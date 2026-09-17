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Money Management

Virtual cards in Belgium: the best options for expats in 2026

Finding the right card for your Belgian finances can feel overwhelming, especially when differentiating between debit and credit options.

Gary Buswell
Written by
Last updated
Woman paying at a card reader with the virtual credit card on her smartphone.

Many “virtual credit cards” in Belgium aren’t actually credit cards at all, but rather debit cards linked to your existing balance. 

This guide compares the top digital banking and virtual card options available to expats in 2026, helping you choose the right tool for your specific spending needs.

Virtual cards in Belgium compared

ProviderCard typeTypical cost structureBest forMain limitation
WiseVirtual debit card linked to a multi-currency accountNo monthly card subscription; card, conversion and some withdrawal fees may applyExpats who spend, receive or hold money in different currenciesNo credit line; the digital card normally follows a physical card order
N26Virtual Mastercard debit card linked to a bank accountFree standard account available; physical card and paid-plan charges may applyLow-cost digital banking and euro spendingProvides a German rather than Belgian IBAN
RevolutVirtual debit card linked to an app-based accountFree and paid plans; exchange allowances and extra charges vary by planTravellers and online shoppers who value detailed card controlsFX limits and plan rules need careful checking
bunqDigital Mastercard credit card funded from your own balanceFree and paid plans; included cards and features vary by tierBudget organisation and credit-card merchant recognition without borrowingNo credit line; acceptance for deposits is never guaranteed
Belgian bank or specialist issuerTrue credit card, sometimes available digitallyAnnual, monthly or transaction fees may applyHotel deposits, car hire and short-term borrowingApproval may involve income and creditworthiness checks

None of these options is universally best. Wise and Revolut are strongest when international spending matters; N26 suits low-cost app-based banking; bunq can appeal to people who want a balance-backed card recognised by merchants as Mastercard Credit. A true credit card may still be necessary for borrowing or particular deposits.

Wise: best for multi-currency spending

The Wise card is a debit card linked to a multi-currency account. It can be useful if you live in Belgium but still receive, hold or spend money in other currencies. You can manage balances and conversions in the app and add the digital card to a supported mobile wallet.

Wise does not provide a credit line. You spend from the money in your account, and a conversion fee applies if you pay in a currency you do not already hold. Wise’s Belgian information also says you normally order a physical card before creating a digital one. Check the live pricing page for current card and cash-withdrawal costs.

Wise is a good fit for:

  • frequent travel outside the eurozone
  • receiving or spending money in several currencies
  • separating travel funds from a main Belgian bank account

It is less suitable if you mainly spend euros or need guaranteed acceptance for hotel and car-hire deposits.

Get the Wise Card

N26: best for straightforward digital banking

N26 combines an app-based account with a virtual Mastercard debit card. Its standard Belgian offer has no account maintenance fee and includes a virtual card, while physical-card charges and paid-plan features vary.

N26 gives Belgian residents a German IBAN beginning with DE. A foreign EU IBAN should work for SEPA transfers and direct debits, but anyone who specifically wants a Belgian IBAN or Bancontact-linked local banking should compare Belgian banks as well.

N26 is a good fit for:

  • everyday euro spending
  • low-cost app-based banking
  • using a mobile wallet while waiting for a physical card

It may be less convenient if local Belgian account details or Bancontact access are important to you.

Revolut: best for card controls and travel tools

Revolut offers Belgian residents multi-use virtual debit cards for online payments and mobile wallets. It also offers single-use card details that regenerate after eligible purchases. These single-use cards cannot be used for subscriptions, cash withdrawals, hotel reservations, car rentals or other preauthorisations.

Virtual cards are free on the Belgian Standard plan, but the real cost of the account depends on exchange allowances, cash-withdrawal limits, premium features and when you convert money. Do not assume every exchange is free simply because there is no monthly subscription.

Revolut is a good fit for:

  • online shopping and subscriptions
  • short trips and occasional foreign-currency spending
  • users who want granular in-app controls

It is less suitable for anyone who does not want to monitor plan limits and changing FX rules.

bunq: best for balance-backed credit-card acceptance

bunq’s terminology needs careful explanation. Its digital Mastercard Credit Card is funded with money you already hold in a linked payment account. There is no credit line or overdraft, even though the merchant sees the card as Mastercard Credit.

That can help with merchants that distinguish between debit and credit cards, including some reservations or deposits, but acceptance is never guaranteed. bunq also offers tools for dividing money across accounts or budgets. Its free and paid plans include different numbers of accounts, cards and features.

bunq is a good fit for:

  • budgeting across several accounts or cards
  • credit-card merchant recognition without borrowing
  • digital-first users who want detailed app controls

It is not a conventional credit card and cannot provide short-term borrowing.

When a true credit card is the better choice

A virtual debit or balance-backed card is usually enough for subscriptions, app purchases and everyday contactless payments. A true credit card may be better if you need to borrow or expect a merchant to place a large preauthorisation on the card.

Hotels and car-hire companies set their own rules. Some accept debit or virtual cards, while others require a physical credit card in the lead driver’s or guest’s name. Check with the merchant before travelling rather than relying on the card network logo alone.

New arrivals may find true credit harder to obtain because an issuer can review income, residence and creditworthiness. If credit is your priority, compare Belgian banks and specialist issuers in Expatica’s guide to credit cards in Belgium:

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Money Management

Best credit cards in Belgium

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How to choose and apply for a credit card

Start with the intended use rather than the provider name:

  • For local salary payments and bills, compare the IBAN supplied, SEPA support and access to Bancontact.
  • For travel or cross-border finances, compare conversion fees, weekend pricing and withdrawal limits.
  • For online security, look for instant freezing, payment notifications, spending limits and replaceable card details.
  • For hotels or car hire, confirm whether a physical card and genuine credit line are required.

You will normally need a valid identity document, a compatible phone and an address the provider can verify. Some providers may request Belgian residence or tax information. Eligibility varies by nationality, residence status and provider.

Once approved, create the digital card in the app, add it to Apple Pay or Google Pay if supported, and test it with a small purchase before relying on it for travel.

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Banking

Mobile banking and banking apps in Belgium

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Fees and safety checks

Before applying, verify the monthly plan cost, card-order or replacement fee, foreign-exchange charges, ATM rules, top-up restrictions and whether the virtual card is included in your chosen plan.

Useful security features include instant card freezing, real-time payment notifications and adjustable limits. Be cautious of “instant credit card” offers that do not clearly identify the issuer, card type, fees or regulator. The Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority recommends checking whether a provider is authorised and whether any warning has been issued against it.

Keep a physical card and some cash as backup. A merchant’s electronic option could be Bancontact or another method rather than your particular virtual card, and a phone-based card is of little help if your battery dies or your device is lost.

#

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Best multi-currency accounts in Belgium

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FAQ

Frequently asked questions

Can foreigners get a virtual card in Belgium?

Often, yes. Digital debit cards are generally easier for newcomers to access than true credit cards, but approval depends on the provider’s supported countries, residence rules and identity checks.

Do I need a Belgian credit history for a virtual card?

Not always. A debit or balance-backed card may not require the same assessment as a genuine credit facility. A true credit card is more likely to involve income and creditworthiness checks.

Are N26 and Wise virtual credit cards?

No. The products covered here are virtual debit cards. They let you spend your own account balance and do not provide a credit line.

Can I use a virtual card for hotels and car hire?

Sometimes, but do not rely on it without checking. The merchant may require a physical card or a true credit card for the deposit or preauthorisation.

Which virtual card should an expat shortlist first?

Choose Wise or Revolut if international spending is the main priority. Consider N26 for straightforward digital banking or bunq if balance-backed Mastercard Credit recognition matters. If a Belgian IBAN, Bancontact or borrowing is essential, compare local bank products as well.

Useful resources
  • Electronic payment rules in Belgium — Official guidance explaining the requirement for businesses to offer at least one electronic payment method.
  • Check a financial provider — The FSMA’s tool for checking authorisations and warnings before trusting a card or financial company.
  • Multi-currency accounts in Belgium — Helps readers compare broader cross-border account features alongside virtual cards.
  • Wise digital card — Official information on Wise’s virtual debit card, wallet support and current Belgian availability.
  • N26 Belgium — Official details about N26’s account, virtual Mastercard and IBAN for Belgian residents.
  • Revolut virtual cards — Explains the difference between Revolut’s multi-use and single-use virtual cards.
  • bunq cards — Explains bunq’s digital cards, balance-backed Mastercard Credit product and current plan options.
Gary Buswell

About the author

Based in London, Gary has been freelancing for Expatica since 2016. An expert writer with experience in social research and community development, he focuses on topics such as politics and current affairs, healthcare, recruitment, human rights and migration.

More articles by Gary Buswell
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