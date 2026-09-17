Virtual cards in Belgium: the best options for expats in 2026

Many “virtual credit cards” in Belgium aren’t actually credit cards at all, but rather debit cards linked to your existing balance. This guide compares the top digital banking and virtual card options available to expats in 2026, helping you choose the right tool for your specific spending needs.

Virtual cards in Belgium compared Provider Card type Typical cost structure Best for Main limitation Wise Virtual debit card linked to a multi-currency account No monthly card subscription; card, conversion and some withdrawal fees may apply Expats who spend, receive or hold money in different currencies No credit line; the digital card normally follows a physical card order N26 Virtual Mastercard debit card linked to a bank account Free standard account available; physical card and paid-plan charges may apply Low-cost digital banking and euro spending Provides a German rather than Belgian IBAN Revolut Virtual debit card linked to an app-based account Free and paid plans; exchange allowances and extra charges vary by plan Travellers and online shoppers who value detailed card controls FX limits and plan rules need careful checking bunq Digital Mastercard credit card funded from your own balance Free and paid plans; included cards and features vary by tier Budget organisation and credit-card merchant recognition without borrowing No credit line; acceptance for deposits is never guaranteed Belgian bank or specialist issuer True credit card, sometimes available digitally Annual, monthly or transaction fees may apply Hotel deposits, car hire and short-term borrowing Approval may involve income and creditworthiness checks None of these options is universally best. Wise and Revolut are strongest when international spending matters; N26 suits low-cost app-based banking; bunq can appeal to people who want a balance-backed card recognised by merchants as Mastercard Credit. A true credit card may still be necessary for borrowing or particular deposits.

Wise: best for multi-currency spending The Wise card is a debit card linked to a multi-currency account. It can be useful if you live in Belgium but still receive, hold or spend money in other currencies. You can manage balances and conversions in the app and add the digital card to a supported mobile wallet. Wise does not provide a credit line. You spend from the money in your account, and a conversion fee applies if you pay in a currency you do not already hold. Wise’s Belgian information also says you normally order a physical card before creating a digital one. Check the live pricing page for current card and cash-withdrawal costs. Wise is a good fit for: frequent travel outside the eurozone

receiving or spending money in several currencies

separating travel funds from a main Belgian bank account It is less suitable if you mainly spend euros or need guaranteed acceptance for hotel and car-hire deposits. Get the Wise Card

N26: best for straightforward digital banking N26 combines an app-based account with a virtual Mastercard debit card. Its standard Belgian offer has no account maintenance fee and includes a virtual card, while physical-card charges and paid-plan features vary. N26 gives Belgian residents a German IBAN beginning with DE. A foreign EU IBAN should work for SEPA transfers and direct debits, but anyone who specifically wants a Belgian IBAN or Bancontact-linked local banking should compare Belgian banks as well. N26 is a good fit for: everyday euro spending

low-cost app-based banking

using a mobile wallet while waiting for a physical card It may be less convenient if local Belgian account details or Bancontact access are important to you.

Revolut: best for card controls and travel tools Revolut offers Belgian residents multi-use virtual debit cards for online payments and mobile wallets. It also offers single-use card details that regenerate after eligible purchases. These single-use cards cannot be used for subscriptions, cash withdrawals, hotel reservations, car rentals or other preauthorisations. Virtual cards are free on the Belgian Standard plan, but the real cost of the account depends on exchange allowances, cash-withdrawal limits, premium features and when you convert money. Do not assume every exchange is free simply because there is no monthly subscription. Revolut is a good fit for: online shopping and subscriptions

short trips and occasional foreign-currency spending

users who want granular in-app controls It is less suitable for anyone who does not want to monitor plan limits and changing FX rules.

bunq: best for balance-backed credit-card acceptance bunq’s terminology needs careful explanation. Its digital Mastercard Credit Card is funded with money you already hold in a linked payment account. There is no credit line or overdraft, even though the merchant sees the card as Mastercard Credit. That can help with merchants that distinguish between debit and credit cards, including some reservations or deposits, but acceptance is never guaranteed. bunq also offers tools for dividing money across accounts or budgets. Its free and paid plans include different numbers of accounts, cards and features. bunq is a good fit for: budgeting across several accounts or cards

credit-card merchant recognition without borrowing

digital-first users who want detailed app controls It is not a conventional credit card and cannot provide short-term borrowing.

When a true credit card is the better choice A virtual debit or balance-backed card is usually enough for subscriptions, app purchases and everyday contactless payments. A true credit card may be better if you need to borrow or expect a merchant to place a large preauthorisation on the card. Hotels and car-hire companies set their own rules. Some accept debit or virtual cards, while others require a physical credit card in the lead driver’s or guest’s name. Check with the merchant before travelling rather than relying on the card network logo alone. New arrivals may find true credit harder to obtain because an issuer can review income, residence and creditworthiness. If credit is your priority, compare Belgian banks and specialist issuers in Expatica’s guide to credit cards in Belgium: Money Management Best credit cards in Belgium Read more

How to choose and apply for a credit card Start with the intended use rather than the provider name: For local salary payments and bills, compare the IBAN supplied, SEPA support and access to Bancontact.

For travel or cross-border finances, compare conversion fees, weekend pricing and withdrawal limits.

For online security, look for instant freezing, payment notifications, spending limits and replaceable card details.

For hotels or car hire, confirm whether a physical card and genuine credit line are required. You will normally need a valid identity document, a compatible phone and an address the provider can verify. Some providers may request Belgian residence or tax information. Eligibility varies by nationality, residence status and provider. Once approved, create the digital card in the app, add it to Apple Pay or Google Pay if supported, and test it with a small purchase before relying on it for travel. Banking Mobile banking and banking apps in Belgium Read more