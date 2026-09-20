How to invest in gold in Belgium

Money Management
Buying gold in a new country is less simple than picking a coin or fund and clicking buy. In Belgium, product type, tax treatment, storage, and funding costs can change the real price far more than many first-time investors expect.
If your wider money management in Belgium is still a work in progress, treat gold as one part of a plan, not the plan. This guide compares physical gold, listed gold exposure, and silver options.
Your first decision is whether you want direct ownership or price exposure through a security. Physical gold means bars or coins, often called bullion, while exchange-traded products give you market exposure through a broker account.
Many investors use “gold ETF” as a catch-all term, but in Europe some products are technically ETCs or ETPs. Read the Key Information Document, or KID, to see what the product actually holds, how it works, and what fees apply.
|Question
|Physical gold
|Exchange-traded gold
|Silver exposure
|What you own
|Metal you can store yourself or through a vault
|A listed security
|Either metal or a listed product
|Main strength
|Direct control
|Easier buying and selling
|Wider precious-metals exposure
|Main friction
|Storage and resale
|Product charges and broker tax handling
|VAT and tax treatment may differ more sharply
|Best fit
|Long-term holders who want the asset itself
|Investors who prefer liquidity and simpler dealing
|Readers who understand the extra tax and fee checks
Investment gold usually means qualifying gold of high purity. Bars often carry lower premiums than coins at the same weight, while widely traded coins can be easier to resell in smaller amounts.
A troy ounce is 31.1 grams, a common bullion unit you will see on many products. Smaller bars and coins are easier to budget for, but they often cost more per gram because minting and dealer handling are spread over less metal.
Editor in Belgium
Tarah Ren
Compare both the buy premium and the dealer’s sell-back spread before choosing a size. Remember, the cheapest entry price is not always the easiest exit.
With listed products, the issuer or custodian handles storage and you buy through a broker. That makes access and resale easier, but you still take on product structure risk, annual charges, and sometimes currency exposure.
Silver needs extra care. Physical silver in Belgium often has a different VAT outcome from qualifying investment gold, and listed silver products can create a different fee and tax profile again.
If an offer promises unusually high returns, pushes you to move fast, or skips proper delivery and invoicing, take a step back.
Start with sellers that issue proper invoices, explain delivery or collection clearly, and show live buy and sell pricing. If a firm is offering an investment product rather than just selling bullion, use the FSMA check your provider tool to see whether it is authorised and if any warnings exist.
You should also try to avoid offers that promise unusually high returns or no risk. Be especially careful if there is no physical delivery when you think you are buying bullion, or if the seller wants money sent abroad without clear paperwork.
How you store your gold directly impacts both its safety and your long-term net returns. Keeping bullion in a home safe offers direct control, but verifying that your home insurance policy covers unallocated precious metals is essential.
If you prefer off-site security, note that major retail banks in Belgium have significantly scaled back their traditional safe deposit box rentals. Specialised vaulting services provide professional security and full insurance, though these ongoing management fees, alongside dealer resale markups, must be factored into your expected profit.
Expatica tip: Ask about safe deposit box availability before you buy, because some branches have waiting lists and some newcomers may need to become banking clients first.
The spot price is only part of the cost of buying gold in Belgium. Physical buyers need to compare premiums, dealer spreads, delivery, storage, and insurance. Buyers of gold ETFs or ETCs also need to check dealing fees, annual charges, and foreign exchange costs.
|Cost area
|Physical gold
|Exchange-traded gold
|What to verify
|Entry cost
|Dealer premium over spot
|Broker dealing fee
|Total cost on the trade day
|Exit cost
|Dealer sell-back spread
|Broker dealing fee and market spread
|How easy resale is in practice
|Ongoing cost
|Storage and insurance
|Annual product charge
|What you pay if you hold for years
|Tax-related cost
|Product qualification matters
|TOB may apply depending on the instrument
|How your broker handles Belgian tax rules
A €5,000 coin purchase often involves paying a dealer premium over the spot price, plus delivery and ongoing storage fees. By comparison, putting €5,000 into a listed gold product typically incurs broker commissions, foreign exchange fees, an annual management charge, and potential Belgian stock exchange tax (TOB).
The tax points below were checked against official sources on 10th September 2026, but Belgian rules have changed recently. Use this section as a checklist, then verify the latest position before you act.
People often ask whether gold is “tax free” in Belgium, but there iis no single correct answer because the product type drives the tax result.
Qualifying investment gold is exempt from VAT under EU directives. To qualify, gold bars must maintain at least 99.5% purity, while coins must be recognised legal tender minted after 1800 with at least 90% fineness. By contrast, decorative medals, jewelry, or collector coins priced primarily on artistic rarity do not meet this legal test and attract standard 21% Belgian VAT.
Physical silver also incurs Belgium’s 21% VAT, adding a heavy upfront markup compared to tax-free investment gold. Additionally, realised gains across both physical bullion and listed products fall under Belgium’s 10% capital gains tax (covering net annual profits above the €10,000 allowance).
This is the area to treat most carefully. FPS Finance now places investment gold within its financial-assets capital gains framework, so you should not rely on older assumptions that all private gains on gold remain outside tax.
Because this area changed recently, verify the current rate, exemptions, grandfathering, and filing method before you act. Keep purchase invoices, proof of funds, trade confirmations, and a clear holding history, and read Expatica’s wider guide to taxes in Belgium if you need more background below.
Because gold produces no income and prices can move sharply, it suits some portfolios better than others. Physical gold adds storage and insurance risk, while listed products add structure risk, custody terms, and broker-related costs.
If you are new to investing, the bigger danger may be concentration. Gold can help diversify a portfolio, but using it as a first or only investment can leave you tied to one asset and one price cycle.
A broader route may suit you better if:
If your savings are still outside Belgium, the transfer itself can change the real cost of a purchase. Compare the exchange rate margin, transfer fee, timing, proof-of-funds checks, recipient account details, and when the seller considers the money settled.
Looking only at the visible fee can mislead you. Banks can also build cost into the exchange rate. Wise is one option expats sometimes compare for larger international money transfers because it shows fees, rate visibility, and tracking, but it does not sell gold, act as a broker, or provide investment advice.
Practical next step: Ask the dealer or broker how long the quote is valid, what account details they use, and which source-of-funds documents they may request before you move the money.
FAQ
Gold is not automatically tax free in Belgium. Treatment depends on the product type and current Belgian rules, so verify the latest capital gains position before you buy or sell.
Qualifying investment gold is generally VAT exempt under the EU framework, but not every gold product qualifies. Physical silver usually attracts 21% VAT in Belgium, so gold and silver can end up with different tax outcomes.
Physical gold is not automatically better than a gold ETF or ETC. Direct ownership gives you more control, but listed products can be easier to trade through a broker and come with annual charges and different tax handling.
Expats can usually buy gold in Belgium, but safe deposit box access depends on the bank, branch, availability, and sometimes your customer status. Compare bank boxes with specialist vaulting and check insurance terms first.
Yes, primarily for physical metal. Physical gold is VAT-free, while physical silver incurs a 21% VAT markup. Paper instruments (ETCs) remove physical VAT for both metals, swapping it for broker stock exchange taxes (TOB) and standard capital gains rules.
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