Key takeaways Australia has no formal “exit tax”, but a deemed disposal can apply when you stop being an Australian tax resident.

The rule usually matters most for shares, managed funds, and similar CGT (capital gains tax) assets that are not taxable Australian property.

Temporary residents are often treated differently, and some may not be taken to dispose of assets when they leave.

Australian property usually stays inside the Australian tax net, so the departure rule often works differently for real estate.

You may be able to defer the departure tax outcome by making the ATO (Australian Taxation Office) choice through your departure-year return, but the later consequences still need checking.

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Does Australia really have an exit tax? The phrase exit tax is common in search results, but the ATO normally treats this as a CGT issue when you stop being an Australian resident for tax purposes. That means a tax event can arise without a sale, for example, if you leave Australia permanently and still hold listed shares that sit outside the taxable Australian property rules. What deemed disposal means Deemed disposal means you’re treated as if you sold certain CGT assets at market value when your Australian tax residency ends. No cash has to change hands, so an expat who leaves with an unchanged share portfolio can still have a CGT event in the departure-year return. The exact tax outcome depends on the asset, its cost base, and your wider return. Which assets are treated differently? The big split is between assets that are not taxable Australian property and assets that are. That’s why Australian real estate often stays inside the Australian tax net after departure, while other assets may face a deemed disposal when you end Australian tax residency. Check the ATO definition before assuming an asset fits either column. For wider CGT background, see Expatica’s guide to capital gains tax in Australia. The following table summarizes which assets are often caught by the departure rules and which are usually treated differently. Often caught on departure Often treated differently Shares, managed funds, some investment assets Australian property and other taxable Australian property Taxes Capital gains tax in Australia: rules, exemptions and examples Read more

When leaving Australia changes your tax status Leaving Australia does not end your tax residency on its own, and neither does a visa change. The question is whether you’ve stopped being an Australian resident for tax purposes under the ATO’s facts-and-circumstances tests. Mixed-year outcomes are common if you leave partway through the tax year. How the ATO tests tax residency in practice Use this checklist when you’re working out whether your Australian tax residency has ended: Resides test: where you actually live day to day

where you actually live day to day Domicile test: whether your permanent home remains in Australia

whether your permanent home remains in Australia 183-day test: whether you were in Australia for more than half the income year, taking into account your usual place of abode and whether you intend to reside in Australia

whether you were in Australia for more than half the income year, taking into account your usual place of abode and whether you intend to reside in Australia Superannuation test: a special rule for certain Australian Government employees and their families The ATO also looks at facts such as your home, family, work ties, assets, social pattern, and intention to return. To verify your position, use the ATO’s Your tax residency page and residency tool. Temporary residents and part-year departures Do the tax rules for temporary residents work the same way? No. Temporary resident is a technical tax category, not just a plain-English description of being in Australia for a short time. If you’re a temporary resident under the ATO definition, your CGT treatment can differ, and the ATO says you may not be taken to have disposed of assets at departure in the same way. Before you assume the rule applies, check: Whether you held a temporary visa

Whether you or your spouse meet the Social Security Act conditions

Whether you were ever an Australian resident without being a temporary resident

Whether your departure year is split between resident and foreign resident treatment If you were in Australia on a temporary visa, review Departing Australia Superannuation Payment (DASP) rules for super separately, because super departure payments sit outside the CGT question.

What expats should check before they leave Before you leave, map the rule to your assets, not to the label exit tax. Check what you own, whether there are unrealized gains, whether you hold Australian property, and whether your new country may tax a later sale. A common mistake is assuming the rule only applies to shares, or that foreign tax will automatically cancel the Australian result. Property, shares, and the CGT discount Property, shares, managed funds, employee share schemes, and business-related investments can each behave differently when you become a foreign resident. Foreign residents don’t always get the full CGT discount on later disposals, and later Australian property sales can raise foreign resident capital gains withholding issues that should be checked against current ATO rules. State property charges, such as stamp duty or land tax, are separate from federal CGT. For property-specific background, see Expatica’s guide to property taxes in Australia. The following table compares common treatment points, risks, and checks for different types of assets. Asset type Common treatment point Common risk What to verify Australian property Usually stays taxable in Australia Later sale and withholding issues Main residence and withholding rules Listed shares May face deemed disposal on departure Missing the departure-date value Market value and record keeping Managed funds Often follow the same departure logic as shares Wrong cost base later Statements and valuation date Employee share schemes Special rules can apply Assuming standard CGT timing Plan documents and tax advice Buying & Selling Property taxes in Australia: is it expensive to buy property? Read more Double tax treaties and foreign tax credits Your new country of residence may also tax a later sale. Australia’s tax treaty with that country may change which country taxes what, or when a foreign tax credit is available. Relief is not automatic. For example, you may face an Australian departure-year outcome on shares, then a later disposal rule in your new country when you eventually sell. Check the treaty text and local advice together.

Should you pay CGT when you leave or defer it? The departure rules can require you to recognize capital gains or losses when you stop being an Australian resident. Alternatively, eligible individuals can consider the ATO choice to disregard the gains and losses arising at departure. The choice applies to the relevant gains and losses as a whole and can change the later Australian tax treatment of affected assets, not just the timing of a tax payment. The appropriate treatment depends on your assets, your circumstances, and the tax rules in your new country. Seek advice from a registered Australian tax agent before making the choice. How the ATO choice works The choice is generally shown through the way your departure-year return is prepared, rather than through a separate election form. In practice, it changes later tax treatment, not just timing. Check 3 things: Keep records that show market values and which assets the choice affected. Don’t assume you can revisit the choice easily after the return is lodged. Model the later outcome as well as the departure-year outcome before you decide.

Departure checklist: what to do before and after you leave Use this checklist to reduce last-minute surprises and keep your leaving Australia tax obligations organized: 1 Confirm the date your tax residency may have changed. 2 Save market values for shares, funds, and other relevant assets near that date. 3 Download broker statements, property records, and employee share paperwork. 4 Check whether you still have Australian property, rental income, or other taxable Australian property. 5 Make sure your tax file number (TFN), contact details, and myGov access still work from abroad. 6 List treaty questions for the country you are moving to. 7 Decide whether you need a registered Australian tax agent for the departure-year return. 8 After departure, review any Australian income that still needs reporting and keep ATO notices. Records, deadlines, and who to speak to Australia’s tax year runs from 1 July to 30 June, and self-lodgers usually lodge between 1 July and 31 October. Good records matter because contract dates, valuations, and cost-base evidence can change the result. If you have mixed residency, property, or treaty issues, a registered Australian tax agent is often worth considering. To verify filing requirements, use the ATO’s lodge from outside Australia page and the Tax Practitioners Board public register. For broader filing context, see Expatica’s guide to non-resident tax in Australia. Taxes Non-Resident Tax in Australia: Rules, Rates and Filing Read more