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Money Management

Best investment apps in Belgium for expats

If you’re investing in Belgium, the “best” app is not just the one with the lowest fees. Expats also need to think about taxes, reporting, and how easily they can move money across borders.

Tarah Ren
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated
Woman smiling into her smartphone.

This guide compares the best investment apps in Belgium for expats by fees, tax handling, usability, and overall fit.

Top 6 investment apps in comparison

AppBest forMain upsideMain drawbackBelgium admin note
Saxo BankBalanced all-round investingStrong market access and polished appCan still feel complex for beginnersCheck current Belgian tax and reporting setup
BoleroLocal-brand comfortFamiliar Belgian ecosystemOften pricier than low-cost brokersMay feel simpler for readers who want a Belgian name
MeDirectSimple local investingStraightforward, bank-linked feelLess advanced than some global platformsUseful for readers who want a local footing
DEGIROLow-cost investingCompetitive feesMore admin friction for some usersForeign-broker reporting may matter
Interactive BrokersAdvanced global investorsDeep market access and currency flexibilitySteeper learning curveVerify tax and reporting steps carefully
LightyearMobile-first beginnersClean, easy app experienceLess depth for long-term complex needsCheck Belgium fit before funding

Methodology

We compared the apps on fees, market access, usability, expat fit, and Belgium-specific admin considerations. We also looked at whether each option is likely to create extra reporting friction for Belgian residents.

Fund global investment accounts with Wise

Funding foreign brokers or trading in non-EUR currencies can expose you to hidden exchange markup. Wise lets you hold over 40 currencies and convert money at mid-market rates, helping you transfer funds to your international investment platform smoothly and cost-effectively.

No commitment required

Saxo Bank

Saxo Bank is a strong all-round option for expats who want broad market access without jumping straight into a very complex platform. It suits readers who want a polished investing experience and are comfortable doing a little research.

Best for expats who want a balanced option

Saxo may work well if you want a well-known investing app with a wide range of products and a smooth interface. It is a practical middle ground for readers who want more than a beginner app but less complexity than a very advanced global broker.

Fees, features, and Belgium admin

Fees matter, but so does the real-world hassle of using the app from Belgium. Before choosing Saxo, check the latest fee schedule and confirm how it handles Belgium-specific tax and reporting obligations on the official pages.

Investing in Belgium

Bolero

Powered by KBC, Bolero is a recognizable local option that may appeal to readers who prefer a Belgian brand. That familiarity can be reassuring, especially if you already use a Belgian bank group.

Best for readers who prefer a local brand

Bolero may suit expats who want a local-feeling platform and prefer to invest through a familiar Belgian ecosystem. It can be a good fit if you value convenience and trust signals over the lowest possible trading costs.

Fees, tools, and what to watch in practice

Bolero can feel more expensive than some low-cost brokers, so it is worth comparing total costs rather than headline fees alone. Some readers may accept that trade-off if it helps them avoid extra foreign-account admin or a platform they find harder to navigate.

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Banking

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MeDirect

MeDirect is another Belgium-relevant option worth considering if you want a simple investing route with a local footing. It may appeal to readers who do not need advanced trading tools.

Best for simple investing with a local footing

MeDirect can suit expats who want a straightforward platform for long-term investing rather than an app packed with advanced features. If you want a less intimidating start, this may be a sensible place to look.

Costs, market access, and ease of use

Always compare pricing, available markets, and the overall app experience before opening an account. A simpler-looking platform is not always the best choice unless it also works smoothly with your Belgian banking setup and investing goals.

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DEGIRO

DEGIRO is popular with cost-conscious investors who want relatively low trading fees. It can be attractive, but Belgian residents should pay close attention to admin and reporting considerations.

Best for lower-cost investing

DEGIRO may appeal to expats who want an inexpensive route into stock and ETF investing. It is often a strong shortlist candidate for readers who are comfortable handling a bit more setup work in exchange for lower costs.

Taxes, foreign-account reporting, and funding considerations

If you use a foreign broker, Belgian reporting may still be relevant, so verify the current rules with the National Bank of Belgium and FPS Finance. If you fund your account from another currency, a separate multi-currency account or transfer service can help reduce conversion friction before investing, but it is not an investment app itself.

image of insider

Editor in Belgium

Tarah Ren

Insider tip

Did you know Belgian tax law allows individual tax residents to reclaim withholding tax on the first €800 in stock dividends per year? If your broker automatically withholds the 30% dividend tax at source, you can declare this amount on your annual Belgian income tax return to get up to €240 refunded directly to your account.

Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers is a strong choice for globally minded or more experienced expats. It offers deep market access, but the platform is less beginner-friendly than some alternatives.

Best for advanced or globally minded investors

This app may suit readers who already understand investing basics and want access to multiple markets or currencies. It can be especially useful if you invest across borders or want flexibility that simpler apps do not offer.

Complexity, currencies, and local admin

The flexibility comes with a learning curve, so beginners should be sure they are comfortable with the interface and fee structure. If your salary or savings are not already in euros, think carefully about how you will move money into the account and how any Belgian reporting obligations may apply.

Expatica tip: Expats earning income in a non-EUR currency, or transferring funds from home, can lose 1.5% to 3% on standard bank FX conversion rates before their money even hits an investment account. Using a multi-currency provider like Wise to convert currency at mid-market rates before funding your portfolio could save hundreds of euros a year in hidden conversion fees.

Lightyear

Lightyear is a mobile-first option that may appeal to newer investors who want a clean app experience. It is worth considering if you want to start small and keep things simple.

Best for mobile-first beginners

The app can feel appealing if you want an uncluttered app and a low-friction start. For many beginners, that simplicity is the main draw.

Product limits, fees, and Belgium fit

A clean interface is useful, but it is not enough on its own. Before choosing Lightyear, confirm that the platform fits your long-term plans and that you understand any Belgium-specific admin or reporting implications.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about best investment apps in Belgium

Which is the best online broker in Belgium?

The best online broker in Belgium depends on what matters most to you. If you want the lowest fees, a simple app, or the easiest tax setup, the answer may be different for each reader.

How do you buy stocks in Belgium?

    1. Review fees and any tax or reporting steps that apply.

    1. Choose an investment app or broker.

    1. Open the account and complete identity checks.

    1. Fund the account, often by SEPA transfer.

    1. Place your order.

    1. Review fees and any tax or reporting steps that apply.

Do you have to declare a foreign broker account in Belgium?

Belgian residents may need to report foreign accounts, depending on the account setup and current rules. Always check the latest guidance from the National Bank of Belgium and FPS Finance before assuming your broker is fully covered.

What is the Belgian stock exchange tax?

Belgium applies a stock exchange transaction tax, often referred to as TOB. The exact treatment can depend on the instrument and account setup, so check the latest official guidance before trading.

Are investment apps safe in Belgium?

An app can be suitable and well-regulated, but you should still check regulation, security, fee transparency, and complaint routes. FSMA is a useful reference point when verifying providers.

Can you buy US stocks from Belgium?

Yes, many apps let you buy US stocks from Belgium. Before doing so, check market access, FX conversion costs, order fees, and any tax or paperwork implications.

Useful sources

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
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