Key takeaways For Anmeldung, “proof of residence” usually means the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung, the landlord or housing provider confirmation required for address registration.

The form is usually signed by the landlord, property manager, or another authorized housing provider, such as a lawful Hauptmieter in a sublet.

A rental contract can support your paperwork, but it does not replace the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung.

Under the Bundesmeldegesetz, the form must include the housing provider’s details, your move-in date, the address, and the names of everyone registering.

If the form is delayed, inform the local Meldebehörde promptly and do not self-sign, backdate, or use false documents.

What the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung is and how it differs from a Meldebescheinigung The Wohnungsgeberbestätigung is the form you use to register your address. The Meldebescheinigung is the certificate that shows your address is already registered. This comparison shows who issues each document, when you get it, what it is for, and when you are likely to use it. Document Who gives it to you When you get it Practical use Wohnungsgeberbestätigung Your housing provider, such as a landlord, property manager, or authorized Hauptmieter Before or around your Anmeldungappointment, after you move in Confirms that you actually moved into the property Meldebescheinigung The Bürgeramt, Bürgerbüro, or other Meldebehörde After successful Anmeldung Shows that your address is officially registered Relocation The complete checklist for moving to Germany Read more

Who should give you the form in your housing setup Who signs the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung depends on who is acting as the housing provider, called the Wohnungsgeber. This is where direct rentals, WGs, Untermiete, living with relatives, and temporary stays often create the most confusion. Direct rental, property manager, or owner-occupied move In a standard rental, the signer is usually your landlord or an authorized property manager. If you are moving into a home you own and occupy, you can usually complete the form yourself as the owner. Renters should not self-sign their own landlord confirmation. The signer’s full name and address

Whether the signer is the owner or is acting for the owner

An Einzugsdatum that matches your actual move-in date

Every person who needs Anmeldung listed on the form Sublets, WGs, relatives, and temporary stays In a lawful sublet or WG, the Hauptmieter, main tenant, often signs because they are the person providing the room. But that only works if the sublet is actually allowed and the main tenant has authority to do it. If you live with relatives, the relative providing the room may act as the housing provider. With serviced apartments or other temporary accommodation, some providers issue the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung and some do not. Hotels and many short stays usually do not support Anmeldung, so do not assume a booking confirmation is enough. Common risks to check before you rely on the address are: The listing says Anmeldung is possible, but no one explains who will sign

The main tenant has no permission to sublet

The provider agrees before payment, then refuses after the deposit is sent

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What details the form must include Section 19 of the Bundesmeldegesetz, Germany’s Federal Registration Act, says the housing provider must help with Anmeldung and confirm the move-in within the same two-week window that applies to registration. It also says only the housing provider or an authorized person can issue that confirmation. Before your appointment, the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung form should include: The housing provider’s name and address, plus the owner’s name if the provider is not the owner

Your Einzugsdatum, the date you moved in

The full apartment address

The names of all people who are moving in and need registration

A signature from the housing provider or authorized signer How to check the form before your Anmeldungappointment A complete form may still not be enough as cities can differ on whether they want a signed original, a printed scan, or an uploaded copy for online or pre-submitted steps. Check your municipality’s instructions rather than assuming that what is accepted in Berlin applies everywhere else. Use this quick check before you go: Match your name to your passport or ID exactly

Check the Einzugsdatum and full address, including any apartment number if relevant

Make sure every person needing Anmeldung is named on the form

Bring the rest of your Anmeldung documents, usually your passport or ID, the registration form, and any locally requested supporting papers

What to do if the landlord delays or refuses If the form is late, keep a paper trail and contact the right people quickly. 1 Remind the housing provider that § 19 BMG requires them, or an authorized person, to confirm the move-in within the registration deadline. 2 Follow up in writing. Repeat the address, Einzugsdatum, and the names that need to appear on the form, then keep emails, messages, or screenshots. 3 Inform the local Meldebehörde promptly if the form does not arrive in time. § 19(2) BMG says the resident should notify the authority without delay if the confirmation is withheld or arrives late. 4 Ask the office what it wants you to do next. Depending on the municipality, you may be told to keep the first available appointment, submit the form later, or rebook with proof that you requested it. Do not self-sign, backdate, buy, or fake a registration document. False registration information can lead to penalties, and a rental contract alone does not solve the problem. Content Specialist in Germany Philipp Spitzenpfeil Insider tip – Registering your address Before you pay a deposit on a sublet or serviced apartment, ask two questions in writing: “Can I do Anmeldung here?” and “Who will issue the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung?” A listing that says registration is possible is much safer when the host also confirms the signer and the move-in date they will use.