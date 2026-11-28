Key takeaways Official term: Australian health services now usually call it a Mental Health Treatment Plan, even though many people still search for mental health care plan.

Australian health services now usually call it a Mental Health Treatment Plan, even though many people still search for mental health care plan. Main eligibility test: Medicare-funded Better Access sessions depend on your Medicare eligibility, a diagnosed mental health condition requiring at least moderate care, and a valid referral.

Medicare-funded Better Access sessions depend on your Medicare eligibility, a diagnosed mental health condition requiring at least moderate care, and a valid referral. Session framework: Medicare may help with up to 10 individual and 10 group sessions each calendar year, usually starting with a referral for up to 6 sessions.

Medicare may help with up to 10 individual and 10 group sessions each calendar year, usually starting with a referral for up to 6 sessions. Costs can still apply: Bulk billing can mean no bill for that appointment, but many GPs (general practitioners) and mental health professionals charge above the Medicare amount, leaving a gap fee.

Bulk billing can mean no bill for that appointment, but many GPs (general practitioners) and mental health professionals charge above the Medicare amount, leaving a gap fee. Best next step: Confirm your Medicare status, the clinic fee, the likely rebate, and whether the provider has space for new patients.

Confirm your Medicare status, the clinic fee, the likely rebate, and whether the provider has space for new patients. Urgent support: You do not need to wait for a treatment plan to get immediate help. Medicare Mental Health, Lifeline, and emergency services are there now.

What is a mental health treatment plan? A Mental Health Treatment Plan is a document created with a general practitioner (GP) or an eligible prescribed medical practitioner to organise support for a diagnosed mental health condition. It usually records agreed goals, treatment options, referral arrangements, support services, and follow-up. Eligible psychiatrists and paediatricians can also refer patients directly for mental health treatment under Better Access. People still search for mental health care plan, but official Australian sources now use the newer term. This is also the language linked to Medicare support under Better Access in Australia. Managing healthcare expenses with Wise Hold money in multiple currencies

Convert overseas savings into Australian dollars (AUD)

Manage money for upfront healthcare costs Go to website

Who can get a mental health treatment plan in Australia? If you’re still learning how healthcare in Australia works, start here. In simple terms, a plan is generally for someone with a diagnosed mental health condition who is assessed by an eligible clinician and can use Medicare for the treatment path that follows. The plan itself doesn’t automatically unlock subsidised care. Diagnosis, referral route, and Medicare status all matter, and clinics can still set their own fees. Under the Better Access initiative, Medicare benefits are available to eligible patients with a diagnosed mental health condition requiring at least a moderate level of care. Your treating clinician will assess whether this type of support is appropriate for your needs. Check: whether you’re enrolled in Medicare, or eligible to enrol

whether you’re seeing a GP, psychiatrist, or paediatrician who can assess and refer

whether you may need more than one appointment for assessment and planning

whether the clinic bulk bills or charges privately

whether the mental health professional you want is taking new patients

Do expats and temporary visa holders qualify for Medicare? Some do. Permanent residents can usually enrol in Medicare, some temporary residents may qualify through their visa or other rules, and some visitors from countries with a Reciprocal Health Care Agreement (RHCA) may get limited Medicare access rather than the full range of benefits. Medicare also sits within the wider social security in Australia system, but the eligibility rules are more specific. Use Services Australia’s reciprocal health care agreements pages and country guides to see how access can differ. Access to Medicare through an RHCA doesn’t automatically mean you qualify for subsidised psychology sessions under Better Access. Some agreements cover medically necessary care outside hospitals, while others mainly cover treatment in public hospitals. Check the agreement that applies to you and confirm your eligibility for the specific service with Services Australia before booking. Government & Law Social security in Australia: Complete guide for expats Read more

How to get a mental health treatment plan from a GP Since 1 November 2025, Better Access mental health treatment plans, GP referrals, and reviews generally need to be arranged through your MyMedicare registered practice or your usual medical practitioner. If you’ve recently moved to Australia, a GP who is expected to provide most of your medical care over the next 12 months may also meet the usual practitioner requirements. Check the current Better Access eligibility requirements and ask the clinic about Medicare-funded mental health appointments before booking. 1 Book a longer appointment with your usual GP or an eligible practitioner at your MyMedicare registered practice, and say the visit is for mental health. 2 Explain what has been affecting you and how it shows up in daily life, work, sleep, relationships, or study. 3 The GP will assess your situation, sometimes with questions or a questionnaire, to determine whether a diagnosed mental health condition is present and whether Better Access support is appropriate. 4 If a plan is appropriate, you and the GP set goals and discuss the type of support or referral that fits. 5 The GP can then refer you to a psychologist or another eligible mental health professional, often for an initial block of up to 6 individual sessions. 6 Some people need more than one GP visit before the plan and referral are finalised. If you haven’t registered with a local practice yet, read Expatica’s guide on how to find a GP in Australia as an expat. What to prepare before your appointment Bring your Medicare details if you have them, plus any visa or enrolment information that affects eligibility. It also helps to note your symptoms, what you want help with, and any questions about fees, rebates, telehealth, or follow-up.

What does Medicare cover and what will you pay? Under current Services Australia guidance, a Mental Health Treatment Plan can help you claim up to 10 individual and 10 group sessions with an eligible mental health professional each calendar year. The usual pattern is an initial referral for up to 6 sessions, then a review if more support is needed. That doesn’t mean every appointment is free. Medicare helps with the cost, but providers set their own fees, so out-of-pocket costs are common. The following table compares what Medicare may cover, potential extra costs, and what to verify at each stage of your treatment. Appointment type What Medicare may help cover What may still cost extra What to verify GP appointment to create the plan Some or all of the consultation, depending on billing A gap fee if the GP doesn’t bulk bill Appointment length, clinic fee, and billing method First referral block Up to 6 sessions with an eligible provider Any amount charged above the rebate Provider fee and rebate before the first session Review and further sessions More sessions if your doctor reviews the plan and refers again Another GP fee and further provider gap fees Review timing and remaining session count Group sessions Eligible group sessions Variable group fees and availability Whether the group fits current Medicare rules How bulk billing and gap fees work If a provider bulk bills, they accept the Medicare amount as full payment for that service. If they don’t, you may pay the full fee upfront or pay only the difference between their fee and the Medicare amount, which is the gap fee. Many readers ask the same practical question: will I still have to pay something? Often yes, so ask the clinic for the fee, the expected rebate, and whether you need to pay on the day. How to manage costs as a newcomer Some clinics ask for payment first and the rebate later, so Medicare-covered is not the same as no money due on the day. If you’re using overseas savings or family support while settling in Australia, budget for both the upfront fee and the timing of any reimbursement.

What happens after your first referral? Once you have the plan and referral, the next step is finding a provider who has space. Ask about waiting times, telehealth, fees, and whether they bulk bill. If you already have a psychologist or other eligible professional in mind, tell your GP before the referral is written. If you’re still looking, the official healthdirect Service Finder can help you search for GPs, psychiatry, and other services, including bulk billing filters. Having a plan doesn’t guarantee an appointment or a low fee. Availability, cost, and fit still matter.

How reviews, extra sessions, and group support work After the first block of sessions, many people return to the GP for a review. If more support is needed, the doctor may refer for further sessions, up to the yearly Medicare limit in the current framework. Medicare group sessions are not the same as family or couples therapy. If that distinction matters for your care, ask the clinic what the referral covers.