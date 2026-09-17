Pension annuities in Australia: guide for expats

Retirement
Pension annuities in Australia turn a lump sum into regular retirement payments, and this guide explains the main annuity types, how they compare with account-based pensions, and the key tax and Age Pension considerations.
Pension annuities in Australia can provide a regular retirement income alongside Super, the Age Pension, and overseas pensions. A pension annuity usually turns a lump sum from Super or other savings into regular payments. This guide explains lifetime and fixed-term annuities, compares them with account-based pensions, and covers tax, Age Pension treatment, cross-border income, and key checks before you buy. It is general information only, not personal financial, retirement, or tax advice.
If you receive a pension or retirement income from overseas while living in Australia, a Wise account can help you hold supported currencies, convert to AUD, and move money for day-to-day spending with clearer costs. It can be useful alongside an Australian annuity or account-based pension when exchange rates affect your budget.
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If you need the wider system first, see Expatica’s guide to pensions in Australia. In simple terms, a pension annuity in Australia is a product you buy, usually from a life company or friendly society, with Super or other savings in exchange for regular income.
Moneysmart’s annuities guide explains that annuities sit alongside other retirement income options such as Super, account-based pensions, and the government Age Pension. This is different from the Age Pension itself, which is a means-tested government payment rather than a product you buy.
One thing worth knowing is that annuities in Australia are part of the broader retirement income system, not a replacement for all other income. Many expats use them as one piece of a retirement plan that may also include Super, savings, and Expatica’s social security guide for Australia if they need Age Pension context.
A lifetime annuity pays income for as long as you live, while a fixed-term annuity pays for a set number of years. The trade-off is straightforward: lifetime products can offer more certainty against longevity risk, while fixed-term products can be easier to match to a known time horizon.
Product materials may also mention reversionary beneficiaries, guaranteed periods, CPI-linked payments, or fixed payments. These features change how much income you receive and what may happen after death.
The key question is not which product is better in general. It is which problem you are trying to solve.
An annuity is designed to provide more predictable income. An account-based pension is designed to give you more flexibility because your money stays in an account balance that can rise or fall with investment performance and your withdrawals.
If you are worried about running out of money late in life, a lifetime income stream may feel reassuring because the income keeps being paid under the product terms. If you are more concerned about needing lump sums for travel, healthcare, or family support, an account-based pension may feel easier to manage.
|Option
|Income certainty
|Flexibility
|Access to capital
|Common best use
|Annuity
|Usually higher
|Usually lower
|Often restricted
|Covering essential spending with predictable income
|Account-based pension
|Lower, depending on balance and markets
|Higher
|Usually easier
|Keeping control over withdrawals and investments
|Mixed approach
|Balanced
|Balanced
|Partial
|Combining a stable base with flexible savings
This is a high-level comparison. Product terms, access rules, and retirement outcomes vary by provider and personal circumstances.
A cautious retiree might use part of their Super to buy an annuity that helps cover rent, utilities, and groceries. A flexibility-focused retiree may keep more money in an account-based pension to adjust payments, take ad hoc withdrawals, and stay invested.
With an account-based pension, you can usually change payment levels above the minimum drawdown and take lump sums. With an annuity, payment terms are usually set at the start, and surrender or withdrawal rights may be limited or costly.
Death benefits also differ. Depending on the product, beneficiaries under an annuity may receive continuing payments, a guaranteed-period benefit, or less than the original capital, while an account-based pension often leaves a remaining balance to be dealt with under super rules. Check the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Target Market Determination (TMD) carefully.
For many retirees, tax and Age Pension annuity rules are the real decision point. The difficulty is that outcomes depend on your age, whether the product was bought with Super or non-super money, when it was purchased, and your wider financial position.
The ATO’s guide to superannuation pensions and annuities and Services Australia’s income streams page are the best starting points. If your retirement assets span Australia and another country, personal advice becomes more important because one decision can affect tax, reporting, and benefit treatment in more than one place.
A practical checklist is:
At a high level, annuity tax in Australia can involve both taxable and tax-free components. The ATO says most annuities include both, and the result can differ depending on the source of the money and your personal circumstances.
That is why this article does not give personal tax calculations. Use the ATO guidance first, then get tax advice if your retirement income includes a foreign pension or cross-border reporting.
Services Australia says different income streams are treated differently under the assets test and income test, and the assessment can depend on product category and purchase date. Some lifetime income streams bought on or after 1 July 2019 have specific assessment rules, which is one reason retirees research them.
How to verify it:
An annuity may be worth exploring if you want a base level of predictable income, worry about living longer than expected, or want part of your retirement income to feel less exposed to market swings. In that case, a lifetime annuity may help with stability, even if it is only one part of your plan.
It may be less suitable if you expect large irregular expenses, want regular access to capital, or dislike locking money into a product with limited exit options. That trade-off matters because the feature that creates income certainty is often the same one that reduces flexibility.
For example, a British retiree in Perth might use part of their Super to buy an annuity that covers core monthly bills, while leaving other savings outside the product and still receiving a UK pension separately. That can make retirement spending easier to plan, but it also means checking both Australian rules and overseas pension treatment before committing.
Some retirees use part of their retirement savings for lifetime income and part for flexible access through an account-based pension or other savings. That can help balance certainty with control.
You may have an Australian annuity or account-based pension while still receiving pension income from the UK, Europe, the US, or elsewhere.
In practice, your retirement income can be affected by exchange rates, receiving fees, intermediary charges, and timing. If you are bringing pension income into Australia in another currency, compare the total cost of each receiving and conversion option rather than looking only at a headline fee.
British readers may also want Expatica’s guide to transferring a UK pension to Australia. For day-to-day receiving choices, Expatica also has guides on the best way to receive money from abroad in Australia and banking in Australia.
If you receive pension income from abroad, a Wise account may help you hold supported currencies, convert funds to AUD, and review applicable fees before you transfer or spend. Wise is not a bank and does not offer annuities or retirement advice.
Use this quick check before you sign anything:
A simple verification sequence is:
Read Moneysmart’s annuities guidance first.
Check the relevant ATO and Services Australia rules for tax and Age Pension treatment.
Compare provider terms, including the PDS and TMD.
Get licensed advice before committing retirement savings.
Annuities can add predictable income to an Australian retirement plan, but they generally trade flexibility for certainty. Expats should compare lifetime and fixed-term annuities with account-based pensions, then check access to capital, death benefits, tax treatment, and Age Pension assessment before committing. Cross-border retirement income adds another layer when pensions or savings sit in more than one country. Use product documents and official ATO and Services Australia guidance, and seek licensed advice where your position is complex.
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