How to bring money from abroad to Canada

Key takeaways Transfer method Main threshold Who reports What you should do Documents to keep Cash or monetary instruments at the border CAN $10,000 or more You, the traveller Declare it to the CBSA when entering or leaving Canada Declaration form, proof of source, travel record Cash or monetary instruments by mail or courier CAN $10,000 or more Sender and carrier process Follow CBSA reporting steps before sending Form copy, courier record, source documents International bank transfer FINTRAC reporting can apply at $10,000 or more, including some 24 hour aggregation cases Usually the bank or money transfer provider Give accurate details, answer checks, keep records Transfer receipt, bank statements, source of funds Gift, savings, inheritance No single transfer tax rule You may still need CRA support records Keep proof showing what the money is and where it came from Gift letter, statements, estate or inheritance papers Specified foreign property More than CAD 100,000 total cost amount at any time in the year can trigger Form T1135 You, if required under CRA rules Check whether you own reportable foreign property, not just whether money arrived Asset records, valuations, income records *Details from publicly available sources, taken 6th August 2026. Check the live information yourself before bringing money from abroad to Canada, as rules can change If you are also setting up a local account, Expatica’s guide on how to open a bank account in Canada can help with the practical side.

Which rules apply to money coming into Canada? The first question is not how much money is involved, but how it is entering Canada. One thing worth knowing is that the rules for physical cash are different from the rules for electronic transfers. That matters because border declarations, AML (anti money laundering) reporting, and fraud risks do not work the same way on each route. If you are still comparing how Canadian banking works day to day, Expatica’s overview of banking in Canada explains how local accounts, cards, and bank services fit together after arrival. ✍️ Writer’s tip: The threshold can apply to the total of cash plus monetary instruments, so cash, a bank draft, and traveller’s cheques carried together may still need to be declared. Cash and monetary instruments at the border Physical money follows border declaration rules, and this is where many newcomers make avoidable mistakes. The CBSA says there is no limit on how much money you can bring into Canada, but you must declare currency or monetary instruments worth CAN$10,000 or more. Monetary instruments include items such as cheques, money orders, bank drafts, and traveller’s cheques. Bank transfers, remittances, and AML reporting Electronic transfers do not remove reporting rules, but the reporting duty often sits with the institution, not the customer. Under FINTRAC guidance, reporting entities such as financial institutions and money services businesses report certain international electronic funds transfers of $10,000 or more, including some transfers that add up to that amount within a 24 hour window. You still need to give accurate information, keep records, and be ready for source of funds checks. This is different from a personal border declaration. Do not try to split a large money transfer to Canada into smaller payments to avoid reporting.

What is the safest and cheapest way to move large sums? The right route depends on your amount, timing, risk tolerance, and how much transparency you want on total cost. A common mistake is to compare only the upfront fee. The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada warns that exchange rates can also raise the real cost, so the cheaper looking option is not always the cheaper one in practice. Method Typical use case Likely costs Speed Key watch-out Major local bank wire Large transfer to your own Canadian account Transfer fee plus possible exchange rate markup and intermediary charges Often same day to a few business days Costs can be less obvious until after conversion Bank draft Property purchase, in person settlement, or formal proof of funds Draft fee, courier or handling costs, and conversion costs Slower and more manual Loss, theft, and extra handling steps Specialist providers like Wise Bank to bank transfer with tracking and upfront pricing Upfront fee and route based FX cost Route dependent, often fast Availability, limits, and checks vary by corridor Compare major local banks, bank drafts, and transfer specialists This comparison helps you match the route to the situation instead of assuming one method suits every transfer. Banks such as RBC, TD, and Scotiabank can make sense if you already use them and want branch support for a large transfer. Bank drafts can still be useful for some property or legal transactions, but they add handling risk and are less convenient than an electronic route. Transfer specialists are often easier for sending money to a bank account in Canada when you want clearer pricing and tracking – and you don’t want to carry funds physically. New to sending money across borders? If you want a broader provider overview, see our guide below: Money Management International money transfers in Canada (Sending & Receiving) Read more What documents and checks should you prepare? Good documentation and preparation often matters as much as the transfer method. Before you send your payment, prepare: Your own ID document

Recipient bank details

Your source of funds evidence

Supporting papers such as sale agreements, probate documents, or a gift letter Your service provider can confirm the supporting documents needed. Then verify the reporting rule that must be followed with the right body: Your provider for transfer limits

The CBSA for physical declarations

The CRA for tax and foreign property questions.

Step by step: Move money to Canada without delays Pick the route first, meaning cash at the border, a bank wire, a bank draft, or a transfer provider. Check whether any declaration threshold applies to your route before the money moves. Gather documents that prove your identity and ownership, and the source of the funds. Send the money using matching names, correct account details, and consistent paperwork. Store your proof after arrival in case the bank, the CRA, or an immigration process asks later. Before you send The most expensive errors usually happen before the transfer starts. Verify the account details carefully, compare the full cost and not just the fee, and confirm whether you are carrying funds physically or sending them electronically. As rules can change from time to time, you’ll also need to confirm the most up to date cash declaration rules at the border, or the live FINTRAC reporting requirements for international bank transfers. Banking Best way to receive money from abroad in Canada Read more After the money arrives The process does not end when the funds hit your account. Keep receipts, confirmation emails, bank statements, contracts, and letters that explain the source of funds. You may need them later to receive an international money transfer in Canada without follow up issues, to support a tax filing, or to answer future bank compliance questions.

Using Wise to bring money into Canada Specialist money transfer providers are often chosen as they can offer clear pricing and straightforward ways to avoid a large exchange-rate markup. The key question is not just the transfer fee, but the total cost after the rate, funding method, and delivery speed are factored in. Wise can help if you’re sending money to a bank in Canada from a foreign currency. A Wise account can also be useful after you arrive, especially if you want CAD account details for receiving money or if you expect larger transfers. Send CAD to Canadian bank accounts using the recipient’s institution number, transit number, and account number

Use your Wise CAD account details to receive local EFT credits in Canada, and SWIFT payments where needed

Benefit from fee discounts once your eligible monthly transfer volume goes over 35,000 CAD

Get dedicated support if you are sending or receiving a larger amount Learn more about Wise Availability, limits, and receiving methods vary by route, so check the live Wise pricing, large transfers, and CAD help pages before you move a bigger amount. Money Management How to use Wise in Canada as an expat Read more If Wise fits your route, you can open an account or check the live quote before you move your savings or ongoing income into Canada. If you want a live benchmark before you send, check Wise Canada pricing and confirm current fees, limits, and delivery estimates for your route.

Do you owe tax on money from abroad? The transfer itself is not automatically taxed just because it crossed a border. What matters in practice is the source of the money, and in some cases what it’s for. If the funds are foreign employment income, investment income, rental income, or taxable gains, Canadian tax rules may still apply regardless of the transfer method. The wider filing rules can be easier to understand alongside Expatica’s guide to filing your income tax in Canada as an expat. For most readers, the key test is whether the money is old capital, a genuine gift, or income that still belongs on a Canadian return. Gifts, savings, inheritance, and family support Many newcomers receiving money in Canada from abroad are moving money they already own, not earning it again. CRA guidance says most gifts and inheritances are not reported or taxed, but income later earned on that money can still be taxable. Previously earned personal savings are also usually a different issue from new income, but you should keep a paper trail that shows the origin of the funds. For example, if your parents send you money to help with rent in Canada, keep the transfer receipt, a short gift letter, and the sending account statement. If you transfer your own savings, keep statements showing when and how the money was built up before it came to Canada. Foreign income, asset sales, and foreign property reporting Here, the source of the money matters more than the act of transferring it. The CRA says Canadian residents generally report income from sources inside and outside Canada, converted into Canadian dollars using the accepted exchange rate method. That means foreign salary, rent, dividends, interest, or sale proceeds can carry tax consequences. In some cases, people with overseas assets may also need to complete Form T1135 although this may not be triggered by an incoming transfer specifically. The CRA’s Foreign Income Verification Statement guidance says Canadian residents may need to file Form T1135 if the total cost amount of specified foreign property exceeds CAD 100,000 at any point in the year. Editor in Canada Claire Millard Writer’s tip New residents may have different reporting treatment in their first tax year, but they should still track the fair market value and source of foreign assets from day one. That record keeping can make later CRA reporting much easier.