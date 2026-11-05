Medicare Levy Surcharge Exemption in Australia

Key takeaways If you were not entitled to Medicare for all or part of the financial year, you may be dealing with a Medicare levy exemption, not the Medicare Levy Surcharge (MLS). A Medicare Entitlement Statement (MES) is often central.

If you were a foreign resident for tax purposes, the ATO says you may claim a Medicare levy exemption for the relevant period, subject to dependent rules. Visa status alone does not answer that question.

For 2026-27, MLS starts above AUD 105,000 for singles and AUD 210,000 for families, with AUD 1,500 added for each dependent child after the first, if you do not have appropriate hospital cover.

Approved hospital cover may remove MLS, but it does not remove the standard Medicare levy.

Extras-only cover, Overseas Visitors Health Cover (OVHC), Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC), and many international policies should not be assumed to count for MLS, and mid-year changes to cover or family status can create part-year outcomes. Wise for paying Australian health insurance from abroad Pay your insurer in AUD: Convert money before a premium is due

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Which expats may be exempt, and which rule applies The answer depends on which rule is being tested and what happened during the 1 July to 30 June financial year. Match your status, dependents, and cover to the right pathway. If you are not entitled to Medicare benefits Some expats can claim a Medicare levy exemption for periods when they were not entitled to Medicare benefits. The ATO’s Not entitled to Medicare benefits page makes clear that a Medicare Entitlement Statement, or MES, is central, but the statement is only part of the test. Spouse and dependent facts can change the result, so match your ATO exemption category to the Services Australia MES process before you lodge. Work out the exact dates when Medicare entitlement did not apply.

Note whether you had a spouse or dependents during that period.

Confirm whether those family members were also in an exemption category. Services Australia says MES applications generally open on 1 July each year. If you apply between July and November, processing may take up to 8 weeks, so apply early if your claim depends on the statement. If you are a foreign resident for tax purposes If you were a foreign resident for tax purposes, the ATO says you can claim a full Medicare levy exemption for the period you were a foreign resident, subject to dependent rules in part-year cases. That is a Medicare levy question, not a shortcut answer to MLS. Tax residency is not the same as visa status or permanent residency. Expatica’s Australian tax system guide for expats gives wider context, but use ATO rules or professional advice for your own classification. Taxes The tax system in Australia: A complete guide for expats Read more If you have reciprocal healthcare, a spouse, or dependents Reciprocal Medicare access, spouse status, and dependent rules can turn a simple answer into a family test. One person’s Medicare position does not settle the outcome for everyone on the return. Check whether reciprocal care changes Medicare entitlement, not just access to treatment.

Check whether your spouse and dependents need matching exemption or cover status.

Check whether family thresholds or family cover rules apply.

What “Medicare levy surcharge exemption” usually means in practice Searches for this phrase often mean different things. Some expats want a Medicare levy exemption, while others need to check MLS, Medicare status, or whether their cover qualifies. Medicare levy, MLS, and the private health insurance rebate The Services Australia explanation of Medicare and tax says the Medicare levy is usually 2% of taxable income. The Medicare Levy Surcharge is a separate extra charge for higher-income people without appropriate hospital cover, while the private health insurance rebate is a government contribution toward eligible premiums. Hospital cover may help with MLS, but not with the standard Medicare levy. Term What it affects Check with Medicare levy A standard tax, usually 2% of taxable income ATO Medicare Levy Surcharge An extra charge of 1% to 1.5% if your MLS income is above the threshold and you lack appropriate hospital cover ATO and PrivateHealth.gov.au Private health insurance rebate A contribution toward eligible private health premiums Services Australia and your insurer Why expats mix up exemption, Medicare eligibility, and insurance choice Expats often assume visa status, tax residency, Medicare entitlement, and insurance all move together. They do not. Medicare also sits inside Australia’s wider public system, outlined in Expatica’s social security guide, but MLS is a separate tax issue. Someone from a reciprocal-care country may get some Medicare access and still need a separate MLS check. That is why Medicare access, tax residency, and hospital cover have to be tested separately.

When approved hospital cover removes the surcharge instead Many higher-income expats are not truly exempt. They avoid MLS by holding qualifying hospital cover for the right people, for the right days of the financial year. What counts as appropriate private patient hospital cover For MLS purposes, the policy needs to be appropriate hospital cover with a registered Australian health insurer. PrivateHealth.gov.au says it must cover some or all hospital fees and charges, and the yearly excess must stay within the current MLS caps of AUD 750 for singles and AUD 1,500 for couples and families. Check the insurer’s registration, confirm that the policy is hospital cover rather than extras-only, and make sure the people who need protection are actually on the policy. For broader background on local policy types, see Expatica’s Australian insurance guide for expats. Registered Australian health insurer

Hospital cover, not extras-only cover

Excess within current MLS caps

Correct family or dependent inclusion, where needed The Private Health Information Statement often says whether a policy does or does not exempt you from MLS, so it is one of the quickest checks before you buy. Why extras, OVHC, OSHC, and many international plans may not count Not every health policy helps with MLS. PrivateHealth.gov.au says general treatment without hospital cover, Overseas Visitors Health Cover, Overseas Student Health Cover, and cover held with non-registered insurers, such as international insurers, do not provide an MLS exemption. Those products can still suit some expat needs, especially if you want portability or cover outside Medicare. That is a separate question from MLS compliance. Extras-only cover does not remove MLS.

OVHC and OSHC are not the same as approved local hospital cover for MLS purposes.

An international policy should not be treated as MLS-compliant unless the exact current documents prove it. How to verify cover before buying for tax reasons First, confirm the current ATO MLS thresholds and rates. Then check the policy statement on PrivateHealth.gov.au, the insurer’s latest product documents, and the family or dependent rules that apply to you. This matters because income for MLS purposes can include more than salary alone. Your income for MLS purposes

The policy’s Private Health Information Statement

The insurer’s latest product documents and excess

Family, spouse, and dependent cover requirements Insurance Insurance in Australia: A guide for expats Read more

How to prove your status and lodge correctly Even when the rule is on your side, wrong dates or missing paperwork can derail the claim. This is the admin part that turns eligibility into a clean tax return. How to get a Medicare Entitlement Statement To get a Medicare Entitlement Statement, use the official Services Australia MES application process and treat timing as part of the job. 1 Apply from 1 July each year. Applications before that date are usually not accepted, unless you are leaving Australia and meet the early application rule. 2 Apply online through myGov and the Individual Healthcare Identifier service, or use the paper form if needed. 3 Gather your documents first. Services Australia says you must provide the name and photo page of your passport, and you may also need visa evidence, Home Affairs letters, or proof of health insurance. 4 Wait for the statement before lodging if your claim depends on it. Services Australia says processing can take up to 8 weeks, especially between July and November. If your status changed more than once during the year, keep visa dates, arrival and departure dates, and Medicare evidence in one folder before you start. What to do if your income, cover, or family situation changed mid-year Part-year outcomes are common. A new spouse, a policy suspension, a move over the threshold, or a late start to hospital cover can all change the final MLS position. PrivateHealth.gov.au notes that part-year cover can create partial MLS exposure, and suspended cover can create uncovered days. Keep a simple timeline before you lodge. Date Medicare entitlement started or stopped

Date cover started, ended, or was suspended

Date a spouse or dependent joined or left the household or policy

Common expat scenarios and mistakes to avoid These broad examples show how the rules usually play out in everyday expat situations. Use them to identify what to verify next. Temporary visa holder with no Medicare access A temporary visa holder living and working in Australia may not be entitled to Medicare, but that fact alone does not settle every tax question. Start by confirming Medicare status, then check whether the Medicare levy exemption route applies and whether an MES is needed. Visitor-style insurance does not settle the tax point by itself. Line up the dates, confirm family status, and use the MES route if the levy exemption claim depends on it. Reciprocal healthcare user above the MLS threshold A UK expat may have reciprocal Medicare access for medically necessary care and still face MLS if their income for MLS purposes sits above the threshold. Reciprocal rights affect Medicare entitlement, but they do not automatically remove the surcharge. If you are in this position, verify the current threshold and then check whether you need approved hospital cover from a registered Australian insurer to avoid MLS. Family cover, dependents, and part-year hospital cover Family cases often go wrong because one person is uncovered, a young adult dependent is treated differently from what the household expected, or hospital cover only ran for part of the year. That can create full or partial MLS liability even when the family thought it was protected. Was every required family member included on qualifying hospital cover?

Did any adult dependent have a spouse or dependent of their own?

How many days were uncovered because of late start, cancellation, or suspension?