Online therapy in Belgium: costs, language & insurance

Finding therapy in a new country can feel harder than it should, especially when you are trying to judge language fit, waiting times, and insurance rules at the same time. This guide walks you through where to look, what sessions may cost, how to verify a provider, and where to turn if the situation is urgent.

Key takeaways Fastest route to care: Many expats can contact a therapist directly, without a referral, and private online care is often the quickest option.

Many expats can contact a therapist directly, without a referral, and private online care is often the quickest option. Private therapy costs: Pricing can vary per session, and English-speaking practices in Brussels may charge more. Verify live fees before booking to ensure you know what to expect.

Pricing can vary per session, and English-speaking practices in Brussels may charge more. Verify live fees before booking to ensure you know what to expect. When reimbursement may apply: Reimbursement usually depends on whether the clinical psychologist is linked to a recognized mental health network under INAMI/RIZIV Health and Disability Insurance, not simply on whether the session is online.

Reimbursement usually depends on whether the clinical psychologist is linked to a recognized mental health network under INAMI/RIZIV Health and Disability Insurance, not simply on whether the session is online. Where English-speaking care is easiest to find: Brussels has the broadest supply, but Antwerp, Ghent, Leuven, and fully online providers can also be realistic options.

Brussels has the broadest supply, but Antwerp, Ghent, Leuven, and fully online providers can also be realistic options. When to seek urgent help instead: If there is immediate risk, suicidal thoughts, or a severe mental health crisis, skip the normal booking route and contact emergency or crisis support straight away.

How online therapy works in Belgium In practice, online therapy in Belgium usually means video sessions, though some providers also offer phone appointments or a hybrid setup that mixes online and in person care. For a broader overview of how the system works, see our guide on accessing therapists and mental health services in Belgium below. Healthcare Services Accessing therapists and mental health services in Belgium Read more Many people can book directly with a therapist. The key question is not just whether someone speaks English, but whether they are the right type of professional for your needs. A clinical psychologist usually provides assessment and talk therapy. A psychiatrist is a medical doctor, which matters if medication or more complex psychiatric care may be needed. Before you book, confirm: session format, video, phone, or hybrid

language actually used in session

current waiting time for English-language appointments

fee, cancellation policy, and invoice format

whether the provider is registered and reimbursable in your situation Is online therapy as effective as in-person? For many people and many common concerns, online therapy can work well. It may also be easier to fit around work, childcare, or commuting. Still, it is not the best fit for everyone. Privacy at home, internet quality, age, symptom severity, and overall clinical needs can all affect whether online care is practical and appropriate.

How to find a qualified English-speaking therapist Start with trusted search tools, then narrow your shortlist by language, location, session format, and specialty. A practical approach is to shortlist three to five providers, then compare who is actually available, who understands expat issues, and who can work within your budget or insurance setup. If you want an expat-friendly starting point, browse Expatica’s Belgium Mental Health Services Directory. Editor in Belgium Claire Millard Insider Tip In Brussels, many therapists list English on their profile, but their next English-language online slot may still be weeks away, so ask about real availability before completing a full intake. Where expats usually look first Belgian Commission of Psychologists, best for checking whether a psychologist is officially registered and active.

Community Help Service Belgium, useful for English-language support and expat aware routes into care.

Expatica’s directory, useful for a broad expat-focused starting point.

Psychology Today Belgium, useful for filtering by language and online availability.

Psychologist Belgium, useful for wider browsing, but check registration separately. How to verify credentials and fit Use this quick check before you book: Search the provider on the Commission of Psychologists register and check whether the profile is marked Active .

. Ask whether they are a clinical psychologist , psychiatrist , or another type of therapist, and what that means for your care.

, , or another type of therapist, and what that means for your care. If medication may be relevant, remember that only a GP or psychiatrist can prescribe in Belgium, so coordinated care may matter. See Expatica’s Guide to doctors and GPs in Belgium.

Ask how online sessions are conducted, documented, and kept private.

Ask about fees, reimbursement paperwork, waiting times, and what happens if you need more support than routine online therapy can provide.

What online therapy costs and what insurance may cover Costs vary a lot because Belgium has subsidized network care, private practices, and separate private or international insurance rules. As of September 2026, many private online sessions advertised by Belgium based providers fall around €70 to €120, while some English-speaking specialists in Brussels price above that range. Always verify the live fee before booking. Public reimbursement usually depends more on the provider’s status than on the screen itself. If the provider is part of a recognized INAMI/RIZIV mental health network, adults aged 24 and over generally pay no copay for the first individual session, then €11 per individual session, or €4 if they qualify for increased reimbursement. For children and young people up to 23, there is generally no personal share for individual sessions in the reimbursed network model. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Belgium in 2026 Read more Common payment options: Recognized network care: lower out-of-pocket costs, but supply can be limited and routes vary by network.

lower out-of-pocket costs, but supply can be limited and routes vary by network. Private therapy: often faster and easier to access in English, but reimbursement may be limited or unavailable.

often faster and easier to access in English, but reimbursement may be limited or unavailable. Mutuality (mandatory public health insurance fund) or ziekenfonds or mutuelle top-ups: some funds reimburse part of private care, but rules differ.

some funds reimburse part of private care, but rules differ. International insurance: may help, but check outpatient mental health limits, referral rules, and online-session eligibility. Editor in Belgium Claire Millard Insider Tip Some mutualities reimburse only after you upload the therapist’s receipt through the member portal, so ask in advance whether online sessions are coded the same way as in-person visits. Is online therapy covered by insurance in Belgium? Sometimes, yes, but it depends. Coverage may apply when the provider works within a recognized INAMI/RIZIV care network, or when your mutuality or private plan offers supplementary reimbursement for outpatient mental health care. The safest approach is to verify three things before the first session: whether the therapist is registered, whether online sessions are eligible, and what proof of payment your insurer or mutuality wants. Pay international therapists with low fees using Wise Paying for online therapy or healthcare providers abroad can come with hidden transfer fees and high exchange markups. Wise helps you send money internationally at the mid-market exchange rate with transparent, low fees, keeping your therapy payments simple and affordable. Open a Wise account No commitment required

How to choose between local, expat-focused, and international options If you are not sure whether to choose a Belgium based therapist or an overseas platform, the key question is how much local integration you need. A Belgium based provider usually matters most when you may need reimbursement, coordinated care with a GP, local referrals, or a clear crisis pathway. Option Language fit Local system knowledge Reimbursement potential Best for Crisis suitability Belgium based clinical psychologist Often good in Brussels and larger hubs Strong Highest potential Ongoing therapy with local coordination Better Expat-focused Belgium practice Often strong in English Usually strong Mixed, verify first Culture and relocation stress, flexible online care Better if locally based International platform or overseas therapist Can be very flexible Often limited Often low or none Short-term convenience or niche language fit Weaker for local escalation Choose local registration first if prescriptions, formal referrals, complex needs, or emergency escalation could become relevant. If your main goal is fast access in English for routine support, an expat-focused local practice or carefully checked international therapist may still make sense. Questions to ask before booking What is your exact qualification and registration status in Belgium?

Do you currently have English-language online availability?

What does one session cost, and how long is it?

Can you provide documents for reimbursement or insurance claims?

How do online sessions work, and what platform do you use?

What is your cancellation policy?

What happens if I need more support than online therapy can safely provide?