Car loan in Belgium: rates, rules for expats

Key takeaways Can expats get a car loan in Belgium? Yes, it is often possible, provided you can supply clear proof of residence, stable income, and your ability to repay the loan.

Yes, it is often possible, provided you can supply clear proof of residence, stable income, and your ability to repay the loan. Required documents: ID, proof of residence, income documents (such as recent payslips), bank statements, and relevant vehicle paperwork

ID, proof of residence, income documents (such as recent payslips), bank statements, and relevant vehicle paperwork Compare APR when choosing a loan: The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) provides a more accurate view of the total annual cost of credit compared to looking at the borrowing rate alone.

The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) provides a more accurate view of the total annual cost of credit compared to looking at the borrowing rate alone. Financing a used car: Possible, but be aware that interest rates, maximum repayment periods, and other conditions can change based on the vehicle’s age and the specific lender.

Possible, but be aware that interest rates, maximum repayment periods, and other conditions can change based on the vehicle’s age and the specific lender. Monthly costs: Factor in – besides the loan repayment – additional expenses like insurance, taxes, technical inspections, maintenance, fuel, and parking. Manage your car deposit with Wise If you are paying a car deposit or purchase costs from overseas, moving money into euros can be complex. Wise allows you to hold, manage, and send money in 140+ currencies. By using the mid-market exchange rate, you can bridge the gap between your savings abroad and your car purchase in Belgium, potentially saving on conversion fees for large payments. Discover Wise

How car loans work in Belgium A car loan in Belgium is commonly structured as an instalment loan (prêt à tempérament in French or lening op afbetaling in Dutch). You borrow a set amount, typically to finance a vehicle, and repay it in monthly instalments over an agreed term. Before granting consumer credit, the lender must assess your creditworthiness and ability to repay. The terms you are offered can depend on factors such as the amount borrowed, repayment period, your financial profile, and sometimes the age or type of vehicle. Belgian consumer credit is subject to rules designed to protect borrowers, including requirements around creditworthiness checks and the information lenders must provide. The FSMA provides information on consumer credit and the rules applying to lenders and credit intermediaries. Bank loan, dealer finance, and leasing: what is the difference? A bank car loan is a standard instalment loan used to buy the car outright. Dealer finance is another form of credit credit, but it is arranged through the seller or a partner lender. Promotional rates or monthly payments may come with specific conditions, so check the full terms rather than the headline offer alone. Private leasing is different because you usually pay for use rather than ownership, while balloon-style finance lowers monthly instalments by leaving a larger final payment at the end. This article focuses on conventional borrowing to buy, because comparing a purchase loan against lease or balloon finance can be misleading. What APR means in practice Annual Percentage Rate (APR) – known as TAEG in French and JKP in Dutch – is usually the clearest way to compare car loan rates in Belgium. It expresses the annual cost of the credit and takes relevant credit costs into account, making it more informative than looking at the borrowing rate alone. A common mistake is to focus only on the monthly instalment. A longer repayment term can reduce the monthly payment but can increase the overall cost of borrowing. Compare the APR, monthly payment, repayment period, and total amount repayable before choosing an offer.

Who can get a car loan in Belgium? Getting a car loan in Belgium depends on your financial circumstances and the lender’s eligibility criteria. Lenders must assess your creditworthiness and ability to meet the repayments before granting consumer credit. An online loan simulation can help you estimate repayments, but it is not the same as approval. For expats, documentation can be particularly important. The lender may need to verify your identity, residence, income, existing financial commitments, and ability to repay the loan. Transportation Buying and selling a car in Belgium Read more What lenders check before approval The exact assessment varies by lender, but factors can include: Your net income and its stability

Your contract type, such as permanent, fixed-term, or probation

Existing loans, credit cards, and other monthly commitments

Regular household costs such as rent, childcare, and utilities

The amount you want to borrow and the proposed repayment term

Credit information held in Belgium, including checks linked to the National Bank of Belgium’s Individual Credit Register Belgian lenders are legally required to consult the national credit register before granting a loan. The register contains information on consumer and mortgage credit agreements taken out in Belgium, as well as registered payment defaults. This helps lenders assess your existing debts and creditworthiness. Can expats get a car loan in Belgium? Yes, expats can often apply for a loan to buy a car in Belgium, but approval and documentation requirements vary by lender. You may need to provide evidence of your identity and residence, along with payslips or other proof of income and information about your existing financial commitments. For example, an expat employed in Brussels with Belgian payslips and a local bank account may have a simpler application process. By contrast, someone paid from abroad or still in a probation period may need extra documents, or may find some lenders less flexible. Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip If your income comes from outside Belgium or you have recently started a new job, ask the lender about its eligibility and documentation requirements before submitting a full application.

What documents do you need for a car loan? Think of this as a preparation checklist rather than a fixed legal list. Exact documents for a car loan in Belgium vary by lender and can also depend on your employment situation, source of income, and the type of vehicle you are buying. Proof of identity, residence, and income Depending on the lender and your circumstances, you may be asked for: Passport, Belgian ID card, or residence card

Proof of Belgian address or residence registration

Recent payslips, or other income documents if you are self-employed

Employment contract

Recent bank statements

Details of existing loans or credit commitments

Vehicle order form, quote, or invoice If you are buying a used vehicle, there are also documents connected with the purchase and registration rather than the loan itself. When a used car or light van is sold to a private buyer, the seller generally has to provide a valid Car-Pass, which provides information including the vehicle’s recorded mileage history. Other documents, including the application for registration, may also be needed to register the vehicle through the Vehicle Registration Service (DIV). What to prepare if your finances are abroad If some or all of your income comes from outside Belgium, check the lender’s requirements before applying. You may be asked for additional evidence to verify your income and financial circumstances, such as foreign bank statements or proof of ongoing employment. Ask the lender in advance whether it accepts foreign income and which supporting documents it requires. If your documents are issued abroad or in another language, also check whether translations or additional verification are needed. If you have recently moved to Belgium or are paid by an overseas employer, check the lender’s eligibility and documentation requirements before submitting a full application. This can help you avoid applying for a product that does not fit your circumstances.

How to compare car loan rates and providers The safest way to compare car loan rates in Belgium is to look past the headline monthly figure. You should check and compare the following: APR

Total amount repayable

Repayment term

Early repayment conditions

Maximum amount available

Vehicle-age rules

Whether you need to be an existing customer Lender offers checked in August 2026 show that vehicle age can make a significant difference. Some Belgian banks offer their new-car rate on recent used cars but charge a higher rate, or offer a shorter maximum repayment period, for older vehicles. Electric and lower-emission vehicles may also qualify for different rates with some lenders. Comparing major local banks, dealer finance, and specialist lenders Lender type What to compare Potential advantage What to watch for Best-fit user Major local bank APR, total repayable, maximum term, vehicle-age rules, borrowing limit Easy to compare using published rates and online simulations Eligibility and rates can vary by product and vehicle Expats with Belgian income and straightforward paperwork Dealer finance APR, deposit, final payment, cash price versus financed price, total repayable Convenient to arrange alongside the vehicle purchase Promotional monthly payments can make the overall deal harder to compare Buyers who want speed and one-stop paperwork Specialist lender APR, total repayable, eligibility, term, fees and conditions Provides another option to compare with banks and dealers Check that the lender or intermediary is appropriately authorized and read the conditions carefully Borrowers who do not fit the usual bank route *Information correct on 10th August 2026 Major providers of car loans in Belgium include KBC Brussels, ING Belgium, BNP Paribas Fortis, and Belfius, alongside dealer-arranged finance and specialist consumer-credit brands. Rather than choosing on the headline rate alone, compare offers on the same loan amount and repayment period wherever possible. Red flags in 0% offers and balloon-style finance Dealer finance can sometimes be competitive with a bank car loan, but a 0% headline rate does not necessarily mean you are getting the cheapest overall deal. Compare the price of the vehicle under the finance offer with the price you could negotiate when paying another way, and read the conditions attached to the promotion. Watch for these warning signs: A deposit or upfront payment

A different vehicle price or loss of discounts when using promotional finance

Fees or additional products attached to the agreement

A big final payment under balloon-style finance

Mileage, return, or vehicle-condition requirements where these form part of the agreement Balloon finance can reduce monthly costs, but it leaves you with a larger final payment. Check what choices the agreement gives you at that point and whether keeping, returning, refinancing, or selling the vehicle is actually permitted under its terms.

What does a car really cost each month in Belgium? Your car loan repayment is only part of the budget. The more useful question is whether you can afford the total cost of the car once all of the additional expenses have been added in. This is particularly important for expats settling into a new system. Vehicle taxes and some practical rules differ across Flanders, Brussels, and Wallonia, so check the costs that apply in your region rather than relying on a single Belgian average. Taxes, insurance, maintenance, and registration Before you decide what monthly repayment you can comfortably afford, budget for: Registration tax, which can differ by region and vehicle profile

Annual road tax, which also varies by region

Mandatory vehicle insurance

Technical inspection where required

Fuel or charging costs

Routine servicing, tyres, and repairs

Parking, low-emission-zone requirements, and other local driving costs

Registration, number plate costs, and other general costs associated with driving in Belgium A low loan repayment does not necessarily mean the car is affordable overall. Taxes, insurance, maintenance, fuel, and other running costs can add substantially to your monthly budget. Insurance Car insurance in Belgium Read more New car vs used car financing New and recent cars can qualify for lower advertised interest rates or longer repayment terms with some Belgian lenders. This can reduce the monthly repayment compared with borrowing the same amount over a shorter term, although a new car will typically have a higher purchase price. Financing is also available for used cars, but the rate, maximum repayment period, and other conditions can change as the vehicle gets older. A reliable used car can still be a cost-effective choice, but compare the purchase price, financing costs, expected maintenance, and vehicle paperwork together rather than focusing on the loan repayment alone.