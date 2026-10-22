How to find a GP in Australia as an expat

If you’re wondering how to find a GP in Australia, do it early rather than when you’re already ill. A good local clinic can save time, reduce surprise costs, and make settling in much easier. Australia’s GP system may not work like the one back home. GPs are usually your first stop for non-emergency care, prescriptions, ongoing conditions, and most specialist referrals. This guide covers Medicare and private cover, GP search tools, booking questions, likely out-of-pocket costs, and when telehealth, urgent care, or 000 are the better path. This guide is for general information only, not medical, visa, legal, or insurance advice. Check current eligibility, fees, and cover with official sources and your provider before booking. Official sources for Australia were last checked in October 2026.

Key takeaways You can book a GP without Medicare, but it changes what you pay.

Bulk billing means Medicare is billed directly, but not every GP offers it.

Specialist rebates usually need a GP referral, so ask before booking elsewhere.

Start with Healthdirect to search by GP, location, bulk billing, or urgent care.

If Medicare doesn’t fully apply, compare private cover for outpatient care, ambulance, exclusions, and claims.

Bring ID, Medicare or insurance details, records, medications, and questions. Wise for managing healthcare costs in Australia Pay GP fees in AUD: Convert money before a clinic asks for the full fee upfront

Bridge the wait: Hold AUD for the full fee until Medicare or insurance reimburses

See costs upfront: Check fees before you send money for everyday local costs Learn more about the Wise Account No commitment required

Check your Medicare and health cover first In Australia, healthcare access starts with your visa or residency status, not just where you live. That first check shapes which clinics you can use, what you may pay, and whether Medicare or private cover will help. Understand who can use Medicare and who cannot Not all expats can use Medicare. Check whether you have full Medicare, limited RHCA access, or no public cover before you choose a clinic. Permanent residents and citizens can usually enroll in Medicare for GP visits, claims, and PBS medications.

Visitors from an RHCA country may get limited publicly funded care, but it isn’t the same as full Medicare.

Students, temporary workers, and other visa holders should check Services Australia because some can enroll, some only have RHCA access, and some must pay privately.

The UK is one RHCA example, but not the default for all expats. UK access can include medically necessary out-of-hospital care, while some other RHCA visitors only get public hospital care.

Even without Medicare, you can still see a GP if the clinic accepts private patients, though you may need to pay the full fee upfront. If your healthcare eligibility depends on your immigration status, Expatica’s guide to visas and immigration in Australia gives a broader overview of the main routes. Visas & Immigration Visas and immigration in Australia – 2026 Read more Compare private cover if Medicare doesn’t fully apply Private cover matters most if you’re on a temporary visa, have gaps in public eligibility, or want broader cover than Medicare alone. Compare policies for visa fit, outpatient care, waiting periods, exclusions, ambulance, and claims. Cigna International Health Insurance is one option for portable cover; compare it with other insurers. Ambulance is a common gap for newcomers, and Medicare doesn’t generally cover it nationwide, so always check state rules and policy wording. For more background on public and private protection, read Expatica’s guide to insurance in Australia for expats. Insurance Insurance in Australia: A guide for expats Read more

Decide what kind of GP you need Finding any doctor in Australia is easier than finding the right one for your language, family setup, commute, or ongoing health needs. Choose between convenience, continuity, and specialist needs The key question is whether you need speed today or a family doctor you can keep seeing. A quick illness or prescription may suit the nearest suitable clinic, but children, ongoing conditions, women’s health, and mental health often benefit from one regular practice. Pick the nearest suitable GP if you need a same-day appointment or are still learning your area.

Wait for the better fit if you expect repeat visits, care plans, or follow-up referrals.

Ask whether the clinic has GPs with relevant experience if you need pediatric, chronic, women’s, or mental health support.

Book a longer slot from the start if you have several issues to discuss. Check language support, opening hours, and location Before you book, check whether the clinic is accepting new patients, how easy it is to reach, and whether it offers evening, weekend, or after-hours care. If language support matters, ask whether a doctor speaks your language or whether the practice can arrange help; in regional or rural areas, you may need to search more widely.

Search for GPs near you Start with the official directory, then use clinic pages or booking tools to check the details. Start with Healthdirect’s service finder, which lets you search by GP, location, bulk billing, and urgent care in one official directory. Insurer directories can help private patients, and booking platforms can be useful once you already know what you want. Search general practice in your suburb or postcode. Filter for bulk billing or urgent care if those are essential. Open the clinic page and check new patient status, hours, and telehealth options. Ask the right questions before you book Are you taking new patients, and can I choose a male or female GP?

Do you bulk bill, and if not, what are the full fee and likely gap fee?

Do you offer standard and long appointments, and what should I book for multiple issues or forms?

Do you offer telehealth follow-ups, and do you have after-hours or weekend appointments?

Compare clinics before you book A quick comparison now can spare you the wrong clinic and an avoidable fee later. How to find a bulk billing GP Bulk billing means the clinic accepts the Medicare benefit as full payment for that service. Some clinics bulk bill only children, concession card holders, or certain appointment types, so always confirm the billing policy when you book. The following table compares the main GP billing types and what to verify before your appointment. Billing type What it usually means What to verify Bulk billed No upfront GP fee for that service if you’re eligible and the clinic offers it Check whether it applies to your visit type Mixed billing Some patients or some appointment types pay a fee Ask your likely gap fee and whether longer visits cost more Private billing You pay the clinic fee and may claim back from Medicare if eligible Confirm the full fee, rebate process, and payment method When MyMedicare may be worth it You don’t have to register with one GP just to get care in Australia. But if you’re eligible and expect ongoing care, MyMedicare can formalize your link with one practice, which may help continuity and follow-up planning. If you’re new to an area, it’s fine to use a nearby clinic first and switch later once you know your routine.

Book your first appointment and prepare your documents First GP visits in Australia can be short, so it helps to arrive with your paperwork, medications, and questions ready. Good prep also makes billing and follow-up smoother. What to bring to your first GP visit Photo ID

Medicare card or digital card in the myGov app if you’re eligible

Private health insurance details if relevant

A medication list, doses, and repeats

Vaccination history, past records, and recent test results

A short note of symptoms, timings, and questions Digital copies and translated records can help, and if you have children with you, bring their documents too. If you need vaccine history later, keep your records together from the start. Expatica’s Australia vaccination schedule for expats can also help you understand how overseas vaccination records fit into the local system. Healthcare Basics Australia Vaccination Schedule for Expats Read more What happens during the appointment A standard GP visit usually covers your symptoms, a short history, an examination if needed, and next steps such as tests, prescriptions, or a referral. If you need forms completed or have several issues, book a long consultation from the start. Say upfront if you need more than one issue covered, because standard appointments are often short.

Understand costs, referrals, and follow-up care Most surprises happen here: gap fees, missing referrals, or no plan for repeats after the first visit. What bulk billing, gap fees, and rebates mean in practice A fully bulk-billed visit means you pay nothing for that covered service because the clinic bills Medicare directly. A gap fee means the clinic charges more than the Medicare benefit, so you pay the difference yourself. If you’re eligible for Medicare but the clinic doesn’t bulk bill, you may pay the full consultation fee first and then claim the Medicare amount back. Example: a newcomer without Medicare can still book a GP, but should confirm the full fee, payment method, and any insurer reimbursement before attending. When you need a referral or repeat prescription Most Medicare rebates for specialist care depend on a valid GP referral, so ask your GP before booking a private specialist if you want to claim. A GP referral usually lasts 12 months from the specialist’s first appointment, unless a different period is written on it. If you need ongoing medication or chronic care, check how repeats work, when you need review appointments, and whether records or specialist letters should go into My Health Record.