Renting in Canada: A guide for expats

For newcomers, the main challenge goes beyond finding online listings. Securing a home means understanding provincial tenant protections and knowing how to build a strong application without a Canadian credit history. This guide covers rents in major newcomer cities, how to search safely, what paperwork landlords may ask for, how deposits work, and what to budget before move-in.

Key takeaways Toronto and Vancouver are usually the toughest and most expensive newcomer markets.

You can rent without Canadian credit history, but each landlord decides what proof they will accept.

Deposit rules differ sharply across Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Alberta.

Never send money before you verify the unit, the landlord, and the lease.

Move-in costs often include more than rent, such as deposits, insurance, utilities, and basic furnishings.

Verify local tenancy rules before paying a deposit or signing a lease. Disclaimer: This guide is general information only, not legal advice, and you should always verify provincial rules before paying money or signing a lease. Real estate investment loan and sell properties for profit. Cash flow, appreciation, tax advantages. Research, strategy, Real estate investment yields financial rewards. real estate market

What renting in Canada is really like for expats Most newcomers rent before they buy, and many start with temporary accommodation while they search for a longer lease. That can be a smart move, because the market feels very different in Toronto or Vancouver than it does in Calgary or Ottawa. The search usually feels hardest when several problems hit at once, including a low budget, no local credit file, and a need to sign fast from abroad before someone else nabs the property. The more of those pressure points you can reduce, the easier the search tends to become. City choice matters most.

Budget shapes how many realistic options you see.

Credit history affects how much proof a landlord may want.

Arrival timing can change competition, especially near September.

Searching from abroad raises scam risk. Editor in Canada Tarah Ren Insider tip In tight markets such as Toronto, condo listings often move faster when you arrive at the viewing with your passport, job offer, proof of savings, and references ready to send the same day. Relocation Moving to Canada – the ultimate checklist Read more

How much rent costs in Canada Canadian rent is not one single number. A practical way to budget is to compare what tenants are paying across the market with what newer or recently turned-over units can cost when you sign now. City Average apartment rent paid, Oct 2025 New-lease 2-bedroom benchmark, 2025 What this means in practice Toronto CAD 1,917 CAD 2,547 Expensive, competitive, but newer buildings may offer incentives Vancouver CAD 1,970 CAD 2,696 Highest big-city costs, though supply has eased Montreal CAD 1,290 CAD 1,644 Better value, but Quebec rules feel different Calgary CAD 1,775 CAD 1,836 More balanced, but still budget carefully Ottawa CAD 1,743 CAD 2,155 Mid-to-high costs with steadier conditions * These figures were checked against CMHC October 2025 data. Final rent still changes with neighbourhood, building age, furnished status, parking, and whether utilities are included. Toronto and Vancouver remain the costliest choices. Montreal often gives the best value of the five, while Calgary and Ottawa can feel more manageable if your main goal is space or a calmer search. Renting in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary and Ottawa Toronto gives you plenty of choices, but you will need to act fast to outbid competing applicants. Vancouver sits at a similar price point, though recent supply growth gives tenants a bit more bargaining power. In Montreal, rental rates generally offer better value, provided you are prepared for Quebec’s distinct leasing customs. Meanwhile, Calgary offers solid housing options at more reasonable rates, and Ottawa balances steady job opportunities with manageable living costs. Relocation Best places to live in Canada as an expat Read more

How to find rentals as a newcomer Start with the rental type that matches your timeline and paperwork. If you cannot view safely from abroad, temporary accommodation for the first days or weeks is often the lower-risk choice. Purpose-built rentals

Condo rentals

Shared housing

Basement apartments

Settlement agencies and newcomer networks

Online listing sites and local neighbourhood searches At viewings, test the basics, heat, water pressure, locks, laundry, and mobile signal. Also ask whether hydro, which often means electricity in Canada, is included, and whether parking, storage, or internet costs extra. How to avoid rental scams Securing a rental before arriving in Canada can save time, but it is safest only when the property, owner, and lease terms have been thoroughly verified. Booking temporary housing for your first few weeks allows you to inspect listings in person, meet landlords face-to-face, and confirm property ownership before transferring any funds. Be cautious if rent is far below nearby listings.

Never pay a deposit before viewing or verifying ownership and the lease.

Treat it as a red flag if the landlord refuses a live call or live viewing.

Avoid verbal-only deals or incomplete lease terms.

Be cautious if you are pushed to send money outside Canada. Verify the address, compare photos, and read the lease before paying. If you suspect fraud, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and local police.

How to rent without Canadian credit history Yes, it can be possible to rent without Canadian credit history, but not every landlord will accept the same alternatives. The key question is whether you can prove stability in other ways, not whether one foreign document will solve everything. Landlords often want to reduce the risk of missed rent or a hard-to-enforce lease. If you do not yet have Canadian credit, some may look more closely at your job offer, savings, references, visa or permit status, and any legal upfront rent deposit allowed in your province. A stronger application can include: Proof of savings

Employment contract or offer letter

Overseas landlord references

Recent bank statements

Foreign credit report, if available

A guarantor, if accepted

Local settlement support If your file still feels thin, an IRCC-funded newcomer service can help you organize documents and understand local rental norms. Once you have a chequing account with a bank such as RBC, TD, or Scotiabank, move-in payments by e-transfer or certified cheque may feel easier to landlords. Banking How do credit scores work in Canada: Complete guide for expats Read more Documents landlords may ask for Requirements vary by landlord and province, so bring more than the minimum if you are applying in a hot market. Passport or other government ID

Visa, work permit, study permit, or proof of status

Employment letter or recent pay slips

Bank statements or proof of savings

Previous landlord or employer references

Contact details for follow-up

Preferred payment method details, if requested