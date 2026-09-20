How to invest in gold in Belgium

If your wider money management in Belgium is still a work in progress, treat gold as one part of a plan, not the plan. This guide compares physical gold, listed gold exposure, and silver options.

Key takeaways Gold bars: Offer the lowest purchase markup per gram on larger orders, though they are less practical if you only want to sell off small fractions of your holding later.

Offer the lowest purchase markup per gram on larger orders, though they are less practical if you only want to sell off small fractions of your holding later. Gold coins: Provide maximum resale flexibility and widely recognised formats, but usually carry a slightly higher dealer markup per gram.

Provide maximum resale flexibility and widely recognised formats, but usually carry a slightly higher dealer markup per gram. Gold ETCs: Allow fast, low-cost trading through a standard broker account, swapping physical storage logistics for fund management fees and product-structure risks.

Allow fast, low-cost trading through a standard broker account, swapping physical storage logistics for fund management fees and product-structure risks. Silver investments: Appeal to investors seeking broad precious metals exposure, but physical silver incurs 21% Belgian VAT, making its total cost structure far less favourable than gold.

Appeal to investors seeking broad precious metals exposure, but physical silver incurs 21% Belgian VAT, making its total cost structure far less favourable than gold. Taking time before buying: Lets you compare total ownership fees, storage safety, and local tax rules at your own pace, though market prices may fluctuate while you decide.

Should you buy physical gold or exchange-traded products? Your first decision is whether you want direct ownership or price exposure through a security. Physical gold means bars or coins, often called bullion, while exchange-traded products give you market exposure through a broker account. Many investors use “gold ETF” as a catch-all term, but in Europe some products are technically ETCs or ETPs. Read the Key Information Document, or KID, to see what the product actually holds, how it works, and what fees apply. Question Physical gold Exchange-traded gold Silver exposure What you own Metal you can store yourself or through a vault A listed security Either metal or a listed product Main strength Direct control Easier buying and selling Wider precious-metals exposure Main friction Storage and resale Product charges and broker tax handling VAT and tax treatment may differ more sharply Best fit Long-term holders who want the asset itself Investors who prefer liquidity and simpler dealing Readers who understand the extra tax and fee checks Buying gold bars or coins in Belgium Investment gold usually means qualifying gold of high purity. Bars often carry lower premiums than coins at the same weight, while widely traded coins can be easier to resell in smaller amounts. A troy ounce is 31.1 grams, a common bullion unit you will see on many products. Smaller bars and coins are easier to budget for, but they often cost more per gram because minting and dealer handling are spread over less metal. Editor in Belgium Tarah Ren Insider tip Compare both the buy premium and the dealer’s sell-back spread before choosing a size. Remember, the cheapest entry price is not always the easiest exit. Money Management Investing in Belgium Read more Gold ETCs, ETFs and silver exposure in Belgium With listed products, the issuer or custodian handles storage and you buy through a broker. That makes access and resale easier, but you still take on product structure risk, annual charges, and sometimes currency exposure. Silver needs extra care. Physical silver in Belgium often has a different VAT outcome from qualifying investment gold, and listed silver products can create a different fee and tax profile again. Find out what the product actually holds, allocated metal, derivatives, or mining shares.

Look at the ongoing charge and the trading spread.

Note the trading currency and your broker’s foreign exchange fee.

Read the KID for tax handling, counterparty risk, and redemption limits.

How to buy physical gold safely in Belgium Choose a dealer that clearly shows the product, total price, buyback terms, and delivery or collection options. Check the metal specification, including weight, purity, mint or refiner, and whether the product qualifies as investment gold. Ask for the full invoice before paying and expect KYC, or know your customer, identity checks. These anti-money-laundering controls are a normal part of the process. Compare the premium over the spot price and ask how the dealer prices resales. Decide how you will store the gold and how you would sell it again before you buy. If an offer promises unusually high returns, pushes you to move fast, or skips proper delivery and invoicing, take a step back. Where to buy and what to verify first Start with sellers that issue proper invoices, explain delivery or collection clearly, and show live buy and sell pricing. If a firm is offering an investment product rather than just selling bullion, use the FSMA check your provider tool to see whether it is authorised and if any warnings exist. You should also try to avoid offers that promise unusually high returns or no risk. Be especially careful if there is no physical delivery when you think you are buying bullion, or if the seller wants money sent abroad without clear paperwork. Storage, insurance and resale planning How you store your gold directly impacts both its safety and your long-term net returns. Keeping bullion in a home safe offers direct control, but verifying that your home insurance policy covers unallocated precious metals is essential. If you prefer off-site security, note that major retail banks in Belgium have significantly scaled back their traditional safe deposit box rentals. Specialised vaulting services provide professional security and full insurance, though these ongoing management fees, alongside dealer resale markups, must be factored into your expected profit. Expatica tip: Ask about safe deposit box availability before you buy, because some branches have waiting lists and some newcomers may need to become banking clients first.

What costs and fees should you compare? The spot price is only part of the cost of buying gold in Belgium. Physical buyers need to compare premiums, dealer spreads, delivery, storage, and insurance. Buyers of gold ETFs or ETCs also need to check dealing fees, annual charges, and foreign exchange costs. Cost area Physical gold Exchange-traded gold What to verify Entry cost Dealer premium over spot Broker dealing fee Total cost on the trade day Exit cost Dealer sell-back spread Broker dealing fee and market spread How easy resale is in practice Ongoing cost Storage and insurance Annual product charge What you pay if you hold for years Tax-related cost Product qualification matters TOB may apply depending on the instrument How your broker handles Belgian tax rules A €5,000 coin purchase often involves paying a dealer premium over the spot price, plus delivery and ongoing storage fees. By comparison, putting €5,000 into a listed gold product typically incurs broker commissions, foreign exchange fees, an annual management charge, and potential Belgian stock exchange tax (TOB). Compare live dealer buy and sell prices on the same day.

Read the KID or factsheet for total charges and custody structure.

Ask your broker how TOB and foreign exchange fees are applied in practice.

How does tax work in Belgium for gold and silver? The tax points below were checked against official sources on 10th September 2026, but Belgian rules have changed recently. Use this section as a checklist, then verify the latest position before you act. Different products, different rules. Bars, coins, listed ETCs or ETFs, and silver can all be treated differently.

VAT, TOB, and capital gains are separate topics. A product can be VAT exempt and still raise other tax or reporting issues.

Records are essential. Keep invoices, proof of funds, trade confirmations, and sale confirmations from day one. People often ask whether gold is “tax free” in Belgium, but there iis no single correct answer because the product type drives the tax result. VAT, TOB and product type Qualifying investment gold is exempt from VAT under EU directives. To qualify, gold bars must maintain at least 99.5% purity, while coins must be recognised legal tender minted after 1800 with at least 90% fineness. By contrast, decorative medals, jewelry, or collector coins priced primarily on artistic rarity do not meet this legal test and attract standard 21% Belgian VAT. Physical silver also incurs Belgium’s 21% VAT, adding a heavy upfront markup compared to tax-free investment gold. Additionally, realised gains across both physical bullion and listed products fall under Belgium’s 10% capital gains tax (covering net annual profits above the €10,000 allowance). Check purity and legal status: Confirm that gold bars meet 99.5% fineness and that coins appear on the official EU investment-gold list to guarantee 0% VAT status.

Confirm that gold bars meet 99.5% fineness and that coins appear on the official EU investment-gold list to guarantee 0% VAT status. Identify the exact structure: Distinguish between physical bullion, allocated vault contracts, and broker-traded instruments like ETCs or ETFs.

Distinguish between physical bullion, allocated vault contracts, and broker-traded instruments like ETCs or ETFs. Confirm broker tax handling: Ask your platform whether they automatically calculate and withhold Belgian TOB and capital gains taxes, or if you must report those transactions manually. Capital gains, records and reporting This is the area to treat most carefully. FPS Finance now places investment gold within its financial-assets capital gains framework, so you should not rely on older assumptions that all private gains on gold remain outside tax. Because this area changed recently, verify the current rate, exemptions, grandfathering, and filing method before you act. Keep purchase invoices, proof of funds, trade confirmations, and a clear holding history, and read Expatica’s wider guide to taxes in Belgium if you need more background below. Taxes Taxes in Belgium Read more

What are the main risks, and when does gold make sense? Because gold produces no income and prices can move sharply, it suits some portfolios better than others. Physical gold adds storage and insurance risk, while listed products add structure risk, custody terms, and broker-related costs. If you are new to investing, the bigger danger may be concentration. Gold can help diversify a portfolio, but using it as a first or only investment can leave you tied to one asset and one price cycle. A broader route may suit you better if: You have no emergency cash buffer

You would need to borrow

You are unclear on resale

You mainly want diversified market exposure

Price swings would feel too stressful

How can expats move larger sums for a gold purchase or sale? If your savings are still outside Belgium, the transfer itself can change the real cost of a purchase. Compare the exchange rate margin, transfer fee, timing, proof-of-funds checks, recipient account details, and when the seller considers the money settled. Looking only at the visible fee can mislead you. Banks can also build cost into the exchange rate. Wise is one option expats sometimes compare for larger international money transfers because it shows fees, rate visibility, and tracking, but it does not sell gold, act as a broker, or provide investment advice. Learn more about Wise Practical next step: Ask the dealer or broker how long the quote is valid, what account details they use, and which source-of-funds documents they may request before you move the money. FAQ FAQ Is gold tax free in Belgium? Gold is not automatically tax free in Belgium. Treatment depends on the product type and current Belgian rules, so verify the latest capital gains position before you buy or sell. Do you pay VAT on gold in Belgium? Qualifying investment gold is generally VAT exempt under the EU framework, but not every gold product qualifies. Physical silver usually attracts 21% VAT in Belgium, so gold and silver can end up with different tax outcomes. Is physical gold better than a gold ETF or ETC in Belgium? Physical gold is not automatically better than a gold ETF or ETC. Direct ownership gives you more control, but listed products can be easier to trade through a broker and come with annual charges and different tax handling. Can expats buy gold in Belgium and store it in a bank safe deposit box? Expats can usually buy gold in Belgium, but safe deposit box access depends on the bank, branch, availability, and sometimes your customer status. Compare bank boxes with specialist vaulting and check insurance terms first. Is silver taxed differently from gold in Belgium? Yes, primarily for physical metal. Physical gold is VAT-free, while physical silver incurs a 21% VAT markup. Paper instruments (ETCs) remove physical VAT for both metals, swapping it for broker stock exchange taxes (TOB) and standard capital gains rules.