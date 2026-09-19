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Money Management

Personal loans in Belgium: rates and rules for expats

Discover how to navigate personal loans in Belgium as an expat.

Claire Millard
Written by
Last updated

If you are an expat in Belgium, a personal loan can look like a simple way to cover a large purchase or unexpected expense. But the real question is whether you qualify, what the loan will actually cost, and whether a different option may be safer, cheaper, or better for your credit rating.

Find out how personal loans work in Belgium for expats, including eligibility, protections and costs.

Key takeaways

  • Personal loans in Belgium are usually unsecured instalment loans for private spending.
  • Lenders assess affordability, existing debts, and your credit record before approval.
  • APR (Annual Percentage Rate) is the best starting point for comparing offers, but total repayable cost matters too.
  • Expats can often apply, but residence status, income stability, and documents can affect the outcome.
  • If you already have money abroad, moving your own funds may be cheaper than borrowing.

How personal loans work in Belgium

In Belgium, a personal loan is usually a fixed-sum instalment loan for private use. You borrow a set amount and repay it in monthly instalments over an agreed term.

You may also see the broader term consumer credit. That category includes personal loans, credit lines, and other borrowing products for private purposes. In French, a personal loan is often called a prêt à tempérament; in Dutch, lening op afbetaling.

Personal loan, consumer credit, and secured borrowing: what’s the difference?

A personal loan is usually unsecured, which means it is not tied to a specific asset.

  • Personal loan: fixed amount, fixed repayments, no collateral.
  • Consumer credit: the wider category that includes personal loans and some revolving credit products.
  • Secured borrowing: linked to an asset, such as a home or car, and often used for larger sums.

This matters because a mortgage, car loan, or credit line is not the same thing as a personal loan, even if the monthly payment looks similar.

Man working on his laptop while sitting in a cafe.

What APR means in practice in Belgium

APR is the most useful number when comparing borrowing costs. In Belgium, you may also see the local terms TAEG in French and JKP in Dutch.

APR matters because it reflects more than just the headline interest rate. It also includes any other mandatory costs associated with the loan you’re considering, like opening or closing fees.

APR helps you compare the real cost of borrowing across lenders, but you should also check:

  • the loan amount
  • the repayment term
  • the monthly instalment
  • the total repayable amount
  • any early repayment conditions

A low monthly payment can still mean a more expensive loan overall if the term is long.

What protections and lender checks apply?

Belgian consumer lending is regulated, and lenders do not just look at your application form. They assess affordability and check your borrowing history through the National Bank of Belgium’s Individual Credit Register, the NBB credit register.

Before signing, make sure the lender or intermediary is authorised. The FSMA (Financial Services and Markets Authority) is the supervisor of credit providers in Belgium, and has resources on its website which can help you understand the protections that are in place.

Who can get a personal loan in Belgium?

As an expat, loan approval usually depends on your residence status, income, existing debts, and whether the lender thinks you can afford the repayments. As banks and loan providers set their own rules about who they accept as customers, you’ll have to look carefully at the eligibility rules they provide to decide if any particular product is a good fit for you.

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How expat status, residence, and income affect eligibility

Expats and international residents can often apply for a loan in Belgium, but the process may be stricter if you are new to the country or have foreign income.

Lenders may want to see:

  • a Belgian address
  • valid residence documents
  • proof of stable income
  • a contract type they are comfortable with
  • evidence that your monthly budget can handle repayments
image of insider

Editor in Belgium

Claire Millard

Insider Tip

If your salary is paid from abroad or you are still on probation in your new job, ask the lender whether it accepts your income profile before you submit a full application.

What lenders may check before approval

Common checks include:

  • net monthly income
  • rent or mortgage payments
  • existing loans or credit cards
  • dependants and recurring costs
  • payment history in Belgium
  • the information held in the credit register

An online simulation is useful and often offered by banks to allow you to assess the suitability of a product, but it is not the same as approval. You’ll often be asked to provide supporting documents and evidence to secure your approval and get your loan money.

What documents do you need for a personal loan?

The exact document list varies by lender, but most applicants should be ready to provide:

  • passport or ID card
  • residence documents
  • proof of address
  • recent payslips or income evidence
  • bank statements
  • details of existing debts

What to prepare if your income or savings are abroad

If you earn money or hold savings outside Belgium, you may need extra documentation. Some lenders may ask for translated statements, proof of employment, or additional evidence of where the money came from.

Expatica tip: If your main savings are abroad, ask in advance whether the lender accepts foreign-language statements and what format it wants.

How to apply for a personal loan in Belgium

The application process is usually similar across major Belgian banks and specialist lenders, even if the online journey looks different.

Step by step from simulation to payout

  1. Compare offers and check whether the loan type matches your needs.
  2. Run a simulation to estimate the monthly cost.
  3. Gather the required documents.
  4. Submit your application.
  5. Wait for affordability and credit checks.
  6. Review the final offer carefully.
  7. Sign only when you understand the APR, total repayable amount, and repayment terms.

A simple rule applies here: do not borrow until you know exactly what the loan will cost.

A man with glasses sits at a desk in front of his laptop.

How to compare personal loan rates and providers

The cheapest-looking loan is not always the best overall value. Compare offers on the same basis looking at the amount, term, and repayment style.

Comparing major local banks, specialist lenders, and broker or intermediary offers

Here is a simple way to think about the market:

Provider typeWhat to comparePossible advantageWatchouts
Major local banksAPR, total cost, repayment flexibilityEstablished brands and wider banking relationshipRates may vary by profile
Specialist lendersSpeed, eligibility, online processSometimes simpler applicationsFewer relationship benefits
Broker or intermediary offersComparison scope, fees, lender panelEasy way to compare multiple optionsNot all offers are equally transparent

Belgian lenders you may come across include ING Belgium, BNP Paribas Fortis, Belfius, KBC Brussels or KBC, Crelan, and Beobank. Their published examples show that personal-loan pricing varies by amount and term, so always check current lender pages before applying.

Red flags to watch for in promotional offers

Be cautious if an offer seems too simple. Check for:

  • long terms that inflate total cost
  • optional add-ons you do not need
  • unclear fees
  • unclear early repayment conditions
  • pressure to apply quickly

A low monthly payment is not always a good deal.

What does a personal loan really cost each month?

The monthly instalment is only part of the picture. You also need to think about your wider budget.

Build a realistic affordability check

Before you apply, work out whether the repayment still leaves room for normal life. Start with your net income, not your gross salary, then subtract:

  • rent or mortgage
  • utilities
  • transport
  • insurance
  • childcare or school costs
  • other repayments
  • emergency savings

If you are unsure how your monthly budget fits together, Expatica’s money management guide can help. If your budget is tight, it is also worth reviewing your take-home pay and tax position in Belgium with our guide on taxes in Belgium below.

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Personal loan vs other borrowing options

A personal loan is not always the best answer. The right product depends on what you are borrowing for and how long you need the money.

When a credit line, car loan, renovation loan, or mortgage may fit better

A dedicated loan can sometimes be a better fit than a general personal loan.

  • Car loan: may suit vehicle purchases.
  • Renovation loan: may be better for home improvements.
  • Mortgage: usually the right tool for property finance.
  • Credit line: may work for flexible short-term borrowing.

Do not compare secured and unsecured borrowing as if they were interchangeable. The risk, cost, and repayment structure are different.

If your funds are abroad, is borrowing the right option?

If you already have savings outside Belgium, it may be cheaper to move your own money rather than pay for credit.

That is where an international transfer or multi-currency account can help. For example, Wise can be used to move existing funds across borders. You can’t get a loan from Wise, but if you have savings in a different currency and need to move your money to euros, Wise can offer a low cost way to do so with the mid-market exchange rate.

Learn more about Wise

How to borrow responsibly as an expat

A good loan is one you can repay without stress. If the monthly payment would leave you short every month, the loan is too expensive for your situation.

What to do if you are rejected or your situation is borderline

If your application is refused, do not rush into more applications. First, check whether the issue was income stability, missing documents, existing debts, or the loan amount.

You may be better off:

  • borrowing less
  • waiting until your income is more stable
  • improving your documents
  • comparing alternative products
image of insider

Editor in Belgium

Claire Millard

Insider Tip

Credit applications may show up on your credit register report, and multiple applications can look like poor money management. This can make a borderline credit score harder to manage, so fix the weak point first rather than applying everywhere.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about personal loans in Belgium

Can foreigners get a personal loan in Belgium?

Yes, often they can. But approval depends on the lender’s criteria, and usually on legal residence, income proof, affordability, and existing financial commitments.

What credit record do lenders check in Belgium?

Belgian lenders can consult the Individual Credit Register rather than relying on a UK-style credit-score approach. Existing debts and payment history matter a lot.

How much can you borrow with a Belgian personal loan?

It depends on the lender and your profile. What matters most is how much you can afford to repay comfortably, not just the maximum amount advertised.

Can you get a personal loan in Belgium without a permanent contract?

Sometimes, yes, but it can be harder. Lenders may ask for stronger proof of income or more supporting documents if your contract is fixed-term or non-standard.

Can you repay a Belgian personal loan early?

Often, yes. But check the contract carefully for any fees, notice periods, or process rules before you decide.

Useful resources
Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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