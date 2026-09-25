Canada visa guide: visitor, work, study and PR routes

Instead of learning every rule at once, start with your immediate priority. Deciding whether you want a temporary stay to test the waters or a long-term route makes it much simpler to choose the right application strategy for your background.

Key takeaways Visitor visa: Short-term stays for travellers from visa-required countries are handled through this temporary permit, which you can apply for via the main IRCC visitor portal.

Short-term stays for travellers from visa-required countries are handled through this temporary permit, which you can apply for via the main IRCC visitor portal. eTA: If you hold a passport from a visa-exempt nation and plan to fly into Canada, you will just need to secure this quick online travel authorization before boarding.

If you hold a passport from a visa-exempt nation and plan to fly into Canada, you will just need to secure this quick online travel authorization before boarding. Work permit: Foreign professionals, graduates, and eligible spouses looking for temporary employment should review the specific IRCC work permit pathways to match their job offer or status.

Foreign professionals, graduates, and eligible spouses looking for temporary employment should review the specific IRCC work permit pathways to match their job offer or status. Study permit: Designed for international students attending designated learning institutions, this temporary document grants legal residence for the duration of your educational program.

PR pathways: Anyone aiming to settle in Canada permanently can explore long-term immigration streams like Express Entry or regional Provincial Nominee Programs. You might enjoy Moving to Canada – the ultimate checklist Read more Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only, not legal or immigration advice, and rules were checked on 31 August 2026 against Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, IRCC, guidance.

Do you need a visa, eTA or permit for Canada? Canada separates short-stay documents from work and study permissions. Visitors may need a visitor visa, an eTA or just a passport, while most workers and students need the matching permit. Americans are treated differently in some cases, because U.S. citizens are generally exempt from both a Canada eTA and a visitor visa, though border checks still apply. Use the visa or eTA tool to confirm the result for your nationality, travel method and purpose. Purpose Document Typical user Where to verify Short stay Visitor visa or eTA Tourist, family visitor or business traveller IRCC tool Visa-exempt air travel eTA Non-American traveller flying to Canada IRCC tool Study Study permit Student with DLI acceptance IRCC study guidance Work Work permit Worker with employer-specific or open permit basis IRCC work guidance

Visitor visas and eTAs A temporary resident visa, often called a Canada visitor visa, is placed in the passport of travellers from visa-required countries. An eTA is for many visa-exempt travellers arriving by air and is linked to the passport used to apply. Both routes are for short stays, normally up to six months at a time, but a Canada Border Services Agency, CBSA, officer still makes the final entry decision. Transit visas and super visas exist for special cases. How do you know if you need an eTA or a visitor visa? Whether you need an eTA or a full visitor visa comes down to three main factors: your nationality, how you plan to travel, and your reason for visiting. Rather than guessing, the quickest route is to enter your details into IRCC’s official “Check if you need a visa or eTA” online tool. Check your passport nationality. Check how you will arrive, especially if you are flying. Check your purpose, because visits, study, work and transit are assessed differently.

Work permits for foreign professionals Canada work permit routes split between employer-specific permits and open work permits. Employer-specific permits tie you to the named employer, and some jobs need a Labour Market Impact Assessment, LMIA, before you apply. Open work permit Canada routes are more flexible because they are not tied to one employer, and they appear in routes such as post-graduation permits and some family cases. Check IRCC’s work permit guidance, then use Job Bank, worker-rights resources and our minimum wage and average salaries in Canada guide before accepting a role. Employer-specific vs open work permits If you are choosing between mobility and certainty, this is the split that matters most. Employer-specific permits name the employer and sometimes the location and job length.

Open permits let you work for eligible employers without one job name on the document.

A job offer is common for employer-specific permits, but not standard for open permits.

Check permit conditions, expiry dates and any limit on changing employers.

Study permits for international students Applying for a Canadian study usually starts with securing an official acceptance letter from a designated learning institution (DLI). You also need proof of funds, and many applicants now need a provincial attestation letter, PAL, or territorial attestation letter, TAL. In Quebec, the Quebec Acceptance Certificate, CAQ, fills that role. Biometrics are common, and work conditions should be checked on the permit itself. Use IRCC’s study permit application page with your school instructions. What documents do students usually need? While exact requirements vary depending on your situation, every complete study permit application relies on a core checklist of essential documents: Passport

Letter of acceptance from your DLI

PAL or TAL where required, or a CAQ in Quebec

Proof of funds for tuition, living costs and travel

Identity documents, photos and any translations IRCC asks for

Biometrics or medical documents if IRCC requests them

Permanent residence through Express Entry and PNP PR means permanent residence, not a temporary visa or permit. Express Entry Canada manages applications for the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Program and the Federal Skilled Trades Program, while the Provincial Nominee Program, PNP, lets provinces and territories select people for local needs. Quebec runs separate immigration processes, so do not assume one province is the default. IRCC removed Comprehensive Ranking System, CRS, job-offer points on 25 March 2025, but valid job offers can still matter for eligibility in some federal and provincial streams. The official Provincial Nominee Program overview explains whether a province uses Express Entry or a non-Express Entry route. How does Express Entry work? Think of Express Entry as a ranked pool, not a queue. Check you meet a federal program’s minimum rules, usually through language tests, education assessment and skilled work history. Create an online profile and enter the pool. Receive a CRS score and wait to see whether you get an invitation to apply. If invited, submit the full PR application with supporting documents and fees. Visas & immigration Express Entry Canada: Permanent Residence for Skilled Professionals Read more When might a Provincial Nominee Program be a better route? A PNP can be the better route if your profile fits one province’s labour needs more closely than the national pool. Some streams sit inside Express Entry and add 600 points after nomination, while others are non-Express Entry and follow a separate PR process.

How to apply step by step Identify the exact route first. Visitor visa, eTA, work permit, study permit and PR routes are not interchangeable. Check the official tool or route page, and confirm nationality, travel method and province-specific rules before spending money. Create your IRCC secure account if your route uses online filing. Gather the documents, including passport, letters, proof of funds, translations and any PAL, TAL or Quebec CAQ. Pay the fees, submit the application and book biometrics quickly if IRCC sends instructions. Track the file, answer follow-up requests fast, and prepare for travel or arrival because approval does not remove border checks. Documents, biometrics and tracking Most delays come from preventable gaps, such as incomplete forms, missing translations, expired passports, weak proof of funds or late biometrics. After submission, watch your IRCC account for messages and check official processing times before making fixed travel plans. Match names, dates and passport numbers across every file.

Upload clear scans and certified translations where needed.

Pay biometrics soon after the instruction letter arrives.

Keep submission receipts and document checklists.

Fees, timelines and common mistakes Canada visa fees look simple at first, but total costs can rise once you add biometrics, translations, medicals or a second application after a mistake. Treat the figures below as baseline official fees only, then re-check live amounts before you submit. Route Baseline fee What to watch Common mistake Visitor visa CA$100 Biometrics may add cost Assuming it lets you work or study eTA CA$7 Passport-linked, air travel only Forgetting a new passport usually means a new eTA Work permit CA$155 Some routes also add employer or open-permit fees Treating a job offer as enough Study permit CA$150 Biometrics and province or Quebec documents Applying with only a school offer Express Entry or PNP federal stage From CA$1,590 Province costs can sit outside the federal stage Ignoring province rules *Information correct at time of writing 31st August 2026 Processing times vary by country, route, workload and completeness. Before paying, review our cost of living in Canada guide so your proof-of-funds plan reflects rent and daily expenses, not just fees.

Moving your money for your first months in Canada Setting up your finances is one of the most immediate pressures you face upon landing, long before your first Canadian paycheque arrives. In those initial weeks, you will likely need to pay upfront rent deposits, cover tuition or training fees, purchase local phone and transit plans, and establish daily spending. Most newcomers look at options like RBC, TD, or Scotiabank to set up local chequing accounts and start building a Canadian credit history. Alongside Canadian banking, multi-currency accounts can help bridge the initial gap. For example, a Wise Account lets you hold and convert funds in Canadian dollars before you arrive, giving you a convenient way to manage cross-border transfers and early living expenses while your local setup is in progress. It helps to treat international transfer tools and local bank accounts as complementary steps rather than an either-or choice. Keep in mind that while a Wise Account simplifies early currency conversion and international payments, it operates as a financial institution rather than a full-service Canadian bank. With Wise you can: Hold and convert money in one place before arrival.

Send funds for rent deposits, tuition or setup costs in Canadian dollars.

Manage early expenses before or alongside opening an account with RBC, TD or Scotiabank. Go to Wise For the wider picture, see our banking in Canada and how to open a bank account in Canada guides below before you decide how to manage arrival money. Banking Banking in Canada: Complete guide for expats Read more Banking How to open a bank account in Canada in 2026 Read more