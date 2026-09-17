Virtual cards in Belgium: the best options for expats in 2026

Money Management
Finding the right card for your Belgian finances can feel overwhelming, especially when differentiating between debit and credit options.
Many “virtual credit cards” in Belgium aren’t actually credit cards at all, but rather debit cards linked to your existing balance.
This guide compares the top digital banking and virtual card options available to expats in 2026, helping you choose the right tool for your specific spending needs.
|Provider
|Card type
|Typical cost structure
|Best for
|Main limitation
|Wise
|Virtual debit card linked to a multi-currency account
|No monthly card subscription; card, conversion and some withdrawal fees may apply
|Expats who spend, receive or hold money in different currencies
|No credit line; the digital card normally follows a physical card order
|N26
|Virtual Mastercard debit card linked to a bank account
|Free standard account available; physical card and paid-plan charges may apply
|Low-cost digital banking and euro spending
|Provides a German rather than Belgian IBAN
|Revolut
|Virtual debit card linked to an app-based account
|Free and paid plans; exchange allowances and extra charges vary by plan
|Travellers and online shoppers who value detailed card controls
|FX limits and plan rules need careful checking
|bunq
|Digital Mastercard credit card funded from your own balance
|Free and paid plans; included cards and features vary by tier
|Budget organisation and credit-card merchant recognition without borrowing
|No credit line; acceptance for deposits is never guaranteed
|Belgian bank or specialist issuer
|True credit card, sometimes available digitally
|Annual, monthly or transaction fees may apply
|Hotel deposits, car hire and short-term borrowing
|Approval may involve income and creditworthiness checks
None of these options is universally best. Wise and Revolut are strongest when international spending matters; N26 suits low-cost app-based banking; bunq can appeal to people who want a balance-backed card recognised by merchants as Mastercard Credit. A true credit card may still be necessary for borrowing or particular deposits.
The Wise card is a debit card linked to a multi-currency account. It can be useful if you live in Belgium but still receive, hold or spend money in other currencies. You can manage balances and conversions in the app and add the digital card to a supported mobile wallet.
Wise does not provide a credit line. You spend from the money in your account, and a conversion fee applies if you pay in a currency you do not already hold. Wise’s Belgian information also says you normally order a physical card before creating a digital one. Check the live pricing page for current card and cash-withdrawal costs.
Wise is a good fit for:
It is less suitable if you mainly spend euros or need guaranteed acceptance for hotel and car-hire deposits.
N26 combines an app-based account with a virtual Mastercard debit card. Its standard Belgian offer has no account maintenance fee and includes a virtual card, while physical-card charges and paid-plan features vary.
N26 gives Belgian residents a German IBAN beginning with DE. A foreign EU IBAN should work for SEPA transfers and direct debits, but anyone who specifically wants a Belgian IBAN or Bancontact-linked local banking should compare Belgian banks as well.
N26 is a good fit for:
It may be less convenient if local Belgian account details or Bancontact access are important to you.
Revolut offers Belgian residents multi-use virtual debit cards for online payments and mobile wallets. It also offers single-use card details that regenerate after eligible purchases. These single-use cards cannot be used for subscriptions, cash withdrawals, hotel reservations, car rentals or other preauthorisations.
Virtual cards are free on the Belgian Standard plan, but the real cost of the account depends on exchange allowances, cash-withdrawal limits, premium features and when you convert money. Do not assume every exchange is free simply because there is no monthly subscription.
Revolut is a good fit for:
It is less suitable for anyone who does not want to monitor plan limits and changing FX rules.
bunq’s terminology needs careful explanation. Its digital Mastercard Credit Card is funded with money you already hold in a linked payment account. There is no credit line or overdraft, even though the merchant sees the card as Mastercard Credit.
That can help with merchants that distinguish between debit and credit cards, including some reservations or deposits, but acceptance is never guaranteed. bunq also offers tools for dividing money across accounts or budgets. Its free and paid plans include different numbers of accounts, cards and features.
bunq is a good fit for:
It is not a conventional credit card and cannot provide short-term borrowing.
A virtual debit or balance-backed card is usually enough for subscriptions, app purchases and everyday contactless payments. A true credit card may be better if you need to borrow or expect a merchant to place a large preauthorisation on the card.
Hotels and car-hire companies set their own rules. Some accept debit or virtual cards, while others require a physical credit card in the lead driver’s or guest’s name. Check with the merchant before travelling rather than relying on the card network logo alone.
New arrivals may find true credit harder to obtain because an issuer can review income, residence and creditworthiness. If credit is your priority, compare Belgian banks and specialist issuers in Expatica’s guide to credit cards in Belgium:
Start with the intended use rather than the provider name:
You will normally need a valid identity document, a compatible phone and an address the provider can verify. Some providers may request Belgian residence or tax information. Eligibility varies by nationality, residence status and provider.
Once approved, create the digital card in the app, add it to Apple Pay or Google Pay if supported, and test it with a small purchase before relying on it for travel.
Before applying, verify the monthly plan cost, card-order or replacement fee, foreign-exchange charges, ATM rules, top-up restrictions and whether the virtual card is included in your chosen plan.
Useful security features include instant card freezing, real-time payment notifications and adjustable limits. Be cautious of “instant credit card” offers that do not clearly identify the issuer, card type, fees or regulator. The Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority recommends checking whether a provider is authorised and whether any warning has been issued against it.
Keep a physical card and some cash as backup. A merchant’s electronic option could be Bancontact or another method rather than your particular virtual card, and a phone-based card is of little help if your battery dies or your device is lost.
FAQ
Often, yes. Digital debit cards are generally easier for newcomers to access than true credit cards, but approval depends on the provider’s supported countries, residence rules and identity checks.
Not always. A debit or balance-backed card may not require the same assessment as a genuine credit facility. A true credit card is more likely to involve income and creditworthiness checks.
No. The products covered here are virtual debit cards. They let you spend your own account balance and do not provide a credit line.
Sometimes, but do not rely on it without checking. The merchant may require a physical card or a true credit card for the deposit or preauthorisation.
Choose Wise or Revolut if international spending is the main priority. Consider N26 for straightforward digital banking or bunq if balance-backed Mastercard Credit recognition matters. If a Belgian IBAN, Bancontact or borrowing is essential, compare local bank products as well.
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