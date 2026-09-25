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Online therapy in Belgium: costs, language & insurance

Online therapy is widely available in Belgium, and many expats can arrange support without seeing a GP first. The best option usually depends on language, cost, reimbursement, and whether you need talk therapy, formal assessment, or medication support.

Claire Millard
Written by
Last updated
Woman doing a video therapy session from her home using her laptop.

Finding therapy in a new country can feel harder than it should, especially when you are trying to judge language fit, waiting times, and insurance rules at the same time. This guide walks you through where to look, what sessions may cost, how to verify a provider, and where to turn if the situation is urgent.

Key takeaways

  • Fastest route to care: Many expats can contact a therapist directly, without a referral, and private online care is often the quickest option.
  • Private therapy costs: Pricing can vary per session, and English-speaking practices in Brussels may charge more. Verify live fees before booking to ensure you know what to expect.
  • When reimbursement may apply: Reimbursement usually depends on whether the clinical psychologist is linked to a recognized mental health network under INAMI/RIZIV Health and Disability Insurance, not simply on whether the session is online.
  • Where English-speaking care is easiest to find: Brussels has the broadest supply, but Antwerp, Ghent, Leuven, and fully online providers can also be realistic options.
  • When to seek urgent help instead: If there is immediate risk, suicidal thoughts, or a severe mental health crisis, skip the normal booking route and contact emergency or crisis support straight away.

How online therapy works in Belgium

In practice, online therapy in Belgium usually means video sessions, though some providers also offer phone appointments or a hybrid setup that mixes online and in person care. For a broader overview of how the system works, see our guide on accessing therapists and mental health services in Belgium below.

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Healthcare Services

Accessing therapists and mental health services in Belgium

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Many people can book directly with a therapist. The key question is not just whether someone speaks English, but whether they are the right type of professional for your needs.

A clinical psychologist usually provides assessment and talk therapy. A psychiatrist is a medical doctor, which matters if medication or more complex psychiatric care may be needed.

Before you book, confirm:

  • session format, video, phone, or hybrid
  • language actually used in session
  • current waiting time for English-language appointments
  • fee, cancellation policy, and invoice format
  • whether the provider is registered and reimbursable in your situation

Is online therapy as effective as in-person?

For many people and many common concerns, online therapy can work well. It may also be easier to fit around work, childcare, or commuting.

Still, it is not the best fit for everyone. Privacy at home, internet quality, age, symptom severity, and overall clinical needs can all affect whether online care is practical and appropriate.

How to find a qualified English-speaking therapist

Start with trusted search tools, then narrow your shortlist by language, location, session format, and specialty.

A practical approach is to shortlist three to five providers, then compare who is actually available, who understands expat issues, and who can work within your budget or insurance setup.

If you want an expat-friendly starting point, browse Expatica’s Belgium Mental Health Services Directory.

image of insider

Editor in Belgium

Claire Millard

Insider Tip

In Brussels, many therapists list English on their profile, but their next English-language online slot may still be weeks away, so ask about real availability before completing a full intake.

Where expats usually look first

How to verify credentials and fit

Use this quick check before you book:

  • Search the provider on the Commission of Psychologists register and check whether the profile is marked Active.
  • Ask whether they are a clinical psychologistpsychiatrist, or another type of therapist, and what that means for your care.
  • If medication may be relevant, remember that only a GP or psychiatrist can prescribe in Belgium, so coordinated care may matter. See Expatica’s Guide to doctors and GPs in Belgium.
  • Ask how online sessions are conducted, documented, and kept private.
  • Ask about fees, reimbursement paperwork, waiting times, and what happens if you need more support than routine online therapy can provide.

What online therapy costs and what insurance may cover

Costs vary a lot because Belgium has subsidized network care, private practices, and separate private or international insurance rules. As of September 2026, many private online sessions advertised by Belgium based providers fall around €70 to €120, while some English-speaking specialists in Brussels price above that range. Always verify the live fee before booking.

Public reimbursement usually depends more on the provider’s status than on the screen itself. If the provider is part of a recognized INAMI/RIZIV mental health network, adults aged 24 and over generally pay no copay for the first individual session, then €11 per individual session, or €4 if they qualify for increased reimbursement. For children and young people up to 23, there is generally no personal share for individual sessions in the reimbursed network model.

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Healthcare Basics

Guide to getting health insurance in Belgium in 2026

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Common payment options:

  • Recognized network care: lower out-of-pocket costs, but supply can be limited and routes vary by network.
  • Private therapy: often faster and easier to access in English, but reimbursement may be limited or unavailable.
  • Mutuality (mandatory public health insurance fund) or ziekenfonds ormutuelle top-ups: some funds reimburse part of private care, but rules differ.
  • International insurance: may help, but check outpatient mental health limits, referral rules, and online-session eligibility.
image of insider

Editor in Belgium

Claire Millard

Insider Tip

Some mutualities reimburse only after you upload the therapist’s receipt through the member portal, so ask in advance whether online sessions are coded the same way as in-person visits.

Is online therapy covered by insurance in Belgium?

Sometimes, yes, but it depends. Coverage may apply when the provider works within a recognized INAMI/RIZIV care network, or when your mutuality or private plan offers supplementary reimbursement for outpatient mental health care.

The safest approach is to verify three things before the first session: whether the therapist is registered, whether online sessions are eligible, and what proof of payment your insurer or mutuality wants.

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How to choose between local, expat-focused, and international options

If you are not sure whether to choose a Belgium based therapist or an overseas platform, the key question is how much local integration you need. A Belgium based provider usually matters most when you may need reimbursement, coordinated care with a GP, local referrals, or a clear crisis pathway.

OptionLanguage fitLocal system knowledgeReimbursement potentialBest forCrisis suitability
Belgium based clinical psychologistOften good in Brussels and larger hubsStrongHighest potentialOngoing therapy with local coordinationBetter
Expat-focused Belgium practiceOften strong in EnglishUsually strongMixed, verify firstCulture and relocation stress, flexible online careBetter if locally based
International platform or overseas therapistCan be very flexibleOften limitedOften low or noneShort-term convenience or niche language fitWeaker for local escalation

Choose local registration first if prescriptions, formal referrals, complex needs, or emergency escalation could become relevant. If your main goal is fast access in English for routine support, an expat-focused local practice or carefully checked international therapist may still make sense.

Questions to ask before booking

  • What is your exact qualification and registration status in Belgium?
  • Do you currently have English-language online availability?
  • What does one session cost, and how long is it?
  • Can you provide documents for reimbursement or insurance claims?
  • How do online sessions work, and what platform do you use?
  • What is your cancellation policy?
  • What happens if I need more support than online therapy can safely provide?

What to do if you need urgent mental health help

  1. Immediate danger or life threatening emergency: Call 112 for urgent medical help or the fire service, or 101 for urgent police help. Keep Expatica’s Emergency numbers and services in Belgium saved on your phone.
  2. You need urgent emotional support in English: Contact CHS Belgium, which says it runs a 24 hour English-language helpline and supports the international community in Belgium.
  3. It is urgent but not a 112 emergency: Call 1733 for the doctor on duty in Belgium.
  4. You have suicidal thoughts or feel at immediate risk: Use Belgium’s crisis routes, including 1813 for suicide prevention, rather than starting with a routine online booking page.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about online therapy in Belgium

How much does online therapy cost in Belgium?

As of September 2026, many private online sessions in Belgium sit around €70 to €120, though English-speaking care in Brussels can be higher. Reimbursed network care may cost much less, so verify both fees and eligibility before you book.

Do I need a referral for online therapy in Belgium?

Usually not. Many people can contact a therapist directly, but a GP can still be helpful if medication, referrals, or wider health concerns may be involved.

Can I find an English-speaking therapist outside Brussels?

Yes, though Brussels usually has the widest supply. Antwerp, Ghent, Leuven, and fully online services across Belgium can also be realistic options, but waiting times may vary.

Can an online therapist in Belgium prescribe medication?

No, not if they are a psychologist or counselor. In Belgium, medication support comes through a GP or psychiatrist, so some people need coordinated care rather than therapy alone.

Is online therapy in Belgium private and confidential?

It can be, but privacy depends on the provider, platform, and care setting. Ask how sessions are run and stored, and make sure you have a private place for the appointment.

Will my international health insurance cover therapy in Belgium?

It may, but this depends on the plan, provider network, and outpatient mental health rules. Check session caps, referral requirements, pre-authorization rules, and whether online care is included.

Sources
Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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