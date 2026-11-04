This guide is for general information and comparison purposes only, not personal financial advice. It compares leading options on fees, card types, app controls, overseas use, ease of opening, and day-to-day practicality.

Finding the best bank accounts for non-residents in France starts with one choice. You can open a full French account with an FR IBAN (International Bank Account Number, the account number that starts with FR), or a euro account you can open from abroad. Many French banks ask for proof of address, a tax number, and a first meeting, which is hard to arrange before you move. This guide compares a Wise Account and 4 French banks on French IBAN access, remote opening, English-language support, fees, and likely friction.

We compared these options on 5 criteria: French IBAN access, whether you can apply from abroad, language support, fee transparency, and how realistic the account is for someone who isn’t resident yet. We used each provider’s own pages plus official French and EU sources, and we carried out this research on November 2026.

Information was reviewed on November 2026. Not all non-resident fees and eligibility conditions could be independently confirmed. Terms can change before you apply, and published offers may not be available to every non-resident applicant. Where a cell says to confirm, the provider’s own pages don’t spell out the answer, so ask before you apply.

How each shortlisted account works for non-residents

Each review uses the same criteria as the table. When a provider’s own pages don’t give us a detail, we say so instead of guessing.

Wise Account for the simplest EUR account setup

If you want euro account details without the paperwork of a French bank, a Wise Account is the simplest route on this list. You open it online from abroad, verify your identity with your ID, and get EUR account details. You can use them to receive euros, convert money, and pay early France costs such as deposits or agency fees.

Wise Europe is an authorised payment institution, not a bank, and the EUR account details don’t include a French FR IBAN. Even so, the account suits many everyday payments and operations. You can receive euros, pay in EUR, convert between currencies, and spend with the Wise card. That covers the first weeks of life in France, and it works before you have a French address or tax number.

Opening a Wise Account is free. Wise prices by use, not by subscription. The Wise card costs a one-off €7, and sending or converting money starts from 0.2%, depending on the currency. Check the Wise pricing page for France for current fees.

Some French landlords, employers, or utility providers may still ask for an FR IBAN, so check before you rely on EUR account details for rent or payroll. Many people open a Wise Account first, then add a French account later once they’re resident.

If you want a simple EUR account before you move and don’t need an FR IBAN yet, you can open a Wise account.

BNP Paribas for a full French banking relationship

BNP Paribas runs a dedicated Non-Residents service with 27 branches, including 9 geo-specialised branches in Paris, plus a remote team for everyday requests. Its non-resident clients live in 220 countries, and the team speaks more than 30 languages. Look here if you want a major local bank, a French IBAN, and a compte non-résident (a non-resident account) that can later support property or investment projects.

Approval depends on screening, since the bank says it applies strict requirements based on nationality, residence, and transaction profile. It doesn’t spell out a fully remote opening route, so ask whether you’ll need a branch visit, and what fees and language support your branch offers. BNP Paribas also links to branches dedicated to international customers, which helps if you’d rather explain your situation face to face.

BoursoBank for low-fee online banking

BoursoBank’s help centre says foreign tax residents can open an account under certain conditions. The route sits outside the main app, so you contact its sales team. That model suits you if you’re happy to manage things through an app and a sales team, not a branch.

Its help pages also show that it may ask for an IBAN from an existing account and a video selfie, so expect extra verification. The pages are in French, so confirm whether English support exists. Check the current tariff before you rely on low fees, since they only help if you qualify.

CCF for English-speaking support in France

CCF’s International Centre has English-speaking relationship managers you can reach by phone, email, or videoconference. The mobile app comes in French and English, and the bank says its English-speaking teams work in several regions of France.

English-language guidance is the main draw. Its page doesn’t set out the opening steps for non-residents, so ask which documents, visits, and fees apply to your case. CCF also promotes a bank-switching service called CCF Bienvenue for customers who want CCF as their main bank, though you should ask whether it applies to non-residents.

Crédit Agricole Britline for UK and Irish applicants

Crédit Agricole Britline is an online bank with English-speaking advisers and no branches. It says it has served British and Irish customers since 1999, and you can start an application online if you live in the UK or Ireland. The bank lists 4 documents: 2 forms of ID, 1 proof of address, and 1 proof of tax status. Britline says the online application takes about 15 minutes.

Britline also says its fees and terms are the same for residents and non-residents, and you don’t need to own French property to open an account. Its limit is audience: it targets British and Irish ties, so it won’t suit every international applicant.