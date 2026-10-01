Best apps to make money in Belgium in 2026

Money Management
Many “make money” apps are built for a global audience, but only some are actually useful in Belgium. If you want realistic ways to earn extra money, it helps to separate real income from cashback savings before you sign up.
This guide compares apps that can work for Belgian residents and international students, with a focus on payout methods, fees, and practical fit. We also flag where student rules, tax obligations, and self-employed status may matter.
If you earn from international clients on platforms like Upwork or Fiverr, managing multiple currencies can quickly eat into your profits. With a Wise Account, you can receive, hold, and convert international earnings at the mid-market rate with low, transparent fees.
Upwork is one of the strongest options if you have a sellable skill, such as writing, design, development, translation, or virtual assistance. It is not an “easy money” app, but it can be a realistic way to earn more than survey or cashback platforms.
You create a profile, pitch for jobs, and complete freelance work for clients. Your earnings depend on your skill level, reviews, pricing, and how competitive your niche is.
Upwork supports withdrawal options that can work for Belgium-based freelancers, including direct-to-local-bank routes. Before you start, check platform fees, withdrawal timing, and whether your work creates VAT or invoicing obligations.
If you earn from overseas clients or in foreign currencies, a multi-currency setup can help with conversions and transfers. If you work regularly, read more about freelancing in Belgium.
Fiverr is another freelance marketplace, but it works more like a shop window for your services. Instead of bidding on jobs, you create packaged offers and let buyers come to you.
You list fixed-price “gigs” for services such as translation, social media support, tutoring, video editing, or admin work. This can feel simpler than bidding, especially if you are just getting started.
Fiverr charges seller fees, so your gross earnings will be lower than your listed price. Before publishing your profile, check withdrawal methods, minimum withdrawal amounts, and transfer times for Belgium.
If you work with foreign clients or receive payments in other currencies, compare the payout route with your banking setup first. A multi-currency account may help reduce friction, but only if the platform supports your chosen withdrawal method.
Prolific is one of the more credible paid-study platforms for people who want low-effort online tasks. It is not a high-income app, but it tends to be more trusted than many generic survey sites.
You sign up, complete your profile, and wait for studies that match your background. The platform focuses on research studies rather than random reward tasks.
Prolific uses a cash-out threshold and typically pays through PayPal. Study availability can vary by profile, location, and time of day, so earnings are usually modest and inconsistent.
Treat this as earned income, not cashback, and do not assume it is automatically tax-free. If you want a quick comparison of paid studies, this is a better option than many low-quality survey apps.
MOBROG is a straightforward survey app for people who want simple tasks and small payouts. It usually requires less skill than freelance platforms, but the earning potential is much lower.
You complete your profile, get matched with surveys, and answer questions until you qualify. A common drawback is disqualification after a few screening questions.
MOBROG’s payout options and threshold can vary by country, so Belgium users should confirm what is currently supported before joining. Depending on the local setup, payout options may include PayPal, Skrill, or bank transfer.
This is still earned income, not a savings app. If you only want occasional pocket money, it can be worth testing, but it is not a reliable full side hustle.
Vinted is a strong fit for Belgium if you want to sell clothes, accessories, or small household items you already own. It is best for decluttering and occasional sales rather than building a steady income stream.
You list secondhand items, set a price, and wait for buyers. Good photos, accurate sizing, honest condition notes, and realistic pricing make a big difference.
Vinted’s payout flow and seller experience can vary, so check the Belgium-specific help pages before publishing your listing strategy. Shipping and wallet transfers affect your final proceeds, so your sale price is not your real take-home amount.
Repeat resale activity may also raise tax or self-employment questions, so do not treat every sale the same way. For larger selling habits, it helps to think beyond casual decluttering.
2dehands is one of the most local and practical resale platforms in Belgium. It is especially useful for furniture, electronics, home goods, and items that are easier to hand over locally.
Private sellers and businesses use 2dehands to list items for local pickup or shipping. It works well when you want to sell something quickly to nearby buyers.
Before using it, check how payments, Bancontact-linked requests, and shipping options work on the platform. Safety matters too, so stay on-platform, watch for fake courier messages, and avoid suspicious payment links.
Because this is a classifieds-style marketplace, the buyer and seller experience can be more hands-on than with a resale app like Vinted. That said, it is often one of the best local options for Belgium-based sellers.
AnyShift is better understood as a flexi-job and shift-work platform than a traditional online side-hustle app. That makes it useful if you want faster, labor-based income instead of survey rewards.
The app lists shifts in sectors such as hospitality or retail, and you apply for work that fits your availability. This is real paid work, not passive app income.
Check flexi-job eligibility, contract terms, and whether your status allows the kind of work you want to do. Students and international residents should verify the rules carefully before accepting recurring shifts.
This option may suit someone who wants faster cash flow than surveys or resale. If you are an international student, check your residence card wording before committing to ongoing work during term time.
Shopmium is a cashback app, so it belongs in a different category from earning apps. It can save you money on groceries and household items, but it does not create income in the same way freelance or survey apps do.
You activate an offer, buy the eligible item, upload the receipt, and wait for reimbursement. The savings depend on what you already planned to buy.
Check how reimbursements are processed in Belgium and whether payout goes to PayPal or a bank account. The key point is simple: cashback reduces expenses, so it should not be described as wages or side-hustle income.
Use cashback apps for savings, not as your main money-making strategy.
FAQ
Yes, but legality depends on the app model and your status. Selling secondhand items, freelancing, taking paid surveys, and working shifts can all fall under different rules for tax, contracts, and self-employment.
Yes. Non-EU/EEA/Swiss students may face different work limits depending on their residence permit, while EU/EEA/Swiss students usually follow standard student work rules. Check official guidance before doing recurring app-based work.
It depends on the type of income, your overall earnings, and your personal status. Do not assume small app earnings are automatically tax-free. Track your payouts and keep records in case you need them for your tax return, and see our guide to filing income taxes in Belgium.
Cashback is usually better understood as a shopping rebate rather than income from work. That said, keep the distinction clear and avoid treating cashback like freelance earnings.
Not always, but payout options vary by platform. Some apps may support PayPal, local bank transfer, or another wallet system. If you need to open one, see opening a Belgian bank account. If you receive foreign-currency payouts or overseas transfers, a multi-currency account can also be worth comparing, depending on the platform’s supported payout routes.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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