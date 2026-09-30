Partner visa Australia: how to apply and eligibility

A partner visa in Australia is not one single visa but a family migration pathway for spouses and de facto partners, with different routes depending on where you apply and your relationship stage. This guide gives expats a practical, evidence-first overview of partner visa Australia, including 820/801, 309/100 and, where relevant, subclass 300. It explains how to choose the right path, prove a genuine relationship, budget for costs, and avoid common mistakes. This guide is general information only, not migration, legal, tax, or financial advice, and you should check live Department of Home Affairs pages before you pay or lodge because rules, charges, and timeframes change.

Key takeaways 820/801: This is usually the onshore route, moving from a temporary to a permanent stage. Check your current visa or Bridging visa conditions in VEVO and plan any travel carefully.

This is usually the onshore route, moving from a temporary to a permanent stage. Check your current visa or Bridging visa conditions in VEVO and plan any travel carefully. 309/100: This is usually the offshore route, also moving from a temporary to a permanent stage. Check the offshore pathway, timing, work rights, and Medicare eligibility for your circumstances.

This is usually the offshore route, also moving from a temporary to a permanent stage. Check the offshore pathway, timing, work rights, and Medicare eligibility for your circumstances. Subclass 300: This temporary route can suit engaged couples who plan to marry after arrival, followed by a later 820/801 application after marriage.

This temporary route can suit engaged couples who plan to marry after arrival, followed by a later 820/801 application after marriage. Core evidence: Build a consistent file across financial, household, social, and commitment evidence, with a clear relationship timeline.

Build a consistent file across financial, household, social, and commitment evidence, with a clear relationship timeline. Live checks: Fees and processing times change. Before payment and lodgement, verify the current Home Affairs tools, VEVO, and your visa conditions; figures in this guide were checked in August 2026. Wise for paying partner visa and relocation costs Partner visa applications can involve large fees and ongoing moving expenses, especially if you’re funding the process from overseas. A Wise account can help eligible customers convert and hold AUD alongside other currencies, send money to Australia with transparent fees, and manage cross‑border spending while you plan the 820/801 or 309/100 pathway. Open a Wise account If you need broader context first, see Expatica’s visas and immigration in Australia. Visas & Immigration Visas and immigration in Australia – 2026 Read more

What a partner visa in Australia actually covers Searchers often use partner visa Australia as shorthand for several family visas, but there is no single partner visa product. This guide focuses on the main partner pathways for expats and separates them clearly so you can compare the route before you pay. Choose between 820/801 and 309/100 The 820/801 route is the onshore path. You usually lodge it in Australia, and Home Affairs assesses the temporary and permanent stages as one combined process, with permanent assessment usually later. Home Affairs says the temporary 820 decision can be made while you are in or outside Australia. The 309/100 route is the offshore path. You usually lodge it outside Australia, and it can suit couples who do not want to rely on an onshore status or bridging-visa planning. The place you apply from can shape your travel, timing, and administrative risk more than the temporary or permanent label. Home Affairs says the temporary 309 decision can be made while you are in or outside Australia. When the prospective marriage visa 300 may fit better Subclass 300 is for engaged couples who plan to marry after arrival. It is not the same as 820/801 or 309/100, and it usually leads to a later onshore partner visa application after the marriage takes place.

Check whether you meet the core eligibility rules Before you spend money, use the basic rules as a quick filter. You need the right sponsor, a genuine and continuing relationship, the correct onshore or offshore route for your situation, and you must still meet health and character requirements. In most cases, your sponsor must be an Australian citizen, Australian permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen. Sponsorship approval is separate from your visa application, and past sponsorships, some criminal histories, or other restrictions can matter. Marriage, de facto relationships and registered relationships Marriage can support a partner visa application, but marriage alone does not remove the need to prove that the relationship is genuine and continuing. For de facto couples, Home Affairs usually expects at least 12 months in the relationship before lodgement unless an exception applies, including some registered relationships.

Build your relationship evidence the right way This is often the make-or-break part of the application. Home Affairs is not looking for one magic document; it is looking for a credible relationship story that stays consistent across your forms, statements, and supporting files. What documents count across the four evidence areas? Aim to show coverage across the four main evidence areas, not just lots of photos. Financial: joint bank statements, shared bills, loan documents, or proof that you cover day-to-day costs together.

joint bank statements, shared bills, loan documents, or proof that you cover day-to-day costs together. Household: joint lease records, mail to the same address, shared household tasks, or evidence about children.

joint lease records, mail to the same address, shared household tasks, or evidence about children. Social: travel bookings, photos over time, invitations, messages, and statements from friends or family who know the relationship.

travel bookings, photos over time, invitations, messages, and statements from friends or family who know the relationship. Commitment: personal statements, future plans, proof you stayed in touch when apart, and documents showing long-term intentions. Keep dates aligned across everything. A common problem is sending a thick file with gaps, contradictions, or no clear timeline. Common evidence gaps and red flags to fix before you lodge Common weak points include inconsistent dates, very thin financial links, rushed last-minute evidence, or assuming marriage alone is enough. Build a relationship timeline, group documents by theme, and check that your forms, witness statements, and attachments all tell the same story.

How to apply for a partner visa step by step 1 Choose the right route and check your current visa conditions if you are in Australia. 2 Create an ImmiAccount, start the correct partner or prospective marriage application, and note your reference number. 3 Complete the applicant and sponsor forms carefully, then upload identity, relationship, health, and character documents. 4 Pay the visa application charge only after you have checked the live fee and route. 5 Watch ImmiAccount for requests, attach updates promptly, and keep adding current relationship evidence while you wait. Set up ImmiAccount and complete the right forms ImmiAccount is the Home Affairs online portal for lodgement, uploads, and status updates. Prepare your key dates, travel history, passport details, and evidence files before you start, because small inconsistencies between the applicant and sponsor side can create avoidable delays. Health checks, police certificates and other required documents Health and character checks sit alongside, not inside, your relationship evidence. Follow the official timing instructions, use the AFP for Australian police checks where required, get overseas police certificates for relevant countries, and use NAATI-accredited translators in Australia if documents are not in English.

Costs, processing times and what happens while you wait Budget for more than the application charge, and treat official timing tools as guidance rather than promises. Partner visa charges can change, so use the Department of Home Affairs Visa Pricing Estimator to check the current amount for your route before you lodge or pay. Government fees and the extra costs people forget Visa application charge, plus extra applicant charges where relevant.

Health examinations.

AFP and overseas police certificates.

Translations, biometrics, and certified copies if a specific authority asks for them.

Optional migration-agent or legal-practitioner fees. If you are paying from overseas, a Wise account may help some eligible readers manage currency conversion into AUD for visa-related or relocation costs, but it does not affect any visa outcome. Bridging visas, travel rules and Medicare while you wait If you apply onshore, you need to understand what keeps you lawful while the partner visa is pending, often a Bridging visa after your current substantive visa ends, and what travel rights you actually have. If you expect to leave Australia after lodgement, check whether you need a Bridging visa B before you book flights. A common question is whether Medicare applies straight away. Eligibility depends on your stage and circumstances, so check Bridging visa B in Australia for travel background and Services Australia for current Medicare rules. Visas & Immigration Bridging visa B in Australia: eligibility and travel rules Read more