Digital nomad health insurance in Belgium: costs & registration

Insurance
Navigate healthcare requirements as a remote worker in Belgium.
The right health insurance in Belgium depends on your length of stay, residence, and social security status. EHIC or GHIC access and private international insurance may work in some situations, while others require access to Belgium’s compulsory health insurance system through a mutualité or ziekenfonds (health insurance fund).
We explain how expats can choose suitable digital nomad health insurance in Belgium before arrival, during registration, and once you become resident or otherwise subject to Belgian social security.
Yes, but the right route depends on stay length, residence and work status, and which country’s social security system covers you. Belgium has no dedicated digital nomad visa, so remote workers need to consider health cover alongside the immigration and residence rules that apply to their situation.
For temporary stays, Belgium’s European Health Insurance Card guidance explains how an EHIC can provide access to medically necessary healthcare. For UK visitors, the UK government says a valid GHIC or EHIC can provide access to medically necessary state healthcare, but neither is a substitute for appropriate travel insurance.
If you are spending six weeks in Brussels while working remotely, check that your EHIC or GHIC entitlement and any travel or private insurance actually cover your circumstances. EHIC and GHIC do not generally cover private healthcare, repatriation, or treatment where receiving healthcare is the purpose of the trip.
For a longer-term move, you need to establish which healthcare and social security system covers you. Residence registration is important, but entitlement to Belgian compulsory health insurance depends on your circumstances and applicable social security rules rather than simply crossing the 90-day threshold.
A freelancer moving to Antwerp for a year, for example, should check whether they need to enter the Belgian social security and compulsory health insurance system or whether another arrangement applies. Depending on nationality and residence route, you may also need to provide evidence of health insurance as part of your immigration or registration process.
Do not cancel existing private or international cover simply because you have registered your address in Belgium. First confirm which healthcare system covers you and when your new entitlement takes effect.
Belgium has compulsory health insurance for people covered by its system, alongside optional private insurance for additional protection. Your route into the system depends largely on your social security and residence circumstances, so the fuller guide to health insurance in Belgium can help once you move beyond a temporary stay.
A mutualité or ziekenfonds is a recognised health insurance fund through which people covered by Belgian compulsory health insurance can access reimbursements and other benefits. RIZIV/INAMI is the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance and oversees the compulsory health insurance system, while CAAMI/HZIV provides a public alternative to the mutualities.
For people covered by Belgian compulsory health insurance, affiliation with a mutualité, ziekenfonds, or CAAMI/HZIV is generally an important step in accessing healthcare reimbursements.
Depending on the treatment and billing arrangement, you may pay some or all of the cost upfront and receive reimbursement afterwards, although direct billing is also used in some situations.
Belgian compulsory health insurance can reimburse all or part of the cost of much public healthcare, including:
However, reimbursement rules, tariffs, conditions, and patient contributions vary, so public insurance does not necessarily remove every healthcare bill.
Belgium’s official guidance on healthcare costs explains that insured patients can receive reimbursement for eligible medical care, while some costs remain their responsibility. Provider fee supplements, treatment outside reimbursement rules, and certain hospital choices can therefore increase your out-of-pocket costs.
Bear in mind that:
Choose by your length of stay, healthcare needs, mobility, and social security status, not simply by the word “nomad” on the policy. In Belgium, the key question is whether you need short-term travel cover, longer-term private healthcare, supplementary protection, or temporary cover while establishing your longer-term healthcare arrangements.
Travel medical insurance is usually built for short trips and medical emergencies while you are away from home. International health insurance is generally designed for longer stays and can provide broader ongoing healthcare, which may matter if Belgium becomes your base or you expect routine care while living across different countries.
A short stay in Ghent may point towards travel insurance, alongside an EHIC or GHIC if you are eligible. For a year-long move, first establish which social security and healthcare system covers you; international health insurance may then provide primary, temporary, or supplementary cover depending on your circumstances.
|Policy type
|Typical duration
|Everyday care
|Geographic scope
|Best Belgium fit
|Travel medical insurance
|Short stays
|Usually limited
|Varies by policy
|Temporary stays, provided the policy covers your activities and circumstances
|International health insurance
|Medium or long stays
|Usually broader
|Often multinational
|Longer stays, mobile lifestyles, or temporary/supplementary private cover
Before you buy, make sure the policy fits the move you are actually making. Things to check include:
Read the full policy wording and check whether the cover satisfies any insurance requirements attached to your visa or residence route. When you are ready to compare options, use Expatica’s Belgium health insurance quotes page.
This is a fit-based comparison, not a universal ranking. Coverage, pricing, eligibility, and visa acceptance can change, so check current terms and the requirements of your specific route before you buy.
|Provider
|Best for
|Cover style
|Standout feature
|Key watch-out
|Allianz Worldwide Care
|Shorter stays or longer international moves
|Short-term or long-term international cover
|Separate options for stays of up to 12 months and 12+ months
|Check underwriting, exclusions, and included benefits
|Cigna Global
|Longer-term movers who want modular cover
|International health insurance
|Multiple coverage levels and optional modules
|Some benefits require optional modules
|APRIL International
|Freelancers who want portable cover
|Long-term international health insurance
|App-based claims and 24/7 telehealth
|Geographic coverage and benefits depend on the plan selected
|Feather Insurance
|Newcomers who need temporary cover while establishing themselves in Belgium
|Expat health insurance
|Belgium- focused onboarding and visa/residence documentation
|Maximum cover period applies, and suitability for permit renewals should be checked
Allianz Care can suit expats who want both short-term and 12-month-plus international options.
Cigna Global can fit longer-stay movers who want to shape cover around budget and medical needs.
APRIL International may work well for freelancers and remote workers who expect to move again after Belgium.
Feather Insurance can be a practical bridge option for newcomers who want English-language support while completing their initial residence and healthcare arrangements in Belgium.
A common mistake is treating Belgium like a simple travel-insurance stop. Once your stay involves residence and local healthcare administration, then eligibility, reimbursement rules, registration, and provider status can matter just as much as the policy you choose.
Worth knowing: in Belgium, you may have to pay healthcare costs upfront and receive reimbursement afterwards, although some providers use the third-party payment system. Keep receipts and payment records organised, and check how your insurer or mutuality handles reimbursement before your first appointment.
Healthcare costs during a move are not only about premiums. You may also face specialist fees, pharmacy bills, hospital charges, or other medical costs in euros before receiving reimbursement from a Belgian mutuality or private insurer.
That is why payment setup matters. A Wise multi-currency account can help you hold and convert EUR for premiums or medical bills, while a Wise debit card can help with euro spending while you settle in Belgium. Compare exchange rates, conversion fees, and transfer costs with other banking options before deciding how to pay.
Before you move, compare health insurance options and organise your euro spending so that premiums, upfront healthcare costs, and reimbursements are easier to manage.
FAQ
The requirements depend on your nationality, length of stay, residence status, and whether you work or are self-employed in Belgium. Temporary visitors may rely on eligible existing or private cover, while people who become subject to Belgian social security generally need to join a Belgian health insurance fund or the public auxiliary fund. Check both your residence and social-security position before choosing cover.
EHIC or GHIC may help with medically necessary state healthcare during a temporary stay, but they are not a full answer for everyone planning to live or work remotely in Belgium. The key difference is whether you remain a visitor or move into local registration and longer-term cover.
A mutualité or ziekenfonds administers benefits within Belgium’s compulsory health insurance system, while private expat health insurance is separate cover that may provide additional benefits or greater international portability. Private insurance can be useful during some relocation periods or as supplementary cover, but it does not replace Belgian compulsory health insurance when you are required to join the local system.
The best digital nomad insurance in Belgium for freelancers depends on stay length, portability, outpatient cover, repatriation, admin ease, and whether the policy can bridge the move into Belgian registration. Use the comparison section to shortlist plans by use case rather than hunting for one universal winner.
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