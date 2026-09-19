Personal loans in Belgium: rates and rules for expats

Money Management
Discover how to navigate personal loans in Belgium as an expat.
If you are an expat in Belgium, a personal loan can look like a simple way to cover a large purchase or unexpected expense. But the real question is whether you qualify, what the loan will actually cost, and whether a different option may be safer, cheaper, or better for your credit rating.
Find out how personal loans work in Belgium for expats, including eligibility, protections and costs.
In Belgium, a personal loan is usually a fixed-sum instalment loan for private use. You borrow a set amount and repay it in monthly instalments over an agreed term.
You may also see the broader term consumer credit. That category includes personal loans, credit lines, and other borrowing products for private purposes. In French, a personal loan is often called a prêt à tempérament; in Dutch, lening op afbetaling.
A personal loan is usually unsecured, which means it is not tied to a specific asset.
This matters because a mortgage, car loan, or credit line is not the same thing as a personal loan, even if the monthly payment looks similar.
APR is the most useful number when comparing borrowing costs. In Belgium, you may also see the local terms TAEG in French and JKP in Dutch.
APR matters because it reflects more than just the headline interest rate. It also includes any other mandatory costs associated with the loan you’re considering, like opening or closing fees.
APR helps you compare the real cost of borrowing across lenders, but you should also check:
A low monthly payment can still mean a more expensive loan overall if the term is long.
Belgian consumer lending is regulated, and lenders do not just look at your application form. They assess affordability and check your borrowing history through the National Bank of Belgium’s Individual Credit Register, the NBB credit register.
Before signing, make sure the lender or intermediary is authorised. The FSMA (Financial Services and Markets Authority) is the supervisor of credit providers in Belgium, and has resources on its website which can help you understand the protections that are in place.
As an expat, loan approval usually depends on your residence status, income, existing debts, and whether the lender thinks you can afford the repayments. As banks and loan providers set their own rules about who they accept as customers, you’ll have to look carefully at the eligibility rules they provide to decide if any particular product is a good fit for you.
Expats and international residents can often apply for a loan in Belgium, but the process may be stricter if you are new to the country or have foreign income.
Lenders may want to see:
Editor in Belgium
Claire Millard
If your salary is paid from abroad or you are still on probation in your new job, ask the lender whether it accepts your income profile before you submit a full application.
Common checks include:
An online simulation is useful and often offered by banks to allow you to assess the suitability of a product, but it is not the same as approval. You’ll often be asked to provide supporting documents and evidence to secure your approval and get your loan money.
The exact document list varies by lender, but most applicants should be ready to provide:
If you earn money or hold savings outside Belgium, you may need extra documentation. Some lenders may ask for translated statements, proof of employment, or additional evidence of where the money came from.
Expatica tip: If your main savings are abroad, ask in advance whether the lender accepts foreign-language statements and what format it wants.
The application process is usually similar across major Belgian banks and specialist lenders, even if the online journey looks different.
A simple rule applies here: do not borrow until you know exactly what the loan will cost.
The cheapest-looking loan is not always the best overall value. Compare offers on the same basis looking at the amount, term, and repayment style.
Here is a simple way to think about the market:
|Provider type
|What to compare
|Possible advantage
|Watchouts
|Major local banks
|APR, total cost, repayment flexibility
|Established brands and wider banking relationship
|Rates may vary by profile
|Specialist lenders
|Speed, eligibility, online process
|Sometimes simpler applications
|Fewer relationship benefits
|Broker or intermediary offers
|Comparison scope, fees, lender panel
|Easy way to compare multiple options
|Not all offers are equally transparent
Belgian lenders you may come across include ING Belgium, BNP Paribas Fortis, Belfius, KBC Brussels or KBC, Crelan, and Beobank. Their published examples show that personal-loan pricing varies by amount and term, so always check current lender pages before applying.
Be cautious if an offer seems too simple. Check for:
A low monthly payment is not always a good deal.
The monthly instalment is only part of the picture. You also need to think about your wider budget.
Before you apply, work out whether the repayment still leaves room for normal life. Start with your net income, not your gross salary, then subtract:
If you are unsure how your monthly budget fits together, Expatica’s money management guide can help. If your budget is tight, it is also worth reviewing your take-home pay and tax position in Belgium with our guide on taxes in Belgium below.
A personal loan is not always the best answer. The right product depends on what you are borrowing for and how long you need the money.
A dedicated loan can sometimes be a better fit than a general personal loan.
Do not compare secured and unsecured borrowing as if they were interchangeable. The risk, cost, and repayment structure are different.
If you already have savings outside Belgium, it may be cheaper to move your own money rather than pay for credit.
That is where an international transfer or multi-currency account can help. For example, Wise can be used to move existing funds across borders. You can’t get a loan from Wise, but if you have savings in a different currency and need to move your money to euros, Wise can offer a low cost way to do so with the mid-market exchange rate.
A good loan is one you can repay without stress. If the monthly payment would leave you short every month, the loan is too expensive for your situation.
If your application is refused, do not rush into more applications. First, check whether the issue was income stability, missing documents, existing debts, or the loan amount.
You may be better off:
Editor in Belgium
Claire Millard
Credit applications may show up on your credit register report, and multiple applications can look like poor money management. This can make a borderline credit score harder to manage, so fix the weak point first rather than applying everywhere.
FAQ
Yes, often they can. But approval depends on the lender’s criteria, and usually on legal residence, income proof, affordability, and existing financial commitments.
Belgian lenders can consult the Individual Credit Register rather than relying on a UK-style credit-score approach. Existing debts and payment history matter a lot.
It depends on the lender and your profile. What matters most is how much you can afford to repay comfortably, not just the maximum amount advertised.
Sometimes, yes, but it can be harder. Lenders may ask for stronger proof of income or more supporting documents if your contract is fixed-term or non-standard.
Often, yes. But check the contract carefully for any fees, notice periods, or process rules before you decide.
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