KiwiSaver transfer to Australia: rules, limits and options

If you’re now living in Australia, the key is to understand your options before you do anything with your KiwiSaver. A transfer to an Australian complying super fund is possible in some cases, but it comes with eligibility rules and restrictions on how the money can be used afterwards. This guide breaks down the practical checks to make, the limits to expect, and how Wise may help only with everyday cross-border money management. This guide is general information only, not personal financial, tax, or legal advice. Check current rules with the ATO, Inland Revenue, your KiwiSaver provider, and the receiving fund before acting.

Key takeaways Transfer is optional: moving to Australia does not automatically mean you must transfer KiwiSaver.

moving to Australia does not automatically mean you must transfer KiwiSaver. No cash-out route for Australia: the permanent-emigration withdrawal used for many other countries does not apply here.

the permanent-emigration withdrawal used for many other countries does not apply here. Receiving fund check: the fund must be APRA-regulated and must also agree to accept KiwiSaver transfers.

the fund must be APRA-regulated and must also agree to accept KiwiSaver transfers. Whole balance only: Trans-Tasman transfers are for the full KiwiSaver balance, not a partial amount.

Trans-Tasman transfers are for the full KiwiSaver balance, not a partial amount. Caps and access still matter: contribution caps can matter on entry, and transferred money may still be split into New Zealand-sourced and Australian-sourced components for access purposes.

contribution caps can matter on entry, and transferred money may still be split into New Zealand-sourced and Australian-sourced components for access purposes. Wise is separate: a Wise account may help with NZD and AUD money management around the move, but it is not a super fund and cannot receive KiwiSaver transfers. Wise: manage NZD and AUD day to day after your move Hold NZD and AUD in one place for bills, rent, and everyday spending.

Convert between NZD and AUD with upfront fees and a transparent rate.

Send money between New Zealand and Australia with tracking. Open a Wise account to hold and convert NZD and AUD No commitment required

What happens to your KiwiSaver when you move to Australia? If you move permanently or indefinitely to Australia, you may be able to transfer KiwiSaver into a participating Australian super fund, but you do not have to. Inland Revenue and the ATO both treat Australia differently from most other overseas moves. Can you keep your KiwiSaver in New Zealand? Yes. Some people leave KiwiSaver where it is. The trade-off is managing two retirement systems and two sets of paperwork. When does a transfer make sense? A transfer can suit someone who expects to stay in Australia long term, wants one retirement account to manage, or wants simpler admin. Leaving KiwiSaver in New Zealand can suit someone with uncertain plans, or someone who wants more time before making a one-way retirement move.

Who can transfer KiwiSaver to an Australian super fund? The move must usually be permanent or indefinite, the receiving fund must be a complying APRA-regulated fund willing to accept KiwiSaver, and you will need a TFN. APRA status alone does not prove KiwiSaver acceptance. APRA guidance on checking whether a superannuation fund is APRA-regulated, consulting the official register of superannuation institutions, and confirming that APRA does not maintain a list of funds that accept KiwiSaver transfers. Check the fund is APRA-regulated and willing to accept KiwiSaver Confirm the fund is APRA-regulated, then ask the fund itself whether it accepts KiwiSaver transfers under the Trans-Tasman scheme. APRA says it does not keep a public list of funds that accept KiwiSaver, so readers should not assume every Australian super fund can receive it. Get your TFN and provider details ready You will usually need your Australian tax file number, your receiving super account details, and the component information your KiwiSaver provider must supply. If you still need the tax step, Expatica’s guide on how to apply for a TFN in Australia explains the main routes.

What can and can’t be transferred? The rules are narrow. Check the scope before you open a new fund or send forms. Whole balance only, not a partial transfer KiwiSaver transfers to Australia must be for the whole balance, not just the amount you choose to move. That matters if your balance is large or if you have made other recent after-tax contributions in Australia. Why you can’t transfer to an SMSF or a third country A KiwiSaver transfer must go to a complying APRA-regulated fund, not a self-managed super fund. The New Zealand government’s Trans-Tasman guidance also says that New Zealand-sourced savings moved to Australia cannot then be sent on to a third country under this arrangement.

How to transfer KiwiSaver to Australia step by step Work through the process in order. Early checks can help prevent delays. 1 Step 1: Choose an eligible Australian super fund. Shortlist funds based on APRA status, KiwiSaver acceptance, fees, and whether they can process the component information your provider must send. Do not open or consolidate blindly before confirming the fund’s KiwiSaver process. 2 Step 2: Request the right forms from both providers. The Australian fund and the New Zealand KiwiSaver provider may each have their own paperwork. Forms may not literally say “Trans-Tasman portability”, so ask both sides for their full pack before you start. 3 Step 3: Submit proof of your move and account details. Most providers will ask for proof of identity, proof of Australian residence or your move, your TFN, receiving fund membership details, KiwiSaver account details, and any required component breakdowns. Follow the exact documentation rules given by your own providers. 4 Step 4: Track the transfer and keep every statement. After submission, the transfer moves through provider processing, and any conversion into AUD is handled as part of that provider-to-provider route where relevant. Keep the confirmation letters and transfer statements.

Fees, contribution caps and tax checks to make first Cap treatment, provider charges, and old assumptions can all cause problems. Check them before you sign anything. Before you sign anything, use this checklist: Confirm the receiving fund both participates and accepts KiwiSaver.

Confirm you are transferring the whole balance.

Confirm your TFN is ready and recorded correctly.

Ask for the component statement from your KiwiSaver provider.

Check the current non-concessional cap and your total super balance.

Compare transfer, administration, and conversion costs, not just one fee. How non-concessional contribution caps may apply New Zealand-sourced amounts transferred into Australia are generally treated as non-concessional contributions, so the size of your transfer can matter. Current cap settings, bring-forward eligibility, and your total super balance can all affect what happens next, which is why the live ATO non-concessional contributions cap page matters more than last year’s summary article. Issue Why it matters Where to verify Annual non-concessional cap A large transfer can count towards it ATO cap page Bring-forward rules Some people may be able to use future years’ cap space ATO cap page Total super balance It can affect whether bring-forward treatment is available ATO online services and fund records Example: if you have already made other after-tax super contributions this financial year, the room left for a KiwiSaver transfer may be smaller than you expect. Large balances can justify personal advice before you move anything. Other costs to compare before you transfer Look beyond the headline transfer fee. Compare receiving-fund administration fees, any KiwiSaver provider exit or processing fees, currency-conversion costs where they arise, and ongoing charges after the balance lands. Default insurance settings and long-term account fees can affect the transfer’s value more than a one-off fee.

When can you access the money after the transfer? Even after the money reaches Australia, it may not all follow one simple set of release rules. New Zealand-sourced and Australian-sourced components Transferred balances can be tracked in separate parts, and that split matters later. New Zealand-sourced component: this is generally locked until the New Zealand retirement age, currently 65.

this is generally locked until the New Zealand retirement age, currently 65. Australian-sourced component: this generally follows Australian super release rules.

this generally follows Australian super release rules. Practical effect: transferred savings are generally preserved for retirement, but some transferred KiwiSaver amounts may be eligible for release under the First Home Super Saver scheme. Check the current FHSS rules before planning around a home purchase.

transferred savings are generally preserved for retirement, but some transferred KiwiSaver amounts may be eligible for release under the First Home Super Saver scheme. Check the current FHSS rules before planning around a home purchase. If you move again: records matter. If you later move back to New Zealand, the original transfer statements can help preserve the right treatment of different components. Money Management NZD accounts in Australia Read more