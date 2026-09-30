Partner visa Australia: how to apply and eligibility

Visas & Immigration
Australia’s partner visa is a family migration pathway (not a single visa) for spouses and de facto partners, and this guide explains the main subclasses, how to choose the right route, prove your relationship with evidence, budget for costs, and avoid common mistakes.
A partner visa in Australia is not one single visa but a family migration pathway for spouses and de facto partners, with different routes depending on where you apply and your relationship stage. This guide gives expats a practical, evidence-first overview of partner visa Australia, including 820/801, 309/100 and, where relevant, subclass 300. It explains how to choose the right path, prove a genuine relationship, budget for costs, and avoid common mistakes.
This guide is general information only, not migration, legal, tax, or financial advice, and you should check live Department of Home Affairs pages before you pay or lodge because rules, charges, and timeframes change.
Partner visa applications can involve large fees and ongoing moving expenses, especially if you’re funding the process from overseas. A Wise account can help eligible customers convert and hold AUD alongside other currencies, send money to Australia with transparent fees, and manage cross‑border spending while you plan the 820/801 or 309/100 pathway.
If you need broader context first, see Expatica’s visas and immigration in Australia.
Searchers often use partner visa Australia as shorthand for several family visas, but there is no single partner visa product. This guide focuses on the main partner pathways for expats and separates them clearly so you can compare the route before you pay.
The 820/801 route is the onshore path. You usually lodge it in Australia, and Home Affairs assesses the temporary and permanent stages as one combined process, with permanent assessment usually later. Home Affairs says the temporary 820 decision can be made while you are in or outside Australia.
The 309/100 route is the offshore path. You usually lodge it outside Australia, and it can suit couples who do not want to rely on an onshore status or bridging-visa planning. The place you apply from can shape your travel, timing, and administrative risk more than the temporary or permanent label. Home Affairs says the temporary 309 decision can be made while you are in or outside Australia.
Subclass 300 is for engaged couples who plan to marry after arrival. It is not the same as 820/801 or 309/100, and it usually leads to a later onshore partner visa application after the marriage takes place.
Before you spend money, use the basic rules as a quick filter. You need the right sponsor, a genuine and continuing relationship, the correct onshore or offshore route for your situation, and you must still meet health and character requirements.
In most cases, your sponsor must be an Australian citizen, Australian permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen. Sponsorship approval is separate from your visa application, and past sponsorships, some criminal histories, or other restrictions can matter.
Marriage can support a partner visa application, but marriage alone does not remove the need to prove that the relationship is genuine and continuing. For de facto couples, Home Affairs usually expects at least 12 months in the relationship before lodgement unless an exception applies, including some registered relationships.
This is often the make-or-break part of the application. Home Affairs is not looking for one magic document; it is looking for a credible relationship story that stays consistent across your forms, statements, and supporting files.
Aim to show coverage across the four main evidence areas, not just lots of photos.
Keep dates aligned across everything. A common problem is sending a thick file with gaps, contradictions, or no clear timeline.
Common weak points include inconsistent dates, very thin financial links, rushed last-minute evidence, or assuming marriage alone is enough. Build a relationship timeline, group documents by theme, and check that your forms, witness statements, and attachments all tell the same story.
Choose the right route and check your current visa conditions if you are in Australia.
Create an ImmiAccount, start the correct partner or prospective marriage application, and note your reference number.
Complete the applicant and sponsor forms carefully, then upload identity, relationship, health, and character documents.
Pay the visa application charge only after you have checked the live fee and route.
Watch ImmiAccount for requests, attach updates promptly, and keep adding current relationship evidence while you wait.
ImmiAccount is the Home Affairs online portal for lodgement, uploads, and status updates. Prepare your key dates, travel history, passport details, and evidence files before you start, because small inconsistencies between the applicant and sponsor side can create avoidable delays.
Health and character checks sit alongside, not inside, your relationship evidence. Follow the official timing instructions, use the AFP for Australian police checks where required, get overseas police certificates for relevant countries, and use NAATI-accredited translators in Australia if documents are not in English.
Budget for more than the application charge, and treat official timing tools as guidance rather than promises. Partner visa charges can change, so use the Department of Home Affairs Visa Pricing Estimator to check the current amount for your route before you lodge or pay.
If you are paying from overseas, a Wise account may help some eligible readers manage currency conversion into AUD for visa-related or relocation costs, but it does not affect any visa outcome.
If you apply onshore, you need to understand what keeps you lawful while the partner visa is pending, often a Bridging visa after your current substantive visa ends, and what travel rights you actually have. If you expect to leave Australia after lodgement, check whether you need a Bridging visa B before you book flights.
A common question is whether Medicare applies straight away. Eligibility depends on your stage and circumstances, so check Bridging visa B in Australia for travel background and Services Australia for current Medicare rules.
Once you have lodged, the job is not over. Keep monitoring ImmiAccount, answer requests on time, and keep your evidence current while you also plan the practical steps you will need if the visa is granted.
Tell Home Affairs if your circumstances change after lodgement. If your relationship ends, Home Affairs has specific procedures for updating your application. If you are experiencing domestic or family violence, specific family violence provisions may apply, and official Home Affairs guidance explains the available steps and safety measures. You can also seek help from a registered migration agent or legal practitioner if you need advice about your circumstances.
After grant or arrival, deal with the basics first: Medicare if you are eligible, housing paperwork, tax and job-readiness admin, and day-to-day money access. Expatica’s moving to Australia guide can help with that next stage.
A Wise account may help eligible readers hold and convert money to AUD, send money to Australia, and manage cross-border spending during a move. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, and it does not affect visa eligibility, sponsorship, processing times, or approval.
Some people use it to move savings, receive money from home, or cover early setup costs while they compare local banking options. Availability, features, and fees vary by country, so check Wise pricing for your location if this sort of money-management setup would help.
Partner visa applications are easier to manage when you choose the correct pathway before paying, build consistent evidence across the four relationship areas, and keep your current visa and travel conditions in view. The 820/801, 309/100, and subclass 300 routes have different practical implications, so confirm the live Home Affairs rules, fees, and processing guidance for your situation. Keep ImmiAccount and supporting evidence up to date while you wait, and plan ahead for travel, Medicare, and post-arrival admin. Because partner visa rules can change, use this guide as a planning aid and rely on official guidance for the final decision.
FAQ
Home Affairs listed the main partner visa charge from AUD 11,710 for most 820/801 and 309/100 applicants, checked August 2026. Budget for extra costs as well, including health checks, police certificates, translations, and any professional help, and verify the live fee before you pay.
Processing times vary by route and case, and the official tool is the safest place to check recent decisions. Use the Home Affairs processing-time guide rather than relying on old averages or someone else’s timeline.
Sometimes, yes, but your current visa conditions matter. A No Further Stay condition or another restriction can block an onshore application, so check VEVO and the current partner visa rules before you lodge.
For a de facto partner visa Australia application, focus on the four evidence areas: financial, household, social, and commitment. Consistency matters more than quantity, so build a clear timeline and use the main evidence section above as your checklist.
Travel can depend on the route you used and the visa or bridging visa you hold while waiting. If you lodged onshore, check your travel rights before leaving Australia, because you may need a Bridging visa B or another valid return path.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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