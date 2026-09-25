Renting in Canada: A guide for expats

Renting
Renting in Canada involves adjusting to local rules that vary significantly depending on your city and province. While most expats start out by renting, the best approach is choosing a strategy that aligns with your financial baseline and arrival timeline.
For newcomers, the main challenge goes beyond finding online listings. Securing a home means understanding provincial tenant protections and knowing how to build a strong application without a Canadian credit history.
This guide covers rents in major newcomer cities, how to search safely, what paperwork landlords may ask for, how deposits work, and what to budget before move-in.
Disclaimer: This guide is general information only, not legal advice, and you should always verify provincial rules before paying money or signing a lease.
Most newcomers rent before they buy, and many start with temporary accommodation while they search for a longer lease. That can be a smart move, because the market feels very different in Toronto or Vancouver than it does in Calgary or Ottawa.
The search usually feels hardest when several problems hit at once, including a low budget, no local credit file, and a need to sign fast from abroad before someone else nabs the property. The more of those pressure points you can reduce, the easier the search tends to become.
Editor in Canada
Tarah Ren
In tight markets such as Toronto, condo listings often move faster when you arrive at the viewing with your passport, job offer, proof of savings, and references ready to send the same day.
Canadian rent is not one single number. A practical way to budget is to compare what tenants are paying across the market with what newer or recently turned-over units can cost when you sign now.
|City
|Average apartment rent paid, Oct 2025
|New-lease 2-bedroom benchmark, 2025
|What this means in practice
|Toronto
|CAD 1,917
|CAD 2,547
|Expensive, competitive, but newer buildings may offer incentives
|Vancouver
|CAD 1,970
|CAD 2,696
|Highest big-city costs, though supply has eased
|Montreal
|CAD 1,290
|CAD 1,644
|Better value, but Quebec rules feel different
|Calgary
|CAD 1,775
|CAD 1,836
|More balanced, but still budget carefully
|Ottawa
|CAD 1,743
|CAD 2,155
|Mid-to-high costs with steadier conditions
Toronto and Vancouver remain the costliest choices. Montreal often gives the best value of the five, while Calgary and Ottawa can feel more manageable if your main goal is space or a calmer search.
Toronto gives you plenty of choices, but you will need to act fast to outbid competing applicants. Vancouver sits at a similar price point, though recent supply growth gives tenants a bit more bargaining power.
In Montreal, rental rates generally offer better value, provided you are prepared for Quebec’s distinct leasing customs. Meanwhile, Calgary offers solid housing options at more reasonable rates, and Ottawa balances steady job opportunities with manageable living costs.
Start with the rental type that matches your timeline and paperwork. If you cannot view safely from abroad, temporary accommodation for the first days or weeks is often the lower-risk choice.
At viewings, test the basics, heat, water pressure, locks, laundry, and mobile signal. Also ask whether hydro, which often means electricity in Canada, is included, and whether parking, storage, or internet costs extra.
Securing a rental before arriving in Canada can save time, but it is safest only when the property, owner, and lease terms have been thoroughly verified. Booking temporary housing for your first few weeks allows you to inspect listings in person, meet landlords face-to-face, and confirm property ownership before transferring any funds.
Verify the address, compare photos, and read the lease before paying. If you suspect fraud, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and local police.
Yes, it can be possible to rent without Canadian credit history, but not every landlord will accept the same alternatives. The key question is whether you can prove stability in other ways, not whether one foreign document will solve everything.
Landlords often want to reduce the risk of missed rent or a hard-to-enforce lease. If you do not yet have Canadian credit, some may look more closely at your job offer, savings, references, visa or permit status, and any legal upfront rent deposit allowed in your province.
A stronger application can include:
If your file still feels thin, an IRCC-funded newcomer service can help you organize documents and understand local rental norms. Once you have a chequing account with a bank such as RBC, TD, or Scotiabank, move-in payments by e-transfer or certified cheque may feel easier to landlords.
Requirements vary by landlord and province, so bring more than the minimum if you are applying in a hot market.
A lease agreement in Canada sets out the rent, due date, what is included, and basic responsibilities for you and the landlord. The main point to remember is that deposit rules, entry rules, and rent increase rules are provincial, not national.
|Province
|What is commonly allowed upfront
|One key rule to know
|Ontario
|First month’s rent plus a rent deposit for the last rental period
|The rent deposit cannot be used as a damage deposit, and most private rentals should use the standard lease
|British Columbia
|Security deposit up to half of one month’s rent
|A landlord cannot keep the deposit without your written agreement or a Residential Tenancy Branch order
|Quebec
|Landlords in Quebec do not collect a deposit of any kind besides the first months rent
|Security deposits, key deposits, and required post-dated cheques are generally not allowed
|Alberta
|Security deposit up to one month’s rent
|Move-in and move-out inspection reports matter if a landlord wants to deduct for damage
Landlord entry, notice periods, and rent increases also vary by province. Ontario and British Columbia commonly use 24 hours written notice for non-emergency entry, Quebec commonly uses 24 hours for visits and repairs, and Alberta generally requires at least 24 hours written notice between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Initial rent payments cover your first regular month of housing. In Ontario, landlords typically require advance rent deposits to cover the final month, whereas provinces like British Columbia and Alberta rely on security deposits held against property damage.
Quebec is different because landlords generally cannot require those extra security or key deposits. For your budget, that means the legal upfront cash can range from one month of rent to roughly two months, depending on province and lease terms.
Confirm the exact rule with your provincial tenancy authority before you rely on a notice period or agree to leave early.
Headline rent is only part of the move-in picture. Many newcomers feel ready for the monthly payment, but underestimate the cash needed in the first week.
Build a first-month checklist that includes:
Before you move-in, confirm how the landlord wants to be paid. Many Canadian landlords accept e-transfer, while others still prefer post-dated cheques or a certified cheque, especially for the first payment.
Moving to Canada often creates a temporary funding gap while you wait to open a local bank account. Holding a multi-currency Wise Account bridges this setup period, allowing you to convert savings to CAD at the mid-market rate without hidden bank markups.
This simplifies early rental steps like sending an advance lease deposit to secure an apartment, paying for temporary accommodation, or covering household furniture purchases with a linked debit card. Eligible account holders can even share local CAD transit and account numbers to receive CAD directly. Features and fee structures depend on where your account is registered, so check specific terms before setting up your transfers.
FAQ
Yes, but it depends on the landlord. Some may accept proof of savings, a job offer, overseas references, or a guarantor, while others still prefer a Canadian credit file.
No. What is common and lawful in Ontario may not apply in Quebec or British Columbia, so check local tenancy rules before you pay.
Landlords often ask for ID, income proof, references, and sometimes credit information. Be cautious if you are asked for excessive upfront money, unclear fees, or vague paperwork.
Budget for more than rent alone. Add deposits, renter’s insurance, utilities, transit, and basic furnishings, because many Canadian rentals are unfurnished and city costs vary widely.
No. Toronto and Ottawa follow Ontario rules, Vancouver follows British Columbia rules, Montreal follows Quebec rules, and Calgary follows Alberta rules. City prices differ, but the province usually decides the legal rule.
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