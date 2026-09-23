How to apply for a TFN in Australia

Government & Law
This guide explains who needs an Australian TFN and how to apply for it based on your citizenship, residency and visa situation, including what documents to prepare, the application steps, and what to do once you receive your TFN.
Applying for a tax file number (TFN) is one of the most important admin steps to take when you arrive in Australia, especially if you plan to work, lodge a tax return, or manage superannuation. Your TFN is the personal reference number the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) uses to track your tax affairs, and you’ll often be asked for it by employers, banks, and super funds. Having it in place early can help you avoid delays, higher withholding rates, and unnecessary back-and-forth once your first pay cycle or financial setup begins.
The right way to apply depends on your personal status and where you are in the process. Australian citizens, permanent residents, temporary visa holders, and people applying from overseas can all follow different routes, and the documents you need can vary depending on your visa type and identity checks. This guide explains who needs a TFN, how to choose the correct application pathway, which documents to prepare, how to apply step by step, and what to do once your TFN arrives.
Once your TFN is sorted, you may still need to move money to Australia for rent, deposits, or everyday spending while you wait for local banking to settle. A Wise account can help eligible customers hold AUD and other currencies, convert with transparent fees, and send international transfers.
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Rules and channels can change, so check the latest Australian Taxation Office guidance before you apply. This article is general information only and not tax, legal, migration, or financial advice. If you need the wider picture first, see Expatica’s guide to tax in Australia. This guide explains how to choose the right route, prepare your documents, submit your application, and handle the next steps after your TFN arrives.
Before you open a form, work out which route fits your status.
The ATO separates applications between Australian citizens or residents, temporary visa holders and other foreign passport holders with work rights in Australia, and people living outside Australia with Australian-source income.
Australian citizens aged 15 or over with an Australian passport may be able to use the fastest online route with a Strong myID. In many cases, that gives them a TFN straight away, although some applications may still need additional checks.
Other Australian residents can apply through Australia Post or by post, while eligible Services Australia customers who cannot use the online options may be able to apply at a service centre.
If you are uncertain, use the ATO residency guidance before choosing a channel.
If you are in Australia on a foreign passport, the key question is whether you have valid work rights and which route matches that visa. Eligible permanent migrants and temporary visitors in Australia can apply through the ATO’s Individual Auto Registration system, but some visa conditions block that path.
If you do not have valid work rights, the TFN process changes. Permanent migrants may need the Australian resident route, temporary visitors without work rights may need the overseas paper form even if they are already in Australia, and people living outside Australia usually apply with the paper form for overseas applicants when they have Australian-source income.
You can check visa details and conditions through VEVO, and New Zealand citizens with a valid New Zealand passport are usually granted a Special Category visa on arrival that allows them to work if they meet the entry rules. Do not assume a TFN gives you the right to work, because work rights come from your visa, not your tax number.
Preparation is the easiest way to avoid delays in your TFN application process. The exact list changes by route, but most people should expect identity details, current documents, visa information where relevant, and a postal address they can actually use.
One thing worth knowing is that no single TFN documents list fits every applicant, so confirm the exact requirements on the official ATO page before you submit anything.
Most delays come from avoidable errors, not from the system itself. The main problems are choosing the wrong route, typing a name that does not match your records, using documents that are out of date, or sending the wrong document format for a paper form.
If the ATO says the standard window is 28 days, do not send a second application after one week because you are worried. That can create duplicate records and make follow-up harder.
At this stage, the best route is the one that matches your status, not the one that looks shortest. Start from the official channel that applies to you, then keep your reference number or receipt in case you need to follow up.
Australian citizens aged 15 or over who meet the online eligibility requirements can use the ATO’s myID route. Before you begin, make sure you have a Strong myID and the identity details required for the application.
Eligible foreign passport holders with valid work rights in Australia use the ATO’s Individual Auto Registration route instead. You do not send documents for IAR, but you should keep the ATO receipt ID and the Australian postal address details you used, because the ATO posts the TFN to that address.
If you are not sure whether your visa lets you use IAR, check before you start rather than trying another route first. That reduces the risk of a rejected or duplicate TFN application.
If the online route does not fit, Australia Post and Services Australia are the main in-person options for many residents. Australia Post starts with an online form, then you take the printed summary and original ID to a participating outlet within the required window.
Services Australia uses a paper TFN form and checks your original identity documents in person. Paper applications also still matter for some overseas applicants, who must send certified copies to the address on the form rather than mailing original documents.
Before you book a visit or post a form, verify the latest channel details on the ATO page for your route. This is different from following an old forum answer, because office steps, forms, and identity rules can change.
After you apply, the main jobs are to wait sensibly, start work the right way, and treat your TFN like sensitive ID. This is where many newcomers get anxious, especially if a first payday is coming up.
For most non-instant routes, the ATO says you should usually receive your TFN within 28 days after it receives a completed application and the required documents. Keep your application summary, receipt ID, or reference number so you can follow up properly if that window passes.
If you start a job before your TFN arrives, tell your employer the truth about where you are in the process and complete any required payroll paperwork. One thing worth knowing is that a TFN does not create work rights or remove them, because your visa status decides whether you can work in Australia.
If 28 days pass and nothing arrives, contact the ATO instead of starting again from scratch. That is usually the fastest way to fix a delay without creating a second file.
Source note: ATO TFN application pages were updated in June 2026.
A TFN is sensitive personal information, so store it securely and share it only with authorised recipients that genuinely need it, such as an employer, a superannuation fund, or the ATO. The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner says strict rules apply to who can ask for and receive a TFN, and it is generally a criminal offence for others to request it.
Do not put your TFN on a general job application, send it through an unsecured message, or hand it to someone who cannot explain why they need it. If a request feels odd, stop and verify it through the official organisation.
Once the number arrives, use it to complete the practical tasks that affect pay, tax, superannuation, and day-to-day money setup. This is where a new arrival can save time by doing a few small admin jobs in the right order.
Give your TFN to your employer through the appropriate TFN declaration or onboarding process. In relevant cases, your employer must also pass your TFN to the super fund receiving your contributions.
Banks, including major local banks such as Commonwealth Bank, NAB, and Westpac, may also ask for tax information in some situations, but the treatment can vary. Check the latest rules with the bank or the ATO rather than assuming the same outcome applies to every account.
After your TFN is sorted, the next useful jobs are opening or activating an everyday account, making sure your wages can be paid in, and keeping records for tax time. If you still need help with the basics, Expatica’s guide to opening a bank account in Australia explains how local accounts work for new arrivals.
If you need to move money to Australia, hold more than one currency, or manage cross-border finances while you settle in, a Wise account is one option alongside local banking. It is not part of the TFN process, but it can help some newcomers organise everyday money admin once the tax paperwork is done.
You may also want to read Expatica’s income tax guide if you will be employed, and freelance tax guide if you will invoice clients or work for yourself. For broader relocation tasks, see moving to Australia and visas and immigration in Australia.
If your finances still run across countries after you arrive, keep your tax admin and money admin separate so each step stays simpler.
Applying for a TFN is easier when you start with the route that matches your status and prepare the right identity and visa information before you submit. Keep your receipt or reference details, allow the normal processing window, and contact the ATO rather than lodging a duplicate application if your TFN is delayed. Once your TFN arrives, use the correct channels to update your employer and other authorised organisations that need it. Keep the number secure and remember that your TFN does not determine your right to work in Australia. For tax, visa, and residency questions that depend on your circumstances, check the latest official guidance or seek appropriate professional advice.
FAQ
Yes, the ATO says TFN applications are free, so be careful with any service that appears to charge for the number itself. If you use a third party for help, check exactly what they are selling and make sure you still apply through an official channel.
Many international students who plan to work, deal with tax, or manage superannuation will usually need a TFN. The TFN does not give work permission; student work rights still depend on the visa conditions you hold.
Do not share personal details widely while trying to recover it. If you have linked ATO online services to myGov, you can use the Find my TFN option there. Otherwise, follow the ATO’s official recovery steps or contact the ATO directly.
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