Online therapy in Belgium: costs, language & insurance

Healthcare Services
Online therapy is widely available in Belgium, and many expats can arrange support without seeing a GP first. The best option usually depends on language, cost, reimbursement, and whether you need talk therapy, formal assessment, or medication support.
Finding therapy in a new country can feel harder than it should, especially when you are trying to judge language fit, waiting times, and insurance rules at the same time. This guide walks you through where to look, what sessions may cost, how to verify a provider, and where to turn if the situation is urgent.
In practice, online therapy in Belgium usually means video sessions, though some providers also offer phone appointments or a hybrid setup that mixes online and in person care. For a broader overview of how the system works, see our guide on accessing therapists and mental health services in Belgium below.
Many people can book directly with a therapist. The key question is not just whether someone speaks English, but whether they are the right type of professional for your needs.
A clinical psychologist usually provides assessment and talk therapy. A psychiatrist is a medical doctor, which matters if medication or more complex psychiatric care may be needed.
Before you book, confirm:
For many people and many common concerns, online therapy can work well. It may also be easier to fit around work, childcare, or commuting.
Still, it is not the best fit for everyone. Privacy at home, internet quality, age, symptom severity, and overall clinical needs can all affect whether online care is practical and appropriate.
Start with trusted search tools, then narrow your shortlist by language, location, session format, and specialty.
A practical approach is to shortlist three to five providers, then compare who is actually available, who understands expat issues, and who can work within your budget or insurance setup.
If you want an expat-friendly starting point, browse Expatica’s Belgium Mental Health Services Directory.
Editor in Belgium
Claire Millard
In Brussels, many therapists list English on their profile, but their next English-language online slot may still be weeks away, so ask about real availability before completing a full intake.
Use this quick check before you book:
Costs vary a lot because Belgium has subsidized network care, private practices, and separate private or international insurance rules. As of September 2026, many private online sessions advertised by Belgium based providers fall around €70 to €120, while some English-speaking specialists in Brussels price above that range. Always verify the live fee before booking.
Public reimbursement usually depends more on the provider’s status than on the screen itself. If the provider is part of a recognized INAMI/RIZIV mental health network, adults aged 24 and over generally pay no copay for the first individual session, then €11 per individual session, or €4 if they qualify for increased reimbursement. For children and young people up to 23, there is generally no personal share for individual sessions in the reimbursed network model.
Common payment options:
Editor in Belgium
Claire Millard
Some mutualities reimburse only after you upload the therapist’s receipt through the member portal, so ask in advance whether online sessions are coded the same way as in-person visits.
Sometimes, yes, but it depends. Coverage may apply when the provider works within a recognized INAMI/RIZIV care network, or when your mutuality or private plan offers supplementary reimbursement for outpatient mental health care.
The safest approach is to verify three things before the first session: whether the therapist is registered, whether online sessions are eligible, and what proof of payment your insurer or mutuality wants.
Paying for online therapy or healthcare providers abroad can come with hidden transfer fees and high exchange markups. Wise helps you send money internationally at the mid-market exchange rate with transparent, low fees, keeping your therapy payments simple and affordable.
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If you are not sure whether to choose a Belgium based therapist or an overseas platform, the key question is how much local integration you need. A Belgium based provider usually matters most when you may need reimbursement, coordinated care with a GP, local referrals, or a clear crisis pathway.
|Option
|Language fit
|Local system knowledge
|Reimbursement potential
|Best for
|Crisis suitability
|Belgium based clinical psychologist
|Often good in Brussels and larger hubs
|Strong
|Highest potential
|Ongoing therapy with local coordination
|Better
|Expat-focused Belgium practice
|Often strong in English
|Usually strong
|Mixed, verify first
|Culture and relocation stress, flexible online care
|Better if locally based
|International platform or overseas therapist
|Can be very flexible
|Often limited
|Often low or none
|Short-term convenience or niche language fit
|Weaker for local escalation
Choose local registration first if prescriptions, formal referrals, complex needs, or emergency escalation could become relevant. If your main goal is fast access in English for routine support, an expat-focused local practice or carefully checked international therapist may still make sense.
FAQ
As of September 2026, many private online sessions in Belgium sit around €70 to €120, though English-speaking care in Brussels can be higher. Reimbursed network care may cost much less, so verify both fees and eligibility before you book.
Usually not. Many people can contact a therapist directly, but a GP can still be helpful if medication, referrals, or wider health concerns may be involved.
Yes, though Brussels usually has the widest supply. Antwerp, Ghent, Leuven, and fully online services across Belgium can also be realistic options, but waiting times may vary.
No, not if they are a psychologist or counselor. In Belgium, medication support comes through a GP or psychiatrist, so some people need coordinated care rather than therapy alone.
It can be, but privacy depends on the provider, platform, and care setting. Ask how sessions are run and stored, and make sure you have a private place for the appointment.
It may, but this depends on the plan, provider network, and outpatient mental health rules. Check session caps, referral requirements, pre-authorization rules, and whether online care is included.
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