RSU Tax in Australia: What Expats Need to Know

RSUs can look simple until Australian tax time raises the question of when the income actually arose. For expats, the answer can depend on vesting dates, tax residency, and whether the shares are held with an overseas broker. Australian RSU tax usually starts with the employee share scheme rules, but moving countries during the grant or vesting period can affect the outcome. This guide explains the taxing point, tax residency, capital gains tax, reporting requirements, and how to handle overseas RSU proceeds. This guide is for general information only, not tax, legal, financial, or personal advice. It covers the taxing point, residency, CGT, reporting, and overseas proceeds.

Key takeaways RSUs are usually taxed in Australia under employee share scheme (ESS) rules.

For many plans, the key tax moment is the deferred taxing point, often when vesting restrictions fall away.

Selling the shares can create capital gains tax (CGT) on any movement after the amount already taxed as income.

Tax residency can change the answer, and visa status does not decide residency on its own.

Keep grant documents, vest notices, ESS statements, broker records, and foreign tax records if another country is involved. Wise: manage your overseas RSU proceeds after sale Receive, hold and convert supported currencies, such as USD and AUD

Compare receiving fees and exchange rates before you move the money

Keep conversions and transfers in one place to match your records Compare Wise for RSU proceeds No commitment required

How RSUs are taxed in Australia In Australia, RSUs usually fall within the ATO employee share schemes framework. Tax can arise before you sell, when the discount on the shares becomes assessable under ESS rules. For many expats, grant creates no immediate tax, the taxing point often arrives when restrictions end, and any later price movement is dealt with separately under CGT rules. Match the vest date on your ESS statement with your broker’s vest confirmation before you lodge. Stage What to check Possible tax effect Grant Award terms and forfeiture conditions Often no immediate tax Vesting or deferred taxing point Market value and whether restrictions have lifted ESS amount may become assessable income Sale Sale price compared with taxed value CGT gain or loss may arise What counts as an employee share scheme? An ESS is a scheme under which you receive shares or rights at a discount in connection with your work. The ATO says ESS interests can come from an Australian company or a foreign company, which matters if your employer is overseas. RSUs are different from options because there is usually no strike price or exercise decision. Option rules, such as exercise timing, do not automatically apply to RSUs. When does the taxing point happen? For many RSUs, the practical trigger is the deferred taxing point, often when the shares are no longer at real risk of forfeiture and disposal restrictions have ended. In everyday terms, that often lines up with vesting. The ATO tax-deferred schemes guidance also sets out a 30-day rule. If you sell within 30 days after the deferred taxing point, the taxing point can move to the disposal date. Taxes The tax system in Australia: A complete guide for expats Read more

How tax residency changes the answer for expats Tax residency is often the first question to settle for expats with RSUs in Australia. The ATO tax residency guidance makes clear that visa status and tax residency are not the same thing. Status Broad starting point Why RSUs get tricky Australian resident May need to declare worldwide income Overseas grants and foreign brokers do not remove the Australian tax question Foreign resident Usually focuses on Australian-sourced income Source and service period questions can still matter Temporary resident Special rules can apply to some foreign income Australian workdays and plan timing can still matter Australian resident, foreign resident, and temporary resident Broadly, Australian residents are usually taxed on worldwide income, while foreign residents usually focus on Australian-sourced income. Temporary residents can sit in a different category again, and Expatica’s guide to Non-Resident Tax in Australia is a useful primer on the wider residency picture. RSUs still need more than a label. Grant dates, service periods, and where the linked employment was performed can all change the result. When another country may also tax the same RSUs If you were granted RSUs while working in one country and vested after moving to Australia, more than one tax system may be relevant. That is where double-tax worries usually start. Before you get advice, gather the grant date, vest dates, service period, ESS statement, broker statements, and proof of foreign tax already paid. If your RSUs are US-linked, the Australia-US tax treaty guide can help explain how the treaty may apply, and some readers may also need to check whether a foreign income tax offset could apply.

How vesting, sale, and the 30-day rule fit together The simplest way to understand RSU vesting tax is to follow the timeline in order. First comes the taxing point, then any quick sale, and only after that do you work out whether there is a later capital gain or loss. Step What usually happens Why it matters Vesting or deferred taxing point Shares become available, or restrictions end ESS income may arise Sale within 30 days You dispose of the shares quickly The 30-day rule may move the taxing point Sale after 30 days You hold first and sell later Later price movement is usually a CGT question Sale after 12 months You held the shares longer A CGT discount may be relevant, depending on your facts Tax at vesting When shares vest, check the date, the market value used, and whether the shares are actually accessible. Also check whether the amount appears on your ESS statement, because that is usually the number you will reconcile later. What changes if you sell within 30 days? The ATO’s 30-day rule can matter if you sell within 30 days after the deferred taxing point. In simple terms, the disposal date can become the taxing point instead, so quick sales need special care. When capital gains tax applies Once the income-tax amount has been established, later price movement is usually handled under CGT rules. Your cost base is usually the value already brought into tax under the ESS rules, so the full sale proceeds are not the taxable gain.

How to estimate your RSU tax bill in practice This example is illustrative only, not a personal tax calculation. Photo: FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images A simple worked example in AUD Imagine 100 RSUs vest when the market value is AUD 50 per share. The ESS amount brought into income is AUD 5,000. Later, you sell the shares 14 months after the taxing point for AUD 58 per share. The sale proceeds are AUD 5,800, so the later capital gain is AUD 800, based on the AUD 5,000 taxed value as the cost base. If the CGT discount applies in your circumstances, only part of that AUD 800 may be taxable. RSUs vested Value at taxing point ESS amount Sale value later Later gain 100 AUD 50 AUD 5,000 AUD 5,800 AUD 800 For rough cash-flow planning only, Expatica’s Australia Salary Calculator can help you think about how extra income may affect take-home pay, but it does not replace ESS or cross-border tax analysis. How to think about withholding, Medicare levy, and sell-to-cover Payroll withholding often differs from the final bill. Some employers use sell-to-cover, which means a portion of shares is sold to fund withholding, but the amount withheld may still differ from what you owe after your full return and Medicare levy position are worked out. Reconcile payroll records, your ESS statement, and any broker sale confirmations before you assume the tax has been fully covered.

How to report RSUs to the ATO and keep the right records At tax time, your job is to reconcile, not just to accept what is pre-filled. Start with the ESS statement, then compare it with vest notices, broker records, and any foreign tax paperwork before you lodge through filing your income tax in Australia. Taxes Filing your income tax in Australia Read more Which documents to gather Keep your grant documents, vest notices, ESS statement, broker confirmations, sale confirmations, foreign tax records, and exchange-rate evidence if your broker account is overseas. If a foreign employer did not issue an Australian-style ESS statement, keep the written plan information they did provide. Where ESS amounts usually appear at tax time ESS information may be pre-filled in myTax from mid-August, but you still need to check it against your own records and the ATO myTax employee share schemes guidance. Compare the plan type, dates, discount amount, and any tax withheld before you lodge. The Australian Taxation Office explains that an Employee Share Scheme statement can show the discount amount, scheme type, and any TFN amounts withheld.