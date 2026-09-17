German citizenship by descent & ancestry

Visas & Immigration
Having a German surname or a German grandparent does not automatically make you a German citizen. What matters is whether German nationality passed legally from one generation to the next under the rules in force at each birth.
Dates, marriage status, adoption, and an ancestor’s later naturalization can all change the outcome of an application for German citizenship by descent. In this article we’ll explore who may qualify, where claims usually fail, and how to start an application from abroad.
Germany usually grants citizenship by descent rather than birthplace. In straightforward cases, you are already German from birth if at least one parent was a German citizen when you were born. However, there are a couple of other routes which may apply to people living outside of Germany who lost their citizenship through no fault of their own.
|Route
|Who it may help
|What usually decides the case
|Direct descent
|People with a German parent, or a further ancestor in an unbroken line
|Whether citizenship passed legally from one generation to the next
|Section 5 declaration
|Descendants affected by historic gender discrimination
|Date of birth, parents’ marital status, and the family line
|Article 116(2) or Section 15
|Families affected by Nazi persecution
|The type of persecution, dates, and supporting family records
German citizenship rules are relatively complex, and family history is only part of the test. German authorities also check what happened between generations – and as laws have changed over time, this can further complicate decisions.
Older gender-based rules can affect whether citizenship passed to the next generation at all. So can adoption, birth inside or outside marriage under earlier law, or an ancestor losing German citizenship before the next child was born.
Claims through ancestors who left Germany before 1904 can be especially difficult. Under older nationality law, many Germans who lived abroad for more than 10 years lost citizenship, so very early emigration often breaks the chain.
Unlike countries that allow ancestry claims several generations back, Germany requires an unbroken legal chain, not just a shared bloodline.
Some families have a second route even if they don’t qualify under the standard ancestry rules. Since 20 August 2021, Section 5 of the Nationality Act has allowed a ten-year declaration route for people excluded by historic gender discrimination, and for their descendants.
This can help if you were born in wedlock before 1 January 1975 to a German mother and a foreign father, or born out of wedlock before 1 July 1993 to a German father and a foreign mother.
There is also a separate restoration route for people whose families were persecuted by the Nazi regime and lost or were denied German citizenship on political, racial, or religious grounds, plus their descendants. If that applies to your family, check both Article 116(2) of the Basic Law and Section 15, as the correct route depends on how the loss or exclusion happened.
Applicants living outside Germany usually deal with the Federal Office of Administration, or BVA, together with the relevant German mission. The process must be carried out in German.
You need to prove two points: that the ancestor in question was German, and that citizenship passed to each next generation under the rules in force at the time.
Documents needed to apply can depend on your route and the local mission rules, but usually include:
Before you apply, write out your family line with exact dates of birth, marriage, naturalization, and emigration. If something is missing, ask the consulate or BVA what substitute records they accept.
If your claim succeeds, you will usually receive a certificate confirming your German citizenship or acquisition route. You can then use that result to apply for a German passport through the relevant authority or mission abroad.
Keep copies of the full file, not just the final decision. If you later register a child, replace lost documents, or move to Germany, the same records can be useful again.
Ready to make your application? If you need to pay for certificates, travel, or relocation costs across currencies after approval, it can be worth comparing money transfer providers such as Wise to get the best possible rate and fee when sending money overseas. As many providers roll extra costs into the exchange rate offered to retail customers, compare the exchange rate and transfer fee together, not just the headline charge, to make sure you get the best deal.
FAQ
Only if the legal chain stayed intact. Your parent usually must have acquired German citizenship first and then passed it on to you.
This can depend on your application route. While you may be able to apply from overseas, some routes are completed in German and therefore there’s an advantage to having some German language skills.
Early emigration does not end every case, but it is a serious complication. Under older law, many Germans lost citizenship after long residence abroad, so very early emigrant lines often fail.
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