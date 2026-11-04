Finding the best bank accounts for non-residents in France starts with one choice. You can open a full French account with an FR IBAN (International Bank Account Number, the account number that starts with FR), or a euro account you can open from abroad. Many French banks ask for proof of address, a tax number, and a first meeting, which is hard to arrange before you move. This guide compares a Wise Account and 4 French banks on French IBAN access, remote opening, English-language support, fees, and likely friction.
This guide is for general information and comparison purposes only, not personal financial advice. It compares leading options on fees, card types, app controls, overseas use, ease of opening, and day-to-day practicality.
Our top picks for non-resident accounts in France
- Best for the simplest way to get a EUR account: Wise Account. You can open it online and get EUR account details without a French address or a branch visit. It has no French (FR) IBAN, but it can handle many everyday payments and operations.
- Best for a full French banking relationship: BNP Paribas. It runs a dedicated non-resident service with a branch network.
- Best for low-fee online banking: BoursoBank. It works online, but conditions apply to foreign tax residents.
- Best for English-speaking support: CCF. Its International Centre has English-speaking relationship managers.
- Best for UK and Irish applicants: Crédit Agricole Britline. It offers English-speaking onboarding without branches.
We compared these options on 5 criteria: French IBAN access, whether you can apply from abroad, language support, fee transparency, and how realistic the account is for someone who isn’t resident yet. We used each provider’s own pages plus official French and EU sources, and we carried out this research on November 2026.
Get EUR account details for France as a non-resident
- Open online from an eligible country
- Receive and manage EUR payments
- Convert currencies with fees shown upfront
Compare the best bank accounts for non-residents in France
The table compares all 5 options side by side.
|Provider
|French IBAN
|Apply from abroad
|Language support
|Best for
|Main limitation
|Fee model
|Wise
|No
|Yes, online
|Support in 14 languages
|Simple EUR account and everyday payments
|No FR IBAN, not a bank
|No fee to open, pay per use
|BNP Paribas
|Yes
|Confirm with the bank
|Team speaks 30+ languages
|Full French banking relationship
|Strict checks, onboarding steps unclear
|Fees vary by package
|BoursoBank
|Yes
|Conditions apply, separate route
|Help pages in French
|Online banking if eligible
|Narrow eligibility, extra verification
|Check current tariff
|CCF
|Yes
|Confirm with the bank
|English-speaking managers, English app
|English-speaking support
|Opening steps not published
|Fees vary by package
|Crédit Agricole Britline
|Yes
|Yes, online for UK and Irish residents
|English-speaking advisers
|UK and Irish applicants
|Not suited to every nationality
|Same fees for residents and non-residents
Information was reviewed on November 2026. Not all non-resident fees and eligibility conditions could be independently confirmed. Terms can change before you apply, and published offers may not be available to every non-resident applicant. Where a cell says to confirm, the provider’s own pages don’t spell out the answer, so ask before you apply.
How each shortlisted account works for non-residents
Each review uses the same criteria as the table. When a provider’s own pages don’t give us a detail, we say so instead of guessing.
Wise Account for the simplest EUR account setup
If you want euro account details without the paperwork of a French bank, a Wise Account is the simplest route on this list. You open it online from abroad, verify your identity with your ID, and get EUR account details. You can use them to receive euros, convert money, and pay early France costs such as deposits or agency fees.
Wise Europe is an authorised payment institution, not a bank, and the EUR account details don’t include a French FR IBAN. Even so, the account suits many everyday payments and operations. You can receive euros, pay in EUR, convert between currencies, and spend with the Wise card. That covers the first weeks of life in France, and it works before you have a French address or tax number.
Opening a Wise Account is free. Wise prices by use, not by subscription. The Wise card costs a one-off €7, and sending or converting money starts from 0.2%, depending on the currency. Check the Wise pricing page for France for current fees.
Some French landlords, employers, or utility providers may still ask for an FR IBAN, so check before you rely on EUR account details for rent or payroll. Many people open a Wise Account first, then add a French account later once they’re resident.
If you want a simple EUR account before you move and don’t need an FR IBAN yet, you can open a Wise account.
BNP Paribas for a full French banking relationship
BNP Paribas runs a dedicated Non-Residents service with 27 branches, including 9 geo-specialised branches in Paris, plus a remote team for everyday requests. Its non-resident clients live in 220 countries, and the team speaks more than 30 languages. Look here if you want a major local bank, a French IBAN, and a compte non-résident (a non-resident account) that can later support property or investment projects.
Approval depends on screening, since the bank says it applies strict requirements based on nationality, residence, and transaction profile. It doesn’t spell out a fully remote opening route, so ask whether you’ll need a branch visit, and what fees and language support your branch offers. BNP Paribas also links to branches dedicated to international customers, which helps if you’d rather explain your situation face to face.
BoursoBank for low-fee online banking
BoursoBank’s help centre says foreign tax residents can open an account under certain conditions. The route sits outside the main app, so you contact its sales team. That model suits you if you’re happy to manage things through an app and a sales team, not a branch.
Its help pages also show that it may ask for an IBAN from an existing account and a video selfie, so expect extra verification. The pages are in French, so confirm whether English support exists. Check the current tariff before you rely on low fees, since they only help if you qualify.
CCF for English-speaking support in France
CCF’s International Centre has English-speaking relationship managers you can reach by phone, email, or videoconference. The mobile app comes in French and English, and the bank says its English-speaking teams work in several regions of France.
English-language guidance is the main draw. Its page doesn’t set out the opening steps for non-residents, so ask which documents, visits, and fees apply to your case. CCF also promotes a bank-switching service called CCF Bienvenue for customers who want CCF as their main bank, though you should ask whether it applies to non-residents.
Crédit Agricole Britline for UK and Irish applicants
Crédit Agricole Britline is an online bank with English-speaking advisers and no branches. It says it has served British and Irish customers since 1999, and you can start an application online if you live in the UK or Ireland. The bank lists 4 documents: 2 forms of ID, 1 proof of address, and 1 proof of tax status. Britline says the online application takes about 15 minutes.
Britline also says its fees and terms are the same for residents and non-residents, and you don’t need to own French property to open an account. Its limit is audience: it targets British and Irish ties, so it won’t suit every international applicant.
Do you need a French IBAN, or will a SEPA euro account work?
A French IBAN starts with FR and identifies account details associated with France. However, an FR IBAN does not by itself mean that the provider is a licensed bank. A euro account from another country, such as a Belgian or Irish IBAN, runs on the same SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) system. Under SEPA rules, you should be able to make or receive SEPA credit transfers and pay SEPA direct debits from an account in another member state. The European Commission calls a failure to do so IBAN discrimination and encourages you to complain to the national authority where it happened.
Although SEPA rules prohibit IBAN discrimination for the payments they cover, you may still encounter organisations that request a French IBAN. If this happens, check whether the requirement is justified. Many French organisations also ask for a RIB (relevé d’identité bancaire, the document that shows your name and IBAN), as Expatica explains in its guide to what a RIB is in France.
Landlords, utilities, and payroll teams may treat non-FR IBANs differently. Ask in writing before you sign a lease or switch accounts, so a rejected direct debit doesn’t catch you out later.
How to choose the right account before you become resident
Exchange rates and transfer fees vary between providers, so compare the total cost of regular foreign-currency transfers, not just the headline fee. Once you become resident, you can also use services reserved for residents, and Expatica’s overview of banking in France for expats covers those options.
Banks usually treat you as a non-resident if you aren’t a French tax resident. However, French tax residence depends on several factors, including where you have your main home, your principal professional activity, and the centre of your economic interests, as well as any applicable tax treaty. If you’re unsure which route fits, first decide whether you need an FR IBAN now. Then check whether you can visit France, need English support, expect regular foreign-currency transfers, or are fee-sensitive.
- Choose a Wise Account if you want the simplest way to get a EUR account, and can manage everyday payments without an FR IBAN for now.
- Choose BNP Paribas if you want a full French banking relationship and can handle detailed checks.
- Choose BoursoBank if you’re comfortable banking online and can meet its tax-residence conditions.
- Choose CCF if English-speaking support matters most and you’ll confirm opening steps directly.
- Choose Crédit Agricole Britline if you have UK or Irish ties and want English-speaking onboarding.
If you can’t visit France before you move, prioritise providers with a clear online route, such as a Wise Account for euro payments or Britline for UK and Irish applicants. If you can visit, a branch-backed bank like BNP Paribas becomes more realistic.
Many banks build part of their margin into the exchange rate, so compare the total cost of regular foreign-currency transfers, not just the headline fee. Once you become resident, you can also use services reserved for residents, and Expatica’s overview of banking in France for expats covers those options.
Final thoughts: which option is right for you?
The right choice depends on whether you need an FR IBAN, English-language support, or a simple EUR account before you relocate. For the simplest start, a Wise Account gives you EUR account details online. It has no FR IBAN, but it can cover many everyday payments and operations. Pick BNP Paribas, BoursoBank, CCF, or Britline if you need an FR IBAN.
- Need euros and everyday payments before you move: open a Wise account and add a French account later
- Need an FR IBAN now: contact 1 or 2 French banks and ask about their non-resident rules
Whichever you pick, confirm eligibility with the provider before you apply.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about bank accounts for non-residents in France
Can I open a French bank account before moving to France?
Sometimes. It depends on the provider and account type, and many still ask for extra verification if you open a bank account in France from abroad. A Wise Account is a simpler way to get EUR account details before you move.
Do I need a French address to open a non-resident account?
Not always. Some non-resident routes accept a home-country address, so a French bank account without a French address is possible at some banks, but others are stricter.
Is the Wise Account enough if I'm not resident in France yet?
It can cover many early needs, such as receiving and holding EUR, sending money, paying some bills, and spending with the Wise card. Wise isn’t a bank, so a Wise Account doesn’t replace a French bank account or an FR IBAN.
Will a euro IBAN from outside France work for rent and bills?
It should often work under SEPA rules, but some organisations still ask for a French IBAN. If you need a French IBAN as a non-resident, choose one of the French banks above.
What can I do if a French bank refuses my application?
Eligibility rules vary by bank. If you have no deposit account in France, you may be able to use the droit au compte (right to an account) process through the Banque de France in specific cases, such as living legally in another EU country. Read the Service Public guidance.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Non-Residents service: our dedicated support for international clients, BNP Paribas
- Puis-je ouvrir un compte en tant que résident fiscal étranger ?, BoursoBank
- Clients internationaux : le CCF vous accompagne au quotidien, CCF
- Can I open a French bank account as a non-resident?, Crédit Agricole Britline
- Refus d'ouverture de compte bancaire : droit au compte, Service Public
- IBAN discrimination, European Commission
- Wise Account: EUR account details and features, Wise
- Wise pricing and fees in France, Wise