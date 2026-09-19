Personal loans in Belgium: rates and rules for expats

If you are an expat in Belgium, a personal loan can look like a simple way to cover a large purchase or unexpected expense. But the real question is whether you qualify, what the loan will actually cost, and whether a different option may be safer, cheaper, or better for your credit rating. Find out how personal loans work in Belgium for expats, including eligibility, protections and costs.

Key takeaways Personal loans in Belgium are usually unsecured instalment loans for private spending.

Lenders assess affordability, existing debts, and your credit record before approval.

APR (Annual Percentage Rate) is the best starting point for comparing offers, but total repayable cost matters too.

Expats can often apply, but residence status, income stability, and documents can affect the outcome.

If you already have money abroad, moving your own funds may be cheaper than borrowing.

How personal loans work in Belgium In Belgium, a personal loan is usually a fixed-sum instalment loan for private use. You borrow a set amount and repay it in monthly instalments over an agreed term. You may also see the broader term consumer credit. That category includes personal loans, credit lines, and other borrowing products for private purposes. In French, a personal loan is often called a prêt à tempérament; in Dutch, lening op afbetaling. Personal loan, consumer credit, and secured borrowing: what’s the difference? A personal loan is usually unsecured, which means it is not tied to a specific asset. Personal loan: fixed amount, fixed repayments, no collateral.

fixed amount, fixed repayments, no collateral. Consumer credit: the wider category that includes personal loans and some revolving credit products.

the wider category that includes personal loans and some revolving credit products. Secured borrowing: linked to an asset, such as a home or car, and often used for larger sums. This matters because a mortgage, car loan, or credit line is not the same thing as a personal loan, even if the monthly payment looks similar. What APR means in practice in Belgium APR is the most useful number when comparing borrowing costs. In Belgium, you may also see the local terms TAEG in French and JKP in Dutch. APR matters because it reflects more than just the headline interest rate. It also includes any other mandatory costs associated with the loan you’re considering, like opening or closing fees. APR helps you compare the real cost of borrowing across lenders, but you should also check: the loan amount

the repayment term

the monthly instalment

the total repayable amount

any early repayment conditions A low monthly payment can still mean a more expensive loan overall if the term is long. What protections and lender checks apply? Belgian consumer lending is regulated, and lenders do not just look at your application form. They assess affordability and check your borrowing history through the National Bank of Belgium’s Individual Credit Register, the NBB credit register. Before signing, make sure the lender or intermediary is authorised. The FSMA (Financial Services and Markets Authority) is the supervisor of credit providers in Belgium, and has resources on its website which can help you understand the protections that are in place.

Who can get a personal loan in Belgium? As an expat, loan approval usually depends on your residence status, income, existing debts, and whether the lender thinks you can afford the repayments. As banks and loan providers set their own rules about who they accept as customers, you’ll have to look carefully at the eligibility rules they provide to decide if any particular product is a good fit for you. Banking Best bank accounts for expats in Belgium 2026 Read more How expat status, residence, and income affect eligibility Expats and international residents can often apply for a loan in Belgium, but the process may be stricter if you are new to the country or have foreign income. Lenders may want to see: a Belgian address

valid residence documents

proof of stable income

a contract type they are comfortable with

evidence that your monthly budget can handle repayments Editor in Belgium Claire Millard Insider Tip If your salary is paid from abroad or you are still on probation in your new job, ask the lender whether it accepts your income profile before you submit a full application. What lenders may check before approval Common checks include: net monthly income

rent or mortgage payments

existing loans or credit cards

dependants and recurring costs

payment history in Belgium

the information held in the credit register An online simulation is useful and often offered by banks to allow you to assess the suitability of a product, but it is not the same as approval. You’ll often be asked to provide supporting documents and evidence to secure your approval and get your loan money.

What documents do you need for a personal loan? The exact document list varies by lender, but most applicants should be ready to provide: passport or ID card

residence documents

proof of address

recent payslips or income evidence

bank statements

details of existing debts What to prepare if your income or savings are abroad If you earn money or hold savings outside Belgium, you may need extra documentation. Some lenders may ask for translated statements, proof of employment, or additional evidence of where the money came from. Expatica tip: If your main savings are abroad, ask in advance whether the lender accepts foreign-language statements and what format it wants.

How to apply for a personal loan in Belgium The application process is usually similar across major Belgian banks and specialist lenders, even if the online journey looks different. Step by step from simulation to payout Compare offers and check whether the loan type matches your needs. Run a simulation to estimate the monthly cost. Gather the required documents. Submit your application. Wait for affordability and credit checks. Review the final offer carefully. Sign only when you understand the APR, total repayable amount, and repayment terms. A simple rule applies here: do not borrow until you know exactly what the loan will cost.

How to compare personal loan rates and providers The cheapest-looking loan is not always the best overall value. Compare offers on the same basis looking at the amount, term, and repayment style. Comparing major local banks, specialist lenders, and broker or intermediary offers Here is a simple way to think about the market: Provider type What to compare Possible advantage Watchouts Major local banks APR, total cost, repayment flexibility Established brands and wider banking relationship Rates may vary by profile Specialist lenders Speed, eligibility, online process Sometimes simpler applications Fewer relationship benefits Broker or intermediary offers Comparison scope, fees, lender panel Easy way to compare multiple options Not all offers are equally transparent Belgian lenders you may come across include ING Belgium, BNP Paribas Fortis, Belfius, KBC Brussels or KBC, Crelan, and Beobank. Their published examples show that personal-loan pricing varies by amount and term, so always check current lender pages before applying. Red flags to watch for in promotional offers Be cautious if an offer seems too simple. Check for: long terms that inflate total cost

optional add-ons you do not need

unclear fees

unclear early repayment conditions

pressure to apply quickly A low monthly payment is not always a good deal.

What does a personal loan really cost each month? The monthly instalment is only part of the picture. You also need to think about your wider budget. Build a realistic affordability check Before you apply, work out whether the repayment still leaves room for normal life. Start with your net income, not your gross salary, then subtract: rent or mortgage

utilities

transport

insurance

childcare or school costs

other repayments

emergency savings If you are unsure how your monthly budget fits together, Expatica’s money management guide can help. If your budget is tight, it is also worth reviewing your take-home pay and tax position in Belgium with our guide on taxes in Belgium below. Taxes Taxes in Belgium Read more

Personal loan vs other borrowing options A personal loan is not always the best answer. The right product depends on what you are borrowing for and how long you need the money. When a credit line, car loan, renovation loan, or mortgage may fit better A dedicated loan can sometimes be a better fit than a general personal loan. Car loan: may suit vehicle purchases.

may suit vehicle purchases. Renovation loan: may be better for home improvements.

may be better for home improvements. Mortgage: usually the right tool for property finance.

usually the right tool for property finance. Credit line: may work for flexible short-term borrowing. Do not compare secured and unsecured borrowing as if they were interchangeable. The risk, cost, and repayment structure are different. If your funds are abroad, is borrowing the right option? If you already have savings outside Belgium, it may be cheaper to move your own money rather than pay for credit. That is where an international transfer or multi-currency account can help. For example, Wise can be used to move existing funds across borders. You can’t get a loan from Wise, but if you have savings in a different currency and need to move your money to euros, Wise can offer a low cost way to do so with the mid-market exchange rate. Learn more about Wise