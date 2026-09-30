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Visas & Immigration

Partner visa Australia: how to apply and eligibility

Australia’s partner visa is a family migration pathway (not a single visa) for spouses and de facto partners, and this guide explains the main subclasses, how to choose the right route, prove your relationship with evidence, budget for costs, and avoid common mistakes.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Jonathan Rigottier
Reviewed by
Last updated

A partner visa in Australia is not one single visa but a family migration pathway for spouses and de facto partners, with different routes depending on where you apply and your relationship stage. This guide gives expats a practical, evidence-first overview of partner visa Australia, including 820/801, 309/100 and, where relevant, subclass 300. It explains how to choose the right path, prove a genuine relationship, budget for costs, and avoid common mistakes.

This guide is general information only, not migration, legal, tax, or financial advice, and you should check live Department of Home Affairs pages before you pay or lodge because rules, charges, and timeframes change.

Key takeaways

  • 820/801: This is usually the onshore route, moving from a temporary to a permanent stage. Check your current visa or Bridging visa conditions in VEVO and plan any travel carefully.
  • 309/100: This is usually the offshore route, also moving from a temporary to a permanent stage. Check the offshore pathway, timing, work rights, and Medicare eligibility for your circumstances.
  • Subclass 300: This temporary route can suit engaged couples who plan to marry after arrival, followed by a later 820/801 application after marriage.
  • Core evidence: Build a consistent file across financial, household, social, and commitment evidence, with a clear relationship timeline.
  • Live checks: Fees and processing times change. Before payment and lodgement, verify the current Home Affairs tools, VEVO, and your visa conditions; figures in this guide were checked in August 2026.

Wise for paying partner visa and relocation costs

Partner visa applications can involve large fees and ongoing moving expenses, especially if you’re funding the process from overseas. A Wise account can help eligible customers convert and hold AUD alongside other currencies, send money to Australia with transparent fees, and manage cross‑border spending while you plan the 820/801 or 309/100 pathway.

If you need broader context first, see Expatica’s visas and immigration in Australia.

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Visas & Immigration

Visas and immigration in Australia – 2026

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What a partner visa in Australia actually covers

Searchers often use partner visa Australia as shorthand for several family visas, but there is no single partner visa product. This guide focuses on the main partner pathways for expats and separates them clearly so you can compare the route before you pay.

Choose between 820/801 and 309/100

The 820/801 route is the onshore path. You usually lodge it in Australia, and Home Affairs assesses the temporary and permanent stages as one combined process, with permanent assessment usually later. Home Affairs says the temporary 820 decision can be made while you are in or outside Australia.

The 309/100 route is the offshore path. You usually lodge it outside Australia, and it can suit couples who do not want to rely on an onshore status or bridging-visa planning. The place you apply from can shape your travel, timing, and administrative risk more than the temporary or permanent label. Home Affairs says the temporary 309 decision can be made while you are in or outside Australia.

When the prospective marriage visa 300 may fit better

Subclass 300 is for engaged couples who plan to marry after arrival. It is not the same as 820/801 or 309/100, and it usually leads to a later onshore partner visa application after the marriage takes place.

Check whether you meet the core eligibility rules

Before you spend money, use the basic rules as a quick filter. You need the right sponsor, a genuine and continuing relationship, the correct onshore or offshore route for your situation, and you must still meet health and character requirements.

Who can sponsor you?

In most cases, your sponsor must be an Australian citizen, Australian permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen. Sponsorship approval is separate from your visa application, and past sponsorships, some criminal histories, or other restrictions can matter.

Marriage, de facto relationships and registered relationships

Marriage can support a partner visa application, but marriage alone does not remove the need to prove that the relationship is genuine and continuing. For de facto couples, Home Affairs usually expects at least 12 months in the relationship before lodgement unless an exception applies, including some registered relationships.

austrian-visa-closeup

Build your relationship evidence the right way

This is often the make-or-break part of the application. Home Affairs is not looking for one magic document; it is looking for a credible relationship story that stays consistent across your forms, statements, and supporting files.

What documents count across the four evidence areas?

Aim to show coverage across the four main evidence areas, not just lots of photos.

  • Financial: joint bank statements, shared bills, loan documents, or proof that you cover day-to-day costs together.
  • Household: joint lease records, mail to the same address, shared household tasks, or evidence about children.
  • Social: travel bookings, photos over time, invitations, messages, and statements from friends or family who know the relationship.
  • Commitment: personal statements, future plans, proof you stayed in touch when apart, and documents showing long-term intentions.

Keep dates aligned across everything. A common problem is sending a thick file with gaps, contradictions, or no clear timeline.

Common evidence gaps and red flags to fix before you lodge

Common weak points include inconsistent dates, very thin financial links, rushed last-minute evidence, or assuming marriage alone is enough. Build a relationship timeline, group documents by theme, and check that your forms, witness statements, and attachments all tell the same story.

How to apply for a partner visa step by step

1

Choose the right route and check your current visa conditions if you are in Australia.

2

Create an ImmiAccount, start the correct partner or prospective marriage application, and note your reference number.

3

Complete the applicant and sponsor forms carefully, then upload identity, relationship, health, and character documents.

4

Pay the visa application charge only after you have checked the live fee and route.

5

Watch ImmiAccount for requests, attach updates promptly, and keep adding current relationship evidence while you wait.

Set up ImmiAccount and complete the right forms

ImmiAccount is the Home Affairs online portal for lodgement, uploads, and status updates. Prepare your key dates, travel history, passport details, and evidence files before you start, because small inconsistencies between the applicant and sponsor side can create avoidable delays.

Health checks, police certificates and other required documents

Health and character checks sit alongside, not inside, your relationship evidence. Follow the official timing instructions, use the AFP for Australian police checks where required, get overseas police certificates for relevant countries, and use NAATI-accredited translators in Australia if documents are not in English.

Costs, processing times and what happens while you wait

Budget for more than the application charge, and treat official timing tools as guidance rather than promises. Partner visa charges can change, so use the Department of Home Affairs Visa Pricing Estimator to check the current amount for your route before you lodge or pay.

Government fees and the extra costs people forget

  • Visa application charge, plus extra applicant charges where relevant.
  • Health examinations.
  • AFP and overseas police certificates.
  • Translations, biometrics, and certified copies if a specific authority asks for them.
  • Optional migration-agent or legal-practitioner fees.

If you are paying from overseas, a Wise account may help some eligible readers manage currency conversion into AUD for visa-related or relocation costs, but it does not affect any visa outcome.

Bridging visas, travel rules and Medicare while you wait

If you apply onshore, you need to understand what keeps you lawful while the partner visa is pending, often a Bridging visa after your current substantive visa ends, and what travel rights you actually have. If you expect to leave Australia after lodgement, check whether you need a Bridging visa B before you book flights.

A common question is whether Medicare applies straight away. Eligibility depends on your stage and circumstances, so check Bridging visa B in Australia for travel background and Services Australia for current Medicare rules.

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What to do after you apply and after approval

Once you have lodged, the job is not over. Keep monitoring ImmiAccount, answer requests on time, and keep your evidence current while you also plan the practical steps you will need if the visa is granted.

If your circumstances change or the relationship breaks down

Tell Home Affairs if your circumstances change after lodgement. If your relationship ends, Home Affairs has specific procedures for updating your application. If you are experiencing domestic or family violence, specific family violence provisions may apply, and official Home Affairs guidance explains the available steps and safety measures. You can also seek help from a registered migration agent or legal practitioner if you need advice about your circumstances.

Your first admin steps in Australia

After grant or arrival, deal with the basics first: Medicare if you are eligible, housing paperwork, tax and job-readiness admin, and day-to-day money access. Expatica’s moving to Australia guide can help with that next stage.

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Manage visa and moving costs with a Wise account

A Wise account may help eligible readers hold and convert money to AUD, send money to Australia, and manage cross-border spending during a move. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, and it does not affect visa eligibility, sponsorship, processing times, or approval.

Some people use it to move savings, receive money from home, or cover early setup costs while they compare local banking options. Availability, features, and fees vary by country, so check Wise pricing for your location if this sort of money-management setup would help.

Conclusion

Partner visa applications are easier to manage when you choose the correct pathway before paying, build consistent evidence across the four relationship areas, and keep your current visa and travel conditions in view. The 820/801, 309/100, and subclass 300 routes have different practical implications, so confirm the live Home Affairs rules, fees, and processing guidance for your situation. Keep ImmiAccount and supporting evidence up to date while you wait, and plan ahead for travel, Medicare, and post-arrival admin. Because partner visa rules can change, use this guide as a planning aid and rely on official guidance for the final decision.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about partner visas in Australia

How much does a partner visa cost in Australia?

Home Affairs listed the main partner visa charge from AUD 11,710 for most 820/801 and 309/100 applicants, checked August 2026. Budget for extra costs as well, including health checks, police certificates, translations, and any professional help, and verify the live fee before you pay.

How long does a partner visa take in Australia?

Processing times vary by route and case, and the official tool is the safest place to check recent decisions. Use the Home Affairs processing-time guide rather than relying on old averages or someone else’s timeline.

Can I apply for a partner visa while on a tourist visa in Australia?

Sometimes, yes, but your current visa conditions matter. A No Further Stay condition or another restriction can block an onshore application, so check VEVO and the current partner visa rules before you lodge.

What evidence do you need for a de facto partner visa in Australia?

For a de facto partner visa Australia application, focus on the four evidence areas: financial, household, social, and commitment. Consistency matters more than quantity, so build a clear timeline and use the main evidence section above as your checklist.

Can I travel while my partner visa is being processed?

Travel can depend on the route you used and the visa or bridging visa you hold while waiting. If you lodged onshore, check your travel rights before leaving Australia, because you may need a Bridging visa B or another valid return path.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. 820/801 overview, eligibility, cost, and application process, Department of Home Affairs — Partner visa (apply in Australia)
  2. 309/100 overview, eligibility, cost, and application process, Department of Home Affairs — Partner visa (apply overseas)
  3. Current answers on partner-visa processing and common issues, Department of Home Affairs — Partner Visa Frequently Asked Questions
  4. Live visa application charge estimator, Department of Home Affairs — Visa Pricing Estimator
  5. Recent visa processing-time guidance, Department of Home Affairs — Global visa processing times
  6. Online portal for applications, document uploads, and status updates, Department of Home Affairs — ImmiAccount
  7. Visa details, conditions, and travel-status checks, Department of Home Affairs — VEVO
  8. Medicare enrolment and eligibility guidance, Services Australia — Medicare
  9. Australian National Police Check information, Australian Federal Police — National Police Checks
  10. Translator accreditation and certification guidance in Australia, NAATI
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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