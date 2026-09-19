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Digital nomad health insurance in Belgium: costs & registration

Navigate healthcare requirements as a remote worker in Belgium.

Gary Buswell
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Last updated

The right health insurance in Belgium depends on your length of stay, residence, and social security status. EHIC or GHIC access and private international insurance may work in some situations, while others require access to Belgium’s compulsory health insurance system through a mutualité or ziekenfonds (health insurance fund).

We explain how expats can choose suitable digital nomad health insurance in Belgium before arrival, during registration, and once you become resident or otherwise subject to Belgian social security.

Key takeaways

  • Most digital nomads need private cover first, especially before Belgian residence or social security rights are active.
  • EHIC or GHIC can help on temporary stays, but not as a full answer for long stays or planned care.
  • A mutualité or ziekenfonds matters once you register locally and qualify for Belgium’s public reimbursement system.
  • Gaps often happen between arrival and full registration, so bridge cover can be useful.
  • Compare plans by fit, not headline price, then shortlist on Expatica’s quotes page.

Do digital nomads need health insurance in Belgium?

Yes, but the right route depends on stay length, residence and work status, and which country’s social security system covers you. Belgium has no dedicated digital nomad visa, so remote workers need to consider health cover alongside the immigration and residence rules that apply to their situation.

If you’re in Belgium for up to 90 days

For temporary stays, Belgium’s European Health Insurance Card guidance explains how an EHIC can provide access to medically necessary healthcare. For UK visitors, the UK government says a valid GHIC or EHIC can provide access to medically necessary state healthcare, but neither is a substitute for appropriate travel insurance.

If you are spending six weeks in Brussels while working remotely, check that your EHIC or GHIC entitlement and any travel or private insurance actually cover your circumstances. EHIC and GHIC do not generally cover private healthcare, repatriation, or treatment where receiving healthcare is the purpose of the trip.

If you’re staying longer or registering in Belgium

For a longer-term move, you need to establish which healthcare and social security system covers you. Residence registration is important, but entitlement to Belgian compulsory health insurance depends on your circumstances and applicable social security rules rather than simply crossing the 90-day threshold.

A freelancer moving to Antwerp for a year, for example, should check whether they need to enter the Belgian social security and compulsory health insurance system or whether another arrangement applies. Depending on nationality and residence route, you may also need to provide evidence of health insurance as part of your immigration or registration process.

  1. Register your residence when your immigration or residence route requires it.
  2. Check which country’s social security and healthcare rules apply to your work situation.
  3. If you are covered by Belgian compulsory health insurance, arrange affiliation with a mutualité or ziekenfonds (or CAAMI/HZIV, where appropriate).
  4. Keep appropriate existing or temporary cover in place until you have confirmed how your healthcare costs will be covered.

Do not cancel existing private or international cover simply because you have registered your address in Belgium. First confirm which healthcare system covers you and when your new entitlement takes effect.

A person works remotely on their laptop in a high-rise coworking office
Photo: Christina Morillo/Pexels

How Belgium’s public health insurance works for mobile expats

Belgium has compulsory health insurance for people covered by its system, alongside optional private insurance for additional protection. Your route into the system depends largely on your social security and residence circumstances, so the fuller guide to health insurance in Belgium can help once you move beyond a temporary stay.

Mutualité or ziekenfonds, social security, and registration

A mutualité or ziekenfonds is a recognised health insurance fund through which people covered by Belgian compulsory health insurance can access reimbursements and other benefits. RIZIV/INAMI is the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance and oversees the compulsory health insurance system, while CAAMI/HZIV provides a public alternative to the mutualities.

For people covered by Belgian compulsory health insurance, affiliation with a mutualité, ziekenfonds, or CAAMI/HZIV is generally an important step in accessing healthcare reimbursements. 

Depending on the treatment and billing arrangement, you may pay some or all of the cost upfront and receive reimbursement afterwards, although direct billing is also used in some situations.

  • Check which health insurance fund or public option is appropriate for you.
  • Complete local registration and social security steps if your status requires them.
  • Confirm when your entitlement and reimbursement arrangements take effect.

What public cover pays for and where the gaps remain

Belgian compulsory health insurance can reimburse all or part of the cost of much public healthcare, including: 

  • doctor visits
  • hospital treatment
  • Medicines
  • dental care
  • mental healthcare
  • other eligible services. 

However, reimbursement rules, tariffs, conditions, and patient contributions vary, so public insurance does not necessarily remove every healthcare bill.

Belgium’s official guidance on healthcare costs explains that insured patients can receive reimbursement for eligible medical care, while some costs remain their responsibility. Provider fee supplements, treatment outside reimbursement rules, and certain hospital choices can therefore increase your out-of-pocket costs.

Bear in mind that: 

  • Specialist fee supplements can raise your out-of-pocket cost.
  • Single-room or premium hospital choices can add extra charges.
  • Dental, mental healthcare, and other services may be only partly reimbursed or subject to specific conditions.
  • Paying upfront and waiting for reimbursement can sometimes create a temporary cash-flow gap.

Which policy type fits your stay in Belgium?

Choose by your length of stay, healthcare needs, mobility, and social security status, not simply by the word “nomad” on the policy. In Belgium, the key question is whether you need short-term travel cover, longer-term private healthcare, supplementary protection, or temporary cover while establishing your longer-term healthcare arrangements.

Travel medical insurance vs international health insurance

Travel medical insurance is usually built for short trips and medical emergencies while you are away from home. International health insurance is generally designed for longer stays and can provide broader ongoing healthcare, which may matter if Belgium becomes your base or you expect routine care while living across different countries.

A short stay in Ghent may point towards travel insurance, alongside an EHIC or GHIC if you are eligible. For a year-long move, first establish which social security and healthcare system covers you; international health insurance may then provide primary, temporary, or supplementary cover depending on your circumstances.

Policy typeTypical durationEveryday careGeographic scopeBest Belgium fit
Travel medical insuranceShort staysUsually limitedVaries by policyTemporary stays, provided the policy covers your activities and circumstances
International health insuranceMedium or long staysUsually broaderOften multinationalLonger stays, mobile lifestyles, or temporary/supplementary private cover

What to check before you buy a policy

Before you buy, make sure the policy fits the move you are actually making. Things to check include: 

  • Area of cover, including Belgium and any other work bases
  • Emergency evacuation or repatriation cover
  • Outpatient and inpatient care
  • Pre-existing conditions, exclusions, and waiting periods
  • Whether remote work is covered under the policy
  • Whether claims use direct billing, reimbursement, or both
  • Start and end dates, including whether the policy can cover any transition between healthcare arrangements

Read the full policy wording and check whether the cover satisfies any insurance requirements attached to your visa or residence route. When you are ready to compare options, use Expatica’s Belgium health insurance quotes page.

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How to compare the best digital nomad insurance options for Belgium

This is a fit-based comparison, not a universal ranking. Coverage, pricing, eligibility, and visa acceptance can change, so check current terms and the requirements of your specific route before you buy.

ProviderBest forCover styleStandout featureKey watch-out
Allianz Worldwide CareShorter stays or longer international movesShort-term or long-term international coverSeparate options for stays of up to 12 months and 12+ monthsCheck underwriting, exclusions, and included benefits
Cigna GlobalLonger-term movers who want modular coverInternational health insuranceMultiple coverage levels and optional modulesSome benefits require optional modules
APRIL InternationalFreelancers who want portable coverLong-term international health insuranceApp-based claims and 24/7 telehealthGeographic coverage and benefits depend on the plan selected
Feather InsuranceNewcomers who need temporary cover while establishing themselves in BelgiumExpat health insuranceBelgium- focused onboarding and visa/residence documentationMaximum cover period applies, and suitability for permit renewals should be checked

Allianz Worldwide Care

Allianz Care can suit expats who want both short-term and 12-month-plus international options.

  • Useful if Belgium is a test stay first and a longer move later.
  • Its official nomad page separates short-term cover from annual plans.
  • Check routine care, evacuation, and pre-existing condition terms on the level you choose.

Cigna Global

Cigna Global can fit longer-stay movers who want to shape cover around budget and medical needs.

  • Its plans use tiers and optional modules rather than one fixed package.
  • That can suit readers who want portability beyond Belgium.
  • Check whether the outpatient and extra modules you need sit in the base plan or an add-on.

APRIL International

APRIL International may work well for freelancers and remote workers who expect to move again after Belgium.

  • The provider positions its cover for stays abroad longer than 12 months.
  • Its official materials highlight telehealth and app-based claims tools.
  • Compare the base plan with optional modules before assuming a treatment is included.

Feather Insurance

Feather Insurance can be a practical bridge option for newcomers who want English-language support while completing their initial residence and healthcare arrangements in Belgium.

  • Its Belgium expat health insurance is aimed at newcomers who are not yet enrolled in the Belgian public health insurance system.
  • It can be relevant while applying for a visa, registering as a resident, or waiting to become eligible for public health insurance.
  • Feather states that its expat policy provides documentation for Belgian visa and residence-permit applications, but check the requirements for your specific immigration route before applying.

How to avoid common Belgium-specific insurance mistakes

A common mistake is treating Belgium like a simple travel-insurance stop. Once your stay involves residence and local healthcare administration, then eligibility, reimbursement rules, registration, and provider status can matter just as much as the policy you choose.

Worth knowing: in Belgium, you may have to pay healthcare costs upfront and receive reimbursement afterwards, although some providers use the third-party payment system. Keep receipts and payment records organised, and check how your insurer or mutuality handles reimbursement before your first appointment.

  • Do not assume EHIC or GHIC is enough for a long stay or once Belgian compulsory insurance rules apply.
  • Do not rely on travel insurance that excludes routine, ongoing, or follow-up care if you need broader health cover.
  • Do not assume municipal registration automatically activates Belgian public health insurance; check when you become eligible and complete the required mutuality registration.
  • Do not ignore reimbursement and upfront-payment arrangements if cash flow is tight.
  • Check whether a healthcare provider is conventioned, partially conventioned, or non-conventioned, as this can affect what you pay.

Managing healthcare costs and payments across borders

Healthcare costs during a move are not only about premiums. You may also face specialist fees, pharmacy bills, hospital charges, or other medical costs in euros before receiving reimbursement from a Belgian mutuality or private insurer.

That is why payment setup matters. A Wise multi-currency account can help you hold and convert EUR for premiums or medical bills, while a Wise debit card can help with euro spending while you settle in Belgium. Compare exchange rates, conversion fees, and transfer costs with other banking options before deciding how to pay.

  • Keep a separate euro buffer for health costs and out-of-pocket expenses.
  • Check which bank account details your mutuality or insurer accepts for reimbursements if you do not yet have a Belgian bank account.
  • Save digital copies of invoices, prescriptions, and claim forms.
  • Compare foreign exchange and transfer costs before paying from a non-euro balance.

Before you move, compare health insurance options and organise your euro spending so that premiums, upfront healthcare costs, and reimbursements are easier to manage.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about digital nomad health insurance in Belgium

Is health insurance mandatory for digital nomads in Belgium?

The requirements depend on your nationality, length of stay, residence status, and whether you work or are self-employed in Belgium. Temporary visitors may rely on eligible existing or private cover, while people who become subject to Belgian social security generally need to join a Belgian health insurance fund or the public auxiliary fund. Check both your residence and social-security position before choosing cover.

Can I use EHIC or GHIC in Belgium as a remote worker?

EHIC or GHIC may help with medically necessary state healthcare during a temporary stay, but they are not a full answer for everyone planning to live or work remotely in Belgium. The key difference is whether you remain a visitor or move into local registration and longer-term cover.

What is the difference between a mutualité and private expat health insurance in Belgium?

A mutualité or ziekenfonds administers benefits within Belgium’s compulsory health insurance system, while private expat health insurance is separate cover that may provide additional benefits or greater international portability. Private insurance can be useful during some relocation periods or as supplementary cover, but it does not replace Belgian compulsory health insurance when you are required to join the local system.

Which insurance is best for freelancers moving to Belgium?

The best digital nomad insurance in Belgium for freelancers depends on stay length, portability, outpatient cover, repatriation, admin ease, and whether the policy can bridge the move into Belgian registration. Use the comparison section to shortlist plans by use case rather than hunting for one universal winner.

Useful resources
Gary Buswell

About the author

Based in London, Gary has been freelancing for Expatica since 2016. An expert writer with experience in social research and community development, he focuses on topics such as politics and current affairs, healthcare, recruitment, human rights and migration.

More articles by Gary Buswell
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