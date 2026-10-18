Departing Australia superannuation payment: how to claim your super

If you worked in Australia on a temporary resident visa, you can usually claim eligible super as a departing Australia superannuation payment, or DASP, after you leave and your visa has ceased. Prepare before departure, but wait to submit until you are outside Australia and no longer hold an active Australian visa. This guide covers the practical order of steps, from checking DASP eligibility and finding lost accounts to understanding tax, payout methods, and the safest way to move the money after approval. This is general information only, not personal tax, migration, legal, or financial advice, and you should check the latest ATO and Home Affairs guidance before acting.

Key takeaways You can usually claim a DASP if you built up super while working in Australia on an eligible temporary visa, have now left Australia, and your visa has expired or been cancelled.

You cannot submit a claim just because you booked a flight or finished work. Your departure and visa status both matter.

It is worth tracing every super account before you leave, especially if you changed employers or have old member numbers missing.

DASP tax is withheld before payment. Non-WHM and working holiday maker cases can be taxed very differently.

ATO-held super can still be claimed, but payment options are narrower than some super fund payouts.

Exchange costs, receiving fees, and account closures can reduce what you end up with. Wise: manage your DASP after it's paid out Hold AUD after payout if you're not ready to convert straight away

Convert to a supported currency once you know where the money needs to go

Compare fees and account details before choosing how to send money abroad Compare Wise for my DASP payout No commitment required This guide is for temporary residents, not everyone leaving Australia. If you need wider background on how super fits into the retirement system, see Pensions in Australia. Retirement Pensions in Australia: an essential guide Read more

Step 1: Check whether you can claim a DASP Start with the eligibility rules and your current visa position. A wrong assumption here can waste time later. Who can claim and who cannot? You can generally claim a departing Australia superannuation payment if you built up super while working in Australia on an eligible temporary resident visa, have now left Australia, and your visa has ceased. The ATO rule applies to temporary resident visas under the Migration Act, excluding subclasses 405 and 410, and you must not hold another active Australian visa when you submit the claim. You cannot claim DASP if you are an Australian citizen, an Australian permanent resident, or a New Zealand citizen. New Zealand citizens may need the Trans-Tasman retirement savings transfer route instead, depending on their circumstances. Checklist: You worked in Australia on an eligible temporary visa.

Employer super was paid into a super fund.

You have left Australia.

Your visa has expired or been cancelled.

You do not hold another active Australian visa, including a tourist visa. How does visa status affect timing? Gather your details before you go, leave Australia, confirm that the visa has ceased, and then submit the claim. You can prepare or save information early, but you cannot lodge the claim while you are still in Australia or while an eligible visa remains active. You can check whether a visa is still in effect through VEVO. If cancellation may apply to your case after departure, use the Home Affairs visa cancellation guidance and follow the official process. 1 Collect fund, passport, and member details before departure. 2 Leave Australia. 3 Wait for the visa to expire, or cancel it if that route is appropriate. 4 Submit the claim once no active Australian visa remains.

Step 2: Find all your super and confirm nothing is missing If you worked several jobs, treat this as a money-recovery step, not a formality. Temporary residents often leave money behind in small or forgotten accounts. How do you find all your super accounts? The ATO says you may have more than one super account if you worked for multiple employers. A missing member number does not usually end the process, because you can still trace accounts through the DASP online application system, ATO-linked services, or old fund statements. A TFN is helpful because it can make matching easier, especially if you changed jobs often. Also keep old payslips, employer names, and any super emails or statements you still have. Checklist: Check the DASP system for linked super accounts.

Review myGov or ATO-linked super records if you still have access.

Search old emails, statements, and payslips for fund names.

List each fund, member number, and last known balance. What should you check before you submit? Confirm that each employer has paid the super they owed. Some contributions can still be in transit, so submitting too early may mean you claim one account while a later payment lands elsewhere. Compare your fund records with your passport details as well. If the money stays unclaimed for 6 months after you left Australia and your visa ceased, the fund will generally transfer it to the ATO. You can still claim it there, but the payout route is usually narrower than a live fund payout. Tax residency and visa status are separate tests, and Non-resident tax in Australia explains that wider tax context. Check recent employer contributions.

Match your name and date of birth across records.

Confirm each member number.

Note whether a balance is still with a fund or already ATO-held.

Step 3: Prepare your claim before you leave Australia Prepare the claim while you are still in Australia, even though you cannot submit it yet. This is the easiest point to sort documents, certification, and payout details. What documents and details do you need? Most claims run more smoothly when you prepare one clean set of details before departure. The ATO recommends starting early, and some funds may ask for extra proof if records do not match or if the balance is higher. Certified ID is the part many people underestimate. If a fund wants it, sorting it in Australia can be simpler than finding an accepted certifier overseas. You will usually want: Passport details

Visa details

Super fund name

Member number

Account details for payout

TFN, if available If your super balance is AUD 5,000 or more, a fund may ask for certified ID. Fund-specific evidence rules vary, so check directly with each fund if you have more than one account. When does online, paper, or representative help make sense? The free online DASP route is usually the easiest choice because it can confirm immigration status automatically with Home Affairs. Paper claims are still available, but they can mean more documents, manual checks, and fees. If you make a paper claim directly to a super fund and the withdrawal benefit is AUD 5,000 or more, you generally need a Certification of Immigration Status from Home Affairs using Form 1194. An authorised representative can help if you cannot manage the paperwork yourself, but you still need to give written authority and choose someone carefully. Route Best for What you need What to watch for Online DASP system Most straightforward claims Passport, fund details, visa details, payout details You can save early, but only submit after leaving and visa cessation Paper form Cases where online is not suitable Certified ID, correct form, supporting evidence Super funds may charge a fee and ask for more documents Authorised representative People who need practical help Written authority and supporting records They can update information on your behalf, so choose carefully

Step 4: Submit your claim through the right route Once you are overseas and the visa has ceased, the focus shifts to entering matching details and answering any follow-up fast. How do you submit a DASP claim online? The online route is the main path for most people, and the ATO says it is free to use. It also reduces friction because Home Affairs status is checked in the process. 1 Open the DASP online application system and choose the correct claim path. 2 Enter your personal details exactly as they appear on your passport and fund records. 3 Add your super fund details, member number, and TFN if you have it. 4 Confirm that you have left Australia and no active Australian visa remains. 5 Submit the claim and keep a record of the details you used, especially if the application was started before departure. 6 Wait for the fund or the ATO to assess the claim and contact you if anything else is needed. What if the fund or ATO asks for more evidence? A follow-up request usually means a detail does not match, the balance is higher, or the fund wants certified ID before releasing the money. It does not automatically mean the claim has failed. If you are already overseas, ask the fund who they accept as a certifier before you book anything. Reply quickly and keep copies of everything you send. Recheck names, dates of birth, and passport numbers.

Ask exactly which document is missing or unclear.

Confirm who can certify documents in your country.

Send the reply promptly and keep copies.