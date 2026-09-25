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How to get a prescription in Canada: Guide for expats

Understand prescription rules in Canada before you land, run low on medicine, or try to use an overseas prescription.

Tarah Ren
Written by
Last updated

A foreign prescription usually cannot simply be filled at a Canadian pharmacy, so this guide shows the fastest legal next step for visitors, students, workers, and new residents.

Key takeaways

  • Foreign prescriptions: Out-of-country prescriptions are generally not valid for direct filling at Canadian pharmacies, requiring an assessment and rewrite by a Canadian-licensed prescriber.
  • Who can prescribe: You can get a Canadian prescription from a family doctor, nurse practitioner, walk-in clinic physician, campus healthcare provider, or licensed virtual care platform.
  • Travel supply limits: You are typically allowed to enter Canada with up to a 90-day supply or one single course of treatment for personal use, whichever is less.
  • Required documents: Always travel with your medication in its original pharmacy packaging, alongside copies of the original prescription, a current medication list, and a doctor’s letter explaining your condition.
  • Ask a pharmacist first: Local pharmacists can often adapt existing prescriptions, process renewals, or directly prescribe for common minor ailments, saving you time and private clinic fees.

Note: This article is for general information only and is not medical, legal, or immigration advice. If you have urgent symptoms or think it may be an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

Border rules, prescribing rules, and insurance rules are separate. Do not stop, switch, or ration medication without speaking to a licensed prescriber or pharmacist.

Step 1: Check your medication and documents before you run out

Before you book a clinic visit, make sure the medicine can be used in Canada and that you can prove what you take. This helps prevent border issues, refill delays, and wasted time.

Can you use a foreign prescription in Canada?

Usually, no. Bringing medication into Canada and filling a prescription inside Canada are different steps, and a pharmacy will usually need a prescription authorized by a Canadian prescriber.

Your overseas prescription is still useful, but mostly as supporting evidence. Controlled substances, ingredient names, and prescription status can differ by country, so check the Prescription Drug List before you travel.

  • A foreign prescription may help explain your diagnosis, dose, and treatment history.
  • A Canadian pharmacist may spot whether the same product, strength, or formulation exists locally.
  • A Canadian prescriber may still choose a different product, dose, or follow-up plan.

What should you bring when travelling with medication to Canada?

Bring enough medication for travel if you can, because getting a new prescription after arrival takes time. Before you travel, review the federal guidance on bringing health products into Canada for personal use. If your medicine is controlled, also check the travel rules for prescription medications that contain controlled substances. Take the following with you:

  • Original pharmacy or retail packaging with the original label attached.
  • A copy of the prescription, ideally showing both brand and generic names.
  • A doctor’s letter if the medicine is unusual, injectable, temperature-sensitive, or likely to raise questions.
  • A current medication list with the dose, schedule, and reason for use.
  • Passport, permit, or other visitor-status proof if medication may be mailed later.
  • No more than the usual personal-use amount, up to a 90-day supply or a single treatment course, whichever is less.

If you use a controlled substance, declare it when required and verify the stricter limits before you fly.

Step 2: Choose the fastest way to see a Canadian prescriber

The best route is usually a trade-off between speed and continuity of care. A walk-in clinic or regulated virtual care can help with urgent needs, but a family doctor is better for long-term management.

Should you use a walk-in clinic, family doctor, campus clinic, or virtual care?

RouteBest forSpeedDownsideBring
Walk-in clinicUrgent refillSame-dayLong waitsID and records
Family doctorOngoing careSlower startHard to findHealth card and history
Campus clinicStudentsOften fastStudent-onlyStudent ID and records
Virtual careRoutine renewalsSame-day to a few daysSome medicines excludedID and pharmacy details

When are refills or controlled substances harder to get?

Renewal timelines vary based on your medical history, your prescriber’s assessment, the province, and the specific medication involved.

Controlled substances are often harder to renew quickly because extra review may be needed. Some walk-in clinics or telemedicine services may not handle those requests, so do not wait until your last dose to ask.

Step 3: Get the Canadian prescription issued correctly

This stage is about leaving the appointment with a usable Canadian prescription. The more detail you bring, the easier that decision usually is.

What will the doctor or nurse practitioner need from you?

Bring the medication name, generic name, strength, current prescription, and any diagnosis or treatment history that explains why you take it. If your records are not in English or French, a translation can make the appointment faster.

If your brand is not sold in Canada, the prescriber may confirm the local equivalent or decide a different product is needed here. Do not switch medicines on your own, the goal is to give the prescriber enough detail to make a safe local decision.

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How is the prescription sent to the pharmacy?

Depending on the clinic and the province, a prescription may be sent electronically, faxed, phoned in, or handed to you. Before you leave, ask which pharmacy received it, when it may be ready, whether you need a photo ID, and whether the medicine is in stock.

Step 4: Fill the prescription safely at a licensed pharmacy

Getting the prescription is only part of the job. You also need a licensed pharmacy, a safe buying route, and a clear idea of the likely cost.

How do you choose a safe pharmacy or online pharmacy?

Most newcomers use a local chain or community pharmacy, such as Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, Costco Pharmacy, Jean Coutu in Quebec, or an independent neighbourhood pharmacy. These are practical starting points, but you should still ask about stock, refill timing, and direct billing for insurance.

A site that does not require a prescription, does not list a real Canadian address, or hides its licensed pharmacy is a warning sign. Use NAPRA’s How to Verify Online Pharmacies in Canada page or your provincial regulator before you buy. Before placing an order or sharing your health records online, verify that the site checks off every item on this safety checklist:

  • A real Canadian street address and phone number
  • A valid Canadian prescription is required
  • Licensed pharmacy or owner is identified
  • That a provincial regulator can verify it
  • A pharmacist is available for questions

How can you check costs, generic options, and coverage before paying?

Public health insurance in Canada mainly covers medically necessary hospital and physician services, while prescription drugs filled outside hospitals are often covered separately.. At the pharmacy counter, ask about a lower-cost generic, direct billing through an employer plan, and whether a provincial drug plan applies to you.

For example, your brand may cost more than its generic equivalent, or your work plan may pay only part of the total. Asking before the medicine is processed gives you time to compare options without delaying treatment.

When is a prescription transfer possible?

In Canada, a transfer usually means moving an active prescription between Canadian pharmacies, not moving a foreign prescription into the system. It usually works only when there is an active Canadian prescription with refills or remaining quantity.

If you move from Toronto to Vancouver and still have refills at Shoppers Drug Mart, another Canadian pharmacy may be able to request the transfer. If you arrive from abroad with only a home-country prescription, you will usually need a new Canadian prescription

Step 5: Plan your refills, insurance, and ongoing care

Your first Canadian prescription solves the immediate problem, but long-term access needs a routine. The goal now is to avoid another last-minute scramble and sort out how you will pay.

How do you avoid running out again?

Once the urgent refill is handled, move your care to a family doctor or nurse practitioner if you can. Keep an up-to-date medication list, use one main pharmacy, and ask how early you should request the next refill.

Set a reminder before you are down to your final week of medicine. Some Canadian pharmacies can handle limited renewals or minor-condition assessments, but the scope varies by province, so ask the pharmacist directly before you book another clinic visit.

What will it cost, and what changes by province?

Holding a provincial health card does not automatically mean your pharmacy bills are fully covered. Depending on where you settle in Canada, you may also face a multi-month waiting period before your public benefits become active. Medicine from a pharmacy is often paid through a provincial drug plan, employer benefits, student insurance, private insurance, or your own money.

ProvincePublic doctor visit exampleDrug coverage examplePharmacist example
OntarioPublicly covered doctor care when eligible, outpatient medicines often separatePrivate plans or provincial drug programs may helpSome pharmacist prescribing and renewals are available
British ColumbiaPublicly covered doctor care, outpatient drug costs separateBC PharmaCare can help eligible residents pay for medications and pharmacy servicesPharmacists can assess minor ailments, renew or change some prescriptions, and give emergency supply
QuebecPublicly covered doctor care, prescription drug coverage runs through public or private insurancePermanent residents must have prescription drug insuranceCovered pharmacy services can include extending prescriptions and prescribing some drugs

What if you are paying out of pocket at first?

If you are in a provincial waiting period, between jobs, or on a temporary status, compare employer benefits, provincial drug plans, and private health insurance before your next refill is due.

Some newcomers compare international health insurers such as Cigna Global or Allianz Care for temporary prescription coverage, but you should verify outpatient drug benefits, exclusions, waiting periods, deductibles, co-pays, annual drug limits, and reimbursement processes first – and compare costs against paying out-of-pocket or using a provincial plan if you qualify.

Go to Cigna Global Go to Allianz Care
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Managing cross-border medical costs

If you need to fund out-of-pocket medical or insurance costs using foreign funds, separating your payment needs can help lower transfer costs:

  • Holding CAD locally: Use a Wise Account to hold Canadian dollars alongside your home currency, making it easier to pay for local clinic visits or pharmacy bills directly without triggering foreign transaction fees on international cards.
  • Paying international insurance or doctors: Use Wise international money transfers to pay foreign private health insurers or send money to clinics abroad using transparent mid-market exchange rates.

A multi-currency account won’t replace health insurance, but keeping CAD on hand helps avoid high bank markup fees while you get settled. Learn more about the Wise Account to help you save money.

Affiliate disclosure: Expatica may earn a commission if you purchase Cigna Global or Allianz Care through these links. This does not affect our editorial recommendations. Compare at least three insurers’ prescription benefits, exclusions, and reimbursement processes before you choose.

FAQ

FAQs

Can a Canadian pharmacy fill a foreign prescription?

Usually not. Canadian pharmacies generally need a prescription authorized by a Canadian prescriber, so bring your records to a walk-in clinic, telehealth service, or family doctor instead.

How do visitors get a prescription in Canada?

Visitors usually need to see a Canadian doctor through a walk-in clinic or telehealth service, then take that prescription to a licensed pharmacy. Emergency care is different, and visitors should expect out-of-pocket costs unless insured.

How much prescription medication can you bring into Canada?

The general personal-use rule is up to a 90-day supply or a single course of treatment, whichever is less. Keep the medicine in original packaging with labels, and travel with your prescription copy and supporting documents.

Can pharmacists renew or refill prescriptions in Canada?

Sometimes, but the rules depend on the province and the medication type. Ask the pharmacy directly because some provinces allow renewals, emergency supply, or minor ailment prescribing, while higher-risk or controlled medicines may still need a doctor.

Are prescription drugs covered by public health insurance in Canada?

Not always. Drugs given in hospital may be covered, but medication costs for prescriptions filled outside hospital often depend on provincial drug plans, employer benefits, or private insurance, and those rules vary across Canada.

Useful resources

Checked 31st August 2026: rules on prescribing, pharmacist renewals, and drug coverage vary by province or territory, so confirm local details where you live.

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
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