Corporate tax rate in Australia in 2026

Australia’s standard company tax rate is 30%, but eligible base rate entities may use the lower 25% rate. Working out which rate applies is not simply a question of company size or turnover, as your income mix, business structure, and tax residency can all affect the result. This is especially important when budgeting, forecasting tax costs, or managing an Australian company as part of a wider international business structure. This guide explains when the 30% or 25% rate may apply, how the base rate entity rules work, what foreign-owned businesses should consider, and how to calculate, lodge, and pay company tax in Australia. It is for general information only and is not tax, legal, or accounting advice. Check current ATO guidance and seek professional advice where your company has cross-border or complex residency issues.

Key takeaways Standard rate: The default company tax rate is 30%, and 25% applies only to eligible base rate entities.

The default company tax rate is 30%, and 25% applies only to eligible base rate entities. Lower-rate tests: The lower rate depends on aggregated turnover under AUD 50 million and passive income at 80% or less.

The lower rate depends on aggregated turnover under AUD 50 million and passive income at 80% or less. Business structure: Company tax does not apply to every business structure, so sole traders, partnerships, and trusts follow different tax rules.

Company tax does not apply to every business structure, so sole traders, partnerships, and trusts follow different tax rules. Foreign ownership: Foreign ownership does not set the rate by itself, but residency and Australian-sourced income can affect the tax position.

Foreign ownership does not set the rate by itself, but residency and Australian-sourced income can affect the tax position. Before acting: Check current ATO guidance before you budget, lodge, or pay. Wise Business for cross-border company payments and records If your Australian company invoices clients overseas or pays suppliers in other currencies, Wise Business can help you hold supported currencies, convert to AUD when needed, and keep payment records in one place for reconciliation and forecasting. Open a Wise account No commitment required

What is the corporate tax rate in Australia? In plain English, Australian corporate income tax is the tax a company pays on its taxable income. The standard rate is 30%, while an eligible base rate entity may use 25%. That difference sounds simple, but the lower rate is an eligibility rule, not an automatic reward for being small. The rate applies to taxable income rather than gross revenue, so sales alone do not tell you the final company tax bill. Item Who or what it may apply to Main test Where to verify 30% Companies that do not qualify for the lower rate Outside the base rate entity rules ATO company tax rates 25% Eligible base rate entities Aggregated turnover under AUD 50 million and passive income at or below 80% ATO company tax guidance Tax base Taxable income after allowable deductions Not based on gross sales alone business.gov.au income tax guidance Check point Your business structure and residency position can change the answer Entity, base rate entity, and residency rules Review current ATO guidance before lodging This table is a high-level summary. Rates, eligibility rules, and tax treatment should be checked against current official guidance before a return or forecast is finalised. Quick glossary ABN: Australian Business Number

Australian Business Number ASIC: Australian Securities and Investments Commission

Australian Securities and Investments Commission ATO: Australian Taxation Office

Australian Taxation Office Base rate entity: a company that meets the lower-rate tests for the relevant income year

When the 30% company tax rate applies The 30% company tax rate is the default position for companies that do not meet the base rate entity rules. Turnover on its own does not get a company down to 25%, so check the current company tax and base rate entity guidance before you lodge.

When the 25% base rate entity rate applies The 25% rate applies only if a company qualifies as a base rate entity for that income year. You therefore need to check more than business size or turnover, because the rules look at both aggregated turnover and the share of assessable income that is passive. Aggregated turnover must be under AUD 50 million for the income year.

80% or less of assessable income can be base rate entity passive income.

The test applies each year, so a company can qualify in one year and not in another. Who qualifies as a base rate entity? To use the 25% company tax rate correctly, you need to satisfy both core tests rather than relying on the turnover number alone. Before you budget, forecast, or tell investors which rate applies, check how your business is connected to other entities and what kind of income it earns. How the aggregated turnover test works Aggregated turnover can be broader than one company’s standalone sales. It may include the turnover of connected entities and affiliates, which is why foreign-owned groups, family structures, and founders with several related businesses need extra care. If the wider group is relevant, your 25% company tax position can change even when one Australian company looks small by itself. Check the ATO methodology before relying on an internal forecast. Confirm: current-year turnover

connected or affiliated entities

group ownership and control structure

whether overseas relationships affect the calculation How passive income affects the 25% rate Passive income matters because the lower rate depends partly on the share of assessable income treated as base rate entity passive income. This can include interest, rent, royalties, dividends, some capital gains, and certain amounts flowing through trusts or partnerships. An operating company with trading income may still qualify if its passive income remains within the relevant limit, while a company earning a large share of its income from passive sources may not. If you assume the lower rate without checking the income mix, you can understate tax in budgets, cash-flow plans, or board papers. interest and some other returns on cash

rent and royalties

dividends and some capital gains

trust or partnership amounts traced back to passive income Taxes The tax system in Australia: A complete guide for expats Read more

Does the company tax rate apply to every business structure? No. Company tax applies to companies and some company-like entities, but it does not automatically apply to sole traders, ordinary partnerships, or trusts. If you have not incorporated, you may be looking at the wrong tax rule entirely. If you are still choosing a setup, read Expatica’s guide to starting a business in Australia before making an entity decision for tax reasons alone. Companies vs sole traders, partnerships and trusts Companies: taxed at company level on taxable income, using the applicable company tax rate.

taxed at company level on taxable income, using the applicable company tax rate. Sole traders: generally taxed as individuals, so business profit usually sits in the personal tax return. See Expatica’s guide to taxes for freelancers and the self-employed in Australia.

generally taxed as individuals, so business profit usually sits in the personal tax return. See Expatica’s guide to taxes for freelancers and the self-employed in Australia. Ordinary partnerships: generally not taxed in the same way as companies, because partners are taxed on their share of net income.

generally not taxed in the same way as companies, because partners are taxed on their share of net income. Trusts: follow separate tax rules, and the result can depend on how income is distributed or retained. Consider professional advice before changing entity type purely to pursue a lower headline tax rate.

How tax residency affects company tax Tax residency can change which income falls within the Australian tax system. Foreign ownership alone does not automatically set the company tax rate, but residency and Australian-source questions can change the overall tax position. Australian resident companies Australian resident companies are generally taxed on worldwide income. Company residency can depend on incorporation and, in some circumstances, where the business is carried on and where central management and control or relevant voting power sits. Non-resident companies and permanent establishments Non-resident companies can have Australian tax obligations on Australian-sourced income, while treaty, permanent establishment, branch, and subsidiary questions may affect the result. If you sell into Australia, operate a branch, or use a local subsidiary, get advice before assuming the outcome. Selling to Australian customers from offshore does not answer residency or permanent establishment questions by itself.

A branch can create different tax and reporting issues from an Australian subsidiary.

If residency is uncertain, check current ATO business-residency guidance and seek tailored advice.

How to calculate, lodge and pay company tax Once you know which rate may apply, the next step is working out taxable income and keeping records that support the return. Company tax is calculated on taxable income after relevant deductions and adjustments rather than gross revenue alone. In practice, this means clean bookkeeping, support for deductions, and a clear filing process. Businesses with overseas suppliers, shareholders, or multi-currency transactions should also keep payment records that allow transactions to be traced back to invoices, contracts, and accounting entries. Taxable income, deductions and record keeping Taxable income starts with assessable income and then takes allowable deductions into account. Businesses generally need to lodge an income tax return for a year in which they run the business, even where they do not expect tax to be payable. Do not assume every business cost is deductible or that incomplete records will be enough later. Keep documentation that supports the figures used in the return. sales invoices and payment receipts

supplier bills, subscriptions, and expense evidence

payroll, superannuation, and contractor records

transaction histories, including overseas and multi-currency payments

contracts and supporting records for unusual transactions PAYG instalments, returns and deadlines The filing process broadly moves from the income year and bookkeeping stage to calculating the return, managing any PAYG instalments, and meeting the applicable lodgement deadline. 1 The Australian financial year runs from 1 July to 30 June, and companies generally prepare a company tax return for each relevant income year. 2 Work out taxable income, apply the relevant company tax rate, and include deductions and adjustments supported by your records. 3 Check whether PAYG instalments apply to the business and follow the applicable payment schedule. 4 Confirm the current lodgement and payment deadline for your circumstances, including whether you lodge directly or through a registered tax agent. For broader filing context, Expatica’s guide to filing your income tax in Australia explains the wider Australian tax-return system.

Common mistakes expat founders and foreign-owned SMEs make with company tax Many mistakes happen before the company tax return is lodged. Founders may assume the 25% rate applies automatically, confuse revenue with taxable income, or overlook how group links and passive income can affect the lower-rate test. assuming 25% is a generic small-business company tax rate

treating gross revenue as taxable income

ignoring passive income when modelling company tax

ignoring connected entities when looking at aggregated turnover

mixing up company tax with sole trader, partnership, or trust tax rules

relying on old thresholds, rates, or deadlines instead of current ATO guidance

When to get help from a registered tax agent Professional help may be particularly useful if you have foreign ownership, multiple entities, a branch structure, cross-border royalties, or uncertainty about residency, passive income, or group turnover. You can check whether an adviser is registered through the Tax Practitioners Board Public Register.