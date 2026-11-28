If you’re budgeting for a birth in Australia, start with your health cover rather than an average. Costs look very different in Medicare-eligible public care, private maternity care, and care without Medicare.
Some expats pay very little for a hospital birth as a public patient, while others face substantial out-of-pocket costs for obstetrician fees, excesses, and gap payments. This guide explains how Medicare, visa status, public and private care, waiting periods, newborn cover, and hospital-specific charges affect the total cost.
This guide is for general information only and does not constitute medical, insurance, visa, tax, or legal advice.
Key takeaways
- Medicare-eligible public patients often have the lowest hospital costs, but some shared-care general practitioner (GP) visits, scans, or specialist appointments can still create gaps.
- Private maternity cover can reduce hospital charges, but it doesn’t usually cover every pregnancy expense.
- Reciprocal care, Overseas Visitor Health Cover (OVHC), and Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) don’t work the same way as full Medicare for planned pregnancy care.
- The biggest surprise bills often come from waiting periods, specialist gap fees, and newborn admission after birth.
How much does it cost to have a baby in Australia?
For expats, one national average isn’t very useful. Public, private, and self-funded care can produce very different totals.
The following table compares likely maternity costs across the different care pathways.
|Care pathway
|Likely cost picture
|Medicare-eligible public care
|Little or no hospital treatment costs as a public patient, with possible gaps for shared-care GP visits, scans, or non-bulk-billed services
|Private care with maternity cover
|Potentially substantial out-of-pocket costs for obstetrician fees, excesses, scans, anesthetist fees, and pediatric checks, despite hospital cover
|No Medicare or self-funded care
|Potentially the full cost of pregnancy, birth, and baby care
As checked in November 2026, The Royal Women’s Hospital in Melbourne lists an uninsured maternity package of A$19,750, excluding routine ultrasounds, emergency attendances, and any baby admission.
Two families in the same city can face very different bills if one has full Medicare and the other doesn’t. For broader system context, Expatica’s healthcare in Australia hub gives you the basics.
Manage your baby budget across borders with Wise
- Hold Australian dollars for maternity expenses
- Receive financial support from family abroad
- Check conversion fees before sending money
What changes the price for expat families?
For expats, the biggest cost drivers are Medicare eligibility and whether you choose public or private care.
The following table compares the likely costs, financial risks, and checks to make for different maternity care scenarios.
|Scenario
|Likely cost pattern
|Main risk
|What to verify next
|Medicare-eligible public patient
|Usually low or no hospital charges as a public patient
|Assuming every appointment is bulk billed
|Medicare enrollment, scan costs, and shared-care gaps
|Private patient with maternity cover
|Potentially substantial out-of-pocket costs
|Waiting periods, excesses, and obstetrician gap fees
|Insurer coverage and separate specialist charges
|Visa holder with limited or no Medicare
|Potentially many thousands of dollars or more
|Planned pregnancy care not covered like full Medicare
|Reciprocal care limits, OVHC or OSHC rules, and hospital billing
|Baby needs extra hospital care
|Potentially much higher costs following admission
|Newborn not covered from day one
|Newborn policy timing and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) or nursery billing rules
Medicare eligibility, reciprocal care, and visa status
Services Australia and Pregnancy, Birth and Baby say Medicare can cover much of pregnancy, birth, and newborn care for eligible people, including public hospital birth, some scans, blood tests, and GP or midwife care.
Reciprocal Health Care Agreements (RHCAs) may cover medically necessary treatment during your stay in Australia, but coverage is more limited and depends on the agreement that applies to you. Temporary residents shouldn’t assume that a planned birth is covered and should confirm their eligibility with Medicare and the hospital.
If you’re on a working holiday or another temporary visa, check your status against health insurance for working holiday visa in Australia and the wider work visa in Australia rules.
If you don’t have full Medicare, ask the hospital’s patient accounts team for a written maternity estimate before your first booking.
Public care vs private care
In public care, you usually see the midwife or doctor on duty, and costs stay lower if you’re a Medicare-eligible public patient. In private care, you can usually choose your obstetrician and hospital, but their separate fees, your excess, and scan costs often stay outside the core hospital benefit.
Private patients in public hospitals can also face costs, and they aren’t guaranteed a single room.
Typical costs before, during, and after birth
Most expat families need to budget in three stages: antenatal care, the birth itself, and postnatal or newborn care.
Antenatal appointments, scans, and tests
Before labor starts, you may pay for GP or midwife visits, private obstetrician consultations, scans, blood tests, antenatal classes, and optional screening.
Bulk billing means the provider accepts the Medicare rebate as full payment. If a clinic charges more than the rebate, the difference is your gap fee.
Before booking, ask your healthcare provider the following questions:
- What is the fee?
- What is the Medicare rebate?
- What is the gap fee?
- Is the service in or out of hospital?
This matters most in private care, where providers often charge well above the Medicare rebate.
Labor, hospital stay, and birth costs
The biggest bill usually depends on where you give birth and whether you’re a public or private patient. Public hospital care may keep costs low for Medicare-eligible patients, while private hospital care can add accommodation, operating room, obstetric management, and anesthetist charges.
If you don’t have Medicare, hospital-specific examples show how quickly costs can rise. As checked in November 2026, The Royal Women’s Hospital lists a maternity birthing accommodation fee of A$4,800 per day, including one night. Ask the hospital whether its uninsured maternity package or individual service charges apply to your circumstances.
Postnatal care and newborn costs
Costs don’t always stop at discharge. Postnatal checkups, GP visits, lactation help, medicines, and home visits may create extra bills, especially outside fully covered public care.
A healthy newborn may add little to the total cost, but a baby who needs Special Care Nursery or NICU treatment may be billed separately from the parent.
Costs expats often miss
The most expensive extras are often outside the main hospital stay.
Waiting periods, gap fees, and add-on costs
Australian private hospital insurance can impose a waiting period of up to 12 months for pregnancy and birth benefits. Waiting periods and coverage under overseas visitor, student, and international health insurance policies may differ. You may also face excesses, copayments, and separate specialist invoices even when the hospital stay itself is covered.
Ask whether the quote includes the obstetrician’s management fee, the anesthetist, and any hospital excess. Those are the invoices that often surprise private patients. For a fuller breakdown, see Best health insurance for pregnancy in Australia.
Premature birth, NICU, and newborn cover
If a baby is born early or needs extra treatment, the hospital may bill the baby’s care separately from the parent’s. The final bill depends on public or private patient status, Medicare access, and whether your policy covers the baby from birth.
Pregnancy, Birth and Baby says every fund handles newborn cover differently, and some funds ask you to move to a family policy before birth if you want the baby covered from day one.
As a hospital-specific example checked in November 2026, The Royal Women’s Hospital lists NICU care at A$6,000 per day for days 0 to 4 and A$5,300 per day from day 5 onward for Medicare-ineligible patients.
Check newborn cover and family-policy timing early, and confirm the current charges with your hospital and insurer.
How to reduce or plan for costs
You can’t control every medical outcome, but you can reduce the risk of surprise bills by checking eligibility early, comparing care models, and asking for informed financial consent before you book.
Medicare Safety Nets, quotes, and billing checks
Medicare Safety Nets can increase what Medicare pays back once your eligible out-of-hospital costs cross an annual threshold. This matters most if you expect repeated private appointments, scans, or specialist fees.
Follow these steps to prepare for your maternity expenses and understand what you may need to pay out of pocket.
Register as a family if relevant, so shared out-of-hospital costs count together.
Check the current threshold on Services Australia, because the threshold applies to each calendar year.
Ask whether each provider bulk bills.
Ask for informed financial consent, including a written estimate of your expected costs before treatment.
Keep quotes and compare them with the Medical Costs Finder where relevant.
If family abroad may help with a deposit or scan bill, sort out the transfer method early too.
When to compare private or international cover, including Cigna International Health Care
If you don’t have Medicare or expect to move countries again, compare maternity waiting periods and newborn rules across both Australian policies and international plans such as Cigna International Health Care.
When comparing policies, check the following:
- Whether the policy includes obstetric care
- When newborn cover starts
- Which hospitals are in the insurer’s network
- What exclusions remain
Students should also check Medical insurance in Australia for international students before assuming OSHC covers a planned pregnancy the way they expect.
Managing baby-related costs across currencies with a Wise Account
If a relative abroad is helping with a hospital deposit, or you need to pay an Australian bill from money held in another currency, transfer costs matter. A Wise Account can help you hold Australian dollars (AUD), receive money from overseas, and check conversion costs before making a transfer.
When comparing transfer services with those offered by Australian banks, check the exchange rate, applicable fees, and the amount the recipient will receive.
Wise is a specialist international money management provider, not a bank or a health insurance provider. Fees and product availability may vary depending on your location, currency, and transaction.
Planning your maternity budget in Australia
Understanding your Medicare eligibility and insurance coverage is an important starting point when budgeting for a baby in Australia. Ask for written hospital and specialist estimates, check waiting periods, and confirm how your baby will be covered after birth. If you’re managing family support or maternity expenses across different currencies, a Wise Account may help you organize international payments, but it doesn’t replace health cover.
FAQ
The cost of having a baby in Australia
Can expats have a baby in Australia on a temporary visa?
Yes. Temporary visa holders can access maternity care in Australia, but what they pay depends on Medicare eligibility, limited reciprocal care, OVHC or OSHC, and whether they use public or private care.
Is private care worth it for pregnancy in Australia?
Sometimes. It may make more sense if you value provider choice, continuity of care, and private hospital care enough to justify higher premiums and likely out-of-pocket fees.
Is home birth cheaper in Australia?
Sometimes. Public home birth programs may involve minimal out-of-pocket costs for eligible Medicare cardholders, depending on availability and medical eligibility. Privately arranged home births generally involve direct midwife fees, although Medicare may help cover some related maternity care.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Medicare services for conceiving, pregnancy, and birth, Services Australia
- Medicare Safety Nets, Services Australia
- Medicare Safety Nets thresholds, Services Australia
- What is the difference between public and private care in pregnancy?, Pregnancy, Birth and Baby
- Pregnancy care on a visa in Australia, Pregnancy, Birth and Baby
- Private health insurance and pregnancy, Pregnancy, Birth and Baby
- Private health insurance information, PrivateHealth.gov.au
- Waiting periods and maternity cover guidance, PrivateHealth.gov.au
- Medical Costs Finder, Australian Government
- Patient fees and billing, The Royal Women's Hospital
- Adequate health insurance, Department of Home Affairs
- Having a baby, Moneysmart
- Paying for pregnancy, birth, and newborn care, Better Health Channel