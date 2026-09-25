Canada visa guide: visitor, work, study and PR routes

Visas & Immigration
If you have spent time researching Canadian visas, you have probably run into an overwhelming list of acronyms and overlapping permits. It is easy to feel stuck before you even begin, mainly because Canada handles short visits, temporary employment, and permanent residency through completely different systems.
Instead of learning every rule at once, start with your immediate priority. Deciding whether you want a temporary stay to test the waters or a long-term route makes it much simpler to choose the right application strategy for your background.
Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only, not legal or immigration advice, and rules were checked on 31 August 2026 against Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, IRCC, guidance.
Canada separates short-stay documents from work and study permissions. Visitors may need a visitor visa, an eTA or just a passport, while most workers and students need the matching permit.
Americans are treated differently in some cases, because U.S. citizens are generally exempt from both a Canada eTA and a visitor visa, though border checks still apply. Use the visa or eTA tool to confirm the result for your nationality, travel method and purpose.
|Purpose
|Document
|Typical user
|Where to verify
|Short stay
|Visitor visa or eTA
|Tourist, family visitor or business traveller
|IRCC tool
|Visa-exempt air travel
|eTA
|Non-American traveller flying to Canada
|IRCC tool
|Study
|Study permit
|Student with DLI acceptance
|IRCC study guidance
|Work
|Work permit
|Worker with employer-specific or open permit basis
|IRCC work guidance
A temporary resident visa, often called a Canada visitor visa, is placed in the passport of travellers from visa-required countries. An eTA is for many visa-exempt travellers arriving by air and is linked to the passport used to apply.
Both routes are for short stays, normally up to six months at a time, but a Canada Border Services Agency, CBSA, officer still makes the final entry decision. Transit visas and super visas exist for special cases.
Whether you need an eTA or a full visitor visa comes down to three main factors: your nationality, how you plan to travel, and your reason for visiting. Rather than guessing, the quickest route is to enter your details into IRCC’s official “Check if you need a visa or eTA” online tool.
Canada work permit routes split between employer-specific permits and open work permits. Employer-specific permits tie you to the named employer, and some jobs need a Labour Market Impact Assessment, LMIA, before you apply.
Open work permit Canada routes are more flexible because they are not tied to one employer, and they appear in routes such as post-graduation permits and some family cases. Check IRCC’s work permit guidance, then use Job Bank, worker-rights resources and our minimum wage and average salaries in Canada guide before accepting a role.
If you are choosing between mobility and certainty, this is the split that matters most.
Applying for a Canadian study usually starts with securing an official acceptance letter from a designated learning institution (DLI). You also need proof of funds, and many applicants now need a provincial attestation letter, PAL, or territorial attestation letter, TAL. In Quebec, the Quebec Acceptance Certificate, CAQ, fills that role.
Biometrics are common, and work conditions should be checked on the permit itself. Use IRCC’s study permit application page with your school instructions.
While exact requirements vary depending on your situation, every complete study permit application relies on a core checklist of essential documents:
PR means permanent residence, not a temporary visa or permit. Express Entry Canada manages applications for the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Program and the Federal Skilled Trades Program, while the Provincial Nominee Program, PNP, lets provinces and territories select people for local needs.
Quebec runs separate immigration processes, so do not assume one province is the default. IRCC removed Comprehensive Ranking System, CRS, job-offer points on 25 March 2025, but valid job offers can still matter for eligibility in some federal and provincial streams.
The official Provincial Nominee Program overview explains whether a province uses Express Entry or a non-Express Entry route.
Think of Express Entry as a ranked pool, not a queue.
A PNP can be the better route if your profile fits one province’s labour needs more closely than the national pool. Some streams sit inside Express Entry and add 600 points after nomination, while others are non-Express Entry and follow a separate PR process.
Most delays come from preventable gaps, such as incomplete forms, missing translations, expired passports, weak proof of funds or late biometrics.
After submission, watch your IRCC account for messages and check official processing times before making fixed travel plans.
Canada visa fees look simple at first, but total costs can rise once you add biometrics, translations, medicals or a second application after a mistake. Treat the figures below as baseline official fees only, then re-check live amounts before you submit.
|Route
|Baseline fee
|What to watch
|Common mistake
|Visitor visa
|CA$100
|Biometrics may add cost
|Assuming it lets you work or study
|eTA
|CA$7
|Passport-linked, air travel only
|Forgetting a new passport usually means a new eTA
|Work permit
|CA$155
|Some routes also add employer or open-permit fees
|Treating a job offer as enough
|Study permit
|CA$150
|Biometrics and province or Quebec documents
|Applying with only a school offer
|Express Entry or PNP federal stage
|From CA$1,590
|Province costs can sit outside the federal stage
|Ignoring province rules
Processing times vary by country, route, workload and completeness. Before paying, review our cost of living in Canada guide so your proof-of-funds plan reflects rent and daily expenses, not just fees.
Setting up your finances is one of the most immediate pressures you face upon landing, long before your first Canadian paycheque arrives. In those initial weeks, you will likely need to pay upfront rent deposits, cover tuition or training fees, purchase local phone and transit plans, and establish daily spending. Most newcomers look at options like RBC, TD, or Scotiabank to set up local chequing accounts and start building a Canadian credit history.
Alongside Canadian banking, multi-currency accounts can help bridge the initial gap. For example, a Wise Account lets you hold and convert funds in Canadian dollars before you arrive, giving you a convenient way to manage cross-border transfers and early living expenses while your local setup is in progress.
It helps to treat international transfer tools and local bank accounts as complementary steps rather than an either-or choice. Keep in mind that while a Wise Account simplifies early currency conversion and international payments, it operates as a financial institution rather than a full-service Canadian bank.
With Wise you can:
For the wider picture, see our banking in Canada and how to open a bank account in Canada guides below before you decide how to manage arrival money.
As of 2026, the main planning changes include:
Verify live details before you apply, because route conditions can move during the year.
FAQ
That depends on your nationality, how you travel and why you are coming. Use the IRCC eligibility tool to confirm whether you need a passport only, an eTA or a visitor visa.
Usually no. Visitor status does not normally authorize work, so you need the correct work authorization unless a specific exemption applies.
A study permit is temporary, but Canadian study and later work experience can support PR routes. Common examples include Express Entry and some Provincial Nominee Program streams.
Processing times vary by route, country and whether your application is complete. Check the official IRCC processing-time tool before you apply, and avoid booking non-refundable travel too early.
Information checked 31st August 2026
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