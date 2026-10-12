How to choose a super fund in Australia

Start a job in Australia without naming a fund, and your employer may pay your super into a stapled account or default option you did not actively pick. For expats and newer arrivals, that can make the first choice feel more technical than it sounds. The hard part is knowing which differences matter and which are just labels. A low fee alone is not enough, and a fund that looks fine on a comparison list may not suit your job, risk level or insurance needs. This guide uses current ATO, Moneysmart and APRA guidance to walk you through six practical steps, from checking your choice rights to comparing MySuper products and filing the right form. If you are a temporary resident, remember that end-of-stay rules such as DASP may matter later if you leave Australia. This article is for general information only, not personal financial product, tax or legal advice, so read the Product Disclosure Statement and current fund information before joining or switching.

Key takeaways Check whether you can choose your own fund. Many workers can, but some public sector, defined benefit and older agreement arrangements have limits.

Many workers can, but some public sector, defined benefit and older agreement arrangements have limits. Narrow the field before you compare. Start with fund type and whether a MySuper product or broader choice option suits how hands-on you want to be.

Start with fund type and whether a MySuper product or broader choice option suits how hands-on you want to be. Compare like with like. Look at the same risk option over the same period, and review total costs, not just one fee line.

Look at the same risk option over the same period, and review total costs, not just one fee line. Treat insurance as part of the decision. Default life, TPD and income protection cover can differ a lot between funds.

Default life, TPD and income protection cover can differ a lot between funds. Use official tools to finish the job. The ATO YourSuper comparison tool, fund PDSs and the standard choice form help you shortlist, choose, switch or consolidate. Wise for managing everyday money while you settle in Australia Hold AUD plus other currencies while you settle in Australia.

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Step 1: confirm whether you can choose your own fund Start here because not every worker has the same level of choice. Your next step depends on whether you can nominate your own fund, whether your employer must follow a stapled super fund, or whether a default arrangement applies. This matters when you start a new job, but also when you change funds, consolidate accounts or move into a role with different employment conditions. Employee starting a new job: you can often choose a fund.

you can often choose a fund. Contractor paid mainly for your labour: you may still have choice rights.

you may still have choice rights. Self-employed: you can usually pick a complying fund for your own contributions.

you can usually pick a complying fund for your own contributions. Public sector, defined benefit, award or agreement arrangements: these can change the answer. Who can choose a super fund in Australia? Many employees can choose which fund receives their employer super guarantee contributions, and some contractors can too if they are paid mainly for their labour. If you are self-employed, you can generally choose any complying fund for your own contributions, but some public sector roles, defined benefit funds and certain workplace arrangements can limit choice. Check your employment agreement, ask HR, review Fair Work information, and confirm the current rule on the ATO’s choosing a super fund page. What happens if you do not choose a fund? If you do nothing at a new job, your employer will usually ask the ATO whether you already have a stapled super fund, meaning an existing account linked to you that follows you between jobs. If there is no eligible stapled fund, the employer can pay into its default fund, which must offer a MySuper product. Tip: If you already have super from a previous job, your new employer will often pay into that stapled fund unless you choose another one. Make sure it still suits your fees and insurance needs.

Step 2: narrow down the type of super fund that fits you Do not compare every fund in the market at once. First narrow the field by fund type and by how much investment choice you actually want. Fund type Usually suits Access Choice level Watch for Industry People wanting member-focused fund options with broad public access Many open to all Low to medium Compare fees, insurance and service, not the label Retail People wanting wider product range and advice options Usually open to all Medium to high Broader menus can bring extra complexity or cost Corporate or public sector Employees in linked workplaces or government roles Tied to employer or sector Low to medium Choice rules may be limited SMSF Experienced members wanting full control You set it up yourself Very high Legal duties, admin and cost can outweigh benefits Industry, retail and other super fund types Industry and retail describe how a fund is structured, not whether it is automatically better. Corporate funds serve staff of a particular employer, public sector funds are usually for government workers, and a self-managed super fund, or SMSF, means you run the fund yourself and take on the legal and administrative duties. These labels help you reduce the field. In practice, access rules, member services, governance, investment range and the level of involvement you want usually matter more than the category alone. MySuper and choice options A MySuper product is a default super product designed to be relatively simple to compare. Depending on the product, its investment approach may use a single diversified strategy or a lifecycle strategy that changes asset allocation as members age. Choice options give members a wider menu of investments and, depending on the fund, other settings.

Step 3: compare fees and long-term performance fairly Headline returns can mislead if you ignore fees, risk level or timeframe. The goal is to compare net outcomes over a similar period, using the same type of option wherever possible. What to check Where to find it Why it matters Administration and investment fees PDS, fee disclosure and YourSuper for MySuper Ongoing costs reduce long-term balance Buy/sell spreads and transaction costs PDS and fee guides These can affect the cost of moving money or investing contributions Insurance premiums Insurance guide and annual statement Low fees can be offset by higher insurance costs Net returns over 5+ years or longer Fund reporting and YourSuper tool Longer periods give a fairer picture than a recent short burst APRA performance test status APRA and YourSuper Can flag underperforming MySuper products 1 Open the ATO YourSuper comparison tool and compare MySuper products. 2 Check fees, net returns and annual performance outcomes, then note the products worth closer review. 3 Open each shortlisted fund’s PDS and insurance guide, because the tool will not show every exclusion or feature. Which super fund fees should you compare? Look for administration fees, investment fees, buy/sell spreads, transaction costs, switching fees, advice fees and insurance premiums. Use the PDS and annual statements to see how they apply. A fund that looks cheap on one line can still cost more overall once insurance or extra services are added. How should you read super fund performance? Compare the same type of option across funds, such as balanced with balanced, over the same period and with a similar risk level. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. It can still help you spot consistency, and the APRA annual performance test plus the ATO tool can flag MySuper products that have underperformed.

Step 4: match investment options to your risk level and timeframe The right fund is not only about the fund name. It is also about the investment option you choose, or stay in by default, because that affects how much market risk sits behind your balance. This is different from the Age Pension, which is separate from super. If you want the wider picture, Expatica’s guide to pensions in Australia explains how super fits into retirement planning. How many years until you expect to use your super?

Can you stay invested during market falls without panic switching?

Do you want a default lifecycle option or more hands-on control? Retirement Pensions in Australia: an essential guide Read more Which investment option may fit your situation? Common labels include growth, balanced, conservative and cash. Growth options usually hold more shares and can swing more, balanced mixes growth and defensive assets, conservative holds more lower-volatility assets, and cash aims for stability but usually lower long-term growth. Some funds also offer lifecycle options that automatically shift risk as you age. As a general example, a younger worker with decades until retirement may accept bigger ups and downs than someone planning to draw on super much sooner, but this is general information only, not a personal recommendation.