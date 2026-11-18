Key takeaways Border declarations: You can bring any amount of cash or monetary instruments into Canada, but you must declare a combined total of 10,000 CAD or more to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and keep your declaration and source documents.

You can bring any amount of cash or monetary instruments into Canada, but you must declare a combined total of 10,000 CAD or more to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and keep your declaration and source documents. Mail and courier: The same 10,000 CAD declaration threshold applies to cash or monetary instruments sent by mail or courier, so forms and parcel records matter.

The same 10,000 CAD declaration threshold applies to cash or monetary instruments sent by mail or courier, so forms and parcel records matter. Electronic transfers: Banks and providers generally handle required reporting to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), but you still need accurate details and proof of funds.

Banks and providers generally handle required reporting to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), but you still need accurate details and proof of funds. Gifts and savings: Moving your own savings, a family gift, or an inheritance is not automatically taxable just because it crosses a border. Keep statements, letters, and estate papers.

Moving your own savings, a family gift, or an inheritance is not automatically taxable just because it crosses a border. Keep statements, letters, and estate papers. Foreign assets: Form T1135 is a separate reporting requirement that may apply if a Canadian resident holds specified foreign property costing more than 100,000 CAD at any point in the year.

Form T1135 is a separate reporting requirement that may apply if a Canadian resident holds specified foreign property costing more than 100,000 CAD at any point in the year. Split payments: Don’t divide transfers into smaller payments to avoid checks. Providers can review related transactions together.

Which rules apply when moving a large amount to Canada? The first thing to check is how the money enters Canada. Border declarations, mailed instruments, and electronic transfers do not follow the same reporting process. If you carry cash or monetary instruments across the border Canada does not cap how much money you can bring in, but the CBSA declaration rules require you to report currency or monetary instruments worth 10,000 CAD or more when entering or leaving the country. That is a reporting step, not a ban, and the combined total matters. Monetary instruments can include cash, checks, money orders, and bank drafts. If you’re carrying 7,000 CAD in cash and a 4,000 CAD bank draft, the total still crosses the threshold. Check what counts, including cash, checks, money orders, and bank drafts.

Declare it at the border using the CBSA process or form that fits your trip.

Keep your declaration copy, travel record, and proof of where the money came from. If you send the money electronically Electronic transfers follow a different path. Under FINTRAC guidance on electronic funds transfers, reporting entities such as banks and money transfer providers report certain international transfers of 10,000 CAD or more, including some related transfers within a 24-hour window. If you move savings from an overseas account or send property-sale proceeds to Canada, the provider may still ask for ID, the purpose of the transfer, and documents showing the source of funds. Breaking the amount into smaller transfers rarely helps and can create more questions. Be ready for identity and verification checks.

Expect questions about the transfer purpose or the origin of the money. Wise for large transfers to Canada Check total cost first: See the fee and conversion rate before you confirm

Compare with a bank wire: See the amount your Canadian account receives

Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees Learn more about the Wise account

What is the best way to move a large amount to Canada? The best route depends on cost, speed, convenience, and the paper trail you need. A low sending fee can still work out expensive once exchange-rate markups and extra bank charges are included. Compare major local banks, bank drafts, and specialist providers If you already bank with RBC, TD, Scotiabank, or CIBC, a bank wire may feel familiar and may give you branch support. But major local banks can still add costs through the exchange rate used for the conversion, incoming wire fees, or intermediary bank charges. A specialist provider such as Wise can be worth comparing when you want to see the total price before you confirm and follow the transfer online, while bank drafts still suit a small number of property or legal situations that require paper instruments. The following table compares the main transfer methods, their typical costs, expected timing, and practical limitations. Method Best for Likely costs Speed Main watch-out Major local bank wire Large sums to your own Canadian account with bank support Wire fees, exchange-rate margin, possible intermediary fees Same day to several business days Final amount received may differ from the headline fee Bank draft or check Property or legal situations accepting paper instruments Draft fee, courier or handling costs, conversion costs Slower, more manual Loss, theft, or extra handling delays Specialist provider Digital bank-to-bank transfers with clearer tracking Upfront transfer fee and route-dependent foreign-exchange cost Route dependent Limits, checks, and supported currencies vary What bank details do you need in Canada? Canadian receiving details can look unfamiliar if you’re used to International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs) or routing numbers. For a transfer into Canada, collect these details. If you still need the local setup first, opening a bank account in Canada and the wider basics of banking in Canada explain how Canadian chequing accounts and newcomer banking work. Interac e-Transfer is useful for domestic Canadian payments, but it is not the standard solution for a large cross-border move. Account holder name

Institution number

Transit number

Account number

SWIFT or provider-specific details, where needed Banking Banking in Canada: Complete guide for expats Read more

Step by step: Move the money without delays 1 Choose the route that fits your transfer size, timing, and paperwork needs. 2 Confirm the exact Canadian receiving details and compare a bank route with a specialist provider such as Wise for total cost and tracking. 3 Build your document pack before the money leaves, especially for savings, gifts, inheritance, or sale proceeds. 4 Track the payment, answer any verification requests quickly, and keep your records after the funds arrive. For provider-by-provider differences in payment methods, currencies, and delivery options, international money transfers in Canada gives the broader market picture. Money Management International money transfers in Canada (sending and receiving) Read more Build your proof-of-funds pack before you send For large transfers, source of funds means where the money originally came from, not just the account you’re sending from. Having the right papers ready can stop a routine review from turning into a long delay. Government ID

Recent bank statements showing accumulated personal savings

A gift letter and the sender’s statement, if family is helping

Estate papers or a lawyer’s letter for inheritance money

Sale agreement, completion statement, or lawyer paperwork for property proceeds

Transfer receipts or reference numbers if the money is moving in stages

The receiving account details for Canada If the money will not land in a standard chequing account, best ways to receive money from abroad in Canada explains the practical alternatives. Before you send, confirm the exact document list with your bank or transfer provider, because corridors and payment methods can differ. Avoid the common mistakes that trigger holds or delays Mismatched names: Use the same legal name on the sending account, transfer form, and receiving account where possible.

Use the same legal name on the sending account, transfer form, and receiving account where possible. Wrong references or details: A single-digit error in the transit or account number can create days of follow-up.

A single-digit error in the transit or account number can create days of follow-up. Bad timing: Weekends, public holidays, and late-day cutoffs can slow even a well-prepared transfer.

Weekends, public holidays, and late-day cutoffs can slow even a well-prepared transfer. Missing proof: If the bank asks where the money came from, delays get longer when you start hunting for documents after the transfer is already live.

If the bank asks where the money came from, delays get longer when you start hunting for documents after the transfer is already live. Split payments: If the transfers are related, the provider may still review them together. Before release, check the route, confirm the Canadian details, and make sure the sale paperwork and sending account statements match the amount being transferred.

Do you owe tax or need extra reporting in Canada? Moving money and paying tax are not the same thing. The transfer itself is one issue, but the source of the money and your Canadian tax position determine whether tax or reporting rules apply. Gifts, savings, inheritance, and sale proceeds In many expat cases, the money arriving in Canada is old capital, not new income. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says most gifts and inheritances are not reported or taxed, but income later earned on those funds, such as interest, rent, or dividends, can still be taxable. That means moving your own savings is different from receiving employment income, rental income, or taxable sale profits. If you need the wider filing picture, filing your income tax in Canada as an expat explains how the Canadian return works. For complex or high-value cases, check your position with a Canadian tax advisor. Taxes Filing your income tax in Canada as an expat Read more If you’re transferring proceeds from selling property or investments abroad, the date you became a Canadian tax resident may affect how any gain is calculated. For certain assets you owned before becoming resident, the CRA generally uses their fair market value at the date you became resident as the starting cost for future capital gains calculations. The exact treatment depends on the asset, your circumstances, and any applicable exceptions. Personal savings built up before the move

A one-off family gift backed by a letter and bank record

An inheritance supported by estate paperwork

Sale proceeds that may still need tax analysis, depending on the underlying asset or gain When Form T1135 and record-keeping may matter Form T1135 depends on what foreign property you own, not on money you transfer in. The CRA’s Form T1135 guidance says Canadian residents may need to file if they owned specified foreign property costing more than 100,000 CAD at any time in the year. There is an important exception for newcomers. Individuals who become Canadian residents for the first time do not have to file Form T1135 for that first tax year. For future years, the cost amount of foreign property they already owned is generally based on its fair market value when they first became Canadian residents. Check the CRA’s Form T1135 questions and answers for the applicable rules and exclusions. Keep records of purchase cost, account statements, and any income tied to foreign assets, then compare your situation with the CRA rules. The key point is whether you still held reportable foreign property during the tax year.