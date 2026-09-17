Pension annuities in Australia: guide for expats

Pension annuities in Australia can provide a regular retirement income alongside Super, the Age Pension, and overseas pensions. A pension annuity usually turns a lump sum from Super or other savings into regular payments. This guide explains lifetime and fixed-term annuities, compares them with account-based pensions, and covers tax, Age Pension treatment, cross-border income, and key checks before you buy. It is general information only, not personal financial, retirement, or tax advice.

Key takeaways Lifetime annuity: Income can be highly predictable under conventional product terms, although some investment-linked products can vary. Access to capital is usually low, and means-test treatment depends on the product rules and purchase date.

Income can be highly predictable under conventional product terms, although some investment-linked products can vary. Access to capital is usually low, and means-test treatment depends on the product rules and purchase date. Fixed-term annuity: Income is predictable for the chosen term, but access to capital is usually limited. Check the tax treatment and residual value rules if you want certainty for a set period.

Income is predictable for the chosen term, but access to capital is usually limited. Check the tax treatment and residual value rules if you want certainty for a set period. Account-based pension: Income is variable, but access to capital is generally higher. Minimum drawdown rules apply and Age Pension treatment can differ, making this route more suitable if flexibility and investment control matter to you.

Income is variable, but access to capital is generally higher. Minimum drawdown rules apply and Age Pension treatment can differ, making this route more suitable if flexibility and investment control matter to you. Mixed approach: Combining products can balance income certainty with access to capital, but you need to check how each part is assessed.

Combining products can balance income certainty with access to capital, but you need to check how each part is assessed. Before you commit: Check the PDS, TMD, tax position, and Centrelink impact, especially if your retirement income spans more than one country. Wise for managing overseas retirement income in Australia If you receive a pension or retirement income from overseas while living in Australia, a Wise account can help you hold supported currencies, convert to AUD, and move money for day-to-day spending with clearer costs. It can be useful alongside an Australian annuity or account-based pension when exchange rates affect your budget. Open a Wise account No commitment required

What a pension annuity means in Australia If you need the wider system first, see Expatica’s guide to pensions in Australia. In simple terms, a pension annuity in Australia is a product you buy, usually from a life company or friendly society, with Super or other savings in exchange for regular income. Moneysmart’s annuities guide explains that annuities sit alongside other retirement income options such as Super, account-based pensions, and the government Age Pension. This is different from the Age Pension itself, which is a means-tested government payment rather than a product you buy. One thing worth knowing is that annuities in Australia are part of the broader retirement income system, not a replacement for all other income. Many expats use them as one piece of a retirement plan that may also include Super, savings, and Expatica’s social security guide for Australia if they need Age Pension context. Retirement Pensions in Australia: an essential 2026 guide Read more Lifetime and fixed-term annuities A lifetime annuity pays income for as long as you live, while a fixed-term annuity pays for a set number of years. The trade-off is straightforward: lifetime products can offer more certainty against longevity risk, while fixed-term products can be easier to match to a known time horizon. Product materials may also mention reversionary beneficiaries, guaranteed periods, CPI-linked payments, or fixed payments. These features change how much income you receive and what may happen after death.

Annuity vs account-based pension: which solves what? The key question is not which product is better in general. It is which problem you are trying to solve. An annuity is designed to provide more predictable income. An account-based pension is designed to give you more flexibility because your money stays in an account balance that can rise or fall with investment performance and your withdrawals. If you are worried about running out of money late in life, a lifetime income stream may feel reassuring because the income keeps being paid under the product terms. If you are more concerned about needing lump sums for travel, healthcare, or family support, an account-based pension may feel easier to manage. Option Income certainty Flexibility Access to capital Common best use Annuity Usually higher Usually lower Often restricted Covering essential spending with predictable income Account-based pension Lower, depending on balance and markets Higher Usually easier Keeping control over withdrawals and investments Mixed approach Balanced Balanced Partial Combining a stable base with flexible savings This is a high-level comparison. Product terms, access rules, and retirement outcomes vary by provider and personal circumstances. A cautious retiree might use part of their Super to buy an annuity that helps cover rent, utilities, and groceries. A flexibility-focused retiree may keep more money in an account-based pension to adjust payments, take ad hoc withdrawals, and stay invested. Where flexibility, access, and death benefits differ With an account-based pension, you can usually change payment levels above the minimum drawdown and take lump sums. With an annuity, payment terms are usually set at the start, and surrender or withdrawal rights may be limited or costly. Death benefits also differ. Depending on the product, beneficiaries under an annuity may receive continuing payments, a guaranteed-period benefit, or less than the original capital, while an account-based pension often leaves a remaining balance to be dealt with under super rules. Check the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Target Market Determination (TMD) carefully.

Tax and Age Pension rules to check first For many retirees, tax and Age Pension annuity rules are the real decision point. The difficulty is that outcomes depend on your age, whether the product was bought with Super or non-super money, when it was purchased, and your wider financial position. The ATO’s guide to superannuation pensions and annuities and Services Australia’s income streams page are the best starting points. If your retirement assets span Australia and another country, personal advice becomes more important because one decision can affect tax, reporting, and benefit treatment in more than one place. A practical checklist is: Confirm whether the product is a lifetime, fixed-term, account-based, or other income stream.

Check whether you are using Super or non-super money.

Ask how the product is assessed for both the assets test and income test.

Ask what happens if you die early, commute the product, or need capital back.

Check whether overseas pensions, foreign assets, or foreign tax residence change the result. How annuity income may be taxed At a high level, annuity tax in Australia can involve both taxable and tax-free components. The ATO says most annuities include both, and the result can differ depending on the source of the money and your personal circumstances. That is why this article does not give personal tax calculations. Use the ATO guidance first, then get tax advice if your retirement income includes a foreign pension or cross-border reporting. How annuities can affect the Age Pension tests Services Australia says different income streams are treated differently under the assets test and income test, and the assessment can depend on product category and purchase date. Some lifetime income streams bought on or after 1 July 2019 have specific assessment rules, which is one reason retirees research them. How to verify it: Read the product category on the provider documents.

Check the treatment against Services Australia guidance.

Confirm whether overseas assets are also being counted, because Services Australia’s asset types page says assets in and outside Australia can affect payment.

Speak to a Financial Information Service officer before acting. Banking Best way to receive money from abroad in Australia Read more

When an annuity may suit expats in Australia An annuity may be worth exploring if you want a base level of predictable income, worry about living longer than expected, or want part of your retirement income to feel less exposed to market swings. In that case, a lifetime annuity may help with stability, even if it is only one part of your plan. It may be less suitable if you expect large irregular expenses, want regular access to capital, or dislike locking money into a product with limited exit options. That trade-off matters because the feature that creates income certainty is often the same one that reduces flexibility. For example, a British retiree in Perth might use part of their Super to buy an annuity that covers core monthly bills, while leaving other savings outside the product and still receiving a UK pension separately. That can make retirement spending easier to plan, but it also means checking both Australian rules and overseas pension treatment before committing. When a blended approach may make sense Some retirees use part of their retirement savings for lifetime income and part for flexible access through an account-based pension or other savings. That can help balance certainty with control.