Best apps to make money in Belgium in 2026

This guide compares apps that can work for Belgian residents and international students, with a focus on payout methods, fees, and practical fit. We also flag where student rules, tax obligations, and self-employed status may matter.

Key takeaways Upwork: Freelance work with local bank transfer and other withdrawal options; platform fees and withdrawal costs can affect take-home earnings.

Freelance work with local bank transfer and other withdrawal options; platform fees and withdrawal costs can affect take-home earnings. Fiverr: Fixed-service freelance gigs; withdrawal methods vary by country and seller fees reduce gross earnings.

Fixed-service freelance gigs; withdrawal methods vary by country and seller fees reduce gross earnings. Prolific: Paid research studies with PayPal payouts; a cash-out threshold applies.

Paid research studies with PayPal payouts; a cash-out threshold applies. MOBROG: Simple paid surveys; payout methods and thresholds depend on the country.

Simple paid surveys; payout methods and thresholds depend on the country. Vinted: Secondhand resale with wallet-to-bank transfers; fees and shipping can affect net proceeds.

Secondhand resale with wallet-to-bank transfers; fees and shipping can affect net proceeds. Cashback apps: These reduce shopping costs; they are not the same as earned income.

These reduce shopping costs; they are not the same as earned income. Students and international residents: Check work and tax rules before relying on app income. Manage multi-currency client earnings seamlessly with Wise If you earn from international clients on platforms like Upwork or Fiverr, managing multiple currencies can quickly eat into your profits. With a Wise Account, you can receive, hold, and convert international earnings at the mid-market rate with low, transparent fees. Open a Wise account

1. Upwork Upwork is one of the strongest options if you have a sellable skill, such as writing, design, development, translation, or virtual assistance. It is not an “easy money” app, but it can be a realistic way to earn more than survey or cashback platforms. How it works You create a profile, pitch for jobs, and complete freelance work for clients. Your earnings depend on your skill level, reviews, pricing, and how competitive your niche is. Payouts, fees, and Belgium fit Upwork supports withdrawal options that can work for Belgium-based freelancers, including direct-to-local-bank routes. Before you start, check platform fees, withdrawal timing, and whether your work creates VAT or invoicing obligations. If you earn from overseas clients or in foreign currencies, a multi-currency setup can help with conversions and transfers. If you work regularly, read more about freelancing in Belgium. Self-Employment Freelancing in Belgium: a guide for self-employed expats Read more

2. Fiverr Fiverr is another freelance marketplace, but it works more like a shop window for your services. Instead of bidding on jobs, you create packaged offers and let buyers come to you. How it works You list fixed-price “gigs” for services such as translation, social media support, tutoring, video editing, or admin work. This can feel simpler than bidding, especially if you are just getting started. Payouts, fees, and Belgium fit Fiverr charges seller fees, so your gross earnings will be lower than your listed price. Before publishing your profile, check withdrawal methods, minimum withdrawal amounts, and transfer times for Belgium. If you work with foreign clients or receive payments in other currencies, compare the payout route with your banking setup first. A multi-currency account may help reduce friction, but only if the platform supports your chosen withdrawal method.

3. Prolific Prolific is one of the more credible paid-study platforms for people who want low-effort online tasks. It is not a high-income app, but it tends to be more trusted than many generic survey sites. How it works You sign up, complete your profile, and wait for studies that match your background. The platform focuses on research studies rather than random reward tasks. Payouts, thresholds, and Belgium fit Prolific uses a cash-out threshold and typically pays through PayPal. Study availability can vary by profile, location, and time of day, so earnings are usually modest and inconsistent. Treat this as earned income, not cashback, and do not assume it is automatically tax-free. If you want a quick comparison of paid studies, this is a better option than many low-quality survey apps.

4. MOBROG MOBROG is a straightforward survey app for people who want simple tasks and small payouts. It usually requires less skill than freelance platforms, but the earning potential is much lower. How it works You complete your profile, get matched with surveys, and answer questions until you qualify. A common drawback is disqualification after a few screening questions. Payouts, thresholds, and Belgium fit MOBROG’s payout options and threshold can vary by country, so Belgium users should confirm what is currently supported before joining. Depending on the local setup, payout options may include PayPal, Skrill, or bank transfer. This is still earned income, not a savings app. If you only want occasional pocket money, it can be worth testing, but it is not a reliable full side hustle. House & Home Top 10 must-have apps in Belgium Read more

5. Vinted Vinted is a strong fit for Belgium if you want to sell clothes, accessories, or small household items you already own. It is best for decluttering and occasional sales rather than building a steady income stream. How it works You list secondhand items, set a price, and wait for buyers. Good photos, accurate sizing, honest condition notes, and realistic pricing make a big difference. Payouts, fees, and Belgium fit Vinted’s payout flow and seller experience can vary, so check the Belgium-specific help pages before publishing your listing strategy. Shipping and wallet transfers affect your final proceeds, so your sale price is not your real take-home amount. Repeat resale activity may also raise tax or self-employment questions, so do not treat every sale the same way. For larger selling habits, it helps to think beyond casual decluttering.

6. 2dehands 2dehands is one of the most local and practical resale platforms in Belgium. It is especially useful for furniture, electronics, home goods, and items that are easier to hand over locally. How it works Private sellers and businesses use 2dehands to list items for local pickup or shipping. It works well when you want to sell something quickly to nearby buyers. Payouts, fees, and Belgium fit Before using it, check how payments, Bancontact-linked requests, and shipping options work on the platform. Safety matters too, so stay on-platform, watch for fake courier messages, and avoid suspicious payment links. Because this is a classifieds-style marketplace, the buyer and seller experience can be more hands-on than with a resale app like Vinted. That said, it is often one of the best local options for Belgium-based sellers.