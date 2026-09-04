How to move from a PGWP to PR in Canada

Key takeaways Canadian Experience Class (CEC) is a common route for PGWP holders, but you generally need at least one year of eligible Canadian skilled work experience gained while authorized to work. Work completed while you were a full-time student generally does not count toward the CEC minimum.

Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) can provide another route to PR, particularly if your studies, job, employer, or work experience match a provincial stream. Check requirements regularly because streams can change, pause, or reach their intake limits.

Quebec has its own selection system, so graduates planning to settle there should follow Quebec-specific immigration rules rather than relying solely on federal Express Entry guidance.

A bridging open work permit (BOWP) may help some PR applicants keep working, but simply creating an Express Entry profile is not enough. You generally need to have submitted an eligible complete PR application and received an Acknowledgement of Receipt (AOR), alongside meeting the other BOWP requirements.

Do not assume you can simply renew your PGWP if you need more time. PGWPs generally cannot be renewed in the normal course, although limited exceptions can apply, including where the original permit was shortened because of passport validity. Disclaimer: Last checked against Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and provincial immigration sources on 29 August 2026. This guide is for general information only, not legal or immigration advice, and rules, fees, and invitation thresholds can change.

What the PGWP-to-PR transition looks like A Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) allows eligible graduates to work in Canada for a limited period. Permanent residence (PR) is a separate immigration outcome, so you need to qualify under an eligible federal, provincial, or Quebec immigration pathway and successfully complete the relevant application process. In practice, your focus changes as you move toward PR. As a graduate worker, you may be building eligible work experience, improving or documenting your language results, and gathering evidence. As a PR applicant, you need to meet the requirements of your chosen program, compete for selection where an invitation or nomination is required, and submit a complete application. Checklist: Confirm that your current job is classified under the correct National Occupational Classification (NOC) code and training, education, experience and responsibilities (TEER) category. Separate minimum eligibility from ranking: qualifying for a program does not necessarily mean you will receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA). Check whether your best route is federal, provincial, or Quebec-specific. Work backward from your PGWP expiry date rather than relying on historical draw scores or assuming previous selection thresholds will apply to you.

Main PR pathways for graduates in Canada For most graduates who have moved to Canada and are already living there, common routes include: Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP)

Quebec-specific programs for people planning to settle in Quebec. Other federal or regional pathways may also apply depending on your work experience, job offer, location, language ability, and other eligibility factors. Canadian Experience Class The Canadian Experience Class is often the first route PGWP holders check. It is designed for people with eligible Canadian work experience in TEER 0, 1, 2, or 3 occupations, gained in Canada while authorized to work. For CEC, you generally need at least one year of qualifying Canadian work experience in the three years before you apply. Work experience gained while you were a full-time student does not count toward the CEC minimum, including co-op work. There is no education requirement for CEC itself, although eligible education can still affect your Express Entry ranking. CEC quick check: At least one year of qualifying Canadian work experience in the previous three years

Work in a TEER 0, 1, 2, or 3 occupation

Work done in Canada while authorized to work

Student work excluded from the CEC minimum

Required language level for your TEER category Provincial Nominee Program streams for graduates A Provincial Nominee Program can provide another route to PR if your work, education, occupation, or other circumstances match a province’s current priorities. However, graduate pathways have changed substantially in some provinces, so do not rely on older advice about streams that may have been redesigned or closed. Province Graduate angle now Usually strongest when Verify first Ontario Ontario significantly redesigned the OINP in 2026 and closed several previous streams, including the International Student, Master’s Graduate, and PhD Graduate streams You meet the requirements of one of the current OINP pathways Current OINP streams and 2026 program updates British Columbia BC current worker pathways focus on Skills Immigration rather than the older graduate-specific approach You have a qualifying B.C. job and meet the requirements of a current worker stream Current BC PNP worker stream rules Manitoba Manitoba has a dedicated International Education Stream for Manitoba graduates You studied in Manitoba and meet the requirements of an eligible International Education Stream pathway Current IES criteria Prince Edward Island PEI immigration pathways can favour candidates who have established employment and connections in the province You already have a PEI employer and local work history Current PEI Express Entry or graduate stream criteria *Information correct on 29th August 2026 What if you plan to live in Quebec? If you plan to stay in Quebec, do not apply federal CEC rules too broadly. CEC applicants must intend to live outside Quebec, while Quebec operates its own selection system for economic immigrants. Check Quebec-selected skilled workers and Quebec’s own immigration pages.

Do not assume federal CEC requirements also apply to Quebec selection.

If your intended destination changes, make sure your application and supporting evidence accurately reflect where you genuinely plan to live.

How Express Entry works for PGWP holders For many graduates, Express Entry is an important route to permanent residence. It manages the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), Federal Skilled Worker Program, and Federal Skilled Trades Program, while some provincial nominations are also linked to the Express Entry system. Check whether you are eligible for at least one federal program, often CEC for PGWP holders. Estimate your score with IRCC’s CRS calculator. Create an Express Entry profile and enter the pool if you meet minimum requirements. Wait to see whether your ranking is high enough to receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA). IRCC can run general, program-specific, or category-based invitation rounds. If invited, submit a full PR application by the deadline. After submitting a complete application, you can receive an Acknowledgement of Receipt (AOR). An Express Entry profile is not a PR application. It puts you into the pool where you can be considered for an ITA, and the CRS score needed for an invitation can vary substantially between rounds and draw types. Visas & Immigration Express Entry Canada: Permanent Residence for Skilled Professionals Read more How CRS scores work for graduates There is no fixed CRS score that guarantees an invitation for PGWP holders. A better approach is to use IRCC’s official calculator and check your score against current invitation rounds and the types of candidates IRCC is selecting. Main score drivers include: age

language test results

education, including Canadian study and foreign education with an Educational Credential Assessment (ECA)

Canadian work experience

spouse or partner factors, if applicable

additional factors such as French-language proficiency and a provincial nomination > Main CRS levers you can still influence > > Language results, additional eligible Canadian work experience, an ECA for qualifying foreign education, spouse or partner factors, French-language ability, and a provincial nomination can all affect your position or immigration options. Visas & Immigration CRS score explained Read more Ways to improve your CRS score before you apply If your score looks borderline, focus on factors you can realistically change rather than simply waiting for a lower cut-off. Checklist: Retake your language test if you have room to improve. Keep building eligible Canadian work experience if your permit time allows. Add an ECA for foreign education if it would raise your score. Check whether your spouse or partner can add points through language, education, or Canadian experience. Investigate provincial nomination opportunities that fit your location, occupation, work experience, and other eligibility factors. Check whether you qualify for a current category-based Express Entry round rather than focusing only on the CRS cut-off from general draws. Use IRCC’s official CRS calculator and current Express Entry criteria before making decisions based on a particular score.

What to do if your PGWP is expiring soon As your PGWP expiry date approaches, your options usually depend on how far you have progressed toward permanent residence. Some applicants may qualify for a bridging open work permit (BOWP), while others will need to consider a different work permit or temporary-status strategy. When a bridging open work permit may help A bridging open work permit (BOWP) generally becomes relevant after you have submitted an eligible permanent residence application, not while you are simply waiting in the Express Entry pool. For Express Entry applicants, you normally need to have submitted your PR application and received an Acknowledgement of Receipt (AOR), as well as meeting the other BOWP requirements. Checklist: Make sure you are the principal applicant on an eligible PR file. Check that you meet the current in-Canada and temporary-status requirements for your particular BOWP category. Make sure you have reached the required PR application stage. An Express Entry profile or Invitation to Apply alone is not a PR application. Keep your AOR ready, because IRCC asks for it as supporting evidence. Review current IRCC instructions before your permit expires. IRCC’s Help Centre says some Express Entry applicants may be able to use a BOWP if their work permit expires in 4 months or less and they meet the other conditions. If you are not eligible for a BOWP yet If you are still waiting for an ITA or have not submitted a complete PR application, do not assume the PGWP itself can simply be extended. PGWPs generally cannot be renewed in the normal course, although limited exceptions can apply, such as when the original permit was shortened because of passport validity. Checklist: Do not rely on a normal PGWP renewal path. Check whether you qualify for another work permit route, including one connected to your employer or immigration program. Review province-specific options that may also help with work permit support. If your status is close to expiring, act before the expiry date where possible. Losing status can affect your ability to continue working.

Your 12-month PGWP-to-PR action plan Use this countdown if your permit still has some time left: 12 months before expiry: Check your NOC and TEER, calculate how much qualifying Canadian work experience you have, and confirm whether you are on track for CEC or another PR pathway. Book your language test early and, if you are considering a PNP, check how your job, study history, and province fit the current criteria. 6 months before expiry: Estimate your CRS score and start organizing your evidence, including language results, employer reference letters, payslips, T4s, and an Educational Credential Assessment for foreign education where relevant. Decide whether CEC, a PNP, a Quebec pathway, or another eligible route is your strongest option. 3 months before expiry: Review your PR progress and your options for maintaining status and work authorization after your PGWP expires. If you are receiving family support from abroad or managing money in multiple currencies, a Wise Account can help with everyday cross-border money needs, but it has no effect on your immigration eligibility. Before your PGWP expires: Check whether you meet the requirements for a BOWP or another work permit or temporary-status option. Keep your employment and tax records organized, particularly if you have changed jobs or provinces, and do not leave your status planning until the final days. Taxes The tax system in Canada Read more Manage your cross-border money with Wise While you work through your PGWP-to-PR plans, you may still need to manage money between Canada and another country. A Wise Account is a multi-currency account that can help you hold CAD alongside other supported currencies, receive money from abroad, and convert between currencies when needed. This can be useful if family sends you money from overseas, you are covering costs while changing jobs or moving provinces, or you want to keep some funds in CAD for Canadian bills while managing money elsewhere. Wise can help with the practical side of cross-border money management if you don’t have a Canadian bank account, but using an account does not affect your CRS score, PR eligibility, or immigration status. You can also review Wise Account features and current pricing for a practical comparison.