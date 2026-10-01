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Money Management

Best apps to make money in Belgium in 2026

Many “make money” apps are built for a global audience, but only some are actually useful in Belgium. If you want realistic ways to earn extra money, it helps to separate real income from cashback savings before you sign up.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated
Woman on a phone call leaning over a desk to work on a laptop.

This guide compares apps that can work for Belgian residents and international students, with a focus on payout methods, fees, and practical fit. We also flag where student rules, tax obligations, and self-employed status may matter.

Key takeaways

  • Upwork: Freelance work with local bank transfer and other withdrawal options; platform fees and withdrawal costs can affect take-home earnings.
  • Fiverr: Fixed-service freelance gigs; withdrawal methods vary by country and seller fees reduce gross earnings.
  • Prolific: Paid research studies with PayPal payouts; a cash-out threshold applies.
  • MOBROG: Simple paid surveys; payout methods and thresholds depend on the country.
  • Vinted: Secondhand resale with wallet-to-bank transfers; fees and shipping can affect net proceeds.
  • Cashback apps: These reduce shopping costs; they are not the same as earned income.
  • Students and international residents: Check work and tax rules before relying on app income.

Manage multi-currency client earnings seamlessly with Wise

If you earn from international clients on platforms like Upwork or Fiverr, managing multiple currencies can quickly eat into your profits. With a Wise Account, you can receive, hold, and convert international earnings at the mid-market rate with low, transparent fees.

1. Upwork

Upwork is one of the strongest options if you have a sellable skill, such as writing, design, development, translation, or virtual assistance. It is not an “easy money” app, but it can be a realistic way to earn more than survey or cashback platforms.

How it works

You create a profile, pitch for jobs, and complete freelance work for clients. Your earnings depend on your skill level, reviews, pricing, and how competitive your niche is.

Payouts, fees, and Belgium fit

Upwork supports withdrawal options that can work for Belgium-based freelancers, including direct-to-local-bank routes. Before you start, check platform fees, withdrawal timing, and whether your work creates VAT or invoicing obligations.

If you earn from overseas clients or in foreign currencies, a multi-currency setup can help with conversions and transfers. If you work regularly, read more about freelancing in Belgium.

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Self-Employment

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2. Fiverr

Fiverr is another freelance marketplace, but it works more like a shop window for your services. Instead of bidding on jobs, you create packaged offers and let buyers come to you.

How it works

You list fixed-price “gigs” for services such as translation, social media support, tutoring, video editing, or admin work. This can feel simpler than bidding, especially if you are just getting started.

Payouts, fees, and Belgium fit

Fiverr charges seller fees, so your gross earnings will be lower than your listed price. Before publishing your profile, check withdrawal methods, minimum withdrawal amounts, and transfer times for Belgium.

If you work with foreign clients or receive payments in other currencies, compare the payout route with your banking setup first. A multi-currency account may help reduce friction, but only if the platform supports your chosen withdrawal method.

3. Prolific

Prolific is one of the more credible paid-study platforms for people who want low-effort online tasks. It is not a high-income app, but it tends to be more trusted than many generic survey sites.

How it works

You sign up, complete your profile, and wait for studies that match your background. The platform focuses on research studies rather than random reward tasks.

Payouts, thresholds, and Belgium fit

Prolific uses a cash-out threshold and typically pays through PayPal. Study availability can vary by profile, location, and time of day, so earnings are usually modest and inconsistent.

Treat this as earned income, not cashback, and do not assume it is automatically tax-free. If you want a quick comparison of paid studies, this is a better option than many low-quality survey apps.

4. MOBROG

MOBROG is a straightforward survey app for people who want simple tasks and small payouts. It usually requires less skill than freelance platforms, but the earning potential is much lower.

How it works

You complete your profile, get matched with surveys, and answer questions until you qualify. A common drawback is disqualification after a few screening questions.

Payouts, thresholds, and Belgium fit

MOBROG’s payout options and threshold can vary by country, so Belgium users should confirm what is currently supported before joining. Depending on the local setup, payout options may include PayPal, Skrill, or bank transfer.

This is still earned income, not a savings app. If you only want occasional pocket money, it can be worth testing, but it is not a reliable full side hustle.

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House & Home

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5. Vinted

Vinted is a strong fit for Belgium if you want to sell clothes, accessories, or small household items you already own. It is best for decluttering and occasional sales rather than building a steady income stream.

How it works

You list secondhand items, set a price, and wait for buyers. Good photos, accurate sizing, honest condition notes, and realistic pricing make a big difference.

Payouts, fees, and Belgium fit

Vinted’s payout flow and seller experience can vary, so check the Belgium-specific help pages before publishing your listing strategy. Shipping and wallet transfers affect your final proceeds, so your sale price is not your real take-home amount.

Repeat resale activity may also raise tax or self-employment questions, so do not treat every sale the same way. For larger selling habits, it helps to think beyond casual decluttering.

6. 2dehands

2dehands is one of the most local and practical resale platforms in Belgium. It is especially useful for furniture, electronics, home goods, and items that are easier to hand over locally.

How it works

Private sellers and businesses use 2dehands to list items for local pickup or shipping. It works well when you want to sell something quickly to nearby buyers.

Payouts, fees, and Belgium fit

Before using it, check how payments, Bancontact-linked requests, and shipping options work on the platform. Safety matters too, so stay on-platform, watch for fake courier messages, and avoid suspicious payment links.

Because this is a classifieds-style marketplace, the buyer and seller experience can be more hands-on than with a resale app like Vinted. That said, it is often one of the best local options for Belgium-based sellers.

7. AnyShift

AnyShift is better understood as a flexi-job and shift-work platform than a traditional online side-hustle app. That makes it useful if you want faster, labor-based income instead of survey rewards.

How it works

The app lists shifts in sectors such as hospitality or retail, and you apply for work that fits your availability. This is real paid work, not passive app income.

Eligibility, pay, and Belgium fit

Check flexi-job eligibility, contract terms, and whether your status allows the kind of work you want to do. Students and international residents should verify the rules carefully before accepting recurring shifts.

This option may suit someone who wants faster cash flow than surveys or resale. If you are an international student, check your residence card wording before committing to ongoing work during term time.

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Taxes

How to file your income taxes in Belgium in 2026

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8. Shopmium

Shopmium is a cashback app, so it belongs in a different category from earning apps. It can save you money on groceries and household items, but it does not create income in the same way freelance or survey apps do.

How it works

You activate an offer, buy the eligible item, upload the receipt, and wait for reimbursement. The savings depend on what you already planned to buy.

Cashback rules and Belgium fit

Check how reimbursements are processed in Belgium and whether payout goes to PayPal or a bank account. The key point is simple: cashback reduces expenses, so it should not be described as wages or side-hustle income.

Use cashback apps for savings, not as your main money-making strategy.

#

Banking

How to open a bank account in Belgium in 2026

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FAQ

Frequently asked questions about best apps to make money in Belgium

Are money-making apps legal in Belgium?

Yes, but legality depends on the app model and your status. Selling secondhand items, freelancing, taking paid surveys, and working shifts can all fall under different rules for tax, contracts, and self-employment.

Do international students in Belgium need to check work restrictions before using these apps?

Yes. Non-EU/EEA/Swiss students may face different work limits depending on their residence permit, while EU/EEA/Swiss students usually follow standard student work rules. Check official guidance before doing recurring app-based work.

Do I have to pay tax on app income in Belgium?

It depends on the type of income, your overall earnings, and your personal status. Do not assume small app earnings are automatically tax-free. Track your payouts and keep records in case you need them for your tax return, and see our guide to filing income taxes in Belgium.

Are cashback apps taxable in Belgium?

Cashback is usually better understood as a shopping rebate rather than income from work. That said, keep the distinction clear and avoid treating cashback like freelance earnings.

Do I need a Belgian bank account to get paid by apps in Belgium?

Not always, but payout options vary by platform. Some apps may support PayPal, local bank transfer, or another wallet system. If you need to open one, see opening a Belgian bank account. If you receive foreign-currency payouts or overseas transfers, a multi-currency account can also be worth comparing, depending on the platform’s supported payout routes.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Overview of money-making app categories and payout considerations, Wise — Best apps to make money
  2. Flexi-job opportunities and platform information in Belgium, AnyShift — Flexi-jobs in Belgium
  3. Official information for students working in Belgium, Student at Work
  4. Work guidance for foreign students in Belgium, Student at Work — For foreign students
  5. Student work hours and their impact, Student at Work — Hours package and impact
  6. Rules around student jobs and student-worker status, Student at Work — Student job and job student
  7. Belgian personal income tax rates, FPS Finance Belgium — Tax rates
  8. Belgian tax information for people coming to work in the country, Belgium.be — Taxes
  9. How participation and paid studies work, Prolific — Participants
  10. Survey platform information and availability, MOBROG
  11. How the MOBROG survey process works, MOBROG — How does it work?
  12. Direct-to-local-bank withdrawal information, Upwork Help — Direct to Local Bank
  13. EU VAT information for freelancers, Upwork Help — VAT for freelancers in the European Union
  14. Withdrawal methods and payout management, Fiverr Help — Withdrawing your earnings
  15. Belgian cashback service information, Shopmium Belgium
  16. Current cashback offers for Belgium, Shopmium Belgium — Offers
  17. Belgian classifieds marketplace, 2dehands
  18. Getting started and safety guidance for sellers, 2dehands Help — First time on 2dehands
  19. Belgian secondhand marketplace, Vinted Belgium
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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