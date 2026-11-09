Foreign income tax offset in Australia for expats

You may pay tax overseas and still need to report the same income in Australia. The foreign income tax offset (FITO) can reduce that double taxation if the foreign tax and the income fit the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) rules.
If you still earn salary, dividends, rent, interest, or capital gains from abroad, foreign tax paid doesn’t settle your Australian return. This guide explains who’s usually in scope, what counts, how the AUD 1,000 shortcut works, what records to keep, and how to claim through myTax or with a registered tax agent.
This article is based on ATO and Treasury guidance. It’s for general information only and doesn’t constitute personal tax, legal, or financial advice. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may change.
Key takeaways
- When FITO matters: You can claim it only for foreign income tax paid on income or gains also included in your Australian assessable income.
- The AUD 1,000 shortcut: If your total qualifying foreign tax paid is AUD 1,000 or less, you can usually claim that amount without the full limit calculation.
- Records drive the claim: Keep proof of gross foreign income, foreign tax paid, payment dates, and the Australian dollar (AUD) conversion method used.
- Timing can change the year: If foreign tax is paid after you lodge in Australia, you may need to amend the earlier return.
- Some charges never count: Value-added tax (VAT), goods and services tax (GST), many social-security-style charges, penalties, and tax on income left out of your Australian return don’t count.
- Wise for admin: A Wise Account can help eligible users move and convert money for tax administration.
Wise for cross-border tax admin in Australia
- Hold supported currencies: Keep overseas funds ready to convert to AUD
- Pay a tax bill from abroad: Send money to Australia if you're eligible
- See the cost first: Check the rate and fees before you send money
What the foreign income tax offset is
The foreign income tax offset is an Australian tax offset that can reduce your tax bill when the same income is taxed overseas and also taxed in Australia. For many expats, this matters because Australia generally taxes residents on worldwide income while another country may already have withheld or assessed tax on the same amount.
FITO is Australia’s main relief tool for this problem. It generally helps when the foreign income or gain is included in your Australian assessable income.
- It can apply to foreign income tax paid, or deemed paid, on income or gains included in Australia.
- It reduces Australian tax payable for that year.
- It doesn’t remove the need to report the income correctly.
What FITO does and doesn’t do
FITO is a non-refundable offset. It can reduce Australian tax payable, then Medicare levy, and then Medicare levy surcharge, but unused FITO isn’t refunded and can’t be carried forward.
- It reduces tax already payable in Australia.
- It can apply to foreign withholding tax that was correctly imposed.
- It doesn’t create a separate payout for excess foreign tax.
In practice, if you paid more tax overseas than Australia would charge on the same income, the excess is usually lost.
Who can claim FITO in Australia?
You may be able to claim FITO if you paid, or are treated as having paid, foreign income tax on income or gains also included in your Australian assessable income. The ATO calls this the foreign income tax offset, not a foreign tax credit.
Before looking at the amount, check whether the income belongs in your Australian return. If that point is unclear because of residency, temporary-resident rules, capital gains, employee share schemes, or foreign pensions, verify it before you lodge.
- You must have paid the foreign income tax, or be deemed to have paid it.
- The income or gain must be included in your Australian assessable income, or in limited cases eligible non-assessable non-exempt income.
- The foreign charge must be the right kind of tax, usually an income tax or a tax in lieu of income tax.
- You need records showing the gross income, the tax paid, the payment date, and the foreign tax year.
How residency affects expats, temporary residents, and non-residents
The following table compares the general Australian tax treatment of different residency statuses and what to check before considering FITO.
|Status
|General Australian tax position
|FITO point to check
|Australian resident
|Generally taxed on worldwide income
|Foreign income may need to be reported, so FITO can become relevant
|Non-resident
|Generally taxed on Australian-sourced income only
|Foreign income often falls outside the Australian return
|Temporary resident
|Rules are more nuanced
|Most foreign income may be exempt, but foreign employment or treaty issues can change the result
How to verify: compare your facts with ATO residency guidance, then read Non-Resident Tax in Australia: Rules, Rates and Filing if you may not have been an Australian resident for the full year.
Which foreign taxes and income count towards FITO?
Start with the income type and the document trail. Common examples include foreign employment income, dividends, interest, rent, royalties, and some capital gains, as long as the same amount is also brought into the Australian return. The foreign charge generally needs to be an income tax, a tax on profits or gains, or a tax covered by a relevant treaty.
A statement label isn’t enough on its own. Check whether the tax was correctly imposed, whether a treaty limit reduced the foreign country’s taxing right, and whether the gross income, not just the net cash received, belongs in your Australian return.
The following table shows common types of foreign income, the documents you may receive, and the information to check first.
|Income type
|Example foreign document
|May FITO apply?
|What to check first
|Salary or wages
|Payslip or annual tax statement
|Often, if also assessable in Australia
|Gross pay, tax withheld, and payment date
|Dividends or interest
|Broker statement or dividend voucher
|Often, if foreign withholding was correctly imposed
|Gross income and withholding tax line
|Rental income
|Foreign tax assessment or rental schedule
|Often, if rent is included in Australia
|Gross rent, deductible expenses, and tax paid
|Capital gains
|Foreign tax assessment or broker report
|Sometimes
|Whether the Australian assessable amount is lower because of losses or capital gains tax rules
When you review the documents, find the gross income figure and the foreign tax line first. On dividends and interest, also check whether the withholding rate matches any treaty limit that may apply.
What usually doesn’t count?
- VAT, sales taxes, and GST-style consumption taxes
- Many social-security-style contributions
- Inheritance, wealth, or net worth taxes
- Penalties, fines, or interest on late tax payments
- Foreign tax linked to income that isn’t included in your Australian return
Don’t assume a charge counts just because the foreign document calls it tax. For FITO, the question is whether it’s foreign income tax for Australian purposes.
How to calculate FITO step by step
The calculation becomes easier once you follow the order. Convert the foreign income, deductions, and foreign tax paid into Australian dollars, report the gross income in the right part of the return, and then decide whether you can use the shortcut or need the full limit calculation.
- Convert everything to AUD. Use the ATO foreign income conversion calculator or another accepted rate where appropriate, and keep a record of the rate used.
- Identify the foreign tax paid. Check that it was paid, not just assessed, and that it’s the right type of foreign income tax.
- Include the income correctly in Australia. Report the gross amount, not just the net cash you received after withholding.
- Use the shortcut if available. If total qualifying foreign tax paid for the year doesn’t exceed AUD 1,000, you can usually claim that amount without the full limit calculation.
- If you want to claim more than AUD 1,000 in foreign income tax offset, you generally need to calculate the FITO limit. The ATO calculation compares your Australian tax liability with the liability calculated after excluding relevant foreign-taxed income and associated deductions. Your allowable offset is subject to the qualifying foreign tax paid and the applicable limit.
If the foreign tax rate is higher than the Australian tax on the same income, the excess isn’t refundable. If the amount taxed overseas is larger than the amount assessable in Australia, for example because of capital losses, capital gains tax discounts, or timing differences, only the relevant part can count.
How the AUD 1,000 shortcut works
If your total qualifying foreign tax paid for the year doesn’t exceed AUD 1,000, you can usually claim that amount without the full FITO limit calculation. Once your foreign tax paid goes over that level, the ATO expects you to work out the limit unless you choose to claim only AUD 1,000.
- If your total qualifying foreign tax paid is AUD 1,000 or less, you can usually claim that amount.
- If the true amount is higher and you enter only AUD 1,000, you can’t claim the balance for that year later.
Example: foreign dividends or salary income
The following illustrative example shows how the AUD 1,000 shortcut can work when the total qualifying foreign income tax paid during the year is no more than AUD 1,000.
|Item
|Illustrative amount in AUD
|What it shows
|Gross foreign income included in the Australian return
|2,000
|Foreign income after AUD conversion
|Total qualifying foreign tax paid
|300
|Assumes no other qualifying foreign tax was paid that year
|FITO amount generally claimable using the shortcut
|300
|No full FITO limit calculation required
As an example if AUD 300 is your total qualifying foreign income tax paid for the year, you can generally claim an AUD 300 FITO without calculating the full limit. However, FITO is non-refundable, so the amount that actually reduces your tax bill depends on your overall Australian tax liability and the application of other tax offsets.an AUD 300, the calculated limit would instead be based on the AUD 300 of foreign tax paid. The actual claim may differ under the AUD 1,000 shortcut.
How to claim FITO in your Australian tax return
Before you open myTax, gather your foreign income statements, proof of foreign tax paid, exchange-rate records, and any treaty documents that explain the withholding rate used. For the wider lodgment process, Filing your income tax in Australia covers the main return steps.
In myTax, foreign income and foreign tax paid are usually entered in the relevant income sections first, and the offset is then dealt with in the Offsets area. If your case involves capital gains, trusts, employee share schemes, temporary-resident questions, or tax paid in a different year, a registered Australian tax agent is often the safer route.
- Gather gross income statements, not just net payment confirmations.
- Convert all foreign income and tax paid to AUD before entering figures.
- Decide whether you can use the AUD 1,000 shortcut or need the full limit calculation.
- Keep a copy of the exchange rate or calculator result used.
- Keep the supporting records even if myTax pre-fills part of the data.
What if the foreign tax is paid later or corrected?
Sometimes the income goes into your Australian return first, but the foreign tax is paid later. In that case, you may need to amend the earlier Australian return once the foreign tax is paid, rather than claiming it in advance.
If the foreign tax is later refunded, increased, or corrected, the Australian FITO claim may also need updating. Check the current ATO amendment rules and get help if source-country assessments, treaty disputes, or timing mismatches make the position hard to follow.
Common expat mistakes and how to avoid them
- Claiming the wrong tax: Don’t include VAT, GST-style charges, or many social-security-style deductions.
- Reporting only the net amount: Australia usually wants the gross foreign income, including tax withheld.
- Using the wrong AUD conversion method: Keep a record of the rate or calculator result you used.
- Skipping the residency question: The rules change sharply between residents, temporary residents, and non-residents.
- Treating a foreign statement as complete proof: You still need to show that the income, the tax type, and the payment date fit the ATO rules.
If you’re unsure, pause before lodging, check the relevant ATO guidance, and escalate to a registered tax agent where the facts are more complex.
Using a Wise Account to manage cross-border tax admin
If you need to settle an Australian tax bill from overseas, the tax question and the money-movement question aren’t the same thing. A Wise Account can help eligible users hold supported currencies, convert funds to AUD, and send money to Australia when they need to organize cash for tax administration.
Next steps for claiming FITO
Start by confirming your Australian tax residency, then match each foreign tax payment to income included in your Australian return. Keep your gross income statements, payment evidence, and exchange-rate records together, and check whether the AUD 1,000 shortcut or the full limit calculation applies. Where residency, treaties, or payment timing complicate the claim, consult a registered Australian tax agent before lodging. If you also need to move funds across borders, Wise Account may help with the transfer administration, separately from your tax obligations.
FAQ
Foreign income tax offset in Australia
Who can claim the foreign income tax offset in Australia?
You may qualify if you paid, or are deemed to have paid, foreign income tax on income or gains included in your Australian assessable income. Residency and the type of foreign tax still matter.
How is FITO calculated if foreign tax paid is over AUD 1,000?
You generally need to calculate the FITO limit or choose to claim only AUD 1,000. The calculation considers qualifying foreign tax paid and the applicable Australian tax limit.
What foreign taxes don't count towards FITO?
VAT, GST-style consumption taxes, many social-security-style contributions, and foreign tax on income excluded from your Australian return generally don’t qualify.
Does FITO apply to foreign dividends, rent, or capital gains?
It can, provided the relevant foreign tax was paid and the income or gain is included in Australian assessable income. Capital losses, discounts, and treaty rules can affect the result.
Can I claim FITO if I pay the foreign tax after lodging?
Not before the foreign tax is paid. You may need to amend the earlier Australian return once payment has been made, subject to the applicable amendment rules.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- FITO eligibility, qualifying foreign income tax, and relief from double taxation, Australian Taxation Office – Claiming a foreign income tax offset
- Qualifying foreign tax, offset limits, special rules, and record keeping, Australian Taxation Office – Guide to foreign income tax offset rules 2026
- Conditions for applying FITO, including gross foreign income and withholding tax, Australian Taxation Office – When a FITO applies
- The AUD 1,000 shortcut, calculation limits, and amendment timing, Australian Taxation Office – Calculate your FITO or offset limit
- How to claim a foreign income tax offset through myTax, Australian Taxation Office – myTax 2026 foreign income tax offset
- Reporting foreign income and related tax paid in myTax, Australian Taxation Office – myTax 2026 other foreign income
- Converting foreign income and tax payments into Australian dollars, Australian Taxation Office – Foreign income conversion calculator
- Foreign income treatment for temporary and foreign residents, Australian Taxation Office – Foreign and temporary resident income
- Worldwide income reporting obligations for Australian residents, Australian Taxation Office – Foreign and worldwide income
- Australian tax treaties and cross-border taxation arrangements, Australian Treasury – Tax treaties
- Checking whether an Australian tax agent is registered, Tax Practitioners Board – Public register