Car loan in Belgium: rates, rules for expats

Financing a car in Belgium takes some planning, as lenders consider more than just the price of the vehicle. For many expats, getting a car loan in Belgium is possible, but approval will typically depend on factors such as your income, financial situation, the amount you want to borrow, and the documents you can provide.
This guide explains how Belgian car finance works, which documents lenders usually ask for, how to compare offers, and how to avoid underestimating the true cost of buying and running a car.
This article is for information only and is not financial, legal, or tax advice.
Key takeaways
- Can expats get a car loan in Belgium? Yes, it is often possible, provided you can supply clear proof of residence, stable income, and your ability to repay the loan.
- Required documents: ID, proof of residence, income documents (such as recent payslips), bank statements, and relevant vehicle paperwork
- Compare APR when choosing a loan: The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) provides a more accurate view of the total annual cost of credit compared to looking at the borrowing rate alone.
- Financing a used car: Possible, but be aware that interest rates, maximum repayment periods, and other conditions can change based on the vehicle’s age and the specific lender.
- Monthly costs: Factor in – besides the loan repayment – additional expenses like insurance, taxes, technical inspections, maintenance, fuel, and parking.
Manage your car deposit with Wise
If you are paying a car deposit or purchase costs from overseas, moving money into euros can be complex. Wise allows you to hold, manage, and send money in 140+ currencies. By using the mid-market exchange rate, you can bridge the gap between your savings abroad and your car purchase in Belgium, potentially saving on conversion fees for large payments.
How car loans work in Belgium
A car loan in Belgium is commonly structured as an instalment loan (prêt à tempérament in French or lening op afbetaling in Dutch). You borrow a set amount, typically to finance a vehicle, and repay it in monthly instalments over an agreed term.
Before granting consumer credit, the lender must assess your creditworthiness and ability to repay. The terms you are offered can depend on factors such as the amount borrowed, repayment period, your financial profile, and sometimes the age or type of vehicle.
Belgian consumer credit is subject to rules designed to protect borrowers, including requirements around creditworthiness checks and the information lenders must provide.
The FSMA provides information on consumer credit and the rules applying to lenders and credit intermediaries.
Bank loan, dealer finance, and leasing: what is the difference?
A bank car loan is a standard instalment loan used to buy the car outright. Dealer finance is another form of credit credit, but it is arranged through the seller or a partner lender. Promotional rates or monthly payments may come with specific conditions, so check the full terms rather than the headline offer alone.
Private leasing is different because you usually pay for use rather than ownership, while balloon-style finance lowers monthly instalments by leaving a larger final payment at the end.
This article focuses on conventional borrowing to buy, because comparing a purchase loan against lease or balloon finance can be misleading.
What APR means in practice
Annual Percentage Rate (APR) – known as TAEG in French and JKP in Dutch – is usually the clearest way to compare car loan rates in Belgium. It expresses the annual cost of the credit and takes relevant credit costs into account, making it more informative than looking at the borrowing rate alone.
A common mistake is to focus only on the monthly instalment. A longer repayment term can reduce the monthly payment but can increase the overall cost of borrowing. Compare the APR, monthly payment, repayment period, and total amount repayable before choosing an offer.
Who can get a car loan in Belgium?
Getting a car loan in Belgium depends on your financial circumstances and the lender’s eligibility criteria. Lenders must assess your creditworthiness and ability to meet the repayments before granting consumer credit. An online loan simulation can help you estimate repayments, but it is not the same as approval.
For expats, documentation can be particularly important. The lender may need to verify your identity, residence, income, existing financial commitments, and ability to repay the loan.
What lenders check before approval
The exact assessment varies by lender, but factors can include:
- Your net income and its stability
- Your contract type, such as permanent, fixed-term, or probation
- Existing loans, credit cards, and other monthly commitments
- Regular household costs such as rent, childcare, and utilities
- The amount you want to borrow and the proposed repayment term
- Credit information held in Belgium, including checks linked to the National Bank of Belgium’s Individual Credit Register
Belgian lenders are legally required to consult the national credit register before granting a loan. The register contains information on consumer and mortgage credit agreements taken out in Belgium, as well as registered payment defaults. This helps lenders assess your existing debts and creditworthiness.
Can expats get a car loan in Belgium?
Yes, expats can often apply for a loan to buy a car in Belgium, but approval and documentation requirements vary by lender. You may need to provide evidence of your identity and residence, along with payslips or other proof of income and information about your existing financial commitments.
For example, an expat employed in Brussels with Belgian payslips and a local bank account may have a simpler application process. By contrast, someone paid from abroad or still in a probation period may need extra documents, or may find some lenders less flexible.
Writer
Gary Buswell
Insider Tip
If your income comes from outside Belgium or you have recently started a new job, ask the lender about its eligibility and documentation requirements before submitting a full application.
What documents do you need for a car loan?
Think of this as a preparation checklist rather than a fixed legal list. Exact documents for a car loan in Belgium vary by lender and can also depend on your employment situation, source of income, and the type of vehicle you are buying.
Proof of identity, residence, and income
Depending on the lender and your circumstances, you may be asked for:
- Passport, Belgian ID card, or residence card
- Proof of Belgian address or residence registration
- Recent payslips, or other income documents if you are self-employed
- Employment contract
- Recent bank statements
- Details of existing loans or credit commitments
- Vehicle order form, quote, or invoice
If you are buying a used vehicle, there are also documents connected with the purchase and registration rather than the loan itself. When a used car or light van is sold to a private buyer, the seller generally has to provide a valid Car-Pass, which provides information including the vehicle’s recorded mileage history.
Other documents, including the application for registration, may also be needed to register the vehicle through the Vehicle Registration Service (DIV).
What to prepare if your finances are abroad
If some or all of your income comes from outside Belgium, check the lender’s requirements before applying. You may be asked for additional evidence to verify your income and financial circumstances, such as foreign bank statements or proof of ongoing employment.
Ask the lender in advance whether it accepts foreign income and which supporting documents it requires. If your documents are issued abroad or in another language, also check whether translations or additional verification are needed.
If you have recently moved to Belgium or are paid by an overseas employer, check the lender’s eligibility and documentation requirements before submitting a full application. This can help you avoid applying for a product that does not fit your circumstances.
How to compare car loan rates and providers
The safest way to compare car loan rates in Belgium is to look past the headline monthly figure. You should check and compare the following:
- APR
- Total amount repayable
- Repayment term
- Early repayment conditions
- Maximum amount available
- Vehicle-age rules
- Whether you need to be an existing customer
Lender offers checked in August 2026 show that vehicle age can make a significant difference. Some Belgian banks offer their new-car rate on recent used cars but charge a higher rate, or offer a shorter maximum repayment period, for older vehicles. Electric and lower-emission vehicles may also qualify for different rates with some lenders.
Comparing major local banks, dealer finance, and specialist lenders
|Lender type
|What to compare
|Potential advantage
|What to watch for
|Best-fit user
|Major local bank
|APR, total repayable, maximum term, vehicle-age rules, borrowing limit
|Easy to compare using published rates and online simulations
|Eligibility and rates can vary by product and vehicle
|Expats with Belgian income and straightforward paperwork
|Dealer finance
|APR, deposit, final payment, cash price versus financed price, total repayable
|Convenient to arrange alongside the vehicle purchase
|Promotional monthly payments can make the overall deal harder to compare
|Buyers who want speed and one-stop paperwork
|Specialist lender
|APR, total repayable, eligibility, term, fees and conditions
|Provides another option to compare with banks and dealers
|Check that the lender or intermediary is appropriately authorized and read the conditions carefully
|Borrowers who do not fit the usual bank route
Major providers of car loans in Belgium include KBC Brussels, ING Belgium, BNP Paribas Fortis, and Belfius, alongside dealer-arranged finance and specialist consumer-credit brands. Rather than choosing on the headline rate alone, compare offers on the same loan amount and repayment period wherever possible.
Red flags in 0% offers and balloon-style finance
Dealer finance can sometimes be competitive with a bank car loan, but a 0% headline rate does not necessarily mean you are getting the cheapest overall deal.
Compare the price of the vehicle under the finance offer with the price you could negotiate when paying another way, and read the conditions attached to the promotion.
Watch for these warning signs:
- A deposit or upfront payment
- A different vehicle price or loss of discounts when using promotional finance
- Fees or additional products attached to the agreement
- A big final payment under balloon-style finance
- Mileage, return, or vehicle-condition requirements where these form part of the agreement
Balloon finance can reduce monthly costs, but it leaves you with a larger final payment. Check what choices the agreement gives you at that point and whether keeping, returning, refinancing, or selling the vehicle is actually permitted under its terms.
What does a car really cost each month in Belgium?
Your car loan repayment is only part of the budget. The more useful question is whether you can afford the total cost of the car once all of the additional expenses have been added in.
This is particularly important for expats settling into a new system. Vehicle taxes and some practical rules differ across Flanders, Brussels, and Wallonia, so check the costs that apply in your region rather than relying on a single Belgian average.
Taxes, insurance, maintenance, and registration
Before you decide what monthly repayment you can comfortably afford, budget for:
- Registration tax, which can differ by region and vehicle profile
- Annual road tax, which also varies by region
- Mandatory vehicle insurance
- Technical inspection where required
- Fuel or charging costs
- Routine servicing, tyres, and repairs
- Parking, low-emission-zone requirements, and other local driving costs
- Registration, number plate costs, and other general costs associated with driving in Belgium
A low loan repayment does not necessarily mean the car is affordable overall. Taxes, insurance, maintenance, fuel, and other running costs can add substantially to your monthly budget.
New car vs used car financing
New and recent cars can qualify for lower advertised interest rates or longer repayment terms with some Belgian lenders. This can reduce the monthly repayment compared with borrowing the same amount over a shorter term, although a new car will typically have a higher purchase price.
Financing is also available for used cars, but the rate, maximum repayment period, and other conditions can change as the vehicle gets older. A reliable used car can still be a cost-effective choice, but compare the purchase price, financing costs, expected maintenance, and vehicle paperwork together rather than focusing on the loan repayment alone.
How to finance a car responsibly as an expat
Responsible borrowing is not about avoiding every loan. It is about choosing a loan size and car cost that still leave room in your budget for housing, bills, savings, and the unexpected costs that can often come with moving to new countries.
If you are not sure whether to borrow now, borrow less, or wait, start with the full cost of owning a car rather than the lender’s repayment calculator alone.
When it may be better to wait, buy used, or pay a larger deposit
If your budget already feels tight before you add insurance, taxes, and running costs, reconsider how much you plan to spend.
- Wait if your employment or income is not yet stable
- Borrow less if existing debts and repayments already take up a significant share of your income
- Consider a cheaper used car if its condition, maintenance costs, and overall running costs make it a better fit
- Increase your deposit if it meaningfully reduces your borrowing without using up your emergency savings
- Delay the purchase if one unexpected expense would leave you struggling to make repayments
Paying deposits or import costs from abroad
Some expats need to transfer a deposit or purchase funds from overseas, convert savings into euros, or manage money in more than one currency while buying a car in Belgium.
If this is the case, compare the costs of International money transfers in Belgium and the features of multi-currency accounts in Belgium before you pay.
If you need to move money from another country to pay for your car, services like Wise can help you transfer and convert funds into euros. Wise allows you to hold, manage, and send money in 140+ currencies using the mid-market-rate, which can be useful when you need to bridge the gap between your savings abroad and your car purchase in Belgium. This can be a practical way to manage currency exchange for large payments.
Note that Wise is separate from your car finance, is not a car-loan provider, and does not influence your loan eligibility.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about car loans in Belgium
Can you get a car loan in Belgium without permanent residency?
Potentially, yes. Permanent residency is not required by every lender. Some lenders may accept other forms of legal residence if you can show a Belgian address, valid residence documents, and stable income, but criteria varies, so check before applying.
What documents do you need for a car loan in Belgium?
Requirements vary by lenders, but you will typically need ID, proof of income, and information about the car or purchase. You may need to provide valid identification or residence documents, proof of your Belgian address, and evidence of sufficient and stable income.
Is dealer finance cheaper than a bank car loan in Belgium?
Not necessarily. Dealer finance may offer an attractive rate or monthly payment, but that does not automatically make it the cheapest option overall. Compare the APR, any deposit or final payment, and the total amount you will repay, and check whether taking finance affects any discount on the car.
Can you finance a used car in Belgium as an expat?
Yes, used car finance is common in Belgium, including for expats. The car’s age can affect the available loan term and interest rate, while buying used can also involve additional vehicle and sales documentation.
Do Belgian lenders check existing debts before approving a car loan?
Yes. Lenders consult the Individual Credit Register and look at existing commitments and repayment capacity, which is why being honest about debts and monthly expenses matters before you apply.info
Useful Resources
(checked on 10 August 2026)
- Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) – How consumer credit is defined in Belgium and the FSMA’s supervisory role
- National Bank of Belgium – Official Belgian Individual Credit Register (ICR)
- Belgium.be – Information on the Vehicle Registration Service (DIV) for vehicles in Belgium
- FPS Economy – Car-Pass in Belgium
- ING Belgium – Calculate monthly payments for a used-car loan
- KBC Brussels – Calculate monthly payments for a new car loan
- BNP Paribas Fortis – Car and motorcycle loan simulator