Investing in Canada as an expat

Investment in Canada Canada has one of the ten largest economies in the world and is an attractive place for investors of many types. Canadian government information details the service, manufacturing and natural resource industries as the most important sectors to understand. Over 75% of Canadians work in service related industries which could be anything from retail and tourism through to finance, IT and banking. There’s also a healthy manufacturing segment which includes both high tech and engineered equipment, and clothing, food and other more day to day goods. The largest export market for manufactured goods is the US. Finally, Canada has a very important natural resources industry which covers domestic and international use of forestry, fishing, agriculture, mining and energy products. Investors looking for Canadian real estate opportunities need to know that at the time of writing, Canada has a ban on foreign non-resident purchases of real estate in most situations. This has been extended to 2027 and is due to a shortage of housing for local citizens. There are some exceptions for foreign permanent residents and people married to Canadians for example, but if you’re thinking of buying property in Canada you’ll need to get specialist advice. Some exemptions can also apply for temporary residents looking to buy a primary residence. How much is needed to invest in Canada to get citizenship? Canada does not offer citizenship through investment. There are ways you can get a visa to enter Canada as an entrepreneur or investor, but generally you must be sponsored by an authorised agency, and you’ll need to demonstrate you have enough money to survive even before your business is established. To give an example, the Start Up Visa requires you to be sponsored by an authorised business incubator, venture capital fund or angel investor group. You may find you need committed capital, and of course, a business idea that’s strong enough to gain access to one of these backers. If you qualify for a visa to enter Canada you may be able to become a permanent resident, and from there apply for Canadian citizenship. However, this is a relatively long process, and requires you to continue to qualify for a relevant visa for 5 years or more.

What to know before investing in Canada Seeking professional advice is crucial before making investments, especially for newcomers unfamiliar with local rules and regulations in Canada. Most banks and financial institutions have investment advisors available by appointment, including some which offer multi-lingual support services that may be handy for expats. Bear in mind that you don't have to use the advisors on hand at your bank. Look for financial advisors familiar with the needs of expats who may be able to give an unbiased assessment of your options. As an expat investor it's also important to remember that currency fluctuations can impact returns – get hit by a bad rate when repatriating your savings and you could end up with less than you expect in your home currency.

How to start investing in Canada as an expat Before you start investing in Canada you’ll need to make sure you have a good understanding of the local market, as well as general principles for investing as effectively as possible. Here are a few universal investment principles to consider: Start with low-risk investments for beginners, to give you a chance to learn more about the investment journey

Diversify investments to avoid concentration risk, looking at different asset types or geographies for example

Understand time horizon and risk profile – investing is usually a long term concern, so if you’re looking at quicker returns you will need to choose your products carefully

Never invest more than you can afford to lose and don’t borrow to invest

Research thoroughly and avoid “too good to be true” offers – including when you compare the fees of different platforms or brokers

Consider professional advice for complex investments and as you learn This guide is for information only and does not constitute advice. Different types of investment are suitable for different individual needs. Get professional advice and support to choose the right investment plan for your unique situation.

Savings account investments in Canada You’ll find an excellent range of savings accounts available from national and regional banks in Canada. Savings options described by the Canadian government include: Savings accounts for short-term deposits

Short-term guaranteed investment certificates (GICs)

Bonds, such as Canada Savings Bonds

Funds and stocks

Index-linked deposits

Long-term guaranteed investment certificates (GICs)

Registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs)

Registered education savings plans (RESPs)

Registered disability savings plans (RDSPs)

Tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) Savings accounts made with credit institutions in Canada are protected by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) up to 100,000 CAD per depositor. Major banks like Royal bank of Canada offer a full range of deposit accounts which can suit pretty much any eligible client. There are also digital first banks and providers in Canada which have interest bearing accounts, such as Tangerine.

Pension investments in Canada If you’re planning on staying in Canada for the rest of your life, you’ll need to make provisions for retirement. In most countries globally you’ll come across the three-pillar pension system: state, occupational, and private pensions. These options are also available for Canadian residents. State pension You may be able to claim a Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) pension if you are at least 60 and have made contributions to a CPP in the past. The standard age to get your pension is 65, but you can also leave it as late as 70 to start to draw funds. The amount you get depends on your age and other factors including your contributions and average earnings through your working life. Pension amounts vary and are reassessed on a regular basis. You can make an application and get a pension forecast based on your own situation online. Employer pensions Employer pensions are arranged by your employer, and usually require both the employer and employee to make contributions. Employer pensions are common for private sector employees, and are usually defined contribution schemes in which you save a fixed amount of your salary which is invested until the time you retire. Upon retirement you can use the funds accumulated to buy an annuity. You can also use your money to pay into a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) or locked-in registered retirement income fund (RRIF) or to take as cash in some cases. Defined benefit schemes which pay out based on tenure and other factors do still exist, but they’re now very rare. Private pensions It’s also possible to arrange a private pension in Canada which may be saved as registered pension plans (RPPs), registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs), registered retirement income funds (RRIFs), specified pension plans (SPPs), or pooled registered pension plans (PRPPs). Plans like these can often be set up through major banks or insurance companies and may offer tax advantages. Usually you will not be taxed on money in your account, but you’ll pay tax on withdrawal instead. Your private pension may be used to supplement any annuity you might have from a state scheme or an Employer pension. As pension types vary a lot, you may need to get advice to ensure you select the best private pension option for your situation.

Property investments in Canada At the time of writing, Canada has a ban on most non-resident purchases of real estate. You may be able to buy property as a foreigner if you’re a permanent resident of Canada or through family relationships with a Canadian citizen. Foreign ownership restrictions and eligibility Foreigner non-residents looking to buy property in Canada need to get legal advice to understand their options – generally this is not possible, under a ban which is set to run until at least 2027. If you are a permanent resident or if you’re married to a Canadian you may still qualify to buy property. In some situations there are also exemptions for temporary residents looking to buy a primary residence but rules also apply here. Market conditions and pricing Canada’s real estate market was considered to be very expensive, which was causing housing problems for local citizens. As a result the ban on foreign non-resident purchases was brought in to cool the market and make it more affordable for locals to buy. In 2025-6 property prices have been fairly stable, coming slowly down from their 2022 peak. Property prices do change a lot, and regional variations can be quite stark. For that reason you’ll need to take some time to learn more about the property market in the area of Canada you’re considering investing in, so you can spot good deals when they arise. Buying property in Canada? If you need to move a large payment overseas, Wise could help, with high transfer limits (usually around 1m GBP or equivalent), transfer fees which get lower when you send over 35,000 CAD, the mid-market exchange rate and a dedicated customer support team for large transfers. Go to Wise Buying & Selling Canada real estate: Complete guide to buying property in Canada Read more Mortgage options and costs If you need to pay for your Canadian property with a mortgage you can apply directly to Canadian banks, or you might prefer to work with a broker to secure the best possible mortgage as an expat in Canada. Variable down payments may be required to secure a mortgage as an expat, with interest rates dependent on the mortgage type, value and duration. Your prospects for being approved for a home loan depend on affordability, and your legal status in the country, as well as other factors such as the property location and value. Insurance and protection requirements If you’re taking out a mortgage in Canada you may want to look into life insurance cover, to ensure the loan can be serviced even in the case of death. This isn’t usually mandatory, but can offer peace of mind. If you’re getting a loan and need mortgage protection for Canada, here are some life insurance companies in Canada you may want to look into: Canada Life

Sun Life

Manulife

Investment funds in Canada A popular option for many people in Canada is to use investment funds which are often overseen by fund managers who take over the job of picking assets and managing the portfolio for clients. If you invest in a fund your money is used to buy assets like shares, and you can profit from the growth of that asset, or from dividends paid while you own it. Canada’s stock exchange is regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), to keep customers as safe as possible. There are also specific provincial and territorial bodies involved in local administration. Types of investment funds Common types of investment finds you may see include: Exchange-traded funds (ETF) – low-cost, easy to trade funds indexed to stock exchanges

– low-cost, easy to trade funds indexed to stock exchanges Equity/stock funds – investing in stocks and shares for long-term growth

– investing in stocks and shares for long-term growth Bond/debt funds – investing in bonds with periodic dividends

– investing in bonds with periodic dividends Mixed funds – combination of shares and bonds

– combination of shares and bonds Hedge funds – private funds with higher returns but more expensive and risky Before you choose the right funds for your needs, take some time comparing fund performance against fees, and seeking professional advice to ensure you buy into the right options for your investment goals.

Investing in stocks and shares in Canada The main Canadian stock exchange is the Toronto Stock Exchange – and there’s also the Canadian Securities Exchange which is a regulated exchange for small-cap and emerging companies in Canada. There are many helpful tools online on the exchange websites which allow you to view trends, search for assets and generally get a feel for the market. If you’re looking for a specific index to follow which may help you understand how the market is trading in Canada, you may find want to look out for any of the following: S&P/TSX Composite Index – tracks some of the biggest companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap ETF – tracks a mix of small, mid and large companies

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity – seeks out low volatility stocks to offer lower risk of exposure to market movements You can invest in stocks through investment funds managed by individuals, or pick stocks yourself by buying individual assets. This is easily done with online and in-app stock trading platforms. Bear in mind that there are risks in stock trading which you should not underestimate. Costs can also creep in when trading, which can undermine any profits you make. When selecting a platform to start trading in Canada look carefully at costs including transaction fees, account fees, and taxes.

Conclusion If you're an expat in Canada or if you've moved there to retire or to live long term, you may be thinking of investing to protect your future financial well being. Canada has a large range of investment opportunities from saving in high return accounts, investing in shares and other popular assets, or starting a local pension. Get professional advice before you invest in Canada to make sure your plans match your risk profile and needs.