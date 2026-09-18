Corporate tax rate in Australia in 2026

Taxes
This guide explains Australia’s 30% and 25% company tax rates by showing when the base rate entity rules apply, what business structure, income mix, and tax residency can change the outcome (including for foreign-owned companies), and how to calculate, lodge, and pay company tax.
Australia’s standard company tax rate is 30%, but eligible base rate entities may use the lower 25% rate. Working out which rate applies is not simply a question of company size or turnover, as your income mix, business structure, and tax residency can all affect the result. This is especially important when budgeting, forecasting tax costs, or managing an Australian company as part of a wider international business structure. This guide explains when the 30% or 25% rate may apply, how the base rate entity rules work, what foreign-owned businesses should consider, and how to calculate, lodge, and pay company tax in Australia.
It is for general information only and is not tax, legal, or accounting advice. Check current ATO guidance and seek professional advice where your company has cross-border or complex residency issues.
If your Australian company invoices clients overseas or pays suppliers in other currencies, Wise Business can help you hold supported currencies, convert to AUD when needed, and keep payment records in one place for reconciliation and forecasting.
No commitment required
In plain English, Australian corporate income tax is the tax a company pays on its taxable income. The standard rate is 30%, while an eligible base rate entity may use 25%.
That difference sounds simple, but the lower rate is an eligibility rule, not an automatic reward for being small. The rate applies to taxable income rather than gross revenue, so sales alone do not tell you the final company tax bill.
|Item
|Who or what it may apply to
|Main test
|Where to verify
|30%
|Companies that do not qualify for the lower rate
|Outside the base rate entity rules
|ATO company tax rates
|25%
|Eligible base rate entities
|Aggregated turnover under AUD 50 million and passive income at or below 80%
|ATO company tax guidance
|Tax base
|Taxable income after allowable deductions
|Not based on gross sales alone
|business.gov.au income tax guidance
|Check point
|Your business structure and residency position can change the answer
|Entity, base rate entity, and residency rules
|Review current ATO guidance before lodging
This table is a high-level summary. Rates, eligibility rules, and tax treatment should be checked against current official guidance before a return or forecast is finalised.
The 30% company tax rate is the default position for companies that do not meet the base rate entity rules. Turnover on its own does not get a company down to 25%, so check the current company tax and base rate entity guidance before you lodge.
The 25% rate applies only if a company qualifies as a base rate entity for that income year. You therefore need to check more than business size or turnover, because the rules look at both aggregated turnover and the share of assessable income that is passive.
To use the 25% company tax rate correctly, you need to satisfy both core tests rather than relying on the turnover number alone.
Before you budget, forecast, or tell investors which rate applies, check how your business is connected to other entities and what kind of income it earns.
Aggregated turnover can be broader than one company’s standalone sales. It may include the turnover of connected entities and affiliates, which is why foreign-owned groups, family structures, and founders with several related businesses need extra care.
If the wider group is relevant, your 25% company tax position can change even when one Australian company looks small by itself. Check the ATO methodology before relying on an internal forecast.
Confirm:
Passive income matters because the lower rate depends partly on the share of assessable income treated as base rate entity passive income. This can include interest, rent, royalties, dividends, some capital gains, and certain amounts flowing through trusts or partnerships.
An operating company with trading income may still qualify if its passive income remains within the relevant limit, while a company earning a large share of its income from passive sources may not.
If you assume the lower rate without checking the income mix, you can understate tax in budgets, cash-flow plans, or board papers.
No. Company tax applies to companies and some company-like entities, but it does not automatically apply to sole traders, ordinary partnerships, or trusts. If you have not incorporated, you may be looking at the wrong tax rule entirely.
If you are still choosing a setup, read Expatica’s guide to starting a business in Australia before making an entity decision for tax reasons alone.
Consider professional advice before changing entity type purely to pursue a lower headline tax rate.
Tax residency can change which income falls within the Australian tax system. Foreign ownership alone does not automatically set the company tax rate, but residency and Australian-source questions can change the overall tax position.
Australian resident companies are generally taxed on worldwide income. Company residency can depend on incorporation and, in some circumstances, where the business is carried on and where central management and control or relevant voting power sits.
Non-resident companies can have Australian tax obligations on Australian-sourced income, while treaty, permanent establishment, branch, and subsidiary questions may affect the result. If you sell into Australia, operate a branch, or use a local subsidiary, get advice before assuming the outcome.
Once you know which rate may apply, the next step is working out taxable income and keeping records that support the return. Company tax is calculated on taxable income after relevant deductions and adjustments rather than gross revenue alone.
In practice, this means clean bookkeeping, support for deductions, and a clear filing process. Businesses with overseas suppliers, shareholders, or multi-currency transactions should also keep payment records that allow transactions to be traced back to invoices, contracts, and accounting entries.
Taxable income starts with assessable income and then takes allowable deductions into account. Businesses generally need to lodge an income tax return for a year in which they run the business, even where they do not expect tax to be payable.
Do not assume every business cost is deductible or that incomplete records will be enough later. Keep documentation that supports the figures used in the return.
The filing process broadly moves from the income year and bookkeeping stage to calculating the return, managing any PAYG instalments, and meeting the applicable lodgement deadline.
The Australian financial year runs from 1 July to 30 June, and companies generally prepare a company tax return for each relevant income year.
Work out taxable income, apply the relevant company tax rate, and include deductions and adjustments supported by your records.
Check whether PAYG instalments apply to the business and follow the applicable payment schedule.
Confirm the current lodgement and payment deadline for your circumstances, including whether you lodge directly or through a registered tax agent.
For broader filing context, Expatica’s guide to filing your income tax in Australia explains the wider Australian tax-return system.
Many mistakes happen before the company tax return is lodged. Founders may assume the 25% rate applies automatically, confuse revenue with taxable income, or overlook how group links and passive income can affect the lower-rate test.
Professional help may be particularly useful if you have foreign ownership, multiple entities, a branch structure, cross-border royalties, or uncertainty about residency, passive income, or group turnover. You can check whether an adviser is registered through the Tax Practitioners Board Public Register.
Companies that pay overseas suppliers, contractors, or advisers, or receive funds in more than one currency, also need a clear record of how money moved between currencies and accounts. Payment administration does not determine tax residency or the company tax rate, but good records can make reconciliation and review easier.
Wise Business is one option internationally active businesses can compare for overseas supplier payments, supported currencies, and payment records. It does not determine your company tax rate, residency, deductions, or reporting obligations.
If you are comparing broader business account options, see Expatica’s guide to the best business bank accounts in Australia.
Australia’s company tax rate is not a simple small-business-versus-large-business split. The standard rate is 30%, while 25% may apply only when a company satisfies the base rate entity rules for the relevant income year. Before using either rate in forecasts or filings, check aggregated turnover, passive income, entity structure, and tax residency, and keep records that support the return. Cross-border or group structures can add complexity, so use current ATO guidance and registered professional advice where needed.
FAQ
Some companies may qualify for the 25% rate, but size alone does not determine eligibility. Check the base rate entity turnover and passive-income tests before relying on the lower rate.
A base rate entity is a company that meets the applicable lower-rate tests for the income year, including the aggregated-turnover and passive-income requirements.
Foreign companies can have Australian tax obligations, including on Australian-sourced income. Residency, permanent-establishment, treaty, and structural questions can affect the result, so check current ATO guidance and obtain advice for your circumstances.
No. Sole traders are generally taxed under individual income-tax rules rather than the company tax rates covered in this guide.
Aggregated turnover can extend beyond one company’s own turnover and may include connected entities or affiliates. Check the current ATO aggregation rules before using the figure to determine eligibility for the lower company tax rate.
Did you find this guide helpful?