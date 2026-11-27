Showing up without this exact document wastes your appointment and delays crucial follow-up tasks like opening a bank account or getting your tax ID. This guide breaks down everything you need to know to get your registration right on the first try.
Disclaimer: The federal rules and Berlin example pages referenced here were checked in October 2026. This guide is general information, not legal advice, and local office procedures can vary by municipality.
Key takeaways
- For Anmeldung, “proof of residence” usually means the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung, the landlord or housing provider confirmation required for address registration.
- The form is usually signed by the landlord, property manager, or another authorized housing provider, such as a lawful Hauptmieter in a sublet.
- A rental contract can support your paperwork, but it does not replace the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung.
- Under the Bundesmeldegesetz, the form must include the housing provider’s details, your move-in date, the address, and the names of everyone registering.
- If the form is delayed, inform the local Meldebehörde promptly and do not self-sign, backdate, or use false documents.
What the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung is and how it differs from a Meldebescheinigung
The Wohnungsgeberbestätigung is the form you use to register your address. The Meldebescheinigung is the certificate that shows your address is already registered.
This comparison shows who issues each document, when you get it, what it is for, and when you are likely to use it.
|Document
|Who gives it to you
|When you get it
|Practical use
|Wohnungsgeberbestätigung
|Your housing provider, such as a landlord, property manager, or authorized Hauptmieter
|Before or around your Anmeldungappointment, after you move in
|Confirms that you actually moved into the property
|Meldebescheinigung
|The Bürgeramt, Bürgerbüro, or other Meldebehörde
|After successful Anmeldung
|Shows that your address is officially registered
Who should give you the form in your housing setup
Who signs the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung depends on who is acting as the housing provider, called the Wohnungsgeber. This is where direct rentals, WGs, Untermiete, living with relatives, and temporary stays often create the most confusion.
Direct rental, property manager, or owner-occupied move
In a standard rental, the signer is usually your landlord or an authorized property manager. If you are moving into a home you own and occupy, you can usually complete the form yourself as the owner. Renters should not self-sign their own landlord confirmation.
- The signer’s full name and address
- Whether the signer is the owner or is acting for the owner
- An Einzugsdatum that matches your actual move-in date
- Every person who needs Anmeldung listed on the form
Sublets, WGs, relatives, and temporary stays
In a lawful sublet or WG, the Hauptmieter, main tenant, often signs because they are the person providing the room. But that only works if the sublet is actually allowed and the main tenant has authority to do it.
If you live with relatives, the relative providing the room may act as the housing provider. With serviced apartments or other temporary accommodation, some providers issue the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung and some do not. Hotels and many short stays usually do not support Anmeldung, so do not assume a booking confirmation is enough.
Common risks to check before you rely on the address are:
- The listing says Anmeldung is possible, but no one explains who will sign
- The main tenant has no permission to sublet
- The provider agrees before payment, then refuses after the deposit is sent
- More than one occupant needs registration, but only one name is prepared for the form
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What details the form must include
Section 19 of the Bundesmeldegesetz, Germany’s Federal Registration Act, says the housing provider must help with Anmeldung and confirm the move-in within the same two-week window that applies to registration. It also says only the housing provider or an authorized person can issue that confirmation.
Before your appointment, the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung form should include:
- The housing provider’s name and address, plus the owner’s name if the provider is not the owner
- Your Einzugsdatum, the date you moved in
- The full apartment address
- The names of all people who are moving in and need registration
- A signature from the housing provider or authorized signer
How to check the form before your Anmeldungappointment
A complete form may still not be enough as cities can differ on whether they want a signed original, a printed scan, or an uploaded copy for online or pre-submitted steps. Check your municipality’s instructions rather than assuming that what is accepted in Berlin applies everywhere else.
Use this quick check before you go:
- Match your name to your passport or ID exactly
- Check the Einzugsdatum and full address, including any apartment number if relevant
- Make sure every person needing Anmeldung is named on the form
- Bring the rest of your Anmeldung documents, usually your passport or ID, the registration form, and any locally requested supporting papers
What to do if the landlord delays or refuses
If the form is late, keep a paper trail and contact the right people quickly.
Remind the housing provider that § 19 BMG requires them, or an authorized person, to confirm the move-in within the registration deadline.
Follow up in writing. Repeat the address, Einzugsdatum, and the names that need to appear on the form, then keep emails, messages, or screenshots.
Inform the local Meldebehörde promptly if the form does not arrive in time. § 19(2) BMG says the resident should notify the authority without delay if the confirmation is withheld or arrives late.
Ask the office what it wants you to do next. Depending on the municipality, you may be told to keep the first available appointment, submit the form later, or rebook with proof that you requested it.
Do not self-sign, backdate, buy, or fake a registration document. False registration information can lead to penalties, and a rental contract alone does not solve the problem.
Content Specialist in Germany
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Insider tip – Registering your address
Before you pay a deposit on a sublet or serviced apartment, ask two questions in writing: “Can I do Anmeldung here?” and “Who will issue the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung?” A listing that says registration is possible is much safer when the host also confirms the signer and the move-in date they will use.
How to find housing that supports registration
The key question is not just whether the room is available, but whether the address can be registered. If you are still comparing lease types or neighborhoods, Expatica’s guide to renting in Germany can help you read listings more carefully before you commit.
Before you book or sign, ask:
- Does the listing explicitly allow Anmeldung?
- Who will issue the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung, and when?
- Is the stay a direct rental, a lawful Untermiete, or a serviced apartment?
- Will all occupants who need registration be listed on the form?
- If the listing is on HousingAnywhere or Spotahome, can the host confirm registration support in writing before you pay?
- If the stay is short-term, does the provider support registration for your whole stay?
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about landlord confirmation for Anmeldung
Can I do Anmeldung without a Wohnungsgeberbestätigung?
Usually, no. For Anmeldung documents, a rental contract by itself does not replace the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung. If the housing provider has not given you the form in time, tell the local registration office promptly and follow its instructions.
Who signs the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung in a sublet or WG?
The signer is usually the housing provider in that arrangement, and often the Hauptmieter in a lawful sublet. Before you rely on that, check that the sublet is allowed and that the main tenant is authorized to issue the form.
Does a rental contract count as proof of residence in Germany?
Not for Anmeldung. In everyday English, a lease may feel like proof of address in Germany, but the registration office normally needs the specific landlord confirmation form instead.
When do you get a Meldebescheinigung after Anmeldung?
After successful Anmeldung, the office records your address and may give you a registration confirmation right away. If you specifically need a Meldebescheinigung, timing depends on local process, and some municipalities offer it immediately or through a later digital or in-person request. That later certificate is often useful for tasks such as opening a bank account in Germany.
Can temporary accommodation provide the landlord confirmation?
Sometimes, but not always. Some serviced apartments, lawful sublets, and longer stays support Anmeldung, while many hotels, hostels, and short-term listings do not. Check before you pay, and get the answer in writing if possible.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Bundesmeldegesetz § 17 Anmeldung, Abmeldung, Gesetze im Internet
- Bundesmeldegesetz § 19 Mitwirkung des Wohnungsgebers, Gesetze im Internet
- Berlin example: Wohnsitz anmelden, alleinige Wohnung oder Hauptwohnung anmelden, Service Berlin
- Berlin example: Meldebescheinigung beantragen, Service Berlin
- Wohnungsgeberbestätigung sample form PDF, Berlin Form Service
- Wohnungsgeberbestätigung glossary overview, Willkommenszentrum Berlin
- Wise account: Multi-currency account | Foreign currency account, Wise
- Wise pricing, Wise