Key takeaways Express Entry eligibility still comes first: French doesn’t create a standalone stream. You must already qualify for the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Canadian Experience Class, or Federal Skilled Trades Program.

French doesn’t create a standalone stream. You must already qualify for the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Canadian Experience Class, or Federal Skilled Trades Program. French can add CRS (Comprehensive Ranking System) points: If you score NCLC (Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens) 7 or higher in all 4 French skills, IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) can award 25 additional points if your English is CLB (Canadian Language Benchmarks) 4 or lower or you didn’t take an English test, and 50 points if you score CLB 5 or higher in all 4 English skills.

If you score NCLC (Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens) 7 or higher in all 4 French skills, IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) can award 25 additional points if your English is CLB (Canadian Language Benchmarks) 4 or lower or you didn’t take an English test, and 50 points if you score CLB 5 or higher in all 4 English skills. French-language draws can have lower cutoffs: Several French-language category rounds in 2026 recorded lower CRS cutoffs than some program-specific rounds. Check IRCC’s latest rounds before using historical cutoffs to judge your chances.

Several French-language category rounds in 2026 recorded lower CRS cutoffs than some program-specific rounds. Check IRCC’s latest rounds before using historical cutoffs to judge your chances. TEF Canada (Test d’évaluation de français) and TCF Canada (Test de connaissance du français) are accepted French tests: You need valid results in all 4 skills, so choose the test based on center access, format, and how you prepare best.

You need valid results in all 4 skills, so choose the test based on center access, format, and how you prepare best. French can help beyond immigration: Communities including Ottawa, Moncton, St. Boniface in Winnipeg, and Sudbury can offer opportunities to use French outside Quebec. Wise for managing relocation costs in Canada Hold and convert currencies for relocation costs.

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How French can lower the CRS score you need French can improve your position in Express Entry in 2 different ways. Additional CRS points: Strong French can raise your overall score, especially when you also have qualifying English results.

Strong French can raise your overall score, especially when you also have qualifying English results. French-language category draws: These rounds rank candidates who meet the French-language requirement, so you’re competing within a narrower group than in broader Express Entry selection. For the French-language proficiency category, IRCC looks for Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens (NCLC) 7 or higher in all 4 French skills. Reaching that level can make you eligible for French-language category draws, while qualifying English results may also increase your CRS score. Neither effect guarantees an Invitation to Apply. For example, a candidate at CRS 468 may sit below some Canadian Experience Class cutoffs. If that same person later reaches NCLC 7 in French, they may become eligible for French-language category draws and may gain extra CRS points if their English results qualify. Visas & Immigration CRS score explained: How the Express Entry calculator works in Canada Read more Bonus points vs. French-language draws These benefits are related, but they aren’t the same. Extra CRS points for French raise your score across the system.

French-language draws change the group of candidates you’re ranked against.

You can benefit from both, but one doesn’t automatically guarantee the other.

How the French-language pathway works in Express Entry Express Entry is the federal system that manages permanent residence applications for 3 economic programs. If you meet the rules for one of them, you enter the pool and receive a CRS score. IRCC runs different types of invitation rounds, including program-specific and category-based rounds. The French-language pathway discussed here is the French-language proficiency category within category-based selection. It supports francophone immigration outside Quebec rather than creating a separate immigration program. French alone doesn’t open the door. You still need a valid Express Entry profile, but once you’re in the pool, your French results can affect both your score and the rounds you may qualify for. Visas & Immigration Express Entry Canada: Permanent Residence for Skilled Professionals Read more

Who qualifies for French-language draws This strategy sits on top of normal Express Entry eligibility. You need to qualify for at least 1 of the core programs: the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Canadian Experience Class, or Federal Skilled Trades Program. You also need valid language test results and an active Express Entry profile. Before you spend time and money on a French test, check that the pathway is relevant to you. You meet the baseline rules for at least 1 Express Entry program.

You have or can get approved language test results.

You can create or update an active profile with accurate documents.

You’re ready to monitor rounds and keep your test results valid. What NCLC 7 means in practice NCLC 7 isn’t beginner French. In practice, you need qualifying results across speaking, listening, reading, and writing. IRCC looks at all 4 skills, so a result below the required level in 1 skill can keep you out of the French-language category.

What score you need on TEF Canada or TCF Canada For Express Entry, IRCC accepts TEF Canada and TCF Canada for French. The better choice is usually the test you can access more easily and prepare for more confidently, rather than the one described as easier online. Both test all 4 language skills. The table below compares the NCLC 7 score ranges for TEF Canada and TCF Canada. Test Speaking Listening Reading Writing TEF Canada 310 to 348 249 to 279 207 to 232 310 to 348 TCF Canada 10 to 11 458 to 502 453 to 498 10 to 11 Those scores represent the NCLC 7 threshold, not an automatic route to permanent residence. Your language test results must be less than 2 years old when you complete your Express Entry profile and when you submit your permanent residence application. Test availability varies by approved center, so booking early can help if French is part of your plan. If you’re unsure whether TEF Canada or TCF Canada is a better fit, focus on format and access. Choose the exam whose dates, location, and preparation style fit your routine best.

Where French can help outside Quebec Canada promotes francophone immigration outside Quebec to support French-speaking communities across the country. French can matter in daily life even when English is still the main working language. Ottawa, Moncton, St. Boniface in Winnipeg, and Sudbury are examples of places where bilingual services and community networks may support settlement. It’s easy to think of French only as a points strategy, but it can also shape work, newcomer support, and community fit, especially in public-facing roles or services that operate in both official languages. If you’re comparing places to settle, look beyond the headline city. The useful question is where your language skills match your work profile, family needs, and comfort level in English.

How to build a realistic French strategy for Express Entry Start with your current numbers and work through the steps in order. 1 Estimate your current CRS using the latest IRCC rules so you know whether French is your best lever. 2 Confirm that you already qualify for Express Entry, because French helps after baseline eligibility, not before it. 3 Compare French with other score levers, such as more skilled work experience or a second official language result. 4 Choose TEF Canada or TCF Canada based on test center access, schedule, and the format you handle best. 5 Build a study plan around all 4 skills, since 1 low result can block French-language category eligibility. 6 Book early and leave time for a retake, because test timing can affect when you update your profile. 7 Update your Express Entry profile as soon as you have valid results, and make sure every score matches your test report. 8 Keep watching IRCC rounds after you update your profile, because category cutoffs and round types can change. If you already use French at work, this may be a shorter project. If you’re starting from scratch, improving your French is usually a medium-term plan rather than a quick fix.