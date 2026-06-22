How to transfer a UK pension to Australia in 2026

UK pension transfer to Australia — at a glance Option Best for Key points Typical next step Transfer to an Australian QROPS/ROPS (often via an SMSF) People sure they’ll retire in Australia, wanting AUD-based retirement savings Must be a QROPS to avoid UK tax issues; Australian contribution caps/tax may apply Check HMRC ROPS list + speak to adviser Keep pension in the UK (drawdown/annuity) and receive payments in Australia People who may return to the UK or don’t want transfer complexity No transfer process; still cross-border tax/FX considerations Contact UK provider + plan to manage currency risk Consolidate funds within the UK then reassess later People under pensionable age May simplify management; overseas transfer can happen later Get UK consolidation advice UK State Pensionpaid to Australia (not transferred) Anyone eligible for UK State Pension Claim abroad; paid to UK or overseas bank Contact International Pension Centre Your receiving scheme must be a QROPS/ROPS to avoid a 40%+ tax bill (and it’s on you to check)

to avoid a 40%+ tax bill (and it’s on you to check) Transfers can trigger a 25% overseas transfer charge from HMRC in some cases

from HMRC in some cases Australia treats many foreign retirement transfers as super contributions and may tax applicable fund earnings if you miss the 6‑month rule

and may tax if you miss the UK State Pension is not transferable, but you can still claim it abroad to a UK or overseas bank account

Step 1 — Identify what pension you have (and what can/can’t be transferred) UK State Pension vs private/workplace pensions To transfer a UK pension to Australia you’ll first have to check the specific pension you have: State Pension : cannot be transferred into an Australian super. You canclaim it while living abroad as long as you’re eligible.

: cannot be transferred into an Australian super. You canclaim it while living abroad as long as you’re eligible. Private/workplace pensions: may be transferable to an overseas scheme. Typically the overseas scheme must be an approved QROPS/ROPS in Australia. Which UK pensions are commonly transferable? It’s important to check with your provider to see if your UK pension can be transferred. This may be possible with: Defined contribution workplace and personal pensions

Some occupational schemes

Some defined benefit schemes (defined benefit pension transfer advice required first) Common pensions that may not transfer (or are restricted) UK State Pension (can’t be transferred, but can be claimed while living abroad)

Some public sector or unfunded schemes

Annuities you’re already receiving

Step 2 — Understand QROPS/ROPS What is a QROPS/ROPS and why does it matter? The overseas scheme you want to transfer to must be a Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS), or the UK scheme you hold your pension in may refuse the transfer. Where transfers to non-approved schemes are allowed the tax is usually at least 40%. HMRC publishes a ROPS notification list which changes regularly. It’s up to you to check if your scheme qualifies. Considerations for Australia Many pension transfers to Australia use structures that meet HMRC’s QROPS Australia rules. However, the only safe way to confirm is to check the HMRC ROPS list and your receiving fund’s status. Bear in mind that taxes and caps can still apply from the Australian side even when you select an approved provider – we’ll look at that in more detail later.

Step 3 — Key UK tax rules to know before you transfer Overseas transfer charge (25%) and when it may apply You may have to pay an HMRC overseas transfer charge of 25% depending on where the QROPS is based and your available allowance. You generally don’t pay the charge if you live in the same country where the QROPS is based and the transfer does not exceed your available overseas transfer allowance. Overseas transfer allowance (OTA) The overseas transfer allowance is usually £1,073,100 (June 2026) – the allowance may be higher for some people. Moving countries within 5 years after transfer If you move within 5 years, you may need to notify your scheme provider using form APSS 241 and tax outcomes can change. You may need to pay additional tax, or you may get a refund if you’ve moved to the country your QROPS is in. Paperwork that matters Form APSS 263 includes all the required information to make a QROPS transfer. Give it to your UK pension scheme administrator. If you don’t provide all of the required information within 60 days, the transfer can be taxed at 25%. Keep an eye on your emails in case additional details are required, so you can answer questions in good time.

Step 4 — Key Australian tax rules (ATO) that affect UK-to-Australia pension transfers Australia may tax “applicable fund earnings” Australian income tax applies to applicable fund earnings which include earnings accrued in your pension pot since you became an Australian tax resident. If you meet the 6-month rule, these taxes may be waived. The 6‑month rule Earnings accrued by your foreign pension (called foreign super interest) are not usually subject to this tax if transferred into your Australian pension within 6 months of either: Becoming an Australian resident for tax purposes

Your foreign employment ceasing Get advice from the ATO to check if this rule applies to your specific situation. Contribution caps Transfers to an Australian super from foreign super funds are treated as member contributions and can count towards contribution caps. The ATO non‑concessional contributions cap is $130,000 from July 1 2026 – if you transfer in more than this you may pay extra tax. However, bring-forward rules and your total super balance can change eligibility. Under bring forward rules you might be able to make higher contributions before paying taxes. On the other hand, if your pension fund exceeds the general transfer balance cap (2.1 million AUD from July 2026) you may not be able to make any tax free contributions. Money Management How to save money in Australia as an expat Read more

Step-by-step: how to transfer a UK pension to Australia (2026) Step 1 — Confirm eligibility and get pension details Identify your pension type – defined contribution, defined benefit or UK state – to check you’re eligible to transfer. Check your pension’s current value, and ask your provider about any penalties, or safeguarded benefits linked to your pension type. Bear in mind that if you have a defined benefit pension, regulated advice may be required before you can make a transfer. Step 2 — Find an eligible receiving scheme (QROPS/ROPS) Use the current HMRC ROPS list to confirm the receiving scheme you want to use is listed. Contact the receiving scheme to check their transfer rules, such as any age restrictions which may apply. Step 3 — Ask your UK pension provider for transfer process + fees Talk to your UK pension service to make sure you understand the transfer out fees, timelines, and documentation requirements. Gather all the information and documents needed in advance of the transfer request. Step 4 — Complete UK transfer documentation (APSS 263) Submit UK transfer documentation (APSS 263) to your UK scheme administrator. Bear in mind you’ll need to respond quickly if asked for more information. Failing to get everything processed in 60 days may result in a tax bill from HMRC. Step 5 — Plan the Australia-side tax handling Ask the ATO whether the 6‑month rule applies in your situation. Get advice to understand whether any applicable fund earnings will be taxed and understand how the reporting and payment process works. Step 6 — Execute transfer + keep records Once your transfer request is completed you’ll need to retain records like confirmation letters, dates of residency, valuation statements, and exchange-rate records. This helps with tax reporting and budgeting.

Costs to budget for The costs of transferring a UK pension to Australia depend a lot on the specific schemes you transfer from and to. Consider the following: You may need to pay for professional advice – especially for defined benefit schemes

Your UK provider may have variable exit or transfer fees

The HMRC’s 25% overseas transfer charge might apply depending on your scheme and pension balance

Australian tax may apply on fund earnings if you do not meet the 6 month rule

You may pay foreign exchange costs when converting GBP → AUDincluding an exchange rate markup Consider Wise for sending large amounts internationally and managing GBP/AUD conversion transparently, with mid-market exchange rates and low fees. Go to Wise

How long does a UK-to-Australia pension transfer take? A UK-to-Australia pension transfer can take several weeks to several months depending on provider processing times. Both schemes will need to complete due diligence and checks, as well as the specific time it takes to move your money. Ensure you submit all the right paperwork first time, to make the process as smooth as possible.

Receiving UK pension payments in Australia (and managing GBP/AUD) The UK State Pension can be paid into a UK or overseas account. There’s a 0.39% conversion charge levied by the government if you’re paid in a currency other than GBP. If you’re receiving a private pension, your payments may be made in GBP regardless of where you live. This will mean managing the currency conversion yourself. Shop around to get the best available exchange rate from a reputable provider, to limit the amount you pay in fees. Need to move pension money (or UK income) to Australia? With a Wise account, you can hold both GBP and AUD, convert currencies using the mid-market exchange rate, and see transparent fees upfront. It’s a practical way to receive UK payments and send money to Australia for rent, deposits, and day-to-day living costs—without the hidden markups many banks add to exchange rates. Go to website