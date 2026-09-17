German citizenship by descent & ancestry

Dates, marriage status, adoption, and an ancestor’s later naturalization can all change the outcome of an application for German citizenship by descent. In this article we’ll explore who may qualify, where claims usually fail, and how to start an application from abroad.

Key takeaways The Federal Office of Administration (BVA) makes decisions on naturalization as a German national for people living abroad

Routes to German citizenship usually rely on direct descent from German parents or ancestors, rather than being born in Germany alone

Alternatively, citizenship may be available using a Section 5 declaration for people affected by historic gender discrimination, or Article 116(2) or Section 15 for families affected by Nazi persecution

Certificates of naturalization are issued only once – if you get and lose a certificate you’ll need to apply for a certified copy as a replacement

Who can claim German citizenship by descent or ancestry? Germany usually grants citizenship by descent rather than birthplace. In straightforward cases, you are already German from birth if at least one parent was a German citizen when you were born. However, there are a couple of other routes which may apply to people living outside of Germany who lost their citizenship through no fault of their own. Route Who it may help What usually decides the case Direct descent People with a German parent, or a further ancestor in an unbroken line Whether citizenship passed legally from one generation to the next Section 5 declaration Descendants affected by historic gender discrimination Date of birth, parents’ marital status, and the family line Article 116(2) or Section 15 Families affected by Nazi persecution The type of persecution, dates, and supporting family records *Details checked using German official resources, 9th September 2026 – as rules change, get advice and look at live information before applying

When ancestry alone is not enough German citizenship rules are relatively complex, and family history is only part of the test. German authorities also check what happened between generations – and as laws have changed over time, this can further complicate decisions. Older gender-based rules can affect whether citizenship passed to the next generation at all. So can adoption, birth inside or outside marriage under earlier law, or an ancestor losing German citizenship before the next child was born. Claims through ancestors who left Germany before 1904 can be especially difficult. Under older nationality law, many Germans who lived abroad for more than 10 years lost citizenship, so very early emigration often breaks the chain. Unlike countries that allow ancestry claims several generations back, Germany requires an unbroken legal chain, not just a shared bloodline.

Special routes for historical injustice Some families have a second route even if they don’t qualify under the standard ancestry rules. Since 20 August 2021, Section 5 of the Nationality Act has allowed a ten-year declaration route for people excluded by historic gender discrimination, and for their descendants. This can help if you were born in wedlock before 1 January 1975 to a German mother and a foreign father, or born out of wedlock before 1 July 1993 to a German father and a foreign mother. There is also a separate restoration route for people whose families were persecuted by the Nazi regime and lost or were denied German citizenship on political, racial, or religious grounds, plus their descendants. If that applies to your family, check both Article 116(2) of the Basic Law and Section 15, as the correct route depends on how the loss or exclusion happened. Relocation The complete checklist for moving to Germany Read more

How to apply for German citizenship by descent Applicants living outside Germany usually deal with the Federal Office of Administration, or BVA, together with the relevant German mission. The process must be carried out in German. You need to prove two points: that the ancestor in question was German, and that citizenship passed to each next generation under the rules in force at the time. Documents needed to apply can depend on your route and the local mission rules, but usually include: your passport or ID

birth certificates for each generation in the line

marriage, divorce, paternity, or adoption records where relevant

proof that the German ancestor held German citizenship

naturalization or nationality records that show whether the line was preserved or broken About Germany The cost of living in Germany in 2026 Read more Before you apply, write out your family line with exact dates of birth, marriage, naturalization, and emigration. If something is missing, ask the consulate or BVA what substitute records they accept.