Estate Planning in Australia: Guide for Expats

Key takeaways Will: says who should receive estate assets after death, but it may not deal with everything you own.

says who should receive estate assets after death, but it may not deal with everything you own. Executor: manages the estate and applies for probate if needed. An executor based overseas may face extra paperwork.

manages the estate and applies for probate if needed. An executor based overseas may face extra paperwork. Enduring power of attorney: lets someone handle legal and financial matters if you lose capacity. Rules and forms vary by state or territory.

lets someone handle legal and financial matters if you lose capacity. Rules and forms vary by state or territory. Enduring guardianship or equivalent, plus advance care documents: covers health, care, and lifestyle decisions if you cannot decide. The name and format of these documents vary across Australia.

covers health, care, and lifestyle decisions if you cannot decide. The name and format of these documents vary across Australia. Super nomination: tells your super fund who should receive your super death benefit. Super may sit outside your will.

tells your super fund who should receive your super death benefit. Super may sit outside your will. Review process: keeps documents current after major life changes. Moving abroad, divorce, and overseas assets can change the picture. Wise for cross-border estate payments and overseas beneficiaries If your estate involves assets in more than one country or beneficiaries overseas, your executor may need to receive, hold, convert, and send money internationally during administration. A Wise account is one option for managing supported currencies and making cross-border transfers—so beneficiaries can receive funds in their local currency and you can compare the exchange rate, fees, transfer limits, and required documentation. Go to website

What estate planning means in Australia Estate planning in Australia usually means setting up the legal documents and practical instructions that help protect your money, property, and wishes if you die or lose decision-making capacity. In practice, it is about making things easier for your partner, children, executor, or other trusted people at a difficult time. A common question is whether a will is enough. Usually, it is not. A will deals with estate assets after death, but an estate plan may also include superannuation beneficiary nominations, powers of attorney, health and care documents, and instructions about how important records are stored. Estate planning is meant to help with issues such as: choosing who should inherit

naming who will manage the estate

protecting children or vulnerable beneficiaries

preparing for loss of capacity while you are still alive

reducing confusion where assets, family members, or tax questions sit in more than one country If someone dies without a valid will, this is called intestacy. State or territory rules then decide who inherits, which can slow things down and may not reflect the person’s wishes.

Key documents in an Australian estate plan The right mix of documents depends on your family, your assets, and the countries involved. Some documents only matter after death, while others matter if you are alive but can no longer make decisions yourself. As Amanda Little & Associates Lawyers, a NSW estate planning firm, puts it, “Estate Planning goes beyond merely drafting a Will. It encompasses a comprehensive strategy for managing a person’s assets.” That is especially true if your life spans Australia and another country. Wills, executors and guardians A will is the legal document that says who should receive your estate after you die. An executor is the person or organisation you appoint to carry out the will, collect assets, pay debts, and deal with the estate administration process, including probate, which is the court process used to confirm a will in some cases. If you have children under 18, naming a guardian matters because it records who you want to care for them. Choose someone reliable, organised, and likely to be contactable when needed, especially if they live overseas. A will may not automatically control super, some insurance proceeds, or trust assets. Powers of attorney, advance care and super nominations An enduring power of attorney lets someone manage your financial and legal affairs if you lose capacity while alive. Enduring guardianship, or the state equivalent, covers health and lifestyle choices, while an advance care directive records your preferences for care and treatment. These documents are not interchangeable, and state terminology differs. A binding death benefit nomination can direct your super fund on who should receive your super death benefit, subject to the fund’s rules and the validity of the nomination. A legal personal representative is usually the executor or administrator of your estate. Enduring power of attorney: financial and legal decisions

financial and legal decisions Enduring guardianship or equivalent: health and lifestyle decisions

health and lifestyle decisions Advance care directive: treatment and care preferences For a plain-English starting point, Moneysmart’s wills and powers of attorney page is useful, but state-based forms still need checking.

Cross-border estate planning for expats This is where estate planning in Australia often becomes more complex. If you have property in another country, beneficiaries overseas, dual nationality, a foreign marriage or divorce, or bank and investment accounts in more than one place, a single Australian document may not solve everything. Think about an expat couple living in Sydney who own an apartment in Spain, hold savings in Australia, and want adult children in the UK to inherit. Their will, super nomination, tax position, and probate steps may all work differently across those countries. The risk is assuming your Australian paperwork will be accepted everywhere in the same way. A practical starting checklist is: list every asset, debt, policy, and account, and note which country it sits in

check who is named on super and insurance beneficiary forms

review whether marriage, divorce, or a move overseas affected older documents

ask whether your executor or attorney could act easily across borders

get advice in Australia and, where needed, in the other country If you are unsure whether your situation is simple, the key question is whether another legal system, another tax system, or another country’s probate process might affect the outcome. Overseas assets, beneficiaries and more than one country Overseas property, foreign bank accounts, offshore investments, and beneficiaries living abroad can create extra legal and tax questions. Depending on the countries and assets involved, ask whether a separate local will, local probate steps, or advice in the country where the asset is located may be needed. If you are unsure whether your Australian documents are enough, ask a solicitor qualified in Australia and, where relevant, a lawyer in the country where the asset is located. The NSW Government’s wills information also illustrates why local rules can differ even within Australia. Buying & Selling Selling property in Australia Read more Common mistakes expats make Assuming super is covered by the will, when the fund may follow its own nomination rules.

Failing to update documents after moving countries, marrying, divorcing, or having children.

Not checking whether beneficiary nominations are still valid with the fund or insurer.

Using DIY templates for blended families, trusts, business assets, or overseas property.

Forgetting digital records, account lists, and safe document storage.

How to start and review your plan 1 List your assets and debts: include super accounts, insurance, property, and important digital records. 2 Note the countries involved: record where assets sit and where beneficiaries live. 3 Choose key people: name your executor, attorney, guardian, and substitute appointees. 4 Review beneficiary nominations: check that super and insurance nominations fit your wider plan. 5 Prepare the documents: use a solicitor if anything is complex or cross-border. 6 Store originals and copies: decide where they will be kept and tell trusted people where to find them. 7 Review after major life events: do not rely only on a fixed timetable. A common question is how often to review. There is no single rule. Review after marriage, separation, divorce, children, a move interstate or overseas, a new property purchase, a large inheritance, a change in tax residence, or a major change to super or insurance. Estate planning checklist Gather ID, property records, bank and investment details, super statements, and insurance documents.

Choose your executor, attorney, guardian, and backup appointees.

List memberships, subscriptions, digital accounts, and debts.

Check who is named on super and life insurance forms.

Review after marriage, divorce, children, relocation, or major asset changes.

Store originals safely, for example with your solicitor or a trustee service if appropriate.

Tell at least one trusted person where your documents are kept.

Tax and super points to verify Australia does not have a broad inheritance tax or estate tax, but that does not mean every estate is tax-free. Tax can still arise through capital gains tax on inherited assets, tax on income earned by a deceased estate during administration, and the tax treatment of super death benefits. This is different from a simple “no death taxes” message. If an estate includes shares, investment property, trust assets, foreign beneficiaries, or super paid to someone who is not treated as a dependant for tax purposes, the outcome can change. For a broader background, see Expatica’s guide to the tax system in Australia and the ATO estate planning guidance. Myth vs reality: Myth: Australia has no inheritance tax, so tax does not matter. Reality: other tax rules can still apply.

Australia has no inheritance tax, so tax does not matter. other tax rules can still apply. Myth: Super automatically follows your will. Reality: the fund may follow its nomination and trust rules.

Super automatically follows your will. the fund may follow its nomination and trust rules. Myth: An inherited property can always be sold tax-free. Reality: capital gains tax outcomes depend on the asset and timing. If you inherit property, sell an investment, or receive super across borders, consider getting tax advice early. That is particularly important where the estate or beneficiary may have reporting duties in another country. Taxes The tax system in Australia: A complete guide for expats Read more What can vary by state or territory? Will validity rules and witnessing requirements

Power of attorney forms and powers

Enduring guardianship or health decision terminology

Advance care directive formats

Public Trustee, Trustee and Guardian, or State Trustees services