Canadian RRSPs Explained: Rules for expats in Canada

If you are working, filing taxes, or planning a move abroad, this guide explains the main rules to consider. It covers eligibility, contribution room, tax deductions, departure planning, non-resident withdrawals, and the difference between an RRSP and a TFSA.
Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- What is an RRSP and can foreigners open one?
- How RRSP deductions and limits work
- How non-resident RRSP withdrawals are taxed
- RRSP vs TFSA for expats living in Canada
- How to open an RRSP as a newcomer
- What changes when you leave Canada?
- Useful resources
Note: This guide is for general information only, not tax, legal, or investment advice, so check current CRA rules and your own tax status before you act.
Key takeaways
|Topic
|Resident status
|Non-resident status
|What to verify
|Opening an RRSP
|Often possible if a provider accepts your application
|You may still keep an existing RRSP, but new access can be limited
|Your provider’s eligibility and account-opening rules
|Contribution room
|Generally based on previous-year earned income, CRA calculations, and unused room carried forward
|Existing unused room does not disappear when you leave Canada, but simply keeping an RRSP does not create new room
|Your RRSP deduction limit on your notice of assessment or CRA My Account
|Tax deduction
|Eligible contributions can generally be deducted up to your available RRSP deduction limit
|A deduction may still be possible in some circumstances, but its value depends on your Canadian taxable income and filing position
|Your available deduction limit and Canadian tax position
|Withdrawals
|Withdrawals are generally subject to withholding tax and must usually be reported as income
|Non-resident withdrawals may face Part XIII withholding and NR4 reporting
|Your residency status, treaty position, and payment type
|HBP and LLP
|Available only if you meet the plan rules as a resident
|Special rules apply when you become a non-resident, so check the HBP or LLP requirements before withdrawing or leaving Canada
|CRA plan eligibility before withdrawing
|TFSA comparison
|Often more flexible for shorter stays
|Non-resident contributions can trigger a 1% monthly Canadian tax, and your new country may tax TFSA income or gains
|TFSA contribution room, and Canadian and home-country tax treatment
What is an RRSP and can foreigners open one?
A Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is a Canadian retirement savings plan. Contributions can usually reduce your taxable income if you have available deduction room, investment income and gains inside the plan are generally tax-deferred while they remain there, and withdrawals are usually taxable.
For foreigners, the short answer is yes, it may be possible to open an RRSP in Canada. However, opening an account and having room to contribute are not the same thing. What matters for contributions is whether you have available RRSP contribution room, while individual financial institutions can also set their own account-opening and servicing requirements.
Who can contribute as a foreign worker, temporary resident, or non-resident?
- A foreign worker living and filing taxes in Canada may be able to contribute if they have available RRSP contribution room.
- A temporary resident can also qualify, but temporary immigration status alone does not create RRSP room.
- A non-resident who has already left Canada can generally keep an RRSP and may still have unused contribution room, although the tax benefit of contributing and the provider’s rules need to be considered.
Writer
Gary Buswell
Writer’s Tip
Save your latest notice of assessment before you move abroad. It shows your RRSP deduction limit and can be useful if accessing your CRA account from overseas becomes difficult.
What creates RRSP room and what if you do not have it?
RRSP contribution room usually comes from earned income reported to CRA, not from simply arriving in Canada or opening an account.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) T4040 guide explains how your RRSP deduction limit is calculated, including previous-year earned income, the annual limit, unused room carried forward, and pension-related adjustments.
One thing worth knowing is that many newcomers assume their first Canadian job instantly creates usable RRSP room.
In practice, income you earn from a new Canadian job generally creates RRSP contribution room for the following year rather than immediately.
If you are a newcomer with no existing RRSP room, you will generally need to file a Canadian tax return before CRA calculates room based on that income. You may still be able to open an RRSP before then, depending on the provider, but you should check your available contribution room before contributing.
How RRSP deductions and limits work
A common question is whether contribution room and deduction room mean the same thing. They are closely linked, but CRA distinguishes between:
- Your RRSP deduction limit
- Available contribution room
- Contributions you have made but not yet deducted.
You can make an eligible contribution and choose to claim the deduction in a later year, provided you stay within the applicable contribution rules.
For the 2025 tax year, the annual RRSP dollar limit is CAD 32,490. New room is generally based on 18% of your previous year’s earned income or the annual dollar limit, whichever is lower, with adjustments for factors such as pensions. Unused deduction room from previous years can also be carried forward.
The deadline for contributions that could qualify for deduction on the 2025 return was March 2, 2026. Before publication, always check the current year’s limit and deadline with CRA.
How to check your deduction limit in CRA My Account
Start with your latest notice of assessment or reassessment, which shows your RRSP deduction limit and how CRA calculated it. If you have access, you can also check your RRSP information through CRA My Account before deciding how much to contribute.
Provider statements can help you track your contributions, but they do not replace CRA’s official room calculation. Also check for unused contributions from previous years and unused deduction room carried forward before making a new contribution.
The CRA provides explainer information and videos about how to read your notice of assessment on its website.
Common contribution mistakes for expats
- Assuming you have RRSP room as soon as you arrive in Canada
- Confusing the ability to open an RRSP with having room to contribute
- Assuming you have to claim the full deduction in the year you contribute
- Over-contributing because you relied on provider records rather than your CRA information
- Treating the CAD 2,000 overcontribution cushion as additional deductible contribution room
- Ignoring how a later move abroad can affect the tax value of making new RRSP contributions
How non-resident RRSP withdrawals are taxed
If you simply keep an RRSP after leaving Canada, that is one issue. If you take money out while you are a non-resident, that is another. Non-resident RRSP withdrawals are generally subject to Canadian withholding tax, and the rules differ from the withholding rates that apply to Canadian residents.
CRA states that RRSP withdrawals by non-residents are generally subject to 25% withholding tax unless a treaty reduces the rate.
Treaty treatment can depend on your country of residence and the type of payment. For example, some treaties provide a reduced rate for qualifying periodic pension payments but may treat lump-sum withdrawals differently.
When NR4 withholding applies and what to verify
The NR4 rules for payments to non-residents matter because the NR4 slip shows amounts paid or credited to non-residents of Canada, including RRSP payments. Keep that slip, because it helps you verify what was paid and what tax was withheld.
In practice, check the payment type, payment date, gross amount, and tax withheld. Also confirm that the issuer correctly treated you as a non-resident. Non-residents cannot make withdrawals under the Home Buyers’ Plan or the Lifelong Learning Plan.
Can a tax treaty reduce the rate?
Yes. Canada’s tax treaties may reduce the standard 25% withholding rate for certain RRSP payments.
The rate depends on your country of residence, the type of payment, and the relevant treaty provisions, so check the current treaty and CRA guidance before making a withdrawal.
Your new country of residence may also tax or require you to report the RRSP withdrawal. Depending on its domestic rules and tax treaty with Canada, you may be able to claim relief for some or all of the Canadian tax withheld.
RRSP vs TFSA for expats living in Canada
The key consideration for expats in Canada is which setup fits your tax position, savings goals, and plans for staying in or leaving Canada.
An RRSP may work well if you have Canadian-earned income, available contribution room, and can benefit from the tax deduction.
A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), on the other hand, can offer more flexible access to savings, but newcomers need to check how much TFSA contribution room they have before contributing.
|Account
|Tax treatment in Canada
|Best fit for
|What expats should watch
|RRSP
|Contributions may be deductible, withdrawals generally taxable
|Workers with Canadian-earned income and contribution room who can benefit from a tax deduction
|Newcomers may initially have little or no contribution room, and leaving Canada can affect how withdrawals are taxed
|TFSA
|Contributions are not deductible, qualifying investment income and withdrawals are tax-free in Canada
|Flexible savers, shorter-term residents, people who may need easier access
|Your home country may not recognize the same tax benefits
|RRSP
|Contribution room depends on earned income history, subject to annual limits and adjustments
|Higher earners seeking present-day tax relief
|Excess contributions can result in tax
|TFSA
|Contribution room follows TFSA rules, not earned income
|Eligible residents who want tax-free Canadian investment growth and flexible withdrawals
|Contributions made while non-resident can trigger a 1% monthly tax
If you are unsure whether the RRSP tax deduction is worth committing money to the account, compare it with your broader Canadian savings and investment plans.
How to open an RRSP as a newcomer
When you are ready to open an RRSP, the process is usually straightforward:
- Choose an RRSP provider, such as RBC, TD, BMO, Scotiabank, CIBC, a credit union, insurer, or investment platform.
- Check the provider’s identification requirements, including whether you need to provide your SIN and other documents.
- Check your available RRSP contribution room before putting money into the account. This is particularly important for newcomers, who may initially have little or no contribution room.
- Decide whether you want a self-directed RRSP, an advisor-managed account, or a group RRSP through your employer.
- Compare fees, investment options, account features, and withdrawal or transfer charges before opening the account.
Account-opening requirements can vary between providers, and age-of-majority rules may also affect which accounts you can open yourself.
Some document checks overlap with what you need to open a bank account in Canada. If you also need to manage money across countries, a Wise Account can help you hold, convert, or transfer supported currencies, but it is not an RRSP provider.
Once you have decided how to manage your RRSP, you may also need to think about moving money between Canada and your home country. This could include receiving money in Canada, converting currencies, or sending money abroad while managing finances across more than one country.
Wise can help with multi-currency money management and international transfers to 160+ countries. You can hold and convert supported currencies in one account and send money between Canada and other countries.
Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate for currency conversion, with fees transparently shown before you make a transfer.
What changes when you leave Canada?
Leaving Canada does not automatically mean you must close your RRSP. In many cases, you can keep it. What changes depends partly on your Canadian tax-residency status after departure, as well as your provider’s rules and how future withdrawals are taxed.
As AG Tax LLP, a Canadian cross-border tax firm, notes, “the situation gets even more complicated in the case of a non-resident.” That is why departure planning matters more than many expats expect.
Can you keep an RRSP and keep contributing after departure?
Keeping the RRSP and contributing to it are two separate questions. You can generally keep an existing RRSP after becoming a non-resident, and becoming non-resident does not automatically remove unused RRSP contribution room.
However, you should check how much room you have, whether a new contribution would provide a useful Canadian tax deduction, and whether your RRSP provider allows you to make contributions or investments while living in your new country.
Writer
Gary Buswell
Writer’s Tip
Check your provider’s overseas-client policy before you move. Depending on the provider and where you move, there may be restrictions on trading, investments, contributions, or other account services once you live abroad.
Departure checklist before you withdraw or transfer money
- Confirm your Canadian tax-residency status after departure, including whether you are a factual resident, deemed resident, deemed non-resident, or non-resident
- Save your latest notice of assessment and CRA account records, including your RRSP deduction limit
- Tell your RRSP provider about your change of address and ask what services will remain available from your new country
- Decide whether you plan to keep the RRSP, make further contributions, withdraw money, or make an eligible transfer
- Before withdrawing, confirm your tax-residency status and the Canadian withholding tax that would apply
- Check how your new country of residence treats Canadian RRSPs, including contributions, investment growth, and withdrawals
FAQ
FAQs
Can a temporary resident open an RRSP in Canada?
Yes, sometimes. However, opening the account is only one consideration. The more important question is whether you have Canadian-earned income and CRA contribution room that makes contributing possible or worthwhile.
Can you keep an RRSP after leaving Canada?
You can generally keep an RRSP after leaving Canada. However, contributions, account servicing, and the tax treatment of withdrawals can change once you become a non-resident, so check both CRA guidance and your provider’s rules for clients living abroad.
Do non-residents pay tax on RRSP withdrawals?
Yes, generally. RRSP withdrawals by non-residents are generally subject to 25% Canadian withholding tax and are reported under the NR4 system, although a tax treaty may reduce the rate for certain payments.
Is an RRSP or TFSA better for expats in Canada?
It depends on your circumstances. An RRSP may suit expats who have contribution room and can benefit from a Canadian tax deduction, while a TFSA can offer more flexible access and tax-free growth in Canada if you have TFSA contribution room. If you may move abroad, also check how your future country of residence taxes each type of account.
Useful resources
(Information checked 11th August 2026)