Senior health and elderly care in Australia

Key takeaways Start with Medicare if your main issue is treatment, medicines, or hospital care.

Start with My Aged Care if the issue is coping safely at home or needing daily support.

Medicare, aged care funding, and the Age Pension connect in real life, but each has its own rules.

Help at home often comes before residential care.

Costs depend on care type, provider, and financial assessment.

Private or international medical cover can still help some expats, but aged care access still follows My Aged Care pathways.

How senior health and elderly care works in Australia Australia uses 2 connected systems for older people. Healthcare deals with illness, treatment, tests, doctors, and hospitals. Aged care deals with daily support when independent living becomes harder. The term “elderly care” covers more than nursing. It can mean help with meals or cleaning, support with bathing or dressing, short breaks for carers, or full-time care in an aged care home. Healthcare: General practitioners (GPs), specialists, hospitals, tests, and medicines

General practitioners (GPs), specialists, hospitals, tests, and medicines Home help: Meals, cleaning, transport, and shopping support

Meals, cleaning, transport, and shopping support Personal care: Help with showering, dressing, mobility, or medicines

Help with showering, dressing, mobility, or medicines Residential care: Accommodation plus ongoing support and nursing access when home is no longer suitable Wise for managing overseas income Receive overseas payments: Get eligible pension payments from abroad

Convert to AUD: Convert supported currencies to Australian dollars

Save on conversion costs: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees Learn more about the Wise account What the main systems do Medicare helps eligible people with medical treatment, while My Aged Care is the government gateway for aged care assessment, funding, and provider search. Medicare: Australia’s public health system for eligible people, including doctor visits and public hospital care

Australia’s public health system for eligible people, including doctor visits and public hospital care My Aged Care: The official starting point for government-funded aged care

The official starting point for government-funded aged care Support at Home: Coordinated home care for people with more complex or ongoing needs

Coordinated home care for people with more complex or ongoing needs Residential aged care: An aged care home for respite or permanent support when home is no longer safe or practical

Who can access care and what expats should check first The practical question is whether the system applies to you at all. Access can depend on your age, care needs, residency status, visa position, and, in some cases, how long you’ve lived in Australia. Permanent residents and long-term expats often have more options than temporary residents or people who split their year between countries. Medicare access, Age Pension rules, and aged care support are assessed differently, so start with Services Australia for Medicare and pension questions and My Aged Care for care assessment and service pathways. Medicare, residency, and Age Pension basics Medicare, aged care, and retirement payments sit beside each other, but they follow different rules. Expatica’s guides to social security in Australia: Complete guide for expats and Pensions in Australia: an essential guide help explain the income side of that picture. Medicare: Helps with healthcare if you can enroll

Helps with healthcare if you can enroll Age Pension: Income support with residence rules and means tests

Income support with residence rules and means tests Aged care support: Depends on care needs, assessment, and sometimes income and assets Expatica’s guide to Pensions in Australia: an essential guide Read more When visa status or overseas history changes the answer Reciprocal healthcare agreements can help some visitors and temporary residents with medically necessary care, but they don’t decide aged care eligibility. Recently returned residents and cross-border retirees also need to review residence history and travel patterns before assuming pension or care support will continue unchanged. Before planning your care, check the following: Confirm whether your visa allows Medicare enrollment or only limited cover

See whether your country has a reciprocal healthcare agreement with Australia

Review your Australian residence history for Age Pension rules

Factor in long periods outside Australia if you live across more than 1 country

Which care option may suit your needs The best route depends less on age alone and more on what daily life now looks like. Some people need light help with chores, some need coordinated support at home, and some reach a point where respite or residential care is the safer step. Help at home through CHSP or Support at Home If staying in your own home is still realistic, home-based care is usually the first route to compare. Entry-level support through the Commonwealth Home Support Programme (CHSP) suits people who need a little help, while Support at Home suits people who need a more organized mix of services. Support at Home replaced the Home Care Packages Program and Short-term Restorative Care Programme in November 2025. Since 1 October 2026, the Australian Government has fully funded approved personal care services under Support at Home, provided the person has personal care included in their support plan and enough Support at Home funding available. The following table compares the main home support routes, their typical uses, and the points to check before applying. Route When this may fit Everyday examples What to watch CHSP Lower-level help at home Meals, cleaning, transport Provider contribution Support at Home Regular or more complex help Personal care, nursing, care management Service type and means affect contributions Restorative Care Pathway Short-term recovery support Allied health, nursing Time-limited Assistive technology and home modifications Home safety changes Rails, equipment, home adjustments Approval depends on assessed need Residential aged care, respite, and when home care may no longer be enough Residential aged care becomes more relevant when the risk of staying at home starts to outweigh the benefits. That can happen after repeated falls, advancing dementia, heavy care needs, or when a partner or adult child is no longer coping as the main carer. Don’t wait until a hospital stay or carer burnout forces a rushed choice. Before choosing a home, compare quality ratings, room costs, support needs, location, and how easily family can stay involved. Signs it may be time to compare residential care include: Safety at home is becoming unreliable.

Mobility or memory problems now need regular supervision.

The main carer is exhausted, unwell, or unavailable.

Short-term respite may help now, even if permanent care is not yet needed.

How to apply through My Aged Care For most people, the route is simple on paper: check whether aged care looks relevant, request an assessment, receive an outcome, and then choose a provider that fits your needs and budget. Documents, assessments, and wait times to prepare for My Aged Care says its requirements tool is the usual first step, and if you seem eligible, you can request an assessment online or by phone. 1 Have the basics ready: a Medicare card, personal details, and general information about anyone involved in your care. 2 Expect a follow-up call: My Aged Care says an assessment organization may call within 2 to 6 weeks after your application. 3 Prepare for a home-based assessment: the assessor usually talks through your needs at home or where you currently live. 4 Compare providers after approval: wait times and funding can vary by service type and priority. How to find culturally appropriate care and language support Good care is not only about tasks being done properly. It’s also about clear communication, familiar routines, and a provider who understands food preferences, family dynamics, and cultural expectations. A 2026-2 scoping review in BMC Geriatrics found that language barriers, low awareness, and poor cultural fit were recurring access problems for culturally and linguistically diverse older adults in Australia. Ask whether staff can speak your language or arrange interpreting support

Ask how the provider handles food, religious practice, social activities, and family communication

Ask whether they have experience supporting culturally and linguistically diverse households