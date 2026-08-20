Canadian RRSPs Explained: Rules for expats in Canada

Key takeaways Topic Resident status Non-resident status What to verify Opening an RRSP Often possible if a provider accepts your application You may still keep an existing RRSP, but new access can be limited Your provider’s eligibility and account-opening rules Contribution room Generally based on previous-year earned income, CRA calculations, and unused room carried forward Existing unused room does not disappear when you leave Canada, but simply keeping an RRSP does not create new room Your RRSP deduction limit on your notice of assessment or CRA My Account Tax deduction Eligible contributions can generally be deducted up to your available RRSP deduction limit A deduction may still be possible in some circumstances, but its value depends on your Canadian taxable income and filing position Your available deduction limit and Canadian tax position Withdrawals Withdrawals are generally subject to withholding tax and must usually be reported as income Non-resident withdrawals may face Part XIII withholding and NR4 reporting Your residency status, treaty position, and payment type HBP and LLP Available only if you meet the plan rules as a resident Special rules apply when you become a non-resident, so check the HBP or LLP requirements before withdrawing or leaving Canada CRA plan eligibility before withdrawing TFSA comparison Often more flexible for shorter stays Non-resident contributions can trigger a 1% monthly Canadian tax, and your new country may tax TFSA income or gains TFSA contribution room, and Canadian and home-country tax treatment *Information correct on 11th August 2026 Retirement Pensions in Canada Read more

What is an RRSP and can foreigners open one? A Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is a Canadian retirement savings plan. Contributions can usually reduce your taxable income if you have available deduction room, investment income and gains inside the plan are generally tax-deferred while they remain there, and withdrawals are usually taxable. For foreigners, the short answer is yes, it may be possible to open an RRSP in Canada. However, opening an account and having room to contribute are not the same thing. What matters for contributions is whether you have available RRSP contribution room, while individual financial institutions can also set their own account-opening and servicing requirements. Who can contribute as a foreign worker, temporary resident, or non-resident? A foreign worker living and filing taxes in Canada may be able to contribute if they have available RRSP contribution room.

A temporary resident can also qualify, but temporary immigration status alone does not create RRSP room.

A non-resident who has already left Canada can generally keep an RRSP and may still have unused contribution room, although the tax benefit of contributing and the provider’s rules need to be considered. Writer Gary Buswell Writer’s Tip Save your latest notice of assessment before you move abroad. It shows your RRSP deduction limit and can be useful if accessing your CRA account from overseas becomes difficult. What creates RRSP room and what if you do not have it? RRSP contribution room usually comes from earned income reported to CRA, not from simply arriving in Canada or opening an account. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) T4040 guide explains how your RRSP deduction limit is calculated, including previous-year earned income, the annual limit, unused room carried forward, and pension-related adjustments. One thing worth knowing is that many newcomers assume their first Canadian job instantly creates usable RRSP room. In practice, income you earn from a new Canadian job generally creates RRSP contribution room for the following year rather than immediately. If you are a newcomer with no existing RRSP room, you will generally need to file a Canadian tax return before CRA calculates room based on that income. You may still be able to open an RRSP before then, depending on the provider, but you should check your available contribution room before contributing.

How RRSP deductions and limits work A common question is whether contribution room and deduction room mean the same thing. They are closely linked, but CRA distinguishes between: Your RRSP deduction limit

Available contribution room

Contributions you have made but not yet deducted. You can make an eligible contribution and choose to claim the deduction in a later year, provided you stay within the applicable contribution rules. For the 2025 tax year, the annual RRSP dollar limit is CAD 32,490. New room is generally based on 18% of your previous year’s earned income or the annual dollar limit, whichever is lower, with adjustments for factors such as pensions. Unused deduction room from previous years can also be carried forward. The deadline for contributions that could qualify for deduction on the 2025 return was March 2, 2026. Before publication, always check the current year’s limit and deadline with CRA. How to check your deduction limit in CRA My Account Start with your latest notice of assessment or reassessment, which shows your RRSP deduction limit and how CRA calculated it. If you have access, you can also check your RRSP information through CRA My Account before deciding how much to contribute. Provider statements can help you track your contributions, but they do not replace CRA’s official room calculation. Also check for unused contributions from previous years and unused deduction room carried forward before making a new contribution. The CRA provides explainer information and videos about how to read your notice of assessment on its website. Common contribution mistakes for expats Assuming you have RRSP room as soon as you arrive in Canada

Confusing the ability to open an RRSP with having room to contribute

Assuming you have to claim the full deduction in the year you contribute

Over-contributing because you relied on provider records rather than your CRA information

Treating the CAD 2,000 overcontribution cushion as additional deductible contribution room

Ignoring how a later move abroad can affect the tax value of making new RRSP contributions

How non-resident RRSP withdrawals are taxed If you simply keep an RRSP after leaving Canada, that is one issue. If you take money out while you are a non-resident, that is another. Non-resident RRSP withdrawals are generally subject to Canadian withholding tax, and the rules differ from the withholding rates that apply to Canadian residents. CRA states that RRSP withdrawals by non-residents are generally subject to 25% withholding tax unless a treaty reduces the rate. Treaty treatment can depend on your country of residence and the type of payment. For example, some treaties provide a reduced rate for qualifying periodic pension payments but may treat lump-sum withdrawals differently. When NR4 withholding applies and what to verify The NR4 rules for payments to non-residents matter because the NR4 slip shows amounts paid or credited to non-residents of Canada, including RRSP payments. Keep that slip, because it helps you verify what was paid and what tax was withheld. In practice, check the payment type, payment date, gross amount, and tax withheld. Also confirm that the issuer correctly treated you as a non-resident. Non-residents cannot make withdrawals under the Home Buyers’ Plan or the Lifelong Learning Plan. Can a tax treaty reduce the rate? Yes. Canada’s tax treaties may reduce the standard 25% withholding rate for certain RRSP payments. The rate depends on your country of residence, the type of payment, and the relevant treaty provisions, so check the current treaty and CRA guidance before making a withdrawal. Your new country of residence may also tax or require you to report the RRSP withdrawal. Depending on its domestic rules and tax treaty with Canada, you may be able to claim relief for some or all of the Canadian tax withheld.

RRSP vs TFSA for expats living in Canada The key consideration for expats in Canada is which setup fits your tax position, savings goals, and plans for staying in or leaving Canada. An RRSP may work well if you have Canadian-earned income, available contribution room, and can benefit from the tax deduction. A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), on the other hand, can offer more flexible access to savings, but newcomers need to check how much TFSA contribution room they have before contributing. Account Tax treatment in Canada Best fit for What expats should watch RRSP Contributions may be deductible, withdrawals generally taxable Workers with Canadian-earned income and contribution room who can benefit from a tax deduction Newcomers may initially have little or no contribution room, and leaving Canada can affect how withdrawals are taxed TFSA Contributions are not deductible, qualifying investment income and withdrawals are tax-free in Canada Flexible savers, shorter-term residents, people who may need easier access Your home country may not recognize the same tax benefits RRSP Contribution room depends on earned income history, subject to annual limits and adjustments Higher earners seeking present-day tax relief Excess contributions can result in tax TFSA Contribution room follows TFSA rules, not earned income Eligible residents who want tax-free Canadian investment growth and flexible withdrawals Contributions made while non-resident can trigger a 1% monthly tax *Information correct on 11th August 2026 If you are unsure whether the RRSP tax deduction is worth committing money to the account, compare it with your broader Canadian savings and investment plans.

How to open an RRSP as a newcomer When you are ready to open an RRSP, the process is usually straightforward: Choose an RRSP provider, such as RBC, TD, BMO, Scotiabank, CIBC, a credit union, insurer, or investment platform. Check the provider’s identification requirements, including whether you need to provide your SIN and other documents. Check your available RRSP contribution room before putting money into the account. This is particularly important for newcomers, who may initially have little or no contribution room. Decide whether you want a self-directed RRSP, an advisor-managed account, or a group RRSP through your employer. Compare fees, investment options, account features, and withdrawal or transfer charges before opening the account. Account-opening requirements can vary between providers, and age-of-majority rules may also affect which accounts you can open yourself. Some document checks overlap with what you need to open a bank account in Canada. If you also need to manage money across countries, a Wise Account can help you hold, convert, or transfer supported currencies, but it is not an RRSP provider. Once you have decided how to manage your RRSP, you may also need to think about moving money between Canada and your home country. This could include receiving money in Canada, converting currencies, or sending money abroad while managing finances across more than one country. Wise can help with multi-currency money management and international transfers to 160+ countries. You can hold and convert supported currencies in one account and send money between Canada and other countries. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate for currency conversion, with fees transparently shown before you make a transfer. Go to Wise