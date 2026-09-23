Capital gains tax in Australia: rules, exemptions and examples

Understand capital gains tax in Australia before you sell property, shares, or other assets. Capital gains tax (CGT) is part of Australia’s income tax system, and the amount you may need to report depends on factors such as the asset, your cost base, available exemptions, and your residency status. These rules can be especially important for expats and investors selling Australian property after moving overseas. This guide explains how CGT works, how to calculate a gain, the main property exemptions, the rules for foreign residents, and what to check before you sell. This guide is general information only, not personal tax, legal, or financial advice. Tax outcomes depend on the asset type, ownership period, residency status, and your personal circumstances.

How capital gains tax works in Australia Capital gains tax applies when you make a gain on a CGT asset. The ATO explains that CGT is part of income tax, so individuals usually include their net capital gain in assessable income rather than paying a flat standalone CGT rate. In practice, a CGT event often happens when ownership changes. That usually means a sale, but not every trigger involves cash changing hands. A gift, transfer, loss, destruction, or some residency changes can also matter. A common question is whether CGT only applies to property. It does not. Common CGT assets include investment property, shares, managed funds, business assets, and assets you inherited and later sold. One thing worth knowing is that timing often turns on the contract date, not settlement. That matters because Australia’s financial year runs from 1 July to 30 June, and the contract date can decide which return the gain appears in. Common assets that may trigger CGT include: investment properties

shares and exchange-traded investments

managed fund units

business assets

inherited assets sold later

some collectables and personal-use assets in specific cases What counts as a CGT event? A CGT event can happen when you: sell an asset

transfer it to someone else

gift it

lose it or it is destroyed

receive compensation for it

stop being an Australian resident in a way that changes how some assets are treated What assets are exempt or partly exempt? Not every gain is taxable. Your main home may qualify for the main residence exemption, some assets bought before 20 September 1985 are pre-CGT, and cars and motorcycles are generally exempt. Some outcomes are only partly exempt, especially if a home was rented out or used to earn income. This is different from state taxes such as stamp duty and land tax, which are separate from federal CGT rules. For related state-based costs, see Expatica’s guide to property taxes in Australia. Buying & Selling Property taxes in Australia: is it expensive to buy property? Read more

How to calculate CGT step by step If you are trying to work out CGT Australia rules before a sale, the key question is not “what is the rate?” but “what is my net capital gain?” The order matters, and skipping a step can give the wrong answer. 1 Start with your capital proceeds, which is usually what you received for the asset. 2 Work out the cost base, which can include eligible buying, holding, and selling costs as well as the purchase price. 3 Subtract the cost base from the capital proceeds to determine the capital gain or capital loss, then apply any available capital losses. 4 After losses are applied, consider the 12-month CGT discount or any other relevant concession for which you are eligible. The ATO’s Calculating your CGT guidance is the best place to verify the order. Here is a simplified property example. It shows the mechanics, not a final tax bill, because your actual tax outcome depends on your total taxable income and circumstances. Item Amount Sale price A$820,000 Purchase price A$600,000 Stamp duty and legal fees on purchase A$25,000 Capital improvements A$30,000 Selling costs A$15,000 Cost base A$670,000 Capital gain before losses A$150,000 Less prior-year capital loss A$20,000 Gain after losses A$130,000 Less 50% discount, if eligible A$65,000 Net capital gain included in assessable income A$65,000 This example is simplified and illustrates the calculation sequence only. Actual tax outcomes depend on the taxpayer’s circumstances and current ATO rules. A short shares example can help too. If you bought shares for A$10,000 and sold them for A$14,000 after 18 months, a carried-forward capital loss of A$1,000 would usually reduce the gain to A$3,000 before any eligible discount is applied. How to verify: use the ATO’s CGT guidance and, for home sales, its CGT property exemption tool before you lodge. What goes into your cost base? Your cost base is not just the purchase price. It can also include costs such as: stamp duty

conveyancing and legal fees

brokerage

agent and advertising fees on sale

eligible capital improvements Poor records can lead people to overstate their gain because they may forget costs they were allowed to include. How capital losses and the 12-month discount work These two rules are easy to mix up. Capital losses are usually applied first, and only then do you work out whether a remaining gain qualifies for the 12-month discount. For example, if you make an A$20,000 gain, have an A$5,000 carried-forward capital loss, and qualify for the 50% discount, you would usually reduce the gain to A$15,000 first and then discount that amount. Capital losses generally cannot reduce salary or wage income, and foreign or temporary residents may not get the full discount in the same way as Australian residents.

Property and main residence rules Property is where much of the CGT confusion starts. Readers often want a yes-or-no answer, but the real answer depends on how the property was used over time. If a property was your main home for the whole ownership period, was not used to produce income, and sits on land of two hectares or less, a full exemption is more likely. If it was partly rented, fully rented later, or used for business, the exemption may be partial instead. This is also where readers sometimes mix up federal CGT with state charges. CGT is a federal tax issue. Stamp duty, land tax, and council rates are separate and depend on state or local rules. If you are selling a home or investment while living abroad, the risk is assuming the property rules stay the same after your residency changes. For practical sale steps, see Expatica’s guide to selling property in Australia. Buying & Selling Selling property in Australia Read more Scenario Likely CGT treatment Main home for full ownership period Often fully exempt Main home later rented out Full or partial exemption may apply, depending on timing and choices Investment property Usually subject to CGT Room rented out or part used for business Often partial exemption only These scenarios are general illustrations. The actual treatment can depend on timing, use of the property, residency, and other circumstances. Main home vs investment property The ATO calls the home exemption the main residence exemption. It usually applies when the dwelling was your main residence for the whole ownership period, was not used to produce income, and is on land of two hectares or less. An investment property is different because gains are usually not fully exempt. If the property earned rent, was partly used for income, or changed purpose over time, you may need to work through a partial exemption instead of assuming a full one. The ATO’s Eligibility for main residence exemption page is the best starting point. Rented rooms, absence rule and mixed use Edge cases often change the result: renting out one room can create a partial CGT exposure

moving out and renting the whole home can interact with the absence rule

using part of the home for business can reduce the exemption

the six-year rule can sometimes keep main residence treatment for a limited period Verify mixed-use and long-absence cases carefully with the ATO, especially if there is more than one property involved.

Residency rules for expats and foreign residents If you are an expat, the key question is your tax residency, not your visa label. The ATO says tax residency can be different from immigration status, and that difference can change which assets Australia taxes. In broad terms, foreign and temporary residents are usually taxed on taxable Australian property, such as Australian real estate, rather than on every asset they own worldwide. Some CGT benefits also change once you become a foreign resident. One thing worth knowing is that leaving Australia does not automatically mean the same CGT treatment continues. If you later sell Australian property while overseas, foreign resident capital gains withholding may apply. That withholding is not necessarily your final tax liability, so you still need to work out the actual position. Use this quick checklist: Are you a resident for tax purposes, a temporary resident, or a foreign resident?

Is the asset taxable Australian property?

Did your residency change during ownership?

Are you expecting the full 50% discount or a main residence exemption?

Could withholding apply at settlement if the asset is Australian real property? Resident, temporary resident and foreign resident An Australian resident for tax purposes is not the same as a visa holder or citizen. The ATO uses tax residency tests, and temporary resident status can also change the outcome. In practice, residents are usually taxed more broadly, while foreign and temporary residents are generally taxed on taxable Australian property for CGT purposes. If you are unsure, check the ATO’s residency guidance before relying on a tax outcome. Main residence exemption and foreign resident rules This is one of the most important expat traps. A foreign resident selling Australian residential property is generally not entitled to the main residence exemption in the same way, even if the property used to be their home. Limited exceptions can apply under the life events test, so do not assume the answer is always no or always yes. The ATO’s Main residence exemption for foreign residents page is the right place to check current rules.

Records, reporting and common mistakes Good records can lower stress and sometimes lower the taxable gain as well. If you cannot prove parts of your cost base, you may end up reporting a bigger gain than necessary. Keep records for purchase, sale, improvements, ownership shares, and prior-year capital losses. Moneysmart notes that good records help you calculate gains and losses and should generally be kept for five years after you include the capital gain or loss in your return. Before lodging, gather: purchase contract and settlement statement

sale contract and selling invoices

stamp duty, legal, agent, and brokerage records

receipts for capital improvements

prior-year tax records showing capital losses CGT is reported through your Australian tax return for the relevant year. Self-lodgers usually lodge by 31 October, and Expatica’s guide to filing your income tax in Australia explains the wider process. Taxes Filing your income tax in Australia Read more Common mistakes include: thinking CGT is a flat tax rate

using settlement instead of contract date

assuming the main residence exemption is automatic

forgetting that capital losses do not offset wages

assuming withholding is the final tax amount