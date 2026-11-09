Foreign income tax offset in Australia for expats

Key takeaways When FITO matters: You can claim it only for foreign income tax paid on income or gains also included in your Australian assessable income.

You can claim it only for foreign income tax paid on income or gains also included in your Australian assessable income. The AUD 1,000 shortcut: If your total qualifying foreign tax paid is AUD 1,000 or less, you can usually claim that amount without the full limit calculation.

If your total qualifying foreign tax paid is AUD 1,000 or less, you can usually claim that amount without the full limit calculation. Records drive the claim: Keep proof of gross foreign income, foreign tax paid, payment dates, and the Australian dollar (AUD) conversion method used.

Keep proof of gross foreign income, foreign tax paid, payment dates, and the Australian dollar (AUD) conversion method used. Timing can change the year: If foreign tax is paid after you lodge in Australia, you may need to amend the earlier return.

If foreign tax is paid after you lodge in Australia, you may need to amend the earlier return. Some charges never count: Value-added tax (VAT), goods and services tax (GST), many social-security-style charges, penalties, and tax on income left out of your Australian return don’t count.

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What the foreign income tax offset is The foreign income tax offset is an Australian tax offset that can reduce your tax bill when the same income is taxed overseas and also taxed in Australia. For many expats, this matters because Australia generally taxes residents on worldwide income while another country may already have withheld or assessed tax on the same amount. FITO is Australia’s main relief tool for this problem. It generally helps when the foreign income or gain is included in your Australian assessable income. It can apply to foreign income tax paid, or deemed paid, on income or gains included in Australia.

It reduces Australian tax payable for that year.

It doesn’t remove the need to report the income correctly. What FITO does and doesn’t do FITO is a non-refundable offset. It can reduce Australian tax payable, then Medicare levy, and then Medicare levy surcharge, but unused FITO isn’t refunded and can’t be carried forward. It reduces tax already payable in Australia.

It can apply to foreign withholding tax that was correctly imposed.

It doesn’t create a separate payout for excess foreign tax. In practice, if you paid more tax overseas than Australia would charge on the same income, the excess is usually lost. Taxes The tax system in Australia: A complete guide for expats Read more

Who can claim FITO in Australia? You may be able to claim FITO if you paid, or are treated as having paid, foreign income tax on income or gains also included in your Australian assessable income. The ATO calls this the foreign income tax offset, not a foreign tax credit. Before looking at the amount, check whether the income belongs in your Australian return. If that point is unclear because of residency, temporary-resident rules, capital gains, employee share schemes, or foreign pensions, verify it before you lodge. You must have paid the foreign income tax, or be deemed to have paid it.

The income or gain must be included in your Australian assessable income, or in limited cases eligible non-assessable non-exempt income.

The foreign charge must be the right kind of tax, usually an income tax or a tax in lieu of income tax.

You need records showing the gross income, the tax paid, the payment date, and the foreign tax year. How residency affects expats, temporary residents, and non-residents The following table compares the general Australian tax treatment of different residency statuses and what to check before considering FITO. Status General Australian tax position FITO point to check Australian resident Generally taxed on worldwide income Foreign income may need to be reported, so FITO can become relevant Non-resident Generally taxed on Australian-sourced income only Foreign income often falls outside the Australian return Temporary resident Rules are more nuanced Most foreign income may be exempt, but foreign employment or treaty issues can change the result How to verify: compare your facts with ATO residency guidance, then read Non-Resident Tax in Australia: Rules, Rates and Filing if you may not have been an Australian resident for the full year. Taxes Non-Resident Tax in Australia: Rules, Rates and Filing Read more

Which foreign taxes and income count towards FITO? Start with the income type and the document trail. Common examples include foreign employment income, dividends, interest, rent, royalties, and some capital gains, as long as the same amount is also brought into the Australian return. The foreign charge generally needs to be an income tax, a tax on profits or gains, or a tax covered by a relevant treaty. A statement label isn’t enough on its own. Check whether the tax was correctly imposed, whether a treaty limit reduced the foreign country’s taxing right, and whether the gross income, not just the net cash received, belongs in your Australian return. The following table shows common types of foreign income, the documents you may receive, and the information to check first. Income type Example foreign document May FITO apply? What to check first Salary or wages Payslip or annual tax statement Often, if also assessable in Australia Gross pay, tax withheld, and payment date Dividends or interest Broker statement or dividend voucher Often, if foreign withholding was correctly imposed Gross income and withholding tax line Rental income Foreign tax assessment or rental schedule Often, if rent is included in Australia Gross rent, deductible expenses, and tax paid Capital gains Foreign tax assessment or broker report Sometimes Whether the Australian assessable amount is lower because of losses or capital gains tax rules When you review the documents, find the gross income figure and the foreign tax line first. On dividends and interest, also check whether the withholding rate matches any treaty limit that may apply. What usually doesn’t count? VAT, sales taxes, and GST-style consumption taxes

Many social-security-style contributions

Inheritance, wealth, or net worth taxes

Penalties, fines, or interest on late tax payments

Foreign tax linked to income that isn’t included in your Australian return Don’t assume a charge counts just because the foreign document calls it tax. For FITO, the question is whether it’s foreign income tax for Australian purposes.

How to calculate FITO step by step The calculation becomes easier once you follow the order. Convert the foreign income, deductions, and foreign tax paid into Australian dollars, report the gross income in the right part of the return, and then decide whether you can use the shortcut or need the full limit calculation. Convert everything to AUD. Use the ATO foreign income conversion calculator or another accepted rate where appropriate, and keep a record of the rate used. Identify the foreign tax paid. Check that it was paid, not just assessed, and that it’s the right type of foreign income tax. Include the income correctly in Australia. Report the gross amount, not just the net cash you received after withholding. Use the shortcut if available. If total qualifying foreign tax paid for the year doesn’t exceed AUD 1,000, you can usually claim that amount without the full limit calculation. If you want to claim more than AUD 1,000 in foreign income tax offset, you generally need to calculate the FITO limit. The ATO calculation compares your Australian tax liability with the liability calculated after excluding relevant foreign-taxed income and associated deductions. Your allowable offset is subject to the qualifying foreign tax paid and the applicable limit. If the foreign tax rate is higher than the Australian tax on the same income, the excess isn’t refundable. If the amount taxed overseas is larger than the amount assessable in Australia, for example because of capital losses, capital gains tax discounts, or timing differences, only the relevant part can count. How the AUD 1,000 shortcut works If your total qualifying foreign tax paid for the year doesn’t exceed AUD 1,000, you can usually claim that amount without the full FITO limit calculation. Once your foreign tax paid goes over that level, the ATO expects you to work out the limit unless you choose to claim only AUD 1,000. If your total qualifying foreign tax paid is AUD 1,000 or less, you can usually claim that amount.

If the true amount is higher and you enter only AUD 1,000, you can’t claim the balance for that year later. Example: foreign dividends or salary income The following illustrative example shows how the AUD 1,000 shortcut can work when the total qualifying foreign income tax paid during the year is no more than AUD 1,000. Item Illustrative amount in AUD What it shows Gross foreign income included in the Australian return 2,000 Foreign income after AUD conversion Total qualifying foreign tax paid 300 Assumes no other qualifying foreign tax was paid that year FITO amount generally claimable using the shortcut 300 No full FITO limit calculation required As an example if AUD 300 is your total qualifying foreign income tax paid for the year, you can generally claim an AUD 300 FITO without calculating the full limit. However, FITO is non-refundable, so the amount that actually reduces your tax bill depends on your overall Australian tax liability and the application of other tax offsets.an AUD 300, the calculated limit would instead be based on the AUD 300 of foreign tax paid. The actual claim may differ under the AUD 1,000 shortcut.

How to claim FITO in your Australian tax return Before you open myTax, gather your foreign income statements, proof of foreign tax paid, exchange-rate records, and any treaty documents that explain the withholding rate used. For the wider lodgment process, Filing your income tax in Australia covers the main return steps. In myTax, foreign income and foreign tax paid are usually entered in the relevant income sections first, and the offset is then dealt with in the Offsets area. If your case involves capital gains, trusts, employee share schemes, temporary-resident questions, or tax paid in a different year, a registered Australian tax agent is often the safer route. Gather gross income statements, not just net payment confirmations.

Convert all foreign income and tax paid to AUD before entering figures.

Decide whether you can use the AUD 1,000 shortcut or need the full limit calculation.

Keep a copy of the exchange rate or calculator result used.

Keep the supporting records even if myTax pre-fills part of the data. Taxes Filing your income tax in Australia Read more What if the foreign tax is paid later or corrected? Sometimes the income goes into your Australian return first, but the foreign tax is paid later. In that case, you may need to amend the earlier Australian return once the foreign tax is paid, rather than claiming it in advance. If the foreign tax is later refunded, increased, or corrected, the Australian FITO claim may also need updating. Check the current ATO amendment rules and get help if source-country assessments, treaty disputes, or timing mismatches make the position hard to follow.

Common expat mistakes and how to avoid them Claiming the wrong tax: Don’t include VAT, GST-style charges, or many social-security-style deductions.

Don’t include VAT, GST-style charges, or many social-security-style deductions. Reporting only the net amount: Australia usually wants the gross foreign income, including tax withheld.

Australia usually wants the gross foreign income, including tax withheld. Using the wrong AUD conversion method: Keep a record of the rate or calculator result you used.

Keep a record of the rate or calculator result you used. Skipping the residency question: The rules change sharply between residents, temporary residents, and non-residents.

The rules change sharply between residents, temporary residents, and non-residents. Treating a foreign statement as complete proof: You still need to show that the income, the tax type, and the payment date fit the ATO rules. If you’re unsure, pause before lodging, check the relevant ATO guidance, and escalate to a registered tax agent where the facts are more complex.