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Renting

Renting in Canada: A guide for expats

Renting in Canada involves adjusting to local rules that vary significantly depending on your city and province. While most expats start out by renting, the best approach is choosing a strategy that aligns with your financial baseline and arrival timeline.

Tarah Ren
Written by
Last updated

For newcomers, the main challenge goes beyond finding online listings. Securing a home means understanding provincial tenant protections and knowing how to build a strong application without a Canadian credit history.

This guide covers rents in major newcomer cities, how to search safely, what paperwork landlords may ask for, how deposits work, and what to budget before move-in.

Key takeaways

  • Toronto and Vancouver are usually the toughest and most expensive newcomer markets.
  • You can rent without Canadian credit history, but each landlord decides what proof they will accept.
  • Deposit rules differ sharply across Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Alberta.
  • Never send money before you verify the unit, the landlord, and the lease.
  • Move-in costs often include more than rent, such as deposits, insurance, utilities, and basic furnishings.
  • Verify local tenancy rules before paying a deposit or signing a lease.

Disclaimer: This guide is general information only, not legal advice, and you should always verify provincial rules before paying money or signing a lease.

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What renting in Canada is really like for expats

Most newcomers rent before they buy, and many start with temporary accommodation while they search for a longer lease. That can be a smart move, because the market feels very different in Toronto or Vancouver than it does in Calgary or Ottawa.

The search usually feels hardest when several problems hit at once, including a low budget, no local credit file, and a need to sign fast from abroad before someone else nabs the property. The more of those pressure points you can reduce, the easier the search tends to become.

  • City choice matters most.
  • Budget shapes how many realistic options you see.
  • Credit history affects how much proof a landlord may want.
  • Arrival timing can change competition, especially near September.
  • Searching from abroad raises scam risk.
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Editor in Canada

Tarah Ren

Insider tip

In tight markets such as Toronto, condo listings often move faster when you arrive at the viewing with your passport, job offer, proof of savings, and references ready to send the same day.

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How much rent costs in Canada

Canadian rent is not one single number. A practical way to budget is to compare what tenants are paying across the market with what newer or recently turned-over units can cost when you sign now.

CityAverage apartment rent paid, Oct 2025New-lease 2-bedroom benchmark, 2025What this means in practice
TorontoCAD 1,917CAD 2,547Expensive, competitive, but newer buildings may offer incentives
VancouverCAD 1,970CAD 2,696Highest big-city costs, though supply has eased
MontrealCAD 1,290CAD 1,644Better value, but Quebec rules feel different
CalgaryCAD 1,775CAD 1,836More balanced, but still budget carefully
OttawaCAD 1,743CAD 2,155Mid-to-high costs with steadier conditions
* These figures were checked against CMHC October 2025 data. Final rent still changes with neighbourhood, building age, furnished status, parking, and whether utilities are included.

Toronto and Vancouver remain the costliest choices. Montreal often gives the best value of the five, while Calgary and Ottawa can feel more manageable if your main goal is space or a calmer search.

Renting in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary and Ottawa

Toronto gives you plenty of choices, but you will need to act fast to outbid competing applicants. Vancouver sits at a similar price point, though recent supply growth gives tenants a bit more bargaining power.

In Montreal, rental rates generally offer better value, provided you are prepared for Quebec’s distinct leasing customs. Meanwhile, Calgary offers solid housing options at more reasonable rates, and Ottawa balances steady job opportunities with manageable living costs.

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How to find rentals as a newcomer

Start with the rental type that matches your timeline and paperwork. If you cannot view safely from abroad, temporary accommodation for the first days or weeks is often the lower-risk choice.

  • Purpose-built rentals
  • Condo rentals
  • Shared housing
  • Basement apartments
  • Settlement agencies and newcomer networks
  • Online listing sites and local neighbourhood searches

At viewings, test the basics, heat, water pressure, locks, laundry, and mobile signal. Also ask whether hydro, which often means electricity in Canada, is included, and whether parking, storage, or internet costs extra.

How to avoid rental scams

Securing a rental before arriving in Canada can save time, but it is safest only when the property, owner, and lease terms have been thoroughly verified. Booking temporary housing for your first few weeks allows you to inspect listings in person, meet landlords face-to-face, and confirm property ownership before transferring any funds.

  • Be cautious if rent is far below nearby listings.
  • Never pay a deposit before viewing or verifying ownership and the lease.
  • Treat it as a red flag if the landlord refuses a live call or live viewing.
  • Avoid verbal-only deals or incomplete lease terms.
  • Be cautious if you are pushed to send money outside Canada.

Verify the address, compare photos, and read the lease before paying. If you suspect fraud, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and local police.

How to rent without Canadian credit history

Yes, it can be possible to rent without Canadian credit history, but not every landlord will accept the same alternatives. The key question is whether you can prove stability in other ways, not whether one foreign document will solve everything.

Landlords often want to reduce the risk of missed rent or a hard-to-enforce lease. If you do not yet have Canadian credit, some may look more closely at your job offer, savings, references, visa or permit status, and any legal upfront rent deposit allowed in your province.

A stronger application can include:

  • Proof of savings
  • Employment contract or offer letter
  • Overseas landlord references
  • Recent bank statements
  • Foreign credit report, if available
  • A guarantor, if accepted
  • Local settlement support

If your file still feels thin, an IRCC-funded newcomer service can help you organize documents and understand local rental norms. Once you have a chequing account with a bank such as RBC, TD, or Scotiabank, move-in payments by e-transfer or certified cheque may feel easier to landlords.

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Documents landlords may ask for

Requirements vary by landlord and province, so bring more than the minimum if you are applying in a hot market.

  • Passport or other government ID
  • Visa, work permit, study permit, or proof of status
  • Employment letter or recent pay slips
  • Bank statements or proof of savings
  • Previous landlord or employer references
  • Contact details for follow-up
  • Preferred payment method details, if requested

Deposits, leases and tenant rights in Canada

A lease agreement in Canada sets out the rent, due date, what is included, and basic responsibilities for you and the landlord. The main point to remember is that deposit rules, entry rules, and rent increase rules are provincial, not national.

ProvinceWhat is commonly allowed upfrontOne key rule to know
OntarioFirst month’s rent plus a rent deposit for the last rental periodThe rent deposit cannot be used as a damage deposit, and most private rentals should use the standard lease
British ColumbiaSecurity deposit up to half of one month’s rentA landlord cannot keep the deposit without your written agreement or a Residential Tenancy Branch order
QuebecLandlords in Quebec do not collect a deposit of any kind besides the first months rentSecurity deposits, key deposits, and required post-dated cheques are generally not allowed
AlbertaSecurity deposit up to one month’s rentMove-in and move-out inspection reports matter if a landlord wants to deduct for damage
*Rules snapshot, checked July 2026. Verify locally before paying any deposit or signing.

Landlord entry, notice periods, and rent increases also vary by province. Ontario and British Columbia commonly use 24 hours written notice for non-emergency entry, Quebec commonly uses 24 hours for visits and repairs, and Alberta generally requires at least 24 hours written notice between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

What first and last month’s rent or a security deposit means

Initial rent payments cover your first regular month of housing. In Ontario, landlords typically require advance rent deposits to cover the final month, whereas provinces like British Columbia and Alberta rely on security deposits held against property damage.

Quebec is different because landlords generally cannot require those extra security or key deposits. For your budget, that means the legal upfront cash can range from one month of rent to roughly two months, depending on province and lease terms.

Rent increases, entry notices and ending a lease

  • Rent increases: Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Alberta all use different rules and limits.
  • Entry notices: In many cases, landlords need advance notice before entering, unless there is an emergency.
  • Ending a lease: Notice rules depend on whether your lease is fixed-term or periodic.

Confirm the exact rule with your provincial tenancy authority before you rely on a notice period or agree to leave early.

How to budget and pay your first rent in Canada

Headline rent is only part of the move-in picture. Many newcomers feel ready for the monthly payment, but underestimate the cash needed in the first week.

Build a first-month checklist that includes:

  • First month’s rent
  • Last month’s rent or security deposit, where legal
  • Renter’s insurance
  • Utility or internet setup
  • Transit passes and household basics
  • Furniture or kitchen items if the unit is unfurnished

Before you move-in, confirm how the landlord wants to be paid. Many Canadian landlords accept e-transfer, while others still prefer post-dated cheques or a certified cheque, especially for the first payment.

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Money management

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Moving to Canada often creates a temporary funding gap while you wait to open a local bank account. Holding a multi-currency Wise Account bridges this setup period, allowing you to convert savings to CAD at the mid-market rate without hidden bank markups.

This simplifies early rental steps like sending an advance lease deposit to secure an apartment, paying for temporary accommodation, or covering household furniture purchases with a linked debit card. Eligible account holders can even share local CAD transit and account numbers to receive CAD directly. Features and fee structures depend on where your account is registered, so check specific terms before setting up your transfers.

Learn more about Wise

FAQ

FAQs

Can you rent in Canada without Canadian credit history?

Yes, but it depends on the landlord. Some may accept proof of savings, a job offer, overseas references, or a guarantor, while others still prefer a Canadian credit file.

Is first and last month's rent legal across Canada?

No. What is common and lawful in Ontario may not apply in Quebec or British Columbia, so check local tenancy rules before you pay.

What can a landlord ask for before approving your application?

Landlords often ask for ID, income proof, references, and sometimes credit information. Be cautious if you are asked for excessive upfront money, unclear fees, or vague paperwork.

How much should newcomers budget for move-in costs in Canada?

Budget for more than rent alone. Add deposits, renter’s insurance, utilities, transit, and basic furnishings, because many Canadian rentals are unfurnished and city costs vary widely.

Are tenant rights the same in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary and Ottawa?

No. Toronto and Ottawa follow Ontario rules, Vancouver follows British Columbia rules, Montreal follows Quebec rules, and Calgary follows Alberta rules. City prices differ, but the province usually decides the legal rule.

Sources
  1. Canada.ca, Renting a home: Information for landlords and tenants
  2. Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, Renting an apartment or house: Renting guidance, including budgeting, deposits, insurance and scams
  3. Ontario, Guide to Ontario’s standard lease: Ontario rent deposit and lease rules
  4. Province of British Columbia, Tenancy deposits and fees: British Columbia deposit caps and return rules
  5. Tribunal administratif du logement, Paying the rent: Quebec deposit and post-dated cheque rules
  6. Government of Alberta, Information for landlords: Alberta deposit, inspection, and entry rules
Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
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