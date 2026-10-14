KiwiSaver transfer to Australia: rules, limits and options

If you’re now living in Australia, the key is to understand your options before you do anything with your KiwiSaver. A transfer to an Australian complying super fund is possible in some cases, but it comes with eligibility rules and restrictions on how the money can be used afterwards. This guide breaks down the practical checks to make, the limits to expect, and how Wise may help only with everyday cross-border money management.
This guide is general information only, not personal financial, tax, or legal advice. Check current rules with the ATO, Inland Revenue, your KiwiSaver provider, and the receiving fund before acting.
Key takeaways
- Transfer is optional: moving to Australia does not automatically mean you must transfer KiwiSaver.
- No cash-out route for Australia: the permanent-emigration withdrawal used for many other countries does not apply here.
- Receiving fund check: the fund must be APRA-regulated and must also agree to accept KiwiSaver transfers.
- Whole balance only: Trans-Tasman transfers are for the full KiwiSaver balance, not a partial amount.
- Caps and access still matter: contribution caps can matter on entry, and transferred money may still be split into New Zealand-sourced and Australian-sourced components for access purposes.
- Wise is separate: a Wise account may help with NZD and AUD money management around the move, but it is not a super fund and cannot receive KiwiSaver transfers.
Wise: manage NZD and AUD day to day after your move
- Hold NZD and AUD in one place for bills, rent, and everyday spending.
- Convert between NZD and AUD with upfront fees and a transparent rate.
- Send money between New Zealand and Australia with tracking.
No commitment required
What happens to your KiwiSaver when you move to Australia?
If you move permanently or indefinitely to Australia, you may be able to transfer KiwiSaver into a participating Australian super fund, but you do not have to. Inland Revenue and the ATO both treat Australia differently from most other overseas moves.
Can you keep your KiwiSaver in New Zealand?
Yes. Some people leave KiwiSaver where it is. The trade-off is managing two retirement systems and two sets of paperwork.
When does a transfer make sense?
A transfer can suit someone who expects to stay in Australia long term, wants one retirement account to manage, or wants simpler admin. Leaving KiwiSaver in New Zealand can suit someone with uncertain plans, or someone who wants more time before making a one-way retirement move.
Who can transfer KiwiSaver to an Australian super fund?
The move must usually be permanent or indefinite, the receiving fund must be a complying APRA-regulated fund willing to accept KiwiSaver, and you will need a TFN. APRA status alone does not prove KiwiSaver acceptance.
Check the fund is APRA-regulated and willing to accept KiwiSaver
Confirm the fund is APRA-regulated, then ask the fund itself whether it accepts KiwiSaver transfers under the Trans-Tasman scheme. APRA says it does not keep a public list of funds that accept KiwiSaver, so readers should not assume every Australian super fund can receive it.
Get your TFN and provider details ready
You will usually need your Australian tax file number, your receiving super account details, and the component information your KiwiSaver provider must supply. If you still need the tax step, Expatica’s guide on how to apply for a TFN in Australia explains the main routes.
What can and can’t be transferred?
The rules are narrow. Check the scope before you open a new fund or send forms.
Whole balance only, not a partial transfer
KiwiSaver transfers to Australia must be for the whole balance, not just the amount you choose to move. That matters if your balance is large or if you have made other recent after-tax contributions in Australia.
Why you can’t transfer to an SMSF or a third country
A KiwiSaver transfer must go to a complying APRA-regulated fund, not a self-managed super fund. The New Zealand government’s Trans-Tasman guidance also says that New Zealand-sourced savings moved to Australia cannot then be sent on to a third country under this arrangement.
How to transfer KiwiSaver to Australia step by step
Work through the process in order. Early checks can help prevent delays.
Step 1: Choose an eligible Australian super fund. Shortlist funds based on APRA status, KiwiSaver acceptance, fees, and whether they can process the component information your provider must send. Do not open or consolidate blindly before confirming the fund’s KiwiSaver process.
Step 2: Request the right forms from both providers. The Australian fund and the New Zealand KiwiSaver provider may each have their own paperwork. Forms may not literally say “Trans-Tasman portability”, so ask both sides for their full pack before you start.
Step 3: Submit proof of your move and account details. Most providers will ask for proof of identity, proof of Australian residence or your move, your TFN, receiving fund membership details, KiwiSaver account details, and any required component breakdowns. Follow the exact documentation rules given by your own providers.
Step 4: Track the transfer and keep every statement. After submission, the transfer moves through provider processing, and any conversion into AUD is handled as part of that provider-to-provider route where relevant. Keep the confirmation letters and transfer statements.
Fees, contribution caps and tax checks to make first
Cap treatment, provider charges, and old assumptions can all cause problems. Check them before you sign anything.
Before you sign anything, use this checklist:
- Confirm the receiving fund both participates and accepts KiwiSaver.
- Confirm you are transferring the whole balance.
- Confirm your TFN is ready and recorded correctly.
- Ask for the component statement from your KiwiSaver provider.
- Check the current non-concessional cap and your total super balance.
- Compare transfer, administration, and conversion costs, not just one fee.
How non-concessional contribution caps may apply
New Zealand-sourced amounts transferred into Australia are generally treated as non-concessional contributions, so the size of your transfer can matter. Current cap settings, bring-forward eligibility, and your total super balance can all affect what happens next, which is why the live ATO non-concessional contributions cap page matters more than last year’s summary article.
|Issue
|Why it matters
|Where to verify
|Annual non-concessional cap
|A large transfer can count towards it
|ATO cap page
|Bring-forward rules
|Some people may be able to use future years’ cap space
|ATO cap page
|Total super balance
|It can affect whether bring-forward treatment is available
|ATO online services and fund records
Example: if you have already made other after-tax super contributions this financial year, the room left for a KiwiSaver transfer may be smaller than you expect. Large balances can justify personal advice before you move anything.
Other costs to compare before you transfer
Look beyond the headline transfer fee. Compare receiving-fund administration fees, any KiwiSaver provider exit or processing fees, currency-conversion costs where they arise, and ongoing charges after the balance lands. Default insurance settings and long-term account fees can affect the transfer’s value more than a one-off fee.
When can you access the money after the transfer?
Even after the money reaches Australia, it may not all follow one simple set of release rules.
New Zealand-sourced and Australian-sourced components
Transferred balances can be tracked in separate parts, and that split matters later.
- New Zealand-sourced component: this is generally locked until the New Zealand retirement age, currently 65.
- Australian-sourced component: this generally follows Australian super release rules.
- Practical effect: transferred savings are generally preserved for retirement, but some transferred KiwiSaver amounts may be eligible for release under the First Home Super Saver scheme. Check the current FHSS rules before planning around a home purchase.
- If you move again: records matter. If you later move back to New Zealand, the original transfer statements can help preserve the right treatment of different components.
Should you transfer KiwiSaver or leave it in New Zealand?
For some readers, this sits inside wider financial planning in Australia. The choice depends on expected length of stay, balance size, and how much admin you want to carry.
A simple decision table for common expat situations
|Situation
|Transfer may suit if
|Leaving in NZ may suit if
|Check next
|Common mistake to avoid
|Long-term stay in Australia
|You want one retirement setup and simpler admin
|You still want time to compare funds
|Receiving fund process and fees
|Assuming any super fund can accept KiwiSaver
|Uncertain plans
|You are still open to transferring later
|You may move again soon
|Future movement rules and records
|Treating a transfer as easy to reverse
|Large KiwiSaver balance
|You have checked the current cap position first
|You need more time to plan around caps
|ATO cap page and total super balance
|Looking only at the transfer fee
|Simpler day-to-day admin
|You want fewer accounts and one main retirement hub
|You are comfortable managing two systems for now
|Provider paperwork and access rules
|Ignoring how access rules change after transfer
Managing NZD and AUD after the move with a Wise account
A Wise account is not an Australian super fund and cannot receive KiwiSaver transfers. Its use case is separate. If your KiwiSaver stays in one system while your salary, rent, or family support still moves between New Zealand and Australia, you may need a practical way to manage NZD and AUD day to day.
Eligible users may use a Wise account to hold supported currencies, convert NZD and AUD, and send or receive money for relocation costs, savings, family support, or regular transfers. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, so think of it as an everyday cross-border money tool alongside local options from major banks such as Commonwealth Bank, NAB, and Westpac.
If you want to compare the everyday side in more detail, Expatica’s How to use Wise in Australia as an expat, Wise review in Australia, guide to NZD accounts in Australia, and comparison of the best way to receive money from abroad in Australia cover the day-to-day options.
Conclusion
Transferring KiwiSaver to Australia is optional and can simplify retirement administration, but the decision depends on the receiving fund, contribution-cap position, and future access rules. Confirm that the Australian fund accepts KiwiSaver transfers and check the current rules before moving the full balance. If your plans are uncertain, leaving KiwiSaver in New Zealand may give you more time to compare your options. Keep all transfer and component records in case your circumstances change later.
FAQ
Frequently Asked Questions about KiwiSaver transfers to Australia
Can I keep my KiwiSaver if I move to Australia?
Yes. A transfer is optional, and Australia is treated differently from many other overseas-move cases. Keeping KiwiSaver in New Zealand can still make sense if your long-term plans are not settled.
Can I transfer KiwiSaver to any Australian super fund?
No. The receiving fund must be a complying APRA-regulated fund that also agrees to accept KiwiSaver transfers. Check APRA status first, then confirm participation with the fund itself.
Can I transfer only part of my KiwiSaver to Australia?
No. The transfer is generally for the whole KiwiSaver balance. That matters if your full balance may interact with contribution-cap rules.
Can I use transferred KiwiSaver for a first home in Australia?
Potentially, yes. The ATO says certain amounts transferred from a New Zealand KiwiSaver scheme into a complying Australian super fund can be eligible for release under the First Home Super Saver (FHSS) scheme. Australian-sourced amounts and returning New Zealand-sourced amounts are excluded, and FHSS eligibility, contribution limits, and other conditions still apply. Check the current ATO rules and your super fund before planning around a home purchase.
What happens if I move back to New Zealand later?
A move back can create another transfer decision. Keep your original transfer statements and check the current rules with both providers before acting.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Eligibility, whole-balance rules, component treatment, and access rules, Australian Taxation Office — Trans-Tasman retirement savings transfers
- TFN application route for eligible foreign passport holders, permanent migrants, and temporary visitors, Australian Taxation Office — Permanent migrants and temporary visitors TFN application
- Current non-concessional contribution caps, bring-forward rules, and total-super-balance interaction, Australian Taxation Office — Non-concessional contributions cap
- Fund status checks and information about KiwiSaver-accepting Australian super funds, APRA — Questions about superannuation funds
- KiwiSaver options when moving overseas and the Australia-specific transfer route, Inland Revenue New Zealand — Getting my KiwiSaver savings when I move overseas
- Trans-Tasman portability rules, third-country restrictions, and source-country access differences, New Zealand Government Tax Policy — Trans-Tasman portability of retirement savings