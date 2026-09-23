How to apply for a TFN in Australia

Applying for a tax file number (TFN) is one of the most important admin steps to take when you arrive in Australia, especially if you plan to work, lodge a tax return, or manage superannuation. Your TFN is the personal reference number the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) uses to track your tax affairs, and you’ll often be asked for it by employers, banks, and super funds. Having it in place early can help you avoid delays, higher withholding rates, and unnecessary back-and-forth once your first pay cycle or financial setup begins. The right way to apply depends on your personal status and where you are in the process. Australian citizens, permanent residents, temporary visa holders, and people applying from overseas can all follow different routes, and the documents you need can vary depending on your visa type and identity checks. This guide explains who needs a TFN, how to choose the correct application pathway, which documents to prepare, how to apply step by step, and what to do once your TFN arrives.

Key takeaways Most workers, students who will work, and many new arrivals: Applying for a TFN is free. The correct route depends on your status, and many non-instant applications take up to 28 days. The biggest mistake is choosing the wrong route.

Applying for a TFN is free. The correct route depends on your status, and many non-instant applications take up to 28 days. The biggest mistake is choosing the wrong route. Australian citizens aged 15 or over with an Australian passport and a Strong myID: The online myID route can generally provide a TFN straight away, although some applications may need additional checks.

The online myID route can generally provide a TFN straight away, although some applications may need additional checks. Australian residents without the online option: Australia Post, Services Australia, or a paper application may be available. Processing is often up to 28 days after documents are checked, so bring the correct ID for your route.

Australia Post, Services Australia, or a paper application may be available. Processing is often up to 28 days after documents are checked, so bring the correct ID for your route. Visa holders in Australia with valid work rights: Eligible applicants can use the ATO Individual Auto Registration route. Processing is usually up to 28 days, and starting with myGov when IAR is the correct route can cause confusion.

Eligible applicants can use the ATO Individual Auto Registration route. Processing is usually up to 28 days, and starting with myGov when IAR is the correct route can cause confusion. People outside Australia with Australian-source income: The overseas paper form is generally the relevant route. Processing is usually up to 28 days after the ATO receives a complete application, and paper applicants should send certified copies rather than original documents. Wise for settling in after your TFN arrives Once your TFN is sorted, you may still need to move money to Australia for rent, deposits, or everyday spending while you wait for local banking to settle. A Wise account can help eligible customers hold AUD and other currencies, convert with transparent fees, and send international transfers. Open a Wise account No commitment required Rules and channels can change, so check the latest Australian Taxation Office guidance before you apply. This article is general information only and not tax, legal, migration, or financial advice. If you need the wider picture first, see Expatica’s guide to tax in Australia. This guide explains how to choose the right route, prepare your documents, submit your application, and handle the next steps after your TFN arrives.

Step 1: check if you need a TFN and which application route applies Before you open a form, work out which route fits your status. The ATO separates applications between Australian citizens or residents, temporary visa holders and other foreign passport holders with work rights in Australia, and people living outside Australia with Australian-source income. If you are an Australian citizen or resident Australian citizens aged 15 or over with an Australian passport may be able to use the fastest online route with a Strong myID. In many cases, that gives them a TFN straight away, although some applications may still need additional checks. Other Australian residents can apply through Australia Post or by post, while eligible Services Australia customers who cannot use the online options may be able to apply at a service centre. If you are uncertain, use the ATO residency guidance before choosing a channel. If you are a temporary visa holder, new arrival, or applying from outside Australia If you are in Australia on a foreign passport, the key question is whether you have valid work rights and which route matches that visa. Eligible permanent migrants and temporary visitors in Australia can apply through the ATO’s Individual Auto Registration system, but some visa conditions block that path. If you do not have valid work rights, the TFN process changes. Permanent migrants may need the Australian resident route, temporary visitors without work rights may need the overseas paper form even if they are already in Australia, and people living outside Australia usually apply with the paper form for overseas applicants when they have Australian-source income. You can check visa details and conditions through VEVO, and New Zealand citizens with a valid New Zealand passport are usually granted a Special Category visa on arrival that allows them to work if they meet the entry rules. Do not assume a TFN gives you the right to work, because work rights come from your visa, not your tax number. Visas & Immigration Visas and immigration in Australia – 2026 Read more

Step 2: get your details and documents ready Preparation is the easiest way to avoid delays in your TFN application process. The exact list changes by route, but most people should expect identity details, current documents, visa information where relevant, and a postal address they can actually use. Make a simple TFN application checklist Your name exactly as it appears on your passport or other official identity record.

Your current passport, Australian identity documents, or both, depending on the route.

Visa details and work rights information if you are applying as a foreign passport holder.

A Strong myID if you are using the online resident route.

Your Australian postal address if the ATO will send your TFN by mail.

Certified copies, not originals, if your route uses a paper form.

Time for in-person ID checks at Australia Post or Services Australia if that channel applies. One thing worth knowing is that no single TFN documents list fits every applicant, so confirm the exact requirements on the official ATO page before you submit anything. Avoid the mistakes that slow TFN applications Most delays come from avoidable errors, not from the system itself. The main problems are choosing the wrong route, typing a name that does not match your records, using documents that are out of date, or sending the wrong document format for a paper form. If the ATO says the standard window is 28 days, do not send a second application after one week because you are worried. That can create duplicate records and make follow-up harder. Taxes The tax system in Australia: A complete guide for expats Read more

Step 3: submit the right TFN application At this stage, the best route is the one that matches your status, not the one that looks shortest. Start from the official channel that applies to you, then keep your reference number or receipt in case you need to follow up. Apply online if you are eligible Australian citizens aged 15 or over who meet the online eligibility requirements can use the ATO’s myID route. Before you begin, make sure you have a Strong myID and the identity details required for the application. Eligible foreign passport holders with valid work rights in Australia use the ATO’s Individual Auto Registration route instead. You do not send documents for IAR, but you should keep the ATO receipt ID and the Australian postal address details you used, because the ATO posts the TFN to that address. If you are not sure whether your visa lets you use IAR, check before you start rather than trying another route first. That reduces the risk of a rejected or duplicate TFN application. Use Australia Post, Services Australia, or a paper form if you need another route If the online route does not fit, Australia Post and Services Australia are the main in-person options for many residents. Australia Post starts with an online form, then you take the printed summary and original ID to a participating outlet within the required window. Services Australia uses a paper TFN form and checks your original identity documents in person. Paper applications also still matter for some overseas applicants, who must send certified copies to the address on the form rather than mailing original documents. Before you book a visit or post a form, verify the latest channel details on the ATO page for your route. This is different from following an old forum answer, because office steps, forms, and identity rules can change.