in an otherwise similar file
- Existing debt: Lenders look at current loans, credit card balances, guarantees, and other recurring commitments
- Savings and deposit: These help show resilience if costs rise or income changes
- Account conduct: Repeated overdrafts, unpaid items, or messy statements can weaken the file even without a universal score
How the 35% debt-burden rule works
For mortgages, France has a formal affordability framework that often surprises expats. Under the official HCSF mortgage-lending framework, set by the Haut Conseil de stabilité financière (High Council for Financial Stability), the borrower’s effort ratio generally should not exceed 35% of income, and the mortgage term generally should not exceed 25 years, although lenders still apply their own internal policies and a limited flexibility margin.
In practice, housing debt, and often borrower insurance in mortgage cases, are tested against your monthly income. If your household brings in €4,000 net per month and your total monthly housing debt and related insurance would be €1,300, your effort ratio would be 32.5%. That sits below the framework, but the bank may still look at your savings, age, job stability, and reste à vivre, which is the money left after fixed commitments.
Readers planning a property purchase can go deeper in the guide to Mortgages in France: interest rates in 2026, which covers loan types, deposits, and the wider buying process.
What can make approval harder for expats?
Being foreign does not automatically block you from borrowing in France, but some features of an expat profile can add friction. The main issue is uncertainty, and lenders usually manage uncertainty through stricter document checks.
Even a good earner can look higher risk if the file is hard to compare with a standard French profile. That is common with recent arrivals, self-employed applicants, and anyone paid in a foreign currency.
- Variable income: Freelance or bonus-heavy earnings may need a longer track record
- Self-employment: Lenders often want several years of accounts or tax returns before they feel comfortable
- Recent arrival or little local history: Banks may ask more questions if they cannot see how you manage day-to-day payments in France
- Foreign-currency income: Exchange-rate risk can worry lenders because your euro repayment cost can move over time
- Incomplete paperwork: Untranslated, missing, or inconsistent documents can delay or derail an application
Does your UK or home-country credit history transfer?
Usually not. France has no national score to import, so your UK or home-country credit score does not move across in any automatic way.
Documents from abroad can still help a bank understand your income stability, savings pattern, past mortgage conduct, or ongoing commitments, but the lender will still make its own decision under French rules.
Recent overseas bank statements, tax returns, accountant letters, proof of mortgage repayments made on time, and evidence of savings can all support the wider picture.
How to prepare before you apply for credit in France
Focus on making your file easy to verify. Orderly accounts, manageable debts, clear French and overseas documents, and a realistic sense of which lenders fit your profile will usually do more for you than trying to “build credit” through extra borrowing.
The wider banking context matters too. Understanding Banking in France for expats (2026) helps explain why local paperwork, payment habits, and account setup matter so much.
- Keep your French and overseas accounts tidy for several months before applying
- Reduce unnecessary borrowing if it pushes your monthly commitments too high
- Prepare key documents early, including ID, proof of address, income proofs, tax records, and savings evidence
- If you have just arrived, How to open a bank account in France in 2026 is a useful guide to the documents banks may ask for
- If you are not yet resident, Best bank accounts for non-residents in France can help you compare starter options
- Speak to a bank directly if your case is simple and your income is easy to document, but consider a broker if you are self-employed, non-resident, or comparing several mortgage offers
- Verify the latest file-access steps and lender requirements before you submit anything, especially if an official interface is only available in French
How to check your Banque de France file
Go to the official Banque de France or Service-Public route for incident-file access.
Log in to your personal space if you are using the online route, which currently relies on a FranceConnect-compatible login.
Choose the request for access to banking incident files, then upload the required signed request and ID copy.
Submit the request and wait for the response, which the official guidance says is free of charge.
If you cannot use the online route, check the latest options for a postal request or an in-person appointment before sending documents.
Use a Wise account to manage money across borders in France
If you are paid in pounds or dollars but pay rent, bills, or everyday costs in euros, a Wise Account can help you hold more than one currency and move money between them while you settle into life in France.
It can be a practical money-management tool for internationally mobile households, but it does not create a French credit score, and it does not improve loan approval by itself. For the day-to-day setup, our guide to How to use Wise in France as an expat? explains how it works.
The bottom line
France does not use a universal personal credit score, but lenders still examine your financial circumstances and repayment history closely. Preparing clear income records, keeping your accounts in good order, and understanding the Banque de France incident files can help you approach a credit application with a more complete file. If you receive income from abroad while paying expenses in euros, Wise Account can also help you manage currencies during your move, although it does not affect your eligibility for French credit.
FAQ
Credit scores in France
Can I improve my credit score in France?
No. France has no universal consumer credit score to improve in the UK or US sense. What you can improve instead is the strength of your file, meaning clean account conduct, solid paperwork, manageable debt, and no incident on official files.
Do landlords check your credit score in France?
Not in the same way as in score-based markets, because there is no universal consumer score for rentals. Many landlords and agencies focus more on income proofs, guarantors, and the completeness of your supporting documents, although practices differ.
How long do FICP or FCC records stay on file?
It depends on the incident and whether you regularize it. Many FICP and FCC entries can stay up to 5 years, abusive card-use entries on the FCC can stay up to 2 years, and some over-indebtedness measures can stay up to 7 years, so check the latest official timelines rather than relying on old forum advice.
Can I get a loan in France with no French credit history?
Yes, potentially. No French score does not mean automatic rejection because lenders still look at income, debt, account conduct, documents, residency status, and the wider profile. Outcomes differ from one bank to another.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- FICP definitions, repayment incidents, registration conditions, and retention periods, Fichier des incidents de remboursement des crédits aux particuliers (FICP) – Service-Public
- FCC scope, cheque bans, card-use incidents, access rights, and retention periods, Fichier central des chèques (FCC) – Service-Public
- Official request procedure for accessing personal banking incident records, Banque de France incident-file request – Service-Public
- Mortgage applications, creditworthiness assessments, and checks carried out by lenders, I want to get a mortgage – Service-Public
- Mortgage lending framework, including the 35% effort ratio and 25-year term guidance, Measure relating to the granting of mortgages – Ministère de l’Économie
- Consumer information on banking incident files, access methods, and registration periods, Mieux comprendre les fichiers d’incidents bancaires – Banque de France
- Practical information on French mortgage applications and documentation for non-residents, The ultimate guide to French mortgages for non-residents – French Private Finance