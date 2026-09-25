How to get a prescription in Canada: Guide for expats

Healthcare Basics
Understand prescription rules in Canada before you land, run low on medicine, or try to use an overseas prescription.
A foreign prescription usually cannot simply be filled at a Canadian pharmacy, so this guide shows the fastest legal next step for visitors, students, workers, and new residents.
Note: This article is for general information only and is not medical, legal, or immigration advice. If you have urgent symptoms or think it may be an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.
Border rules, prescribing rules, and insurance rules are separate. Do not stop, switch, or ration medication without speaking to a licensed prescriber or pharmacist.
Before you book a clinic visit, make sure the medicine can be used in Canada and that you can prove what you take. This helps prevent border issues, refill delays, and wasted time.
Usually, no. Bringing medication into Canada and filling a prescription inside Canada are different steps, and a pharmacy will usually need a prescription authorized by a Canadian prescriber.
Your overseas prescription is still useful, but mostly as supporting evidence. Controlled substances, ingredient names, and prescription status can differ by country, so check the Prescription Drug List before you travel.
Bring enough medication for travel if you can, because getting a new prescription after arrival takes time. Before you travel, review the federal guidance on bringing health products into Canada for personal use. If your medicine is controlled, also check the travel rules for prescription medications that contain controlled substances. Take the following with you:
If you use a controlled substance, declare it when required and verify the stricter limits before you fly.
The best route is usually a trade-off between speed and continuity of care. A walk-in clinic or regulated virtual care can help with urgent needs, but a family doctor is better for long-term management.
|Route
|Best for
|Speed
|Downside
|Bring
|Walk-in clinic
|Urgent refill
|Same-day
|Long waits
|ID and records
|Family doctor
|Ongoing care
|Slower start
|Hard to find
|Health card and history
|Campus clinic
|Students
|Often fast
|Student-only
|Student ID and records
|Virtual care
|Routine renewals
|Same-day to a few days
|Some medicines excluded
|ID and pharmacy details
Renewal timelines vary based on your medical history, your prescriber’s assessment, the province, and the specific medication involved.
Controlled substances are often harder to renew quickly because extra review may be needed. Some walk-in clinics or telemedicine services may not handle those requests, so do not wait until your last dose to ask.
This stage is about leaving the appointment with a usable Canadian prescription. The more detail you bring, the easier that decision usually is.
Bring the medication name, generic name, strength, current prescription, and any diagnosis or treatment history that explains why you take it. If your records are not in English or French, a translation can make the appointment faster.
If your brand is not sold in Canada, the prescriber may confirm the local equivalent or decide a different product is needed here. Do not switch medicines on your own, the goal is to give the prescriber enough detail to make a safe local decision.
Depending on the clinic and the province, a prescription may be sent electronically, faxed, phoned in, or handed to you. Before you leave, ask which pharmacy received it, when it may be ready, whether you need a photo ID, and whether the medicine is in stock.
Getting the prescription is only part of the job. You also need a licensed pharmacy, a safe buying route, and a clear idea of the likely cost.
Most newcomers use a local chain or community pharmacy, such as Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, Costco Pharmacy, Jean Coutu in Quebec, or an independent neighbourhood pharmacy. These are practical starting points, but you should still ask about stock, refill timing, and direct billing for insurance.
A site that does not require a prescription, does not list a real Canadian address, or hides its licensed pharmacy is a warning sign. Use NAPRA’s How to Verify Online Pharmacies in Canada page or your provincial regulator before you buy. Before placing an order or sharing your health records online, verify that the site checks off every item on this safety checklist:
Public health insurance in Canada mainly covers medically necessary hospital and physician services, while prescription drugs filled outside hospitals are often covered separately.. At the pharmacy counter, ask about a lower-cost generic, direct billing through an employer plan, and whether a provincial drug plan applies to you.
For example, your brand may cost more than its generic equivalent, or your work plan may pay only part of the total. Asking before the medicine is processed gives you time to compare options without delaying treatment.
In Canada, a transfer usually means moving an active prescription between Canadian pharmacies, not moving a foreign prescription into the system. It usually works only when there is an active Canadian prescription with refills or remaining quantity.
If you move from Toronto to Vancouver and still have refills at Shoppers Drug Mart, another Canadian pharmacy may be able to request the transfer. If you arrive from abroad with only a home-country prescription, you will usually need a new Canadian prescription
Your first Canadian prescription solves the immediate problem, but long-term access needs a routine. The goal now is to avoid another last-minute scramble and sort out how you will pay.
Once the urgent refill is handled, move your care to a family doctor or nurse practitioner if you can. Keep an up-to-date medication list, use one main pharmacy, and ask how early you should request the next refill.
Set a reminder before you are down to your final week of medicine. Some Canadian pharmacies can handle limited renewals or minor-condition assessments, but the scope varies by province, so ask the pharmacist directly before you book another clinic visit.
Holding a provincial health card does not automatically mean your pharmacy bills are fully covered. Depending on where you settle in Canada, you may also face a multi-month waiting period before your public benefits become active. Medicine from a pharmacy is often paid through a provincial drug plan, employer benefits, student insurance, private insurance, or your own money.
|Province
|Public doctor visit example
|Drug coverage example
|Pharmacist example
|Ontario
|Publicly covered doctor care when eligible, outpatient medicines often separate
|Private plans or provincial drug programs may help
|Some pharmacist prescribing and renewals are available
|British Columbia
|Publicly covered doctor care, outpatient drug costs separate
|BC PharmaCare can help eligible residents pay for medications and pharmacy services
|Pharmacists can assess minor ailments, renew or change some prescriptions, and give emergency supply
|Quebec
|Publicly covered doctor care, prescription drug coverage runs through public or private insurance
|Permanent residents must have prescription drug insurance
|Covered pharmacy services can include extending prescriptions and prescribing some drugs
If you are in a provincial waiting period, between jobs, or on a temporary status, compare employer benefits, provincial drug plans, and private health insurance before your next refill is due.
Some newcomers compare international health insurers such as Cigna Global or Allianz Care for temporary prescription coverage, but you should verify outpatient drug benefits, exclusions, waiting periods, deductibles, co-pays, annual drug limits, and reimbursement processes first – and compare costs against paying out-of-pocket or using a provincial plan if you qualify.
Managing cross-border medical costs
If you need to fund out-of-pocket medical or insurance costs using foreign funds, separating your payment needs can help lower transfer costs:
A multi-currency account won’t replace health insurance, but keeping CAD on hand helps avoid high bank markup fees while you get settled. Learn more about the Wise Account to help you save money.
Affiliate disclosure: Expatica may earn a commission if you purchase Cigna Global or Allianz Care through these links. This does not affect our editorial recommendations. Compare at least three insurers’ prescription benefits, exclusions, and reimbursement processes before you choose.
FAQ
Usually not. Canadian pharmacies generally need a prescription authorized by a Canadian prescriber, so bring your records to a walk-in clinic, telehealth service, or family doctor instead.
Visitors usually need to see a Canadian doctor through a walk-in clinic or telehealth service, then take that prescription to a licensed pharmacy. Emergency care is different, and visitors should expect out-of-pocket costs unless insured.
The general personal-use rule is up to a 90-day supply or a single course of treatment, whichever is less. Keep the medicine in original packaging with labels, and travel with your prescription copy and supporting documents.
Sometimes, but the rules depend on the province and the medication type. Ask the pharmacy directly because some provinces allow renewals, emergency supply, or minor ailment prescribing, while higher-risk or controlled medicines may still need a doctor.
Not always. Drugs given in hospital may be covered, but medication costs for prescriptions filled outside hospital often depend on provincial drug plans, employer benefits, or private insurance, and those rules vary across Canada.
Checked 31st August 2026: rules on prescribing, pharmacist renewals, and drug coverage vary by province or territory, so confirm local details where you live.
Did you find this guide helpful?