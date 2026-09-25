This guide compares the best investment apps in Belgium for expats by fees, tax handling, usability, and overall fit.

Top 6 investment apps in comparison App Best for Main upside Main drawback Belgium admin note Saxo Bank Balanced all-round investing Strong market access and polished app Can still feel complex for beginners Check current Belgian tax and reporting setup Bolero Local-brand comfort Familiar Belgian ecosystem Often pricier than low-cost brokers May feel simpler for readers who want a Belgian name MeDirect Simple local investing Straightforward, bank-linked feel Less advanced than some global platforms Useful for readers who want a local footing DEGIRO Low-cost investing Competitive fees More admin friction for some users Foreign-broker reporting may matter Interactive Brokers Advanced global investors Deep market access and currency flexibility Steeper learning curve Verify tax and reporting steps carefully Lightyear Mobile-first beginners Clean, easy app experience Less depth for long-term complex needs Check Belgium fit before funding

Methodology We compared the apps on fees, market access, usability, expat fit, and Belgium-specific admin considerations. We also looked at whether each option is likely to create extra reporting friction for Belgian residents. Fund global investment accounts with Wise Funding foreign brokers or trading in non-EUR currencies can expose you to hidden exchange markup. Wise lets you hold over 40 currencies and convert money at mid-market rates, helping you transfer funds to your international investment platform smoothly and cost-effectively. Discover how Wise works No commitment required

Saxo Bank Saxo Bank is a strong all-round option for expats who want broad market access without jumping straight into a very complex platform. It suits readers who want a polished investing experience and are comfortable doing a little research. Best for expats who want a balanced option Saxo may work well if you want a well-known investing app with a wide range of products and a smooth interface. It is a practical middle ground for readers who want more than a beginner app but less complexity than a very advanced global broker. Fees, features, and Belgium admin Fees matter, but so does the real-world hassle of using the app from Belgium. Before choosing Saxo, check the latest fee schedule and confirm how it handles Belgium-specific tax and reporting obligations on the official pages.

Bolero Powered by KBC, Bolero is a recognizable local option that may appeal to readers who prefer a Belgian brand. That familiarity can be reassuring, especially if you already use a Belgian bank group. Best for readers who prefer a local brand Bolero may suit expats who want a local-feeling platform and prefer to invest through a familiar Belgian ecosystem. It can be a good fit if you value convenience and trust signals over the lowest possible trading costs. Bolero can feel more expensive than some low-cost brokers, so it is worth comparing total costs rather than headline fees alone. Some readers may accept that trade-off if it helps them avoid extra foreign-account admin or a platform they find harder to navigate. Banking Best way to receive money in Belgium from abroad Read more

MeDirect MeDirect is another Belgium-relevant option worth considering if you want a simple investing route with a local footing. It may appeal to readers who do not need advanced trading tools. MeDirect can suit expats who want a straightforward platform for long-term investing rather than an app packed with advanced features. If you want a less intimidating start, this may be a sensible place to look. Costs, market access, and ease of use Always compare pricing, available markets, and the overall app experience before opening an account. A simpler-looking platform is not always the best choice unless it also works smoothly with your Belgian banking setup and investing goals. Banking Banking in Belgium: the best Belgian banks for expats in 2026 Read more

DEGIRO DEGIRO is popular with cost-conscious investors who want relatively low trading fees. It can be attractive, but Belgian residents should pay close attention to admin and reporting considerations. Best for lower-cost investing DEGIRO may appeal to expats who want an inexpensive route into stock and ETF investing. It is often a strong shortlist candidate for readers who are comfortable handling a bit more setup work in exchange for lower costs. Taxes, foreign-account reporting, and funding considerations If you use a foreign broker, Belgian reporting may still be relevant, so verify the current rules with the National Bank of Belgium and FPS Finance. If you fund your account from another currency, a separate multi-currency account or transfer service can help reduce conversion friction before investing, but it is not an investment app itself. Editor in Belgium Tarah Ren Insider tip Did you know Belgian tax law allows individual tax residents to reclaim withholding tax on the first €800 in stock dividends per year? If your broker automatically withholds the 30% dividend tax at source, you can declare this amount on your annual Belgian income tax return to get up to €240 refunded directly to your account.

Interactive Brokers Interactive Brokers is a strong choice for globally minded or more experienced expats. It offers deep market access, but the platform is less beginner-friendly than some alternatives. Best for advanced or globally minded investors This app may suit readers who already understand investing basics and want access to multiple markets or currencies. It can be especially useful if you invest across borders or want flexibility that simpler apps do not offer. Complexity, currencies, and local admin The flexibility comes with a learning curve, so beginners should be sure they are comfortable with the interface and fee structure. If your salary or savings are not already in euros, think carefully about how you will move money into the account and how any Belgian reporting obligations may apply. Expatica tip: Expats earning income in a non-EUR currency, or transferring funds from home, can lose 1.5% to 3% on standard bank FX conversion rates before their money even hits an investment account. Using a multi-currency provider like Wise to convert currency at mid-market rates before funding your portfolio could save hundreds of euros a year in hidden conversion fees.